Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fishbones Bar & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower
Cup Clam Chowder
Tuna Entree

RAW BAR

3 Cocktail Shrimp

$11.95

1/2 Dozen Shrimp

$22.99

Shrimp Dozen

$42.99

3 Clams

$7.99

1/2 Dozen Clams

$11.99

Dozen Clams

$20.99

3 Oysters

$11.99

1/2 Dozen Oyster

$21.99

Dozen Oysters

$42.99

SOUP

Cup BIsque

$13.99

w/ fresh lobster meat

Cup Clam Chowder

$9.99

Bowl Bisque

$15.99

Bowl Clam Chowder

$11.99

APPETIZERS

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.99

Fresh Cauliflower battered & fried served w/ side Blue Cheese

Cajun Fries Basket

$14.99

Ceviche

$19.99Out of stock

Ask your server for todays' Special!

Chicken Fingers

$16.99

House Made from fresh Chicken Tenderloins breaded & fried

Chicken Wings

$17.99

Fresh Whole Wings Baked & Grilled

Coconut Curry Mussels

$22.99

Sauteed in a Coconut Curry Broth w/ Shallots & Garlic

Coconut Shrimp

$17.99

House Made w/ side Orange Marmalade

Crab Cake App

$20.99

Curly Fries Basket

$13.99

Our own style

Fish Bites

$13.99

Fried & served w/ Tartar Sauce & Lemon

Fried Calamari

$17.99

Served w/ a mild Banana Pepper Aioli & Lemon

Fried Clams App

$24.95

served w/ tartar sauce

Hummus Plate App

$14.99

Naan Bread, Celery & Carrot Sticks, Roasted Red Peppers

Popcorn Shrimp

$16.99

Baby Shrimp battered & fried served w/ Tartar Sauce & Lemon

Sautéed Mussels

$19.99

1lb. w/Garlic, Lemon, Butter, White Wine & Thyme

Sesame Seared Tuna

$20.99

Seared Sesame Tuna served over an Asian Noodle Slaw w/ a Soy Glaze

Stuffed Quahog

$10.99

Served w/ Drawn Butter & Lemon

Sweet Pot FF W Honey Mustard

$15.99

Sweet Potato Basket

$14.99

served w/ Ranch Dressing

Tuna Tartare Tower

$23.99Out of stock

Fresh Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber & Sweet Soy Glaze served w/ toast points

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$15.99

Hearts of Romaine tossed in our homemade dressing w/ shaved parmesan & Garlic Croutons

Cobb Salad

$17.99

Mixed Greens w/ Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Egg, Sliced Black Olives & Blue Cheese Crumbles w/ choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomato, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots & Green Peppers w/ your choice of dressing

Summer Salad

$17.99

Mixed Greens, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Tomato & Feta w/ a Balsamic Glaze

LOBSTER ROLLS

Cold Lobster Roll

$28.99

Claw & Knuckle Meat w/ a touch of mayo served on a Buttered & Grilled Brioche Hot Dog Roll

Lobster BLT

$31.99

Claw & Knuckle Meat w/ a touch of mayo served on a Buttered & Grilled Brioche Hot Dog Roll

Sauteed Lob Roll

$29.99

Sweet Lobster Meat Sautéed in Butter & Served Warm on a Buttered & Grilled Brioche Hot Dog Roll

BURGERS

BBQ Burger

$19.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Sauteed Onions w/ our own Habanero Mango BBQ Sauce

Beyond Burger

$19.99

Plant based "Beyond Burger" grilled & Served w/ sliced Avocado & Ranch Dressing

Blue Cheese Burger

$19.99

Topped w/ Blue cheese crumbles & Applewood smoked Bacon

Caribbean Burger

$18.99

Topped with grilled pinealpple, peperjack cheese, ham & banaba peppers

Cheeseburger

$17.99

Topped with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar or Peeper jack cheese

Hamburger

$15.99

Honey Mustard Burger

$18.99

Mikes Burger

$22.99

Topped w/ Applewood Smoked Bacon, sliced Ham, Provolone Cheese & a Fried Egg

SANDWICHES

Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

on a Brioche Roll w/Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo

Chix Hummus Wrap

$17.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.99

Served w/ a side of Chipotle Aioli

Cran Chix Salad Wrap

$16.99

w/ Cranberries, Walnuts, Mayo & served on a wrap w/ Chips

Cuban

$19.99

Panini pressed, fresh roasted pork tenderloin, ham, swiss cheese, pickles w/ Sriracha Mayo Mustard Sauce

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Wash Ashore Summer Ale Battered & Fried Cod served w/ American Cheese & side of Tartar Sauce

Hummus Wrap

$14.99

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

Jeark Seasoned fresh chicken breast, grilled pineapple, slice of ham, pepper jack cheese w/ honey mustard

Jumbo Hot Dog

$13.99

All Beef 1/4 lb. Dietz & Watson Hotdog served on a grilled & buttered Brioche Hot Dog Roll

Shrimp Salad Roll

$17.99

Homemade Shrimp Salad served w/ a touch of Mayo & Taragon on a buttered & grilled Brioche Hot Dog Roll

Swordfish Sandwich

$20.99

Grilled & served w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Lemon Aioli

Tuna Melt

$18.99

Panini pressed Ciabatta w/ Tomato, Swiss, Bacon & Banana Peppers

Tuna Salad Wrap

$16.99

TACOS

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$18.99

w/ Roasted Corn, Cabbage & Smoked Poblano Aioli

Chicken Taco

$17.99

w/ Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Jack Cheese, Cabbage & Spicy Mayo

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Wash Ashore Summer Ale Battered & Fried Cod, Black Bean Roasted Corn Salsa, Lettuce w/ a Smoked Poblano Aioli

Lobster Tacos

$22.99

Sauteed in Butter Claw & Knuckle Meat w/ Roasted Corn, Cabbage & Smoked Poblano Aioli

Steak Tacos

$20.99

Grilled Marinated Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Jack Cheese, Cabbage & Spicy Mayo

Tuna Tacos

$19.99

Grilled & served w/ Asian Rice Noodle Slaw w/ a Soy Ginger

Veggie Taco

$17.99

Plant based "Beyond Burger" w/ Roasted Corn Salsa, Cabbage, sliced Avocado & Smoked Poblano Aioli

SEAFOOD PLATTERS

Fish & Chips Platter

$24.99

Wash Ashore Summer Ale Battered & Golden Fried Cod

Fisherman's Platter

$40.95

Whole Belly Clams, Cod, Scallops & Shrimp

Scallop Platter

$32.99

Served w/ house curly fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce

Shrimp Platter

$28.99

Served w/ house curly fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce

Whole Belly Platter

$34.95

Served w/ house curly fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce

CHEF'S SPECIALS

Buffalo Mac n Cheese

$26.99

Baked w/ Buttered Crumb Topping, Buffalo Tender pieces & served w/ Garlic Bread*

Catch Of Day

$29.99

Chicken Kabobs

$25.99

Curry Chicken

$25.99

Sauteed & served over Jasmine Rice w/ Vegetable of The Day

Curry Shrimp

$27.99

Sauteed & served over Jasmine Rice w/ Vegetable of The Day

Fresh Faroe Salmon

$32.99

Grilled & Topped w/ a Citrus Dill Butter served w/ your choice of (2) sides

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$34.99

Baked w/ Buttered Crumb Topping, Fresh Lobster Meat & served w/ Garlic Bread*

Mac n Cheese

$22.99

Baked w/ Buttered Crumb Topping & served w/ Garlic Bread*

Short Rib Entree

$34.99

Served w/ a Demi-glaze sauce w/ Jasmine Rice & Vegetable of the Day

Steak Tips

$32.99

House Marinated & Grilled served with your choice of (2) sides

Tuna Entree

$32.99

Wasabi & Black Sesame Encrusted Seared Tuna served w/ your choice of (2) sides

DESSERT

Chocolate Godiva Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

FUNCTIONS

MEALS

LIQUOR

ROOM CHARGE

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Directions

Gallery
Fishbones Bar & Grille image
Fishbones Bar & Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Aalia's Coffee - 16 Kennebec Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
16 Kennebec Avenue Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
orange starNo Reviews
8 Seaview Ave. Ext. Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Black Dog Dockside Cafe - Oak Buffs
orange star3.5 • 45
12 Circuit Ave Ext Oak Bluffs, MA 02577
View restaurantnext
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
orange star3.9 • 1,502
29 Lake Ave Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Enchanted Chocolates
orange starNo Reviews
4 Chapman Ave Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Dilly’s Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
4 Circuit Avenue Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oak Bluffs

Coop DeVille
orange star4.3 • 556
12 circuit ave ext Oak bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Sea Smoke BBQ
orange star4.0 • 48
7 Oakland Ave Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oak Bluffs
Vineyard Haven
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston