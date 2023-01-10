Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fishbone Seafood Woodland Hills

5780 Canoga Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 91367

Lunch (Copy)

Buffalo Lunch

$10.95

Catfish Lunch

$13.95

Catfish Steak Lunch

$13.95

Filet of Sole Lunch

$11.95

Orange Roughy Lunch

$17.95

Red Snapper Lunch

$12.95

Salmon Lunch

$14.95

Sanddab Lunch

$11.95

Swai Lunch

$10.95

Tilapia Lunch

$10.95

Trout Lunch

$13.95

Whiting Lunch

$10.95

Jumbo Shrimp Lunch

$14.95

Oyster Lunch

$13.95

Dinner (Copy)

Buffalo Dinner

$14.95

Catfish Steak Dinner

$17.95

Catish Dinner

$17.95

Filet of Sole Dinner

$15.95

Red Snapper Dinner

$17.95

Salmon Dinner

$21.95

Sanddab Dinner

$15.95

Swai Dinner

$14.95

Tilapia Dinner

$14.95

Trout Dinner

$17.95

Whiting Dinner

$14.95

Oyster Dinner

$17.95

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$18.95

Orange Roughy Dinner

$24.95

By The Pound

Buffalo BTP

$10.00

Catfish BTP

$13.00

Catfish Steaks

$13.00

Filet of Sole BTP

$10.00

Red Snapper BTP

$11.00

Salmon BTP

$17.00

Sanddab BTP

$10.00

Swai BTP

$10.00

Tilapia BTP

$10.00

Trout BTP

$12.00

Whiting BTP

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp BTP

$16.00

Oysters BTJ

$10.00

Orange Roughy

$21.00

Combo Meals

Fish & Shrimp Combo Meal

$17.95

Fish & Oyster Combo Meal

$17.95

Shrimp & Oyster

$18.95

Fish Shrimp & Oyster

$21.95

Sandwiches (Copy)

Catfish Po Boy

$10.95

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.95

Oyster Po Boy

$10.95

Shrimp & Oyster Po Boy

$10.95

Salmon Burger

$10.95

Sides (Copy)

Potato Salad

$4.95+

Hush Puppies

$4.95+

French Fries

$4.95+

Red Beans & Rice

$4.95+

Collard Greens

$4.95+

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.95+

Macaroni Salad

$4.95+

Green Salad

$4.95+

Grilled Vegatables

$4.95+

Salads and Soup (Copy)

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Seafood Soup

$12.95

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Bottles

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Pellligrino

$2.25

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Family Meals (Copy)

Family Meal - Fish Only

$49.95

Family Meal - Fish Shrimp & Oyster

$59.95

Shrimp Lovers

10 Piece

$12.99

20 Piece

$18.99

30 Piece

$26.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Founded in 2015, Fishbone Seafood Restaurant has been regarded as one of the top ten busiest seafood restaurants in Southern California. Their wide menu of southern styled fried and grilled seafood, po’ boys sandwiches, and salads have garnered them a dedicated customer base who are consistently begging for more locations! The Fishbone team decided to franchise their brand to expand to meet the people’s demands! Fried and grilled selections of fish, shrimp, and oysters, reminiscing memories of the popular Friday Fish Fry’s that once drew families together throughout the South. We are dedicated to serving freshly prepared seafood at reasonable prices, while offering the best dining experience in the industry.

Website

Location

5780 Canoga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367

Directions

