Fisherman’s Catch - Wells Harbor, Maine

1,719 Reviews

$$

134 Harbor Rd

Wells, ME 04090

Cup of Clam Chowder
Fried Haddock Sandwich with Fries
Bowl of Clam Chowder

IMPORTANT INFO

Please CALL instead if you have ANY allergy concerns, 207-646-8780

ATTENTION

STOP! If you have any allergies, please call your order in 207-646-8780.

Chowders

Cup of Clam Chowder

Cup of Clam Chowder

$6.99

Tender sea clams in a rich, roux-thickened fish stock with tempered light cream, diced potatoes, rendered salt pork and sautéed onions.

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$9.99

Side Orders

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.99

sweet fresh onions, house cut daily, fried golden brown

Haddock Bites

$13.99

Side of Haddock Sandwich

$12.99

because sometimes you just need a golden fried haddock sandwich on the side

Side of Whole Clams

Side of Whole Clams

$23.99

a true Maine shellfish treasure, fried, tartar sauce

Side of Scallops

Side of Scallops

$23.99

these are a few of our favorite things, a little tartar - delicious!

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

dusted with a little brown sugar, salt & pepper

Truffle Waffle Fries

Truffle Waffle Fries

$11.99

crispy potato waffles, shaved Parmesan, chives & our lemon truffle aioli for dipping

Side of Chicken Tenders

$10.99

fresh breaded chicken - plain or tossed in either buffalo sauce or our own maple bourbon BBQ

Side of Small Shrimp

$13.99

dip them in cocktail sauce & pop em’ in your mouth

Side of French Fries

$3.99

Side of Cole Slaw

$1.99

Bag of Kettle Cooked Chips

$1.99

Sandwiches

Fried Haddock Sandwich with Fries

Fried Haddock Sandwich with Fries

$14.99

lightly fried filet, toasted bulkie roll, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, fries, slaw

Hot Dog w/ Fries

$7.99

locally made dog, butter grilled roll, fries, slaw upgrade your dog with our BBQ pulled pork

Double Dog w/ Fries

$9.99

TWO locally made dogs, on a butter grilled roll, fries, slaw upgrade your dogs with our BBQ pulled pork

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ Fries

$13.99Out of stock

slow cooked pulled pork smothered in our house made BBQ, caramelized on the griddle topped with a few fried sweet potato straws, fries, slaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$12.99

Rolls

Traditional Maine Lobster Roll

Traditional Maine Lobster Roll

$26.99

Grilled split top roll, stuffed with fresh Lobster meat, kettle chips, garlic dill pickle - add BACON if you’re into treating yourself!

Lobster Roll with Fries and Slaw

$28.99
Truffle Lobster Roll

Truffle Lobster Roll

$27.99Out of stock

Truffle Lemon Chive aioli drizzle over fresh lobster meet stuffed in a butter griddled roll, kettle chips, pickle

Truffle Lobster Roll with Fries

$29.99Out of stock
Maine Whole Clam Roll

Maine Whole Clam Roll

$16.99

perfectly fried Maine whole belly clams, butter grilled split top roll, kettle chips, garlic dill pickle, tartar

Clam Strip Roll

Clam Strip Roll

$12.99

tender fried clam strips, pilled high in a butter grilled split top roll, kettle chips, garlic dill pickle, tartar

Sea Scallop Roll

$17.99

juicy fried sea scallops laid in a butter grilled split top roll, kettle chips, garlic dill pickle, tartar

Fried Shrimp Roll

$12.99

perfect little fried shrimp, stuffed in a butter grilled split top roll, kettle chips, garlic dill pickle, cocktail sauce

Scallop & Bacon Roll

$19.99

sweet sea scallops AND crispy salty bacon!?....of course!

Fried Dinners

Captain’s Feast

Captain’s Feast

$52.99

Tonight..we feast! serves 2 people! Mounds of fried sea scallops, whole belly clams, haddock, small shrimp, fries, slaw, dinner roll, tartar and cocktail sauce.

Fisherman’s Platter

$39.99

The BEST of Maine fried seafood, sea scallops, haddock, WHOLE BELLY CLAMS, small shrimp, fries, slaw, dinner roll, tartar and cocktail sauce **for clam strips please select the option below**

Fried Filet of Haddock Dinner

$19.99

Fried Filet of Haddock x slaw

$19.99

Soft Tacos

Haddock Taco w/ Fries

Haddock Taco w/ Fries

$15.99

3 soft flour tortillas, fried haddock, slaw of red cabbage, corn and cilantro, sriracha-roasted pepper aioli

Shrimp Taco w/ Fries

Shrimp Taco w/ Fries

$15.99

3 soft flour tortillas, fried shrimp, slaw of red cabbage, corn and cilantro, sriracha-roasted pepper aioli

Lobster Taco w/ Fries

$26.99

fresh picked lobster, 2 flour tortillas, slaw of red cabbage, corn and cilantro, sriracha-roasted pepper aioli

BBQ Pork Taco w/ Fries

BBQ Pork Taco w/ Fries

$14.99Out of stock

slow cooked-caramelized BBQ pork, 3 flour tortillas, slaw of red cabbage, corn and cilantro, sriracha-roasted pepper aioli

Chicken Taco w/ Fries

$13.99

Lobster

1 1/4 pound dinner

$31.99

1 1/4 pound a la carte

$29.99

Twin 1 1/4 LB Lobster Dinner

$59.99

Twin 1 1/4 LB Lobster A la Carte

$57.99

Kids Meals (10 and under)

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pasta with Fries

$6.99

Non-Alcoholic DRINKS

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$3.25
RASPBERRY ICED TEA

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.50
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.25
COKE

COKE

$3.25
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.25
RASPBERRY LEMONADE

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$3.50
ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.25
GINGERALE

GINGERALE

$3.25
ROOTBEER

ROOTBEER

$3.25
SODA WATER

SODA WATER

$2.99
Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.50
HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$1.99
DECAF COFFEE

DECAF COFFEE

$1.99
HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$1.50
16 oz Poland Spring Water

16 oz Poland Spring Water

$1.99
8 oz MILK

8 oz MILK

$1.50Out of stock
8 0z CHOCOLATE MILK

8 0z CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.50Out of stock
SM Apple Juice

SM Apple Juice

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Darth Vader

$3.50

MIXED DRINKS TO GO (must order with a full meal)

Wells Harborita

Wells Harborita

$9.99

a cocktail consisting of tequila, lime or lemon juice, and an orange-flavored liqueur.

Tito's Blueberry Lemonade Vodka

Tito's Blueberry Lemonade Vodka

$9.99

A refreshing cocktail with lemonade and Tito's Handmade Vodka topped off with a blueberry puree

Drakes Island Rum Punch

$9.99

Desserts

Fresh Baked Blueberry Pie

Fresh Baked Blueberry Pie

$6.50

a Maine tradition, baked daily and best served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Homemade Vanilla Bread Pudding

Homemade Vanilla Bread Pudding

$7.50

a one of a kind treat...served warm, drizzled with a caramel whiskey sauce and whipped cream....only vanilla ice cream could make this better

BEER TO GO

Corona

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

WINE TO GO

Benvolio Italy Pinot Grigio-bottle

$30.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay- Bottle

$30.00

Tribute Cabernet- Bottle

$30.00

SPECIALS

Fried Whole Belly Clam Lunch with Fries and Slaw

$24.99

Fried Chicken Tender and Small Shrimp Lunch combo with Fries and Slaw

$20.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fisherman's Catch Restaurant has been serving fresh Maine seafood, off the beaten path, for more than 40 years. We truly appreciate the locals making our little rustic spot in Wells Harbor their destination. They are a tremendous help in spreading the good word amongst the many welcomed visitors to our Maine coast town. Amy, Ned, Vienna & Hudson, their family & staff invite you to discover or revisit why so many come to "The CATCH" when they want to relax and enjoy wonderful people, a welcoming and unique atmosphere and great food. Thank you to the near & far and we hope to see you soon!

Location

134 Harbor Rd, Wells, ME 04090

