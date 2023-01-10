Fishbone Seafood Woodland Hills

Restaurant info

Founded in 2015, Fishbone Seafood Restaurant has been regarded as one of the top ten busiest seafood restaurants in Southern California. Their wide menu of southern styled fried and grilled seafood, po’ boys sandwiches, and salads have garnered them a dedicated customer base who are consistently begging for more locations! The Fishbone team decided to franchise their brand to expand to meet the people’s demands! Fried and grilled selections of fish, shrimp, and oysters, reminiscing memories of the popular Friday Fish Fry’s that once drew families together throughout the South. We are dedicated to serving freshly prepared seafood at reasonable prices, while offering the best dining experience in the industry.

Website