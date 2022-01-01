Fish Taco - Cabin John

- Home
451 Reviews
$
7945 MacArthur Blvd
Cabin John, MD 20818
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fish Stew - COMING SOON!
Hearty charred tomato and chile broth, rice, cilantro.
Birria Tacos - SPECIAL
Crispy corn tortillas filled with braised beef, melted cheese, onion-cilantro, served with consommé dipping sauce.
Coctel de Camarones - SPECIAL
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail: Poached shrimp, tangy tomato sauce, avocado, diced vegetables, cilantro, and served with a side of chips.
Chips & Guacamole
Home made guacamole with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa Roja
House-made tomato salsa with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa Verde
House made tomatillo & serrano pepper salsa with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Chips & Queso
House made cheese dip with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Shrimp Ceviche
Avocado, red onion, jalapeno, fresno pepper, radish, cilantro in fresh lime juice
Crispy Cicken Tacos
2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, ranchera sauce and cotija cheese.
Elote
Charred corn on the cob topped with our signature sauce, cotija cheese and guajillo chile powder. (Vegetarian)
Tortilla Soup
Adobo chicken, carrots, zucchini, fresh avocado, cotija cheese and crispy tortillas.
Tostada
Crispy corn tortilla, refried beans, zucchini, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, topped with cotija cheese.
Large Guacamole
Large Salsa Roja
Large Salsa Verde
Queso
Chips Only
Fresh corn tortilla chips.
Small Guacamole
Small Salsa Roja
Small Salsa Verde
Rice Bowls
Signature Fish Rice Bowl
Baja style crispy fish, black beans, charred corn, pickled jalapeño and signature sauce.
Shrimp Rice Bowl
Ancho Shrimp, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo and chile lime sauce.
Chicken Rice Bowl
Grilled adobo chicken, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce & crema.
Steak Rice Bowl
Sirloin Steak, black beans, charred corn, pepper & onion rajas and guajillo sauce.
Carnitas Rice Bowl
Mexican style slow cooked pork, black beans, pickled jalapeno, pepper & onion rajas and Salsa Verde.
Barbacoa Rice Bowl
Mexican style slow cooked beef, black beans, charred corn, pickled jalapeno, and guajillo sauce.
Veggie Rice Bowl
Fresh Avocado, black beans, charred corn, pepper-onion rajas & signature sauce.
Tacos
Baja Mahi Taco - SPECIAL
Lightly battered mahi, ranchera sauce topped with a citrus pico slaw. Corn tortillas.
Salmon Taco
Blackened salmon, jalapeño sauce, charred corn, red cabbage and cilantro. Flour tortillas.
Signature Fish Taco
Baja style crispy fish, signature sauce, topped with Shredded Cabbage Mix. Flour Tortillas
Blackened Fish Taco
Blackened fish served with chile lime sauce topped with our shredded cabbage mix and finished with pineapple relish. Flour tortillas.
Grilled Fish Taco
Grilled fish, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with mango pico. Flour tortillas.
Shrimp Taco
Adobo shrimp, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with pico de gallo. Flour tortillas.
Chicken Taco
Grilled adobo chicken, guajillo sauce topped with onion & cilantro. Corn tortillas.
Steak Taco
Sirloin Steak, salsa verde and peppers & onions rajas. Corn tortillas.
Carnitas Taco
Traditional Mexican style slow cooked pork, salsa verde, topped with onion & cilantro. Corn tortillas.
Barbacoa Taco
Traditional Mexican style barbacoa slow cooked beef, Salsa Verde, topped with onion-cilantro. Corn tortillas.
Vegetarian Taco
Fresh avocado, signature sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with charred corn. Corn tortillas.
Chorizo Taco
Mexican Chorizo, onion-cilantro & salsa verde. Corn tortillas.
Street Taco
Individual tacos served with choice of protein, topped with salsa verde and onion & cilantro; (Chicken w/ Guajillo Sauce). Corn tortillas.
Single Vegetarian Taco
With platter toppings
Single Seafood Taco
With Taco Platter Toppings
Single Baja Mahi Taco - Special
Lightly battered mahi, ranchera sauce topped with a citrus pico slaw. Corn tortillas.
Quesadillas
Shrimp Quesadilla
Ancho shrimp, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Chicken Quesadilla
Adobo Chicken, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Steak Quesadilla
Sirloin Steak, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Mexican style Barbacoa, blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Veggie Quesadilla
Avocado, charred corn, blend of Mexican cheeses and pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema & guacamole.
Chorizo Quesadilla
Authentic Mexica Chorizo, blend of Mexican cheeses and pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema & guacamole.
Plain Quesadilla
Authentic blend of Mexican cheeses. Side of crema and guacamole.
Salads
Blackened Fish Salad
Blackened fish, greens, tomato, mango, jicama, avocado, red onion, cotija cheese. Lime vinaigrette on side.
Shrimp Salad
Ancho shrimp, greens, tomato, jicama, radish, and charred corn. Ranch Dressing on side.
Chicken Caesar
Adobo chicken, greens, tomato, pickled jalapeno, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla. Caesar Dressing on side.
Steak Salad
Sirloin Steak, greens, tomato, black beans, charred corn and crispy tortilla. Ranch Dressing on side.
Caesar Salad
Greens, tomato, pickled jalapeno, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla. Caesar Dressing on side.
Mango Salad
Greens, tomato, mango, jicama, avocado, red onion, cotija cheese. Lime vinaigrette on side.
Burritos
Signature Fish Burrito
Baja style crispy fish, rice, beans, cabbage mix, pico de gallo and signature sauce.
Blackened Fish Burrito
Blackened fish, rice, beans, cabbage mix, chile lime sauce and pineapple relish.
Grilled Fish Burrito
Grilled fish, rice, beans, cabbage mix, mango pico and chile lime sauce.
Chicken Burrito
Grilled adobo chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.
Steak Burrito
Sirloin Steak, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.
Carnitas Burrito
Mexican style slow cooked pork, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.
Barbacoa Burrito
Mexican style slow cooked beef, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.
Veggie Burrito
Fresh avocado, rice, beans, charred corn, peppers-onions rajas and signature sauce.
Plain Burrito
Rice & beans rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Kid's
Kid's Steak Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla, Sirloin Steak, blend of Mexican cheeses. Side of fruit.
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla, grilled adobo chicken, blend of Mexican cheeses. Side of fruit.
Kid's Plain Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla, blend of Mexican cheeses. Side of fruit.
Kid's Steak Burrito
Sirloin Steak, rice, black beans, shredded cheese. Side of fruit.
Kid's Chicken Burrito
Grilled adobo chicken, rice, black beans, shredded cheese. Side of fruit.
Kid's Plain Burrito
Rice, black beans, shredded cheese. Side of fruit.
Kid's Steak Platter
Sirloin Steak, rice, beans, shredded cheese, 2 flour tortillas. Side of fruit.
Kid's Chicken Platter
Grilled adobo chicken, rice, beans, shredded cheese, 2 flour tortillas. Side of fruit.
Kid's Fish Platter
Choice of fish, rice, beans, shredded cheese, 2 flour tortillas. Side of fruit.
Kid's Fish Taco
Choice of a single fish taco and a side of rice & beans or salad.
Sides, Sauces, and Extras
Extra Sauce
Choices of extra sauces served on side.
Extra Item
Choices of extra toppings and ingredients served on side.
Extra Protein
Choice of extra protein served on side.
Side Salad
Greens, pico de gallo and lime vinaigrette.
Side Cilantro-Lime Rice
Side Black Beans
Side Cilantro-Lime Rice & Black Beans
3 Flour Tortillas
3 Corn Tortillas
1 Large Flour Tortilla
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
7945 MacArthur Blvd, Cabin John, MD 20818