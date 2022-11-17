- Home
- /
- Grasonville
- /
- Seafood
- /
- Fisherman's Inn
Fisherman's Inn
No reviews yet
3116 Main St
Grasonville, MD 21638
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Coconut Shrimp
Four jumbo Gulf shrimp dipped in beer batter, rolled in coconut, fried golden and served with an orange, ginger dipping sauce
Crab Balls
Five mini crab cakes, broiled, served with remoulade sauce
Crab Pretzel
Fresh baked soft pretzel sticks topped with lump crab meat, four cheeses, green onion & Old Bay spice, baked golden brown
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered, flash fried and served with our homemade marinara
Fried Clam Strips
Lump crab meat, sweet white corn, diced country ham and cream atop fried green tomatoes.
Fried Green Tomato & Crab Stack
Lump crab meat, sweet white corn, diced country ham and cream atop fried green tomatoes
Fried Oysters
Freshly shucked, batter dipped, crisply fried, served with remoulade sauce
Gorgonzola Cheese Skins
Crispy fried potato skins with creamy Gorgonzola sauce, applewood smoked bacon and boom-boom sauce
Hot Crab Dip
Lump crab meat, three cheeses, and Old Bay, baked bubbling brown in a sour dough bread bowl
Littleneck Clams Bistro Style
18 sweet tender littlenecks steamed open in a white wine garlic herb broth, served with garlic cheese toast for dipping
Oysters Casino
6 oysters with bacon, peppers, onions and sprinkle of parmesan cheese
Oysters Imperial
4 freshly shucked, topped with lump crab imperial and baked
Oysters on Half Shell
Freshly shucked served with cocktail sauce and lemon. 6 or 12
Oysters Queen Anne
5 freshly shucked, baked with lump crab, applewood bacon, cheddar-jack cheese
Oysters Rockefeller
6 freshly shucked with chopped spinach, Pernod, finished with Hollandaise
Oyster Sampler
2 Rockefeller - freshly shucked with chopped spinach, Pernod, finished with Hollandaise 2 Casinos - oysters with bacon, peppers, onions and sprinkle of parmesan cheese 2 Queen Anne - freshly shucked, baked with lump crab, applewood bacon, cheddar-jack cheese
Pot Steamed Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels simmered in white wine, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil, served with garlic cheese toast for dipping
Rockfish Bites
Fresh, local rockfish strips, tossed in sesame panko crumbs, flash fried, and drizzled with Hawaiian BBQ & Wasabi cream. Served with pickled ginger and seaweed salad.
Shellfish Steampot
Littleneck clams, mussels and jumbo shrimp steamed in a white wine garlic herb broth. Served with garlic cheese toast for dipping
Shrimp & Scallop Nachos
Gulf shrimp, bay scallops, melted cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, tri-color corn chips, homemade salsa and sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp, scallions, mild chiles, cheddar and Monterey Jack in a soft flour tortilla, cilantro with homemade salsa and sour cream
Steamed Oysters
1 dozen Bay oysters with melted butter
Steamed Shrimp
Peel and eat ~ wild caught Gulf shrimp, Old Bay seasoned with homemade cocktail sauce
Tataki Tuna
Thinly sliced sashimi style with pickled ginger, seaweed salad, avocado and soy ponzu sauce for dipping. (rare only)
Entree Salads
Autumn Festival Salad
Mixed tender greens, dried apples, cranberries, blueberries, apricots, smoked almonds, sunflower kernels, roasted gold & red beets, chopped bacon, crumbled goat cheese with apple cider-Vermont maple & cranberry vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, freshly grated parmesan cheese, homemade toasted cheese croutons tossed with our signature dressing
Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg and romaine lettuces, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and homemade toasted cheese croutons with choice of dressing
Wedge Salad (GF)
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, crisp apple wood bacon, fresh tomato and crumbled Gorgonzola
Light Fare & Sandwich
Crab Cake Sandwich
Homemade award winning crab cake, fried or broiled, on a sandwich roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles & french fries
Single Crab Cake Platter
Homemade award winning crab cake, fried or broiled served with one side choice.
Hot Crab Melt
Lump crab imperial and sliced tomato on Ciabatta bread topped with melted fontina and provolone cheese, baked & served with french fries
Fish & Chips
Flaky white Haddock fillets, batter dipped, crispy golden fried, with a side of malt vinegar, french fries and cole slaw
Fried Flounder Sandwich
Hand breaded fillet, crispy fried on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and fries
Fried Oyster Sandwich
Fresh shucked bay oysters, lightly breaded, deep fried golden brown. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato & French fries
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Our famous recipe made daily with a touch of Old Bay, lettuce, tomato on choice of bread, pickles and french fries
Shrimp Salad Plate
Our famous salad, stuffed in a Roma tomato crown over a mix of spring lettuces with sliced cucumbers and pickled red onions. Served with stone ground wheat crackers
Stacked Double Cheeseburger
Grilled twin fresh ground Angus patties on a toasted brioche roll, Bibb lettuce and vine ripe tomato, choice of American, swiss, cheddar-jack or provolone/fontina cheese. Pickles and french fries. 14.99 Add Applewood smoked bacon
Stacked Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger
Same grilled patties as above topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and melted Blue Cheese
Chicken Club
6 oz. boneless, skinless breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bibb lettuce, vine ripe tomato on your choice of bread or toast, with a side of Old Bay aioli and Kettle Fried potato chips
Seafood
Flounder Dinner 4 Ways
Choice of 4 Styles: STUFFED: with lump crab imperial baked golden brown....33.99 BLACKENED:...23.99 BROILED:....23.99 FRIED: 23.99
Lobster Dinner 4 Ways
Choice of 4 Styles: Single Lobster Tail.....25.99 Single Tail Stuffed w/ Crab Imperial....36.99 Twin Lobster Tails....39.99 Twin Tails Stuffed w/ Crab Imperial....49.99
Rockfish Dinner 5 Ways
Choice of 5 Styles: STUFFED: topped with lump crab imperial & baked golden brown...37.99 TIDEWATER: lump crab meat, country ham, corn, and cream atop fried green tomatoes...34.99 BLACKENED: topped with a cool pineapple mango salsa...27.99 BROILED: 27.99 FRIED: 27.99
Salmon Dinner 4 Ways
Choice of 4 Styles: STUFFED: topped with lump crab imperial & baked golden brown...36.99 PLANK ROASTED: fillet basted with a brown sugar and mustard glaze baked on a cedar plank....28.99 BLACKENED: topped with a cool pineapple mango salsa...26.99 BROILED: 26.99
Crab Cakes
Two homemade Eastern Shore crab cakes, deep fried golden or perfectly broiled
Crab Cake Pairing
Start with a Crab Cake, fried or broiled, then choose another seafood to match your taste
Primo Crab Cake Platter
5 oz Oven Broiled Jumbo Lump Crab Cake...No Filler!
Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial
Our Signature Dish—lump crab meat topped with our delightfully creamy imperial sauce
Fried Seafood Feast
Lump crab cake, jumbo shrimp, sea scallops and flounder fillet
Fried Jumbo Gulf Shrimp
Six jumbo shrimp, split and hand breaded, fried golden brown
Broiled Stuffed Shrimp
Four jumbo Gulf shrimp stuffed with lump crab imperial and baked golden brown
Broiled Seafood Trio
Two jumbo lump crab imperial stuffed shrimp, sea scallops and jumbo lump crab cake
Chicken Chesapeake
Sautéed boneless breast topped with lump crab imperial and baked golden brown
Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Six jumbo Gulf shrimp dipped in beer batter, rolled in coconut, fried golden and served with an orange-ginger dipping sauce
Seafood Norfolk Saute
Bountiful array of fresh caught scallops, large gulf shrimp & jumbo lump crab meat sautéed in white wine butter sauce
Fried Bay Oysters
Freshly shucked locals, batter dipped and crisply fried to order
Atlantic Sea Scallops
Broiled with buttery bread crumbs OR panko breaded & deep fried
Crab Saute
6 ounces of Fresh MD Jumbo Lump from Fishing Creek, MD, gently sautéed in White wine Lemon-Butter sauce, Old Bay and Capers, served with a choice of two sides
Beef & Combos
Filet Mignon 6oz COMBO
6 oz. grilled to perfection with your choice of seafood
Filet Mignon 8oz (GF)
8 oz. center cut grilled to melt-in-your-mouth tenderness.
Filet "Oscar" 6oz
6 oz. Filet Mignon topped with our finest jumbo lump crabmeat, steamed asparagus, mashed potatoes and Bernaise sauce
Sonny's Filet Mignon 8oz
8 oz. center cut filet, grilled to your temp then topped with gorgonzola cream and haystack onions
12oz Prime Rib COMBO
12 oz. slow roasted Prime Rib with your choice of seafood
Captain's 12oz Prime Rib (GF)
USDA Choice Black Angus grain fed beef aged a minimum of 21 days, slowly roasted in our specially built oven
Admiral 16oz Prime Rib (GF)
USDA Choice Black Angus grain fed beef aged a minimum of 21 days, slowly roasted in our specially built oven
Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo Gulf shrimp sautéed with olive oil and roasted garlic finished in a white wine butter sauce over linguini. Served with house salad and garlic toast.
Seafood Alfredo
A blend of double cream, romano cheese, jumbo gulf shrimp, sea scallops, and jumbo lump crabmeat tossed with linguini. Served with house salad and garlic toast.
Shrimp & Chicken Piccata
Sautéed in a white wine lemon butter caper sauce over linguini. Served with house salad and garlic toast.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded and sautéed breast, homemade plum tomato sauce, and fontina cheese over linguini, fresh grated parmesan. Served with house salad and garlic toast.
Vegetarian Primavera
Asparagus, green beans, onions, grape tomatoes, sliced red peppers and sweet corn sauteed with olive oil and roasted garlic, over linguini
Kids
Desserts
Bread Pudding Pumpkin
Robin’s Homemade Pumpkin Bread Pudding 🍁🍂🍁 served warm, with homemade vanilla ice cream.
Cheesecake
Traditional NY Style made in-house. Available plain or drizzled with raspberry purée, chocolate or strawberry sauce
Coconut Cream Pie
A best seller! Homemade pie crust filled with coconut mousse and toasted coconut
Creme Brulee
Baked creamy custard topped with caramelized sugar crust
Smith Island Cake
12 perfect layers with decadent frosting and Oreo pieces
Sides & Extras
Market TO GO
Butternut Squash Crab Bisque
Roasted butternut squash, cream, curry, spices and lump crab meat.
Cream of Crab Soup TO GO
Our homemade recipe, rich and smooth with lump crabmeat, touch of Old Bay and a hint of sherry. Served with crackers.
Oyster Stew (GF) TO GO
Our homemade recipe starts with a light cream broth base that is rich in flavor and chock full of oysters. Touch of Old Bay. Served with crackers.
Vegetable Crab Soup (GF) TO GO
Our homemade tomato-based recipe full of mixed vegetables and crab meat, lightly seasoned. Served with crackers.
50/50 Soup TO GO
Cream of Crab topped with Vegetable Crab. Served with crackers.
Cole Slaw TO GO
Fisherman's Inn Cookbook
Betty Schulz, late owner of Fisherman's Inn, gathered 81 years of her personal collection of recipes, photos, and memories in this huge cookbook! More than just a cookbook...History and unseen photos of Fisherman's Inn and the surrounding area makes this cookbook truly a gem!
Green Beans TO GO
Mashed Potatoes TO GO
Salad Dressings Mkt TO GO
Shrimp Salad TO GO
Stewed Tomatoes TO GO
Whole Coconut Pie TO GO
Homemade pie crust filled with coconut mousse and toasted coconut. If ordering more than one, please call ahead and allow 24 hours for preparation.
Whole Mud Pie TO GO
Homemade Oreo cookie crust filled with our rich coffee ice cream, topped with chocolate fudge, toasted almonds. If ordering more than one, please call ahead and allow 24 hours for preparation.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
An Eastern Shore dining landmark since 1930, Fisherman's Inn welcomes diners seven days a week to its spacious dining rooms with panoramic water views. Our full menu is available for lunch or dinner in both our dining rooms and in our contemporary bar. With a large selection of local dishes and both traditional and contemporary fare, we invite you to come choose your favorite. Come in and enjoy!
3116 Main St, Grasonville, MD 21638