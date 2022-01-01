Fishbones imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Fishbones

1211 Atlantic Ave,

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Popular Items

She Crab Soup
Hush Puppies
1 lb Crab Legs

Appetizers

1 lb Crab Legs

$29.00

Steamed Alaskan Snow Crab Legs

1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp

$12.00

15 large shrimp steamed with OLD BAY

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp lightly fried and tossed in sweet Thai chili sauce

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

8 Wings

Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded and fried golden

Greek Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$13.00

6 baked oysters stuffed with spinach, mozzarella cheese and spices

Raw Oysters

$10.00+

Half DZ $10, Full DZ $18

Seafood Starter

$20.00

6 clams, 6 oysters and half a pound of steamed shrimp

She Crab Soup

$8.00

Creamy she crab soup

Steamed Clams

$10.00+

Chefs soup

$8.00

Tacos Fish

$14.00

Tacos Shrimp

$14.00

Crab Cake

$19.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$13.00

1/2 lb lean USDA ground beef, specially seasoned and served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Back fin crab meat, seasoned with an OLD BAY and served with lettuce and tomato

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

A fresh fillet of white fish, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated and grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and onion, with french fries Add Cheese $1, add bacon $2

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Delicious thin sliced and sauteed with onions, and topped with american cheese with FF

Southwest Burger

$15.00

Half a pound bacon cheeseburger, topped with BBQ sauce and served with lettuce, tomato and onion, with french fries

Kid's Corner

Kids Burger

$8.00

A 4 ounce burger served with fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

2 chicken tenders served with fries

Kids Shrimp

$9.00

Popcorn shrimp lightly fried and served with fries

Kids Mac&Cheese

$8.00

Entrees

Chicken Pasta

$24.00

Linguine pasta with Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken

Chicken Scampi

$24.00

Grilled chicken with bell peppers, onions, zucchini and mushrooms with garlic butter linguine pasta

Crab Cake Dinner

$40.00

2 Crab Cakes made with back fin crab meat and seasoned, served broiled or fried

Crab Leg Dinner

$54.00

2 pounds of large Alaskan snow crab legs, served steamed

Delmonico Steak

$36.00

14 oz USDA Choice rib eye steak, hand cut, trimmed and char grilled

Fish and Shrimp

$29.00

Fresh fillet of white fish and 4 jumbo shrimp, lightly breaded and served fried only

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$25.00

8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly breaded and fried golden

Lobster Tail Dinner

$50.00

8 oz. broiled lobster tail

Seafood Platter

$35.00

Fresh fillet of white fish, oysters, shrimp and one back fin crab cake, served broiled or fried

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

10 large shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions, zucchini and mushrooms with garlic butter linguine pasta

Steak and Shrimp

$37.00

10 oz Delmonico steak with 4 fried jumbo shrimp or 12 large steamed shrimp

Steak/Lobster Special

$35.99

Dinner for two: Two 8 OZ. Rib eyes OR two twin 3 OZ. cold water lobster tails OR one of each. Each dinner served with a side of roasted potatoes

Steamed Seafood Combo

$50.00

Steamed crab legs, shrimp, clams and oysters

Surf & Turf

$60.00

10 oz Delmonico steak with an 8 oz. lobster tail

Vegetable Scampi

$20.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, zucchini and mushrooms with garlic butter linguine pasta

Stuffed Flounder

$35.50

Seafood Boil

$50.00

CAJUN SHRIMP MAC&CHEESE

$27.00

Seafood Feast for 2

$100.00

2 pounds of crab legs, 1 pound of steamed shrimp, 12 steamed clams, 6 oysters Rockefeller, 2 she crab soups, corn, hush puppies and potatoes.

Sides

Corn

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

House salad

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

NY cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Baskets

Chicken Basket

$14.00

4 chicken fingers with french fries

Fried Oyster Basket

$18.00

12 fried oysters with french fries

Fried Fish Basket

$14.00

Fried fillet of white fish with french fries

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Fried popcorn shrimp with french fries

Non-Alc Bevs

Apple Juice

$4.00

Coke

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Milk

$4.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.49

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Tonic

$3.49

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Party drinks

Party beer

$5.00

Party wine

$5.00

Party well drink

$5.00

T-SHIRT

T-SHIRT

$22.00

T-SHIRT FOR EMPLOYEES

$8.96
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
1211 Atlantic Ave,, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

