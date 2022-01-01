Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Fish Taco - Cabin John

451 Reviews

$

7945 MacArthur Blvd

Cabin John, MD 20818

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Queso
Single Seafood Taco

Appetizers

Chips & dips, and shareable appetizers.

Fish Stew - COMING SOON!

$7.00Out of stock

Hearty charred tomato and chile broth, rice, cilantro.

Birria Tacos - SPECIAL

$9.95

Crispy corn tortillas filled with braised beef, melted cheese, onion-cilantro, served with consommé dipping sauce.

Coctel de Camarones - SPECIAL

$8.00

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail: Poached shrimp, tangy tomato sauce, avocado, diced vegetables, cilantro, and served with a side of chips.

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Home made guacamole with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Chips & Salsa Roja

$5.00

House-made tomato salsa with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Chips & Salsa Verde

$5.00

House made tomatillo & serrano pepper salsa with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Chips & Queso

$6.50

House made cheese dip with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Shrimp Ceviche

$8.00

Avocado, red onion, jalapeno, fresno pepper, radish, cilantro in fresh lime juice

Crispy Cicken Tacos

$6.00

2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, ranchera sauce and cotija cheese.

Elote

$5.50

Charred corn on the cob topped with our signature sauce, cotija cheese and guajillo chile powder. (Vegetarian)

Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Adobo chicken, carrots, zucchini, fresh avocado, cotija cheese and crispy tortillas.

Tostada

$5.00

Crispy corn tortilla, refried beans, zucchini, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, topped with cotija cheese.

Large Guacamole

$6.00

Large Salsa Roja

$3.00

Large Salsa Verde

$3.00

Queso

$4.50

Chips Only

$3.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips.

Small Guacamole

$2.00

Small Salsa Roja

$1.00

Small Salsa Verde

$1.00

Rice Bowls

Choice of protein served atop a bed of rice & beans with various garnishes.

Signature Fish Rice Bowl

$14.00

Baja style crispy fish, black beans, charred corn, pickled jalapeño and signature sauce.

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.00

Ancho Shrimp, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo and chile lime sauce.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.00

Grilled adobo chicken, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce & crema.

Steak Rice Bowl

$12.50

Sirloin Steak, black beans, charred corn, pepper & onion rajas and guajillo sauce.

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$11.00

Mexican style slow cooked pork, black beans, pickled jalapeno, pepper & onion rajas and Salsa Verde.

Barbacoa Rice Bowl

$11.50

Mexican style slow cooked beef, black beans, charred corn, pickled jalapeno, and guajillo sauce.

Veggie Rice Bowl

$11.00

Fresh Avocado, black beans, charred corn, pepper-onion rajas & signature sauce.

Tacos

All taco platters served with 2 tacos and a side of rice & beans or side salad.

Baja Mahi Taco - SPECIAL

$14.00

Lightly battered mahi, ranchera sauce topped with a citrus pico slaw. Corn tortillas.

Salmon Taco

$15.00

Blackened salmon, jalapeño sauce, charred corn, red cabbage and cilantro. Flour tortillas.

Signature Fish Taco

$14.00

Baja style crispy fish, signature sauce, topped with Shredded Cabbage Mix. Flour Tortillas

Blackened Fish Taco

$14.00

Blackened fish served with chile lime sauce topped with our shredded cabbage mix and finished with pineapple relish. Flour tortillas.

Grilled Fish Taco

$14.00

Grilled fish, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with mango pico. Flour tortillas.

Shrimp Taco

$14.00

Adobo shrimp, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with pico de gallo. Flour tortillas.

Chicken Taco

$11.00

Grilled adobo chicken, guajillo sauce topped with onion & cilantro. Corn tortillas.

Steak Taco

$12.50

Sirloin Steak, salsa verde and peppers & onions rajas. Corn tortillas.

Carnitas Taco

$11.00

Traditional Mexican style slow cooked pork, salsa verde, topped with onion & cilantro. Corn tortillas.

Barbacoa Taco

$11.50

Traditional Mexican style barbacoa slow cooked beef, Salsa Verde, topped with onion-cilantro. Corn tortillas.

Vegetarian Taco

$11.00

Fresh avocado, signature sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with charred corn. Corn tortillas.

Chorizo Taco

$11.00

Mexican Chorizo, onion-cilantro & salsa verde. Corn tortillas.

Street Taco

Individual tacos served with choice of protein, topped with salsa verde and onion & cilantro; (Chicken w/ Guajillo Sauce). Corn tortillas.

Single Vegetarian Taco

$4.50

With platter toppings

Single Seafood Taco

With Taco Platter Toppings

Single Baja Mahi Taco - Special

$5.75

Lightly battered mahi, ranchera sauce topped with a citrus pico slaw. Corn tortillas.

Quesadillas

Choice of protein, chihuahua & oaxaca cheeses, and pepper & onion rajas served hot inside a large toasted flour tortilla. All quesadillas served with a side of crema and guacamole.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Ancho shrimp, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Adobo Chicken, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.

Steak Quesadilla

$11.50

Sirloin Steak, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$11.00

Mexican style Barbacoa, blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Avocado, charred corn, blend of Mexican cheeses and pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema & guacamole.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.00

Authentic Mexica Chorizo, blend of Mexican cheeses and pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema & guacamole.

Plain Quesadilla

$8.00

Authentic blend of Mexican cheeses. Side of crema and guacamole.

Salads

Hearty salads served with choice of protein and various garnishes and dressings.

Blackened Fish Salad

$14.00

Blackened fish, greens, tomato, mango, jicama, avocado, red onion, cotija cheese. Lime vinaigrette on side.

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Ancho shrimp, greens, tomato, jicama, radish, and charred corn. Ranch Dressing on side.

Chicken Caesar

$11.00

Adobo chicken, greens, tomato, pickled jalapeno, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla. Caesar Dressing on side.

Steak Salad

$12.50

Sirloin Steak, greens, tomato, black beans, charred corn and crispy tortilla. Ranch Dressing on side.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Greens, tomato, pickled jalapeno, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla. Caesar Dressing on side.

Mango Salad

$8.00

Greens, tomato, mango, jicama, avocado, red onion, cotija cheese. Lime vinaigrette on side.

Burritos

All burritos served with rice & beans and rolled in a large flour tortilla.

Signature Fish Burrito

$12.50

Baja style crispy fish, rice, beans, cabbage mix, pico de gallo and signature sauce.

Blackened Fish Burrito

$12.50

Blackened fish, rice, beans, cabbage mix, chile lime sauce and pineapple relish.

Grilled Fish Burrito

$12.50

Grilled fish, rice, beans, cabbage mix, mango pico and chile lime sauce.

Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Grilled adobo chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.

Steak Burrito

$11.00

Sirloin Steak, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.

Carnitas Burrito

$9.50

Mexican style slow cooked pork, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.

Barbacoa Burrito

$10.50

Mexican style slow cooked beef, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.

Veggie Burrito

$10.50

Fresh avocado, rice, beans, charred corn, peppers-onions rajas and signature sauce.

Plain Burrito

$6.50

Rice & beans rolled in a large flour tortilla.

Kid's

All kid's options served with fresh fruit.

Kid's Steak Quesadilla

$7.50

8" flour tortilla, Sirloin Steak, blend of Mexican cheeses. Side of fruit.

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

8" flour tortilla, grilled adobo chicken, blend of Mexican cheeses. Side of fruit.

Kid's Plain Quesadilla

$6.00

8" flour tortilla, blend of Mexican cheeses. Side of fruit.

Kid's Steak Burrito

$8.00

Sirloin Steak, rice, black beans, shredded cheese. Side of fruit.

Kid's Chicken Burrito

$8.00

Grilled adobo chicken, rice, black beans, shredded cheese. Side of fruit.

Kid's Plain Burrito

$6.00

Rice, black beans, shredded cheese. Side of fruit.

Kid's Steak Platter

$8.50

Sirloin Steak, rice, beans, shredded cheese, 2 flour tortillas. Side of fruit.

Kid's Chicken Platter

$8.50

Grilled adobo chicken, rice, beans, shredded cheese, 2 flour tortillas. Side of fruit.

Kid's Fish Platter

$10.00

Choice of fish, rice, beans, shredded cheese, 2 flour tortillas. Side of fruit.

Kid's Fish Taco

$10.00

Choice of a single fish taco and a side of rice & beans or salad.

Sides, Sauces, and Extras

Extra sauces, proteins, toppings and sides.

Extra Sauce

Choices of extra sauces served on side.

Extra Item

Choices of extra toppings and ingredients served on side.

Extra Protein

Choice of extra protein served on side.

Side Salad

$4.00

Greens, pico de gallo and lime vinaigrette.

Side Cilantro-Lime Rice

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Cilantro-Lime Rice & Black Beans

$4.00

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.00

1 Large Flour Tortilla

$1.25

Alcohol

Family Frozen Margarita

$22.00

32 oz. of our original, home-made frozen margarita. Just pour & serve! 2 servings.

Family Margarita on the Rocks

$30.00

32 oz. of our home-made, liquid margarita. 4 servings. Just pour over ice & enjoy! 4 servings.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
7945 MacArthur Blvd, Cabin John, MD 20818

