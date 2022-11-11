Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Fishbones - Greensboro

1,027 Reviews

$$

2119 Walker Ave

Greensboro, NC 27403

Popular Items

Twisted Chicken Burrito
Wild Salmon Filet
Fish & Chips

Appetizers

Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Fried Oysters

$12.00

6 Jumbo Fresh Fried Wings

$10.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Edamame

$5.00

Crab Soup

$5.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Peel & Eat 1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp

$12.00

Peel & Eat 1 lb Steamed Shrimp

$21.00

ONE Tender

$4.00

Salads

S.O.B.

$12.00

Twisted Salad

$14.00

Thai Salad

$19.00

Black Bean Thai Salad (no steak)

$13.00

Sm House

$6.00

Sm Caesar

$6.00

Lg House

$9.00

Lg Caesar

$9.00

Fishbones Specialties

NC All Natural Farm Raised Catfish

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Specials

Indian Dry Rub Wings

$11.00

(V) Impossible Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Cornmeal Fried Catfish

$20.00

(V) Thai Coconut Curry

$5.00

Entrees

Angus Filet Mignon

$23.00

Wild Salmon Filet

$20.00

Ahi Tuna Steak

$20.00

Fresh Gulf Oysters

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp in garlic butter wine sauce

$18.00

Sandwiches

Angus Beef Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Steak Sandwich

$16.00

NC All Natural Farm Raised Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Oyster Po Boy

$17.00

Popcorn Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Bradd's Farm Grass-Fed Burger

$14.00

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$10.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Tacos

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$13.00

Angus Filet Tacos

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Steak Tacos

$15.00

Southwestern Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Twisted Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$14.00

Popcorn Shrimp Taco

$14.00

Fried Oyster Tacos

$14.00

Burritos

Beer Battered Fish Burrito

$14.00

Ahi Tuna Steak Burrito

$16.00

Angus Filet Burrito

$16.00

Southwestern Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Twisted Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Black Bean Burrito

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Popcorn Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Southwestern Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Twisted Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Blackened Green Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Corn on Cob

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Mash Tater Du Jour

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Wasabi Slaw

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Bread

$4.00

Steamed Green Beans

$4.00

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Half N Half Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403

Directions

Fishbones image
Fishbones image

