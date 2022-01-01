Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fisherman's Corner

731 Reviews

$$

13486 Perdido Key Dr

Pensacola, FL 32507

Drinks

Barq’s Rootbeer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Beer

Abita Amber

$5.50

Abita Purple Haze

$5.50

Abita Strawberry

$5.50

Abita Turbodog

$5.50

Blue moon

$5.50

Bud light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors light

$3.00

Corona extra

$4.50

Corona light

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.00

Employee Beer

$2.00

Lil Napoleon IPA

$5.50

Mich. Lager

$4.00

Miller light

$3.00

Modelo

$4.50

Red stripe

$4.50

Riptide

$5.50

Sweet water 420

$5.50

Ultra

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Stella

$5.50

House Wine Bottles

Riesling

$24.00

Pinot Griggio

$24.00

Sauv. Blanc

$24.00

Chardonnay

$24.00

Merlot

$24.00

Cabernet

$24.00

Pinot Noir

$24.00

White Pinot Nior

$36.00

Tomato Bacon Oysters

Half Dozen

$16.00

Dozen Oyster

$24.00

Gumbo

Cup Gumbo

$7.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Shrimp Dianne

$23.00
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Location

13486 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola, FL 32507

Directions

Gallery
Fisherman’s Corner image
Fisherman’s Corner image

