American
Fishbones - Greensboro
1,027 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Melt Kitchen & Bar - 1941 New Garden Road
No Reviews
1941 New Garden Road Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109
No Reviews
4214 Beechwood Dr #109 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greensboro
Clean Juice - Friendly Center
4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant