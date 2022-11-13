Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Fish Restaurant + Bar Stamford

1,351 Reviews

$$

245 Bedford Street

Stamford, CT 06901

Popular Items

Salmon Quinoa Bowl
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Lobster & Shrimp Chowder

SALADS

Artisan Greens

$11.00

Avocado & Blackend Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp, Endive, Mixed Greens, Lemon-Lime Vinaigrette, Avocado, Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Corn, Avocado, Onion, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Shallot Vinaigrette

Baby Kale & Mango Salad

Baby Kale & Mango Salad

$15.00

almonds, cucumbers, radicchio, feta cheese, roasted peppers, lemon dressing

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Radicchio, Apple, Pear, Fig, Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Maple-Cider Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet & Butternut Squash Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Pumkin Seeds, Goat Cheese Croquette, Shallot Vinaigrette

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

$14.00

Grana Padana, Hazelnuts, Light Truffle Vinaigrette

The Mediterranean

The Mediterranean

$14.00

Campari Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Quinoa, Falafel, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Sherry Vinaigrette

Pear & Truffle Burrata Salad

$18.00

2oz Burrata, Arugula, Butternut Squash, Cranberries, Caramelized Walnuts, Lime Vinaigrette

APPETIZER

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Corn, Tomato, Black Beans, White Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Creme, Mango Avocado Salsa

Crispy Korean Cauliflower

Crispy Korean Cauliflower

$12.00

Sesame, Scallions, Sweet Chili Glaze

Fried Montauk Calamari

Fried Montauk Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Leeks, Lemon Aioli

Grilled Spanish Octopus

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$19.00

Haricot Vert, Potatoes, Olives, Red Onion, Crispy Capers, Lemon

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$18.00

2pc, Old Bay Remoulade

Lobster & Shrimp Chowder

$13.00

Corn, Potatoes, White Wine, Sherry

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$25.00

Maine lobster, Cheese, Brioche Bread, Lobster & Shrimp Chowder for Dipping

Lobster Mac 'n Cheese

Lobster Mac 'n Cheese

$28.00

White Cheddar, Butternut Squash, Toasted Herbed Breadcrumbs

Mini Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00

3pc Chatham Cod, Red Cabbage Slaw, Mango, Cilantro Habanero Aioli

Mini Empanadas

$12.00Out of stock

4pc Beef, Aji Amarillo Sauce

New England Clam Chowder

$13.00

Potatoes, Clams, Bacon, Onion, Garlic

P.E.I Coconut Curry Mussels

$14.00

Red & Green Peppers, Shallots

Pork Belly Lollipops

$10.00

Hawaiian Smoked Teriyaki Glaze

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Hazelnuts, Parmesan, Truffle Cream

Salmon Lettuce Wraps

Salmon Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Red Cabbage Slaw, Sriracha Mayo

Sear Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

3pc, Sear Shrimp, Red Cabbage Slaw, Mango, Habanero Aioli

Shrimp Fried Eggroll

$16.00

3pc, fresh vegetables, mozzarella cheese, salsa verde

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$17.00

8pc, Thai Chili Sauce

Southwestern Crab Quesadilla

Southwestern Crab Quesadilla

$18.00

Corn, Tomato, White Cheddar, Cilantro, Black Beans, Chipotle Creme, Avocado Mango Salsa

Spicy Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Buttermilk Blue Cheese

Truffle Fried Burrata

Truffle Fried Burrata

$16.00

4oz, tomatoes, arugula, pesto sauce

ENTREES

245 Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Guacamole, Brioche, House Cut Fries

Black Squid Ink Linguine

Black Squid Ink Linguine

$32.00

Mussels, Clams, Crabmeat, Tomatoes, Capers, Spicy Tomato Sauce

Bouillabaisse

Bouillabaisse

$33.00

Broken Scallops. Mussels, Shrimp, Clams, Calamari, Lobster Saffron Broth

Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$27.00

Cajun Rubbed Shrimp, Paprika Spiced Broken Scallops, Jasmine Rice, Corn, Tomato, Louisiana Creole Sauce

Chathan Cod F.I.S.H. & Chips

Chathan Cod F.I.S.H. & Chips

$30.00

Cabbage Slaw, Malt Vinegar, Lemon Aioli

Chicken Pesto Linguine

$25.00

Sun Dried Tomato, Asparagus, Basil Pesto, Toasted Herb Bread Crumbs

Coconut Chicken

Coconut Chicken

$25.00

Boneless Breast, Mushrooms, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Green Peas, Hericut Vert, Coconut Sauce. (GF) (Dairy Free)

Fish Fried Platter

$33.00

5pc shrimp, 3oz cod, calamari, 2pc scallops, raw onions, fries

Herb Marinated Skirt Steak

$35.00

Miso Compound Butter, Hand Cut Parmesan Truffle Fries

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$31.00

5pc. Green Peas, Lobster Sherry Cream

Seafood Linguine

Seafood Linguine

$27.00

Bay Scallops, Shrimp, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Asparagus, Basil Pesto, Toasted Herb Breadcrumbs

Seafood Paella

Seafood Paella

$36.00

Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Scallops, Chorizo, Green Peas, Tomatoes, Yellow Rice

Shrimp Scampi W/ Clams

$27.00

Linguine, Butter White Wine Sauce

Stuffed Shrimp

Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

Lump Crab, Sautéed Spinach, Mashed Potatoes, Lemon Buerre Blanc

NAKED FISH

If you want a Fish Crusted please select Crusted under the Naked Fish Prep Option then choose the crusting of your choice. All Naked Fish comes with 1 or 2 sauces.
Branzino

Branzino

$31.00
Chatham Cod

Chatham Cod

$31.00

Georges Bank Scallops

$35.00Out of stock

Halibut

$36.00
Jumbo Shrimp (5)

Jumbo Shrimp (5)

$31.00
Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$29.00

Yellowfin Tuna

$33.00

Swordfish

$32.00

NOURISH BOWLS & WRAPS

Baja Bowl

$25.00

Tempura Chatham Cod, Cango, Jalapeno, Avocado, Cabbage Slaw, Jasmine Rice, Salsa Verde

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Bib Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan, Lemon Aioli

Grilled Octopus Bowl

$25.00

Brown Rice, Quinoa, Kale, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Pepper Aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Red Cabbage Slaw, Fontina Cheese, Chipotle Mayo

Fried Seafood Bowl

$26.00

Rice, Coleslaw, Avocado, Shrimp, Cod, Scallop, Salsa Verde

Protein Bowl

$20.00

Lemon Herb Chicken, Julienned Vegetables, Pesto Faro

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$25.00

Brown Rice, Quinoa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, String Beans, Lemon Aioli

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Arugula, Gorgonzola Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pesto Mayo

South of The Border Bowl

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Corn, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Mango Avocado Salsa

Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Poke Bowl

Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Poke Bowl

$26.00

Cucumbers, Avocado, Scallions, Ginger, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, Sriracha Remoulade

Surf n' Turf Teriyaki Bowl

$25.00

teriyaki marinated skirt steak & shrimp, julienned vegetables, bell peppers, brown rice, sesame seeds

Sweet & Smokey Salmon Wrap

$18.00

Cabbage Slaw, Cucumber, Bacon, Smoked BBQ Sauce

Veggie Stir Fry Bowl

$16.00

Bell Peppers, English Peas, Julienned Vegetables, Brown Rice, Maple Ginger Soy Sauce

SIDES

Broccoli

$7.00

Brown Rice

$6.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Farro

$7.00

Haricot Vert

$8.00

House Cut Fries

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$6.00
Julienned Vegetables

Julienned Vegetables

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$7.00

DESSERT

Vanilla Bread Pudding

$13.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Torte

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Torte

$11.00

Apple Pie Empanadas (2pc)

$11.00

Dessert Sampler

$18.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$13.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00

KIDS

KID'S CHICKEN BREAST

$12.00

KID'S CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

KID'S FISH & CHIPS

$12.00

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KID'S HAMBURGER

$12.00

KID'S PASTA PLAIN

$9.00

KID'S PASTA W/BUTTER

$9.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

SPECIALS

Special Fish Branzino

$35.00

Special App Grilled Calamari Salad

$17.00

Special Wine Chateau Rozier BTL

$62.00

To Go Drinks

Coca~Cola Can 12 oz

$2.00

Diet Coke Can 12 oz

$2.00

Sprite Can 12 oz

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can 12 oz

$2.00

Goslings Ginger Beer (no Alcoholic) Can 12 oz

$3.50

Aqua Panna Still Water Liter

$5.00

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water Liter

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Stamford's best seafood!

Location

245 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06901

Directions

Gallery
Fish Restaurant + Bar image
Fish Restaurant + Bar image
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

Map
