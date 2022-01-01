Main picView gallery

Fish On 791 Harbor Blvd.

791 Harbor Blvd.

Destin, FL 32550

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Po Boy
Cole Slaw
Mac and Cheese

Fresh Catch Plates

Catfish

$19.00

Grouper

$32.00

Mahi

$24.00

Snapper

$32.00

Tuna

$26.00

Salads

Add Mahi 13, Shrimp (7) 14

Greek Salad

$10.00

with tomatoes red onions, cucumber, feta cheese, banana pepper served mix green in a champagne vinaigrette, 12

Caesar Salad

$8.00

with parmesan crostini with tomatoes and house made dressing, 10

House Salad

$7.00

with mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, and a cucumber champagne vinaigrette, 10

Plates

Fish N Chips

$18.00

chefs’ choice of fish, house cut French fries served with tartar,

Fried Shrimp Basket

$19.00

served with homemade tartar and cocktail sauces,

Pepper crusted Tuna

$26.00

pan seared with sauteed vegetables, onions, pepper, napa cabbage, fresh ginger broccoli with a sweet soy and a sweet and spicy Thai sauce,

Sautéed Beef Tenderloin Tips

$22.00

over a vegetable risotto in a gorgonzola demi glaze,

New Orleans Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

sauteed in a Worcestershire sauce and cream,

Pistachio Crusted Grouper

$33.00

served with vegetable risotto, onion, sundried tomatoes, finished with mushroom basil in a cream and sweet pistachio sauce,

Whole Snapper

$29.00

Chefs Special

$24.00

Lunch Special

$12.00

Sharables

Shrimp Boil Half Pound

$15.00

served with corn, potatoes, andouille sausage with your choice of heat: hot or not,

Shrimp Boil Whole Pound

$27.00

served with corn, potatoes, andouille sausage with your choice of heat: hot or not,

Crab cakes

$16.00

on a small bed of arugula with a champagne vinaigrette,

Smoked Tuna Dip

$11.00

house smoked tuna served with pita bread,

Avocado and Crab

$19.00

served with tomatoes, diced onions, and a roasted poblano cilantro aioli,

Portobello Fries

$12.00

fried in a tempura batter and served with a garlic aioli,

Fish Tacos

$16.00

served with cabbage, tomatoes, and cilantro aioli

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches are served with house cut fries

Grouper Sandwich

$25.00

fried, grilled or blackened and served with lettuce, tomatoes and homemade tartar sauce,

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

served with lettuce, tomato and homemade remoulade

Burger

$16.00

with caramelized port wine onions, bacon, Brie cheese, and a pepper bacon jalapeno strawberry jam

Pork Sammy

$12.00

KIDS MENU

All kids’ meals come with French fries

Kids Fried Catfish plate

$12.00

Kids burger

$11.00

served with lettuce, tomato and pickles

Kids House Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Risotto

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Grits

$5.00

Cajun Rice

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Powerade Blue

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

orange juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fiji Bottle Water

$3.00

Beer

Miller Light

$4.00

CoorsLight

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

30A Blonde Ale

$5.00

Destin Ale

$5.00

East Pass IPA

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Seltzer

Cherry Seltzer

$5.00

Citrus Seltzer

$5.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Sparkling splits

$6.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Villa Jolanda Prosecco

$6.00

Villa Jolanda Sparkling Rose

$6.00

Bottle Wine

Off the Hook Chardonay

$28.00

Off the Hook Cabernet

$28.00

Off the Hook Rose

$28.00

Delle Veneze Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Jean Balmont Pinot Noir

$28.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

791 Harbor Blvd., Destin, FL 32550

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

