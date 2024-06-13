Fish & Rice
2332 NW Westover Rd.
Portland, OR 97210
Food
food before food
- miso soup
white miso, silken tofu, seaweed, scallions$4.00
- side salad
romaine lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, carrot, edamame, house made ginger dressing$6.00
- edamame
organic edamame with choice of salt$5.00
- seaweed salad
seaweed, cucumber, sesame seeds$5.00
- squid salad
marinated squid, cucumber, sesame seeds$6.00
- sunomono
cucumber, radish, red onion, vinegar, daikon, carrot, ground sesame$8.00
- dumplings
chicken or vegetable dumplings, garlic ginger chili oil sauce, scallions$9.00
- side of rice$3.00
- real pickled wasabi$3.00
poke menu
- tuna bowl
sesame vinny, #1 grade tuna, sweet onion, cucumber, organic greens, tobiko, fried garlic, roasted seaweed furikake (GF)$21.00
- organic tofu bowl (vegetarian)
sesame vinny, green goddess, cucumber, avocado, edamame, carrot, daikon, sliced radish, organic greens, green onio (GF, vegan upon request)$16.00
- albacore bowl
green goddess, organic greens, edamame, red onion, cucumber, avocado, sliced radish$19.00
- yellowtail bowl
cowboy sauce, cucumber, fried garlic, fried shallots, avocado, cherry tomatoes, pineapple (GF)$20.00
- salmon bowl
firecracker sauce, avocado, green onion, bell peppers, cucumber, edamame$18.00
- spicy bowl
real snow crab, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunchies, jalapeno,green onion, tobiko, spicy mayo$25.00
- maui hook bowl$20.00
vegetarian rolls
simple rolls
- cali
crab salad, kewpie mayo, cucumber, avocado$8.00
- spicy tuna
chopped tuna, sriracha, sesame oil, cucumber$9.00
- spicy salmon
chopped salmon, sriracha, cucumber, sesame oil, kewpie mayo$9.00
- spicy yellowtail
chopped yellowtail, sriracha, cucumber, sesame oil$9.00
- eel avocado
roasted eel, avocado, eel sauce$10.00
- crispy shrimp
tempura shrimp, eel sauce, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunchies$11.00
- philly
house cold smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, bagel seasoning$9.00
- negi toro roll$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- avocado roll$5.00
- cucumber roll$4.00
- salmon roll$10.00
- tuna roll$11.00
- yellowtail roll$11.00
- negi hama roll$11.00
- green garden$8.00
- LINDY's TOFU ROLL$5.00
special rolls
- crouching tiger
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad topped with shrimp, avocado, tobiko, scallion, tempura crunchiees, honey wasabi aioli, eel sauce$20.00
- cosmopolitan
tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with tuna, avocado, scallion, tobiko, honey wasabi aioli, spicy mayo$20.00
- neskowin
torched salmon, avocado, cucumber, real snow crab, honey wasabi aioli$21.00
- rainbow roll
crab salad, mayo, cucumber, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado$21.00
- my neighbor otoro$25.00OUT OF STOCK
hot stuff
- salmon kama
roasted salmon collar topped with eel sauce served with chef salad and a side of rice$22.00
- yellowtail kama
roasted yellowtail collar topped with eel sauce and served with a chefs salad and rice$22.00
- eel kabayaki
roasted bbq eel on a bed of sushi rice topped with roasted nori, avocado, and sesame seeds$28.00
- spam musubi
roasted spam, sweet soy sauce, roasted nori$6.00
specials
- deluxe chirashi
12 piece chef selection of sashimi served on a bed of premium sushi rice. comes with real snow crab & alaskan ikura.$48.00
- sashimi moriawase
chef selection of sashimi served on a bed of ice. comes with real snow crab and alaskan ikura.$54.00
- eel kabayaki$28.00
- uni lover bowl$60.00OUT OF STOCK
- maui hook bowl$20.00
- toro & king salmon donburi (dragonbowl)$49.00OUT OF STOCK
- spicy snow crab temaki$13.00
- spicy scallop temaki$13.00
- molly's coconut temaki
nigiri
- salmon nigiri$8.00
- torched salmon nigiri$9.00
- tuna nigiri$10.00
- yellowtail nigiri$10.00
- shrimp nigiri$8.00
- king salmon nigiri$11.00
- eel nigiri$10.00
- torched albacore nigiri$9.00
- house smoked salmon nigiri$11.00
- scallop nigiri$11.00
- tobiko nigiri$8.00
- snow crab nigiri$12.00
- salmon roe nigiri$10.00
- sea urchin nigiri$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- tofu pocket nigiri$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- akami nigiri$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- chutoro nigiri$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- otoro nigiri$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- mackerel nigiri$9.00
sashimi
- salmon sashimi$8.00
- torched salmon sashimi$9.00
- tuna sashimi$10.00
- yellowtail sashimi$10.00
- shrimp sashimi$8.00
- king salmon sashimi$11.00
- eel sashimi$10.00
- torched albacore sashimi$9.00
- house smoked salmon sashimi$11.00
- scallop sashimi$11.00
- flying fish roe sashimi$8.00
- snow crab sashimi$12.00
- salmon roe sashimi$10.00
- sea urchin sashimi$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- tofu pocket sashimi$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- akami sashimi$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- chutoro sashimi$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- otoro sashimi$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
non alcoholic
- topo chico$4.00
- mexican coke$4.00
- melon ramune$5.00
- pellegrino pomelo$4.00
- coke can$3.00
- sprite can$3.00
- diet coke can$3.00
- harmless coconut water$5.50
- big island lemonade$5.50
- big island gingerade$5.50
- mela watermelon water$5.50
- mint yerba mate$5.50
- blueberry yerba mate$5.50
- rambler grapefruit$4.00
- rambler satsuma$4.00
- martinelli apple juice$5.00
- happy mountain booch$5.00
- lipton iced tea$4.00
- UCC coffee$5.00
- SLUSHIE$9.00
sake
- one cup sake$15.00
- pocket sake$20.00
- sayuri nigori carafe$13.00
- seikyo sake carafe$20.00
- ohmine 3 grain carafe$28.00
- heiwa kid junmai daiginjo carafe$30.00
- seasonal sake carafe$30.00
- sayuri nigori bottle$30.00
- seikyo sake bottle$50.00
- ohmine 3 grain bottle$70.00
- heiwa kid junmai daiginjo bottle$80.00
- seasonal sake bottle$70.00
- hot sake small$10.00
- hot sake large$15.00
- kiuchi sparkling sake$22.00
hot tea
whisky
Retail
Tees, Totes, Plants
We're a casual Japanese inspired counter service restaurant that tries to take only the food and service seriously. We serve sushi rolls, nigiri, sashimi, and poke bowls. Come in hungry!
2332 NW Westover Rd., Portland, OR 97210