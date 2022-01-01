Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Fisher Loft Restaurant Palihotel San Francisco

15 Reviews

$$

417 Stockton St

San Francisco, CA 94108

check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our loft-style all-day restaurant, liquor bar and special event venue, is located on the 2nd floor of Palihotel San Francisco and features approachable food and cocktail menus, intended to encourage hotel guests and locals to mix and mingle morning, noon and night.

417 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94108

