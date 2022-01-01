Main picView gallery

Fish Tales 3203 Fort McAllister Rd

3203 Fort McAllister Rd

Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Order Again

Popular Items

Famous Fish Tales Tacos
Low Country Boil
Fish Fingers Basket

Welcome Aboard

Coconut Shrimp App

$12.00

Fried Coconut Shrimp, Tartar Sauce

Fantail Shrimp App

$9.00

Fried Fantail Shrimp, Tartar Sauce

Fish Fingers App

$7.00

Fried Fish Fingers, Tartar Sauce

Fried Dill Pickle Chips

$6.00

Fried Pickle Chips, Ranch Dressing

Fried Okra

$6.00

Fried Breaded Okra, Ranch Dressing

Fried Onion Straws

$6.00

Fried Onions, Texas Petal Sauce

Pacific Rim Calamari

$13.00

Fried Calamari, Thai Chili Sauce

Popcorn Shrimp App

$7.00

Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Tartar Sauce

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, Edamame Salad, Ahi Sauce

Stuffed Cheese Wedges

$9.00

Crispy Cheese Wedges,Parmesan Cheese, Marinara Sauce

Plate O' Pups

$5.00

Fried Hush Puppies, Honey Butter

Fried Sushi App

$13.00Out of stock

All Hands on Deck

Famous Fish Tales Tacos

$12.00

Thre Flour Tacos, Coleslaw, Pico

Chef Hef Tacos

$12.00

Three Flour Tacos, Zesty Asian Slaw

Las Marinas Tacos

$14.00

Three Flour Tacos, Guac, Black Bean Salsa

Bowser Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb. burger, Letuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Best Fish Sandwich Ever

$12.00

White Fish, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Cold Shrimp Salad, Brioche Roll

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Captains Choice

Shrimp N' Grits

$18.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Grits, Garlic Toast

Penne Pasta

$11.00

Penne, Alfredo or Garlic Butter, Pico, Parmesan, Garlic Toast

Peel N' Eat Shrimp

$13.00+

Steamed Shrimp, Butter, Cocktail

Low Country Boil

$16.00+

Steamed Shrimp, Sausage, Corn, Red Potatoes

Fresh Catch of the Week (MRKT PRICE)

$24.00

Weekly Catch, 2 sides

Classic Baskets

Fan Tail Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Fried Shrimp, Hush Puppies, Fries, Coleslaw

Fish Fingers Basket

$15.00

Fried Shrimp, Hush Puppies, Fries, Coleslaw

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$26.00

Fried Shrimp, Hush Puppies, Fries, Coleslaw

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Fried Shrimp, Hush Puppies, Fries, Coleslaw

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Fried Shrimp, Hush Puppies, Fries, Coleslaw

Classic Combo Basket

$19.00

Fried Shrimp, Hush Puppies, Fries, Coleslaw

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

Side Pups

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Potatoes

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

House Side Salad

$4.00

Caesar Side Salad

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Soups/Salads

She-Crab Soup

$7.00

Family Recipe

Louisiana Gumbo

$6.00

Traditional Cajun Gumbo

Classic Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onions, Croutons, Cheese

Specialty Salad

$10.00

Seasonal Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Tomato soup

$6.00Out of stock

Wings

Classic Wings (10)

$13.00

Traditional Bone-In Wings

Classic Wings (20)

$23.00

Traditional Bone-In Wings

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Dark Chocolate Cake, Whipped Cream

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Cheesecake, Choice of Topping

Island Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Key Lime Pie, Raspberry Sauce

Kid's Meals

K-Fish fingers

$6.00

K-Popcorn shrimp

$6.00

K-Chicken fingers

$5.00

K-Hamburger

$5.00

K-Hot dog

$5.00

K-Cheese quesadilla

$5.00

NA Beverages

COKE

$2.25

DIET COKE

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Half & Half Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Water

Red Bull Blueberry

$5.00

Red Bull Coconut

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Food, Good Fun

Location

3203 Fort McAllister Rd, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

