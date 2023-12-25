Fishbone's Detroit 400 Monroe Ave Suite 480 Detroit MI 48226
400 Monroe Ave Suite 480 Detroit MI 48226
Detroit, MI 48226
Main Beverage
Beverage Non-Alcoholic
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Cherry Coke$4.00
- Coffee$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Cranberry juice$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$6.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Mt. Dew$3.50
- Panna Water$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Red Bull$6.00
- Root Beer$5.00
- San Pellegrino$6.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Soda Water
- Sprite$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Tonic$3.50
- Water
Food
Appetizers
- Alligator Voodoo$20.00
Deep Fried Alligator Bites. Remeloude Sauce
- Artichoke & Spinach Dip$15.00
Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Spinach, monterey Jack, Parmesan and Cream Cheeses. Crispy Pita
- Beef Tips Bleu$20.00
Grilled Tenderloin Tips Topped with Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes and Scallions
- Calamari$15.00
Lightly Dusted and Flash Fried. Cocktail Sauce
- Catfish Beignets$16.00
Tender Fried Catfish Bites. Remeloude Sauce.
- Coconut Shrimp$16.00
Mango Chili Sauce
- Crab Cakes Appetizer$25.00
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat. Dijon Sweet Mustard Sauce
- Crabmeat Stuffed Mushrooms$24.00
Mornay Sauce
- Edamame$8.00
Sea Salt
- Fishbones Appetizer Platter$70.00
Artichoke and Spinach Dip, Pita, Calamari, Hot Wings, Catfish Beignets and Zuccini Medallions
- French Quarter Tray$125.00
- Hellfire Saganaki$12.00
Jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheese. Pita
- Louisiana Crawfish Boil$30.00
Crawdads tossed in our Spicy Blend
- Mussels$20.00Out of stock
Garlic, Shallots, White Wine
- New Orleans BBQ Shrimp$16.00
Sauteed in a Spicy Butter Herb Sauce.
- Oysters Half Shell (12)$40.00
- Oysters Rockerfeller$20.00
Baked with Fresh Spinach, Pernod (Anise Liquor), Bacon (Can't Remove, in Filling). Mornay Sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Jumbo Shrimp. Cocktail sauce
- Wings Thibodeaux$16.00
Hot and Spicy or Sweet and Sticky
- Zucchini Medallions$10.00
Chipotle Ranch
Soup & Gumbo
- 12oz Clam Chowder togo$9.00Out of stock
Available Friday Only!
- 12oz Gumbo YaYa togo$8.00
Chicken and Andouille Sausage with Rice
- 12oz Seafood Gumbo togo$9.00
Shrimp and Crabmeat with Rice
- 12oz Soup of Day togo$7.00
- 16 oz Soup of Day togo$10.00
- 16oz Clam Chowder togo$12.00
Available Friday Only!
- 16oz Gumbo YaYa togo$11.00
Chicken and Andouille Sausage with Rice
- 16oz Seafood Gumbo togo$12.00
Shrimp and Crabmeat with Rice
- 32oz Clam Chowder togo$23.00
Available Friday Only!
- 32oz Seafood Gumbo togo$23.00
Shrimp and Crabmeat with Rice
- 32oz Soup of Day togo$17.00
- 32ozGumbo YaYa togo$22.00
Chicken and Andouille Sausage with Rice
- Chef's Chowder Bowl$9.00
- Chef's Chowder Cup$8.00
- Gumbo Ya-YA Bowl$8.00
Chicken and Andouille Sausage with Rice
- Gumbo Ya-Ya cup$7.00
Chicken and Andouille Sausage with Rice
- Miso Soup$6.00
- Seafood Gumbo Bowl$9.00
Shrimp and Crabmeat with Rice
- Seafood Gumbo Cup$8.00
Shrimp and Crabmeat with Rice
- Soup of Day Bowl$7.00
- Soup of Day Cup$6.00
Salads
- Beef Taco Salad$21.00
- Chicken Taco Salad$21.00
- Chicken Cobb Salad$21.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken Filet, Avocado, Egg, Tomato, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
- Ginger Salad$8.00
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Cucumber, Asian Slaw
- Maple Glazed Salmon Salad$23.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts and Strawberries topped with Maple Glazed Grilled Salmon. Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing Recommended
- Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg Lettuce Wedge, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon and Tomato. Bleu Cheese Dressing
- Shrimp and Crab Salad$25.00
Mixed Greens, Lump Crabmeat, Shrimp, Avocado, Egg, Tomato, Bleu Cheese
- Spinach Salad$13.00
Fresh Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Red Onions, Egg, Feta Cheese. Warm Bacon Dressing
- Lg Caesar$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Lg Garden Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Red Cabbage.
- Lg Greek$15.00
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Beets, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini and Feta Cheese
- Sm Greek$11.00
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Beets, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini and Feta Cheese
- Sm Caesar$7.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Sm Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Red Cabbage.
Sandwiches
- Andouille Sausage PoBoy$18.00
Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Red Beans. French Fries and Cole Slaw
- Beef Burger$16.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onion French Fries and Coleslaw
- Bronzed Shrimp PoBoy$18.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes and Remeloude Sauce French Fries and Coleslaw
- Fried Shrimp PoBoy$18.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes and Remeloude Sauce French Fries and Coleslaw
- Catfish PoBoy$18.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes and Remeloude Sauce French Fries and Coleslaw
- Fried Chicken BLT$18.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon. Lettuce, Tomatoes and Avocado French Fries and Coleslaw Spicy Sauce
- Grilled Chicken Filet Sandwich$16.00
Sundried Tomatoe and Garlic Aioli, Avocado French Fries and Coleslaw
- Muffuletta$18.00
Italian Olive Salad, Capicollo Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese. French Fries and Coleslaw
- Perch PoBoy$18.00
Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce. French Fries and Coleslaw
- Short Rib Sliders$18.00
Horseradish Cream Sauce, Celery Root Slaw. French Fries and Coleslaw
- Turkey Burger$16.00
Remeloude Sauce Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onion French Fries and Coleslaw
New Orleans Favorites
- Andouille Sausage$20.00
Grilled with Red Beans and Rice
- Blackened Shrimp & Grits$26.00
Grit Patty. Bacon Cream Sauce
- Catfish Atchafalaya$28.00
Grilled Filets Smothered with Crawfish Ettouffe. Starch and Vegetable
- Chicken Sausage Jambalaya$23.00
Spicy Blend of Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Mushrooms and House Creole Sauce Tossed with Rice. Mushrooms are in the Creole Sauce.
- Chicken Pasta Orleans$25.00
Sauteed Chicken, Mushrooms and Tomatoes tossed in our Pesto Cream Sauce with Fettuccine. Topped with Scallions and Parmesan Cheese
- Crawfish Ettouffe$25.00
Smothered Stew of Onions, Peppers and Crawfish Tail Meat served with Rice.
- Jambalaya$25.00
Spicy Blend of Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Mushrooms and House Creole Sauce Tossed with Rice. Mushrooms are in the Creole Sauce.
- Lagniappe Platter$35.00
Grilled Andouille Sausage, Fried Catfish, Fried Shrimp and Red Beans with Rice.
- Pasta Orleans$30.00
Sauteed Shrimp, Crab Meat, Crawfish, Mushrooms and Tomatoes tossed in our Pesto Cream Sauce with Fettuccine. Topped with Scallions and Parmesan Cheese
- Southern Fried Catfish$25.00
Served with Red Beans and Rice. Not potato and Vegetable unless otherwise specified
- Veggie Pasta Orleans$25.00
Sauteed Broccoli, Spinach, Asparagus, Mushrooms and Tomatoes tossed in our Pesto Cream Sauce with Fettuccine. Topped with Scallions and Parmesan Cheese
Chicken & Ribs
- Char-Grilled Chicken Filet$22.00
Mediterranean Marinade. Lemon Butter Sauce. Starch and Vegetable
- Chicken & Ribs$38.00
Spicy BBQ or Sweet and Sticky sauce. Starch and Vegetable.
- Chicken Finger Dinner$22.00
Fried Chicken Tenders. Starch and Vegetable
- Chicken Florentine$24.00
Sauteed Chicken Breast, Spinach, Artichokes, Feta and Parmesan Cheeses, Rice and Lemon Butter Sauce.
- Chicken Piccata$24.00
Sauteed Chicken Breast, Angel Hair Pasta, Capers, Parsley, Lemon Butter White wine Sauce
- St Louis Ribs$26.00
Half Slab Ribs Spicy BBQ or Sweet and Sticky sauce. Starch and Vegetable.
Seafood
- 1lb Crab Legs$110.00
Alaskan King Crab Legs They Do Not Get Bigger Than This! Drawn Butter Starch and Vegetable
- 2lb Crab Legs$210.00
Alaskan King Crab Legs They Do Not Get Bigger Than This! Drawn Butter Starch and Vegetable
- Ahi Tuna Steak$35.00Out of stock
- Crab Stuffed Shrimp$35.00
Stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Starch and Vegetable Lobster Cognac Sauce
- Faroe Island Salmon$30.00
Grilled Salmon Starch and Vegetable Lobster Cognac Sauce
- Fish & Chips$26.00
Tempura Fried French Fries and Coleslaw Tartar Sauce
- Fried Lake Perch$32.00
Fresh Deep fried Perch. Starch and Vegetable
- Ginger Salmon$30.00
Grilled Salmon Starch and Vegetable Ginger Teriyaki Sauce
- Jumbo Fried Shrimp$25.00
Jumbo Breaded Shrimp Starch and Vegetable Cocktail Sauce
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Dinner$36.00
Three Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Sweet Dijon Mustard Sauce Starch and Vegetable
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$26.00
Creamy White Cheddar and Gruyere Cheeses
- Maine Lobster Tails$50.00
Two 5oz Lobster Tails Drawn Butter Starch and Vegetable
- Orange Roughy$30.00
Garlic Parmesan Crust Lemon Butter Sauce Starch and Vegetable
- Sauteed Lake Perch$32.00
Fresh Lake Perch Lightly Dusted and Sauteed. Starch and Vegetable
Sushi
- Edamame$8.00
- Krab Salad$7.95
Krab Meat, Cucumber and Mayo
- Maki Combo Tray$18.95
California Roll, Tuna Roll and Spicy Tuna Roll
- Sashimi Appetizer$23.95
2 Salmon, 2 Whitefish and 2 Tuna
- Sashimi Tray Deluxe$39.95
16 Pieces Sashimi- Chef's Choice
- Sashimi Tray Regular$34.95
12 Pieces Sashimi- Chef's Choice
- Seaweed Salad$6.95
- Spicy Sashimi Salad$24.95
Assorted Sashimi, Vegetables and Spicy Sauce
- Spicy Tuna Salad$8.95
Yellowfin mixed with Spicy Sauce and Masago
- Sushi Appetizer$15.95
Tuna, Salmon, Whitefish and Shrimp
- Sushi Boat$16.95
3 Pieces Shrimp Tempura Roll, 3 Pieces California Roll, 4 Pieces Vegetable Roll, Octopus Salad and Orange. Nothing Raw
- Sushi Tray Deluxe$38.95
10 Pieces Sushi and a California Roll
- Sushi Tray Regular$34.95
8 Pieces Sushi and a California Roll
- T.Y. Sashimi Appetizer$18.95
3 Tuna, 2 Yellotail
- Tako Salad$8.95
Cooked Octopus with Special Sauce
- Tuna Sashimi Appetizer$19.95
5 Pieces Tuna
- BBQ Eel$4.95
- Egg$3.95
- Fatty Tuna$10.00Out of stock
- King Crab$12.00
- Krab Meat$3.95
- Mackeral$3.95
- Octopus$4.95
- Salmon$4.95
- Salmon Roe$10.00
- Scallop$4.95
- Shrimp$4.95
- Smelt Roe$4.95
- Smoked Salmon$4.95
- Snapper$3.95
- Squid$3.95
- Surf Clam$3.95
- Tuna$4.95
- Wasabi Masago Roe$3.95
- White Tuna$4.95
- Yellowtail$4.95
- A2C Roll$6.50
Avocado, Asparagus and Cucumber
- Alaskan Roll$7.50
Fresh Salmon, Cucumber and Avocado
- Asparagus Roll$4.50
- Avocado Cucumber Roll$5.95
- Avocado Roll$5.50
- Baja Roll$16.95
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad and Spicy Tuna topped with Yellowtail, Avocado and Jalapeno.
- Big Malaka Roll$14.50
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Meat, Egg, Avocado and Masago Not Raw Fish
- Boom Boom Roll$15.95
Fried Shrimp, BBQ Eel, Spicy Tuna and Avocado.
- Boston Roll$9.95
Shrimp, Cucumber and Lettuce
- Brooklyn Roll$15.95
Krab Salad, Avocado, Cream Cheese and Crunch, topped with Spicy Salmon then Baked
- California Roll$7.95
Krab Meat, Avocado and Cucumber Not Raw Fish
- Caterpillar Roll$12.50
BBQ Eel, Cucumber and Eel Sauce with Avocado on top
- Crunch Roll$16.95
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Krab Meat and Masago with Sweet Sauce
- Cucumber Roll$4.50
- Dancing Eel Roll$14.95
Krab Meat, Cream Cheese and Cucumber topped with BBQ Eel
- Dragon Roll$15.95
Shrimp Tempura, BBQ Eel, Cucumber with Avocado on top.
- Dynamite Roll$10.50
Spicy Scallop, Krab Meat, Cucumber and Wasabi Tabiko with spicy Sauce
- East Roll$9.95
Cooked Shrimp, Egg and Cucumber
- Eel Avocado Roll$8.95
- Eel Cucumber Roll$8.95
- Eel Fashion Roll$14.50
BBQ Eel, Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado and Asparagus
- Firecracker roll$15.95
Deep fried White Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Cucumber topped with Krab Salad, Crunch and Spicy Siracha Sauce
- Fishbones Roll$11.95
Deep Fried Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado and Cream Cheese.
- Futomaki Roll$12.50
Krab Meat, Oshinko, Cucumber, Kampyo, Egg and Masago Not Raw Fish
- Godzilla Roll$15.50
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Sauce and Masago
- Kamikaze Roll$15.95
Shrimp tempura, Avocado and Cucumber topped with Seared Tuna
- Kampyo Roll$3.95
Sweet Seasoned Gourd
- King Crab California Roll$21.95
Real Alaskan King Crab, Avocado and Cucumber. Not Raw Fish
- Lions Roll$15.95
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Crunch Flakes and Spicy Mayo
- Pacific Roll$15.95
Shrimp tempura and Krab Salad topped with Cream Cheese, Seared White tuna and Eel sauce.
- Philadelphia Roll$8.50
Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber and Asparagus
- Pickled Radish Roll$3.95
- Pineapple Roll$5.95
With Cream Cheese
- Pistons Roll$10.50
Smoked Salmon, Jalapenos, Cream Cheese, Avocado and Spicy Sauce
- Rainbow Roll$15.95
California Roll topped with Tuna, Salmon, Whitefish and Avocado
- Red Wings Roll$14.95
Spicy Tuna, Octopus and Avocado with Wasabi Tabiko and Masago.
- Salmon Avocado Roll$7.50
- Salmon Roll$6.50
Fresh Salmon
- Shiitake Roll$4.95
- Shrimp Fashion Roll$13.50
Cooked Shrimp, Lettuce, Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato and Asparagus.
- Smoked Philly Roll$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Asparagus and Avocado Not Raw Fish
- Spicy Salmon & Shrimp Roll$8.95
Salmon, Shrimp, Cucumber and Spicy Sauce
- Spicy Scallop Roll$7.50
Spicy Sauce with Small Scallops
- Spicy Tofu Roll$6.50
Tofu, Cucumber and Spicy Sauce
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.95
Chopped Tuna with Spicy Sauce and Masago
- Spider Roll$15.50
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Krab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado and Masago.
- Sushi Pizza$11.95
Deep Fried Rice topped with Krab Salad, Avocado, Jalapeno, Crunch and Spicy Eel Sauce
- Tear Roll$13.95
Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Cream Cheese and wasabi with Spicy Sauce
- Tempura California Roll$9.95
Deep Fried California Roll
- Tempura Philly Roll$10.50
Deep Fried Philadelphia Roll
- Tempura Shrimp Roll$8.95
Deep Fried Shrimp
- Tiger Roll$14.95
Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber with Spicy Tuna on Top
- Tuna Avocado Roll$7.50
- Tuna Roll$6.95
Fresh Tuna
- Vegas Roll$21.95
King Crab and Avocado with Cream Cheese and Masago on top then Baked
- Veggie Futomaki Roll$7.95
Kampyo, Radish, Lettuce, Asparagus, Cucumber and Avocado
- Volcano Roll$14.95
Tempura Shrimp and Avocado topped with Krab Spicy Sauce then Baked
- Yam-Yam Roll$14.50
Salmon, Tuna, Masago, Sesame Seeds, Cream Cheese and Avocado. The Roll is then deep Fried.
- Yellowtail & Scallion$6.50
Pans To Go
- 1/3 Pan Beef Tips$80.00
Grilled Tenderloin Tips Topped with Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes and Scallions
- 1/3 Pan Alligator Voodoo$80.00
Deep Fried Alligator Bites. Remeloude Sauce
- 1/3 Pan Catfish Beignets$60.00
Tender Fried Catfish Bites. Remeloude Sauce.
- 1/3 Pan Hot Wings Thibodeaux$65.00
Hot and Spicy or Sweet and Sticky
- 1/3 Pan Coconut Shrimp$50.00
Mango Chili Sauce
- PTG Short Ribs Sliders$70.00
Horseradish Cream Sauce, Celery Root Slaw.
- PTG Artichoke & Spinach Dip$60.00
Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Spinach, monterey Jack, Parmesan and Cream Cheeses. Crispy Pita
- PTG Char-Grilled Chicken Filet$85.00
Mediterranean Marinade. Lemon Butter Sauce. Starch and Vegetable Bread and Butter
- PTG Jambalaya$75.00
Spicy Blend of Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Mushrooms and House Creole Sauce Tossed with Rice. Mushrooms are in the Creole Sauce. Bread and Butter
- PTG Faroe Island Salmon$120.00
Grilled Salmon Starch and Vegetable Lobster Cognac Sauce Bread and Butter
- PTG Seafood Pasta Orleans$90.00
Sauteed Shrimp, Crab Meat, Crawfish, Mushrooms and Tomatoes tossed in our Pesto Cream Sauce with Fettuccine. Topped with Scallions and Parmesan Cheese. Bread and Butter
- PTG Chicken Pasta Orleans$70.00
Sauteed Chicken, Mushrooms and Tomatoes tossed in our Pesto Cream Sauce with Fettuccine. Topped with Scallions and Parmesan Cheese. Bread and Butter
- PTG St Louis Ribs$80.00
Half Slab Ribs Spicy BBQ or Sweet and Sticky sauce. Starch and Vegetable. Bread and Butter
- PTG Jumbo Fried Shrimp$75.00
Jumbo Breaded Shrimp Starch and Vegetable Cocktail Sauce Bread and Butter
- PTG Lobster Mac & Cheese$80.00
Creamy White Cheddar and Gruyere Cheeses. Bread and Butter
- PTG Chicken Jambalaya$70.00
Spicy Blend of Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Mushrooms and House Creole Sauce Tossed with Rice. Mushrooms are in the Creole Sauce. Bread and Butter
- PTG Garden Salad$35.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Red Cabbage. Bread and Butter
- PTG Greek Salad$55.00
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Beets, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini and Feta Cheese. Bread and Butter
- PTG Caesar Salad$35.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing. Bread and Butter
- 1/2 Doz Rolls$6.00
- 1/3 Pan Vegetable$35.00
Chef's Vegetable of the Day
- 1/3 Pan Potato$35.00
Chef's potato of the Day
- 1/3 Pan Rice$35.00
- 1/3 Pan Red Beans w/Rice$45.00
- Full Cheesecake$50.00
- Full Key Lime Pie$50.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
