Seafood

Fisherman's Inn

No reviews yet

3116 Main St

Grasonville, MD 21638

Popular Items

Cream of Crab Soup TO GO
Vegetable Crab Soup (GF) TO GO
Crab Cake Sandwich

Appetizers

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$19.99

Four jumbo Gulf shrimp dipped in beer batter, rolled in coconut, fried golden and served with an orange, ginger dipping sauce

Crab Balls

Crab Balls

$21.99

Five mini crab cakes, broiled, served with remoulade sauce

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$19.99

Fresh baked soft pretzel sticks topped with lump crab meat, four cheeses, green onion & Old Bay spice, baked golden brown

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$17.99

Lightly battered, flash fried and served with our homemade marinara

$17.99

Lump crab meat, sweet white corn, diced country ham and cream atop fried green tomatoes.

Fried Green Tomato & Crab Stack

Fried Green Tomato & Crab Stack

$17.99

Lump crab meat, sweet white corn, diced country ham and cream atop fried green tomatoes

$17.99

Freshly shucked, batter dipped, crisply fried, served with remoulade sauce

Gorgonzola Cheese Skins

Gorgonzola Cheese Skins

$12.99

Crispy fried potato skins with creamy Gorgonzola sauce, applewood smoked bacon and boom-boom sauce

Hot Crab Dip

Hot Crab Dip

$19.99

Lump crab meat, three cheeses, and Old Bay, baked bubbling brown in a sour dough bread bowl

Littleneck Clams Bistro Style

Littleneck Clams Bistro Style

$18.99

18 sweet tender littlenecks steamed open in a white wine garlic herb broth, served with garlic cheese toast for dipping

$17.99

6 oysters with bacon, peppers, onions and sprinkle of parmesan cheese

$18.99

4 freshly shucked, topped with lump crab imperial and baked

Freshly shucked served with cocktail sauce and lemon. 6 or 12

$17.99

5 freshly shucked, baked with lump crab, applewood bacon, cheddar-jack cheese

$18.99

6 freshly shucked with chopped spinach, Pernod, finished with Hollandaise

Oyster Sampler

$19.99

2 Rockefeller - freshly shucked with chopped spinach, Pernod, finished with Hollandaise 2 Casinos - oysters with bacon, peppers, onions and sprinkle of parmesan cheese 2 Queen Anne - freshly shucked, baked with lump crab, applewood bacon, cheddar-jack cheese

$16.99

Prince Edward Island mussels simmered in white wine, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil, served with garlic cheese toast for dipping

Rockfish Bites

Rockfish Bites

$11.99

Fresh, local rockfish strips, tossed in sesame panko crumbs, flash fried, and drizzled with Hawaiian BBQ & Wasabi cream. Served with pickled ginger and seaweed salad.

Shellfish Steampot

Shellfish Steampot

$20.99

Littleneck clams, mussels and jumbo shrimp steamed in a white wine garlic herb broth. Served with garlic cheese toast for dipping

Shrimp & Scallop Nachos

Shrimp & Scallop Nachos

$17.99

Gulf shrimp, bay scallops, melted cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, tri-color corn chips, homemade salsa and sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.99

Shrimp, scallions, mild chiles, cheddar and Monterey Jack in a soft flour tortilla, cilantro with homemade salsa and sour cream

$21.99

1 dozen Bay oysters with melted butter

$13.99+

Peel and eat ~ wild caught Gulf shrimp, Old Bay seasoned with homemade cocktail sauce

$19.99

Thinly sliced sashimi style with pickled ginger, seaweed salad, avocado and soy ponzu sauce for dipping. (rare only)

Entree Salads

Autumn Festival Salad

Autumn Festival Salad

$13.99

Mixed tender greens, dried apples, cranberries, blueberries, apricots, smoked almonds, sunflower kernels, roasted gold & red beets, chopped bacon, crumbled goat cheese with apple cider-Vermont maple & cranberry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine, freshly grated parmesan cheese, homemade toasted cheese croutons tossed with our signature dressing

Garden Salad

$9.99

Crisp iceberg and romaine lettuces, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and homemade toasted cheese croutons with choice of dressing

Wedge Salad (GF)

Wedge Salad (GF)

$10.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, crisp apple wood bacon, fresh tomato and crumbled Gorgonzola

Light Fare & Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.99

Homemade award winning crab cake, fried or broiled, on a sandwich roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles & french fries

Single Crab Cake Platter

$22.99

Homemade award winning crab cake, fried or broiled served with one side choice.

Hot Crab Melt

$21.99

Lump crab imperial and sliced tomato on Ciabatta bread topped with melted fontina and provolone cheese, baked & served with french fries

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.99

Flaky white Haddock fillets, batter dipped, crispy golden fried, with a side of malt vinegar, french fries and cole slaw

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$16.99

Hand breaded fillet, crispy fried on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and fries

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$19.99

Fresh shucked bay oysters, lightly breaded, deep fried golden brown. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato & French fries

$18.99

Our famous recipe made daily with a touch of Old Bay, lettuce, tomato on choice of bread, pickles and french fries

Shrimp Salad Plate

Shrimp Salad Plate

$17.99

Our famous salad, stuffed in a Roma tomato crown over a mix of spring lettuces with sliced cucumbers and pickled red onions. Served with stone ground wheat crackers

Stacked Double Cheeseburger

$16.99

Grilled twin fresh ground Angus patties on a toasted brioche roll, Bibb lettuce and vine ripe tomato, choice of American, swiss, cheddar-jack or provolone/fontina cheese. Pickles and french fries. 14.99 Add Applewood smoked bacon

Stacked Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger

$18.99

Same grilled patties as above topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and melted Blue Cheese

$17.99

6 oz. boneless, skinless breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bibb lettuce, vine ripe tomato on your choice of bread or toast, with a side of Old Bay aioli and Kettle Fried potato chips

Seafood

Flounder Dinner 4 Ways

Flounder Dinner 4 Ways

Choice of 4 Styles: STUFFED: with lump crab imperial baked golden brown....33.99 BLACKENED:...23.99 BROILED:....23.99 FRIED: 23.99

Lobster Dinner 4 Ways

Lobster Dinner 4 Ways

Choice of 4 Styles: Single Lobster Tail.....25.99 Single Tail Stuffed w/ Crab Imperial....36.99 Twin Lobster Tails....39.99 Twin Tails Stuffed w/ Crab Imperial....49.99

Rockfish Dinner 5 Ways

Rockfish Dinner 5 Ways

Choice of 5 Styles: STUFFED: topped with lump crab imperial & baked golden brown...37.99 TIDEWATER: lump crab meat, country ham, corn, and cream atop fried green tomatoes...34.99 BLACKENED: topped with a cool pineapple mango salsa...27.99 BROILED: 27.99 FRIED: 27.99

Salmon Dinner 4 Ways

Choice of 4 Styles: STUFFED: topped with lump crab imperial & baked golden brown...36.99 PLANK ROASTED: fillet basted with a brown sugar and mustard glaze baked on a cedar plank....28.99 BLACKENED: topped with a cool pineapple mango salsa...26.99 BROILED: 26.99

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$39.99

Two homemade Eastern Shore crab cakes, deep fried golden or perfectly broiled

Crab Cake Pairing

$39.99

Start with a Crab Cake, fried or broiled, then choose another seafood to match your taste

Primo Crab Cake Platter

Primo Crab Cake Platter

5 oz Oven Broiled Jumbo Lump Crab Cake...No Filler!

Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial

Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial

$39.99

Our Signature Dish—lump crab meat topped with our delightfully creamy imperial sauce

Fried Seafood Feast

Fried Seafood Feast

$42.99

Lump crab cake, jumbo shrimp, sea scallops and flounder fillet

$29.99

Six jumbo shrimp, split and hand breaded, fried golden brown

$36.99

Four jumbo Gulf shrimp stuffed with lump crab imperial and baked golden brown

Broiled Seafood Trio

Broiled Seafood Trio

$42.99

Two jumbo lump crab imperial stuffed shrimp, sea scallops and jumbo lump crab cake

$31.99

Sautéed boneless breast topped with lump crab imperial and baked golden brown

$29.99

Six jumbo Gulf shrimp dipped in beer batter, rolled in coconut, fried golden and served with an orange-ginger dipping sauce

Seafood Norfolk Saute

Seafood Norfolk Saute

$41.99

Bountiful array of fresh caught scallops, large gulf shrimp & jumbo lump crab meat sautéed in white wine butter sauce

$31.99

Freshly shucked locals, batter dipped and crisply fried to order

$32.99

Broiled with buttery bread crumbs OR panko breaded & deep fried

$36.99

6 ounces of Fresh MD Jumbo Lump from Fishing Creek, MD, gently sautéed in White wine Lemon-Butter sauce, Old Bay and Capers, served with a choice of two sides

Beef & Combos

Filet Mignon 6oz COMBO

Filet Mignon 6oz COMBO

$46.99

6 oz. grilled to perfection with your choice of seafood

$38.99

8 oz. center cut grilled to melt-in-your-mouth tenderness.

Filet "Oscar" 6oz

Filet "Oscar" 6oz

$45.99

6 oz. Filet Mignon topped with our finest jumbo lump crabmeat, steamed asparagus, mashed potatoes and Bernaise sauce

$40.99

8 oz. center cut filet, grilled to your temp then topped with gorgonzola cream and haystack onions

12oz Prime Rib COMBO

12oz Prime Rib COMBO

$44.99

12 oz. slow roasted Prime Rib with your choice of seafood

$33.99

USDA Choice Black Angus grain fed beef aged a minimum of 21 days, slowly roasted in our specially built oven

Admiral 16oz Prime Rib (GF)

Admiral 16oz Prime Rib (GF)

$39.99

USDA Choice Black Angus grain fed beef aged a minimum of 21 days, slowly roasted in our specially built oven

Pasta

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$33.99

Jumbo Gulf shrimp sautéed with olive oil and roasted garlic finished in a white wine butter sauce over linguini. Served with house salad and garlic toast.

Seafood Alfredo

Seafood Alfredo

$34.99

A blend of double cream, romano cheese, jumbo gulf shrimp, sea scallops, and jumbo lump crabmeat tossed with linguini. Served with house salad and garlic toast.

$31.99

Sautéed in a white wine lemon butter caper sauce over linguini. Served with house salad and garlic toast.

$28.99

Breaded and sautéed breast, homemade plum tomato sauce, and fontina cheese over linguini, fresh grated parmesan. Served with house salad and garlic toast.

Vegetarian Primavera

Vegetarian Primavera

$21.99

Asparagus, green beans, onions, grape tomatoes, sliced red peppers and sweet corn sauteed with olive oil and roasted garlic, over linguini

Kids

$5.50

$5.99

$6.99

$6.99

$6.99

$6.99

$7.99

$1.99

$4.99

$4.99

$6.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding Pumpkin

Bread Pudding Pumpkin

$7.99

Robin’s Homemade Pumpkin Bread Pudding 🍁🍂🍁 served warm, with homemade vanilla ice cream.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99

Traditional NY Style made in-house. Available plain or drizzled with raspberry purée, chocolate or strawberry sauce

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.99

A best seller! Homemade pie crust filled with coconut mousse and toasted coconut

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$6.99

Baked creamy custard topped with caramelized sugar crust

Smith Island Cake

Smith Island Cake

$7.99

12 perfect layers with decadent frosting and Oreo pieces

Sides & Extras

$5.99

$3.99

$3.99

$3.99

$3.99

$3.99

$3.99

$3.99

$3.99

$3.99

$3.99

$0.59

$2.99

Market TO GO

$19.99+

Roasted butternut squash, cream, curry, spices and lump crab meat.

$19.99+

Our homemade recipe, rich and smooth with lump crabmeat, touch of Old Bay and a hint of sherry. Served with crackers.

Oyster Stew (GF) TO GO

$20.99+

Our homemade recipe starts with a light cream broth base that is rich in flavor and chock full of oysters. Touch of Old Bay. Served with crackers.

Vegetable Crab Soup (GF) TO GO

$9.99+

Our homemade tomato-based recipe full of mixed vegetables and crab meat, lightly seasoned. Served with crackers.

$13.99+

Cream of Crab topped with Vegetable Crab. Served with crackers.

$4.99+
Fisherman's Inn Cookbook

Fisherman's Inn Cookbook

$18.87

Betty Schulz, late owner of Fisherman's Inn, gathered 81 years of her personal collection of recipes, photos, and memories in this huge cookbook! More than just a cookbook...History and unseen photos of Fisherman's Inn and the surrounding area makes this cookbook truly a gem!

$6.99+

$5.99+

$7.99+

$19.99+

$5.99+
Whole Coconut Pie TO GO

Whole Coconut Pie TO GO

$36.00

Homemade pie crust filled with coconut mousse and toasted coconut. If ordering more than one, please call ahead and allow 24 hours for preparation.

Whole Mud Pie TO GO

Whole Mud Pie TO GO

$32.00

Homemade Oreo cookie crust filled with our rich coffee ice cream, topped with chocolate fudge, toasted almonds. If ordering more than one, please call ahead and allow 24 hours for preparation.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An Eastern Shore dining landmark since 1930, Fisherman's Inn welcomes diners seven days a week to its spacious dining rooms with panoramic water views. Our full menu is available for lunch or dinner in both our dining rooms and in our contemporary bar. With a large selection of local dishes and both traditional and contemporary fare, we invite you to come choose your favorite. Come in and enjoy!

3116 Main St, Grasonville, MD 21638

