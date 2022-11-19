Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fish Tale Brewpub

2,301 Reviews

$$

515 Jefferson St SE

Olympia, WA 98501

Cider House Bleu Salad
Fish And Chips
Pub Burger

Appetizer

Ale-Battered Onion Rings

$13.50

Piping hot hand beer battered onion rings, served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing

Chips Salsa & Guac (V)

$12.00

Hand Cut Fries (V)

$7.50

Hand cut every day, lightly salted and served with ketchup. Make them Cajun or Garlic Parmesan for an upcharge!

Garlic Fry Basket

$11.00

Hand cut every day, lightly salted and served with ketchup. Make them Cajun or Garlic Parmesan for an upcharge!

Cajun Fry Basket

$11.00

Hand cut every day, lightly salted and served with ketchup. Make them Cajun or Garlic Parmesan for an upcharge!

Hummus Plate (V)

$15.00

Pub Nachos

$16.00

Warm hand fried corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, black beans, sliced jalapeno, black olives and pico de gallo; served with a side of our homemade salsa

Pub Nachos (Half)

$12.00

Warm hand fried corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, black beans, sliced jalapeno, black olives and pico de gallo; served with a side of our homemade salsa

Ball Park Pretzel

$14.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$14.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

Our homemade clam chowder topped with pecan smoked bacon bits and served with oyster crackers

Clam Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Our homemade clam chowder topped with pecan smoked bacon bits and served with oyster crackers

Bread

$1.50

One peace of sliced sour dough, buttered and toasted.

From the Garden

Caesar Salad Full

$11.00

Chopped crisp romaine topped with garlic croutons and freshly grated parmesan. Served with our homemade caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Half

$6.00

Chopped crisp romaine topped with garlic croutons and freshly grated parmesan. Served with our homemade caesar dressing

Cider House Bleu Salad

$18.00

Chopped crisp romaine lettuce topped with pecan smoked bacon bits, sliced cherry tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles and sliced garlic herb chicken. Served with our homemade Cider-Bleu cheese dressing

Mixed Green Full

$14.00

Hand chopped mixed green, carrot, cucumber, and tomato. Served with your choice of house dressing.

Mixed Green Half

$7.50

Hand chopped mixed green, carrot, cucumber, and tomato. Served with your choice of house dressing.

Pub Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

Locally sourced mixed greens topped with sliced cherry tomato, homemade pickled red onion, diced cucumber, homemade dill cream cheese and grilled wild caught sockeye salmon. Served with our homemade Dark & Dry vinaigrette

Entrees

B.L.A.S.T.

$16.50

Toasted local sourdough topped with pecan smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, swiss cheese and mayo

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Toasted local brioche bun topped with a lightly seasoned Beyond Burger patty lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and Hodgson’s mustard

Fish And Chips

$22.50

Hand beer battered cod in seasoned panko, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade coleslaw, dill tartar sauce and your choice of side. This item typically is served with fries and coleslaw, but please feel free to choose any other side in substitution for fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Toasted local brioche bun, garlic herb chicken breast, pecan smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion with chipotle mayo

Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Our own house recipe! Pulled pork tossed in our chipotle BBQ sauce topped with house slaw, served with your choice of side

Prime Rib Dip

$19.50

Toasted local French roll topped with Pacific Northwest Butcher Block sliced prime rib and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish

Pub Burger

$16.00

Toasted local pub roll topped with a lightly seasoned ½ lb local grass fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of cheese with mayo

Green Chili Burger

$17.00

Toasted pub roll topped with a lightly seasoned chargrilled ½ lb beef patty, roasted green chilis, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese with roasted garlic aioli.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$19.00

Toasted Pub roll topped with a lightly seasoned chargrilled ½ lb beef patty, sautéed marinated portabella mushroom cap, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese with mayo.

Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Toasted Focaccia topped with grilled wild caught sockeye salmon; Lettuce, tomato, onion, and roasted garlic aioli.

Cajun Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Toasted Focaccia topped with grilled wild caught sockeye salmon; Lettuce, tomato, onion, and roasted garlic aioli.

Reuben

$18.00

Toasted local rye topped with fork tender hand cut braised corned beef brisket, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and homemade 1000 island dressing

Fish Tale Tacos

$17.00

Two grilled tortillas (corn or flour) layered with homemade pickled shredded red cabbage, our fresh pico de gallo and marinated grilled cod. Topped with a drizzle of our cilantro crème

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Chopped cucumber, avocado, red onion, tomato, feta cheese and locally sourced mixed greens, drizzled with our homemade lemon tahini dressing and wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Vegan Pub Burger

$16.00

Toasted brioche bun topped with a lightly seasoned Beyond Burger patty; Lettuce, tomato, red onion and served with a pickle spear.

Vegan Green Chili Burger

$16.00

Toasted brioche bun topped with a lightly seasoned Beyond Burger patty; Lettuce, tomato, roasted green chilis

Vegan Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Toasted brioche bun topped with a lightly seasoned Beyond Burger patty; Lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, portabella mushrooms.

Vegan Wrap

$17.50

Chopped cucumber, avocado, red onion, tomato, locally sourced mixed greens and a Beyond Burger, drizzled with our homemade lemon tahini dressing and wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Desserts

Chocolate Cheese Cake

$10.00

A deliciously rich chocolate cheese cake made with our very own Mudshark Porter, topped with a dark chocolate ganache

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Fish And Chips

$13.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mini Corndogs

$8.00

Sides

1/2lb Beef Patty

$6.00

Avocado

$2.50

Bacon 2ea

$2.50

Bacon Crumble

$1.50

Beyond

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$5.50

Chips

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Fried Cod

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Fries Cajun

$5.50

Fries Garlic

$5.50

Grilled Broccoli

$5.00

Mandarin Oranges

$2.50

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pork

$5.00

Salmon

$7.50

Salsa 8oz

$3.00

Sauces and Dressings

$ 1000 Island $

$0.50

$ Au Jus $

$1.00

$ Balsamic $

$0.50

$ BBQ $

$0.50

$ Beer Cheese $

$0.50

$ Blue Cheese Dressing $

$0.50

$ Caesar $

$0.50

$ Chipotle Mayo $

$0.50

$ Cocktail $

$0.50

$ Dark & Dry $

$0.50

$ Garlic Aioli $

$0.50

$ Guacamole $

$2.50

$ Hodgsons Mustard $

$0.50

$ Horseradish $

$0.50

$ Jalapeno Cilantro Creme $

$0.50

$ LT $

$0.50

$ Ranch $

$0.50

$ Salsa 2oz $

$1.00

$ Salsa 4oz $

$2.00

$ Salsa 8oz $

$4.00

$ Sour Cream $

$0.50

$ Spicy Tomato Jam $

$0.50

$ Tartar Sauce $

$0.50

Ketchup

Malt Vinegar

Mayo

Tabasco

Yellow Mustard

To Go Draft Beer

32oz E9 - Rowdy & Dick Amber Ale

$12.00

32oz Mt. Tabor - Berry Stand Pineapple Mango Sour

$12.00

32oz Elemental - "Calcium" Blood Orange Cider

$12.00

32oz Matchless - CLS Farm Harvest

$12.00

32oz Matchless - Fresh Coast

$12.00

32oz Diamond Knot - Hefeweizen

$12.00

32oz Chaos Bay - Hop Magnum IPA

$12.00

32oz Georgetown - Lucille IPA

$12.00

32oz E9 - Matter of Seconds Table Beer

$12.00

32oz Triceratops - Mrs. Voorhees Peanut Butter Stout

$12.00

32oz Chaos Bay - Praetorian Pale

$12.00

32oz Stoup - Robust Porter

$12.00

32oz Fish Tale - Barrel Aged Scotch Ale

$19.00

32oz Yonder - Dry Cider

$12.00

Wine

Deer & Finch Cab (BTL)

$24.00

Lewis & Clark Merlot (BTL)

$24.00

Eola Hills Pinot Noir (BTL)

$25.00

Gilbert Cellars Red Blend (BTL)

$28.00

William & Clark Chard (BTL)

$24.00

Ryan Patrick Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$24.00

William & Clark Riesling (BTL)

$25.00

Kind Stranger Rose (BTL)

$25.00

Domain Ste. Michelle Brut (BTL)

$23.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Cider Mimosa

$8.00

Guest Beer

Celestial Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Glutenburg Gluten Free IPA

$7.50

Timber City Ginger

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Made 100% from scratch food every day, located in downtown Olympia Fish Tale Brewpub has been serving you fresh food and beer since 1993! Come on in and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, good music and great service, or order with us online at Fishbrewing.com. We look forward to your VISIT!

Website

Location

515 Jefferson St SE, Olympia, WA 98501

Directions

Gallery
Fish Tale Brewpub image
Fish Tale Brewpub image

