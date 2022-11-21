Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Fisherman's Cafe - Historic Seaport

779 Reviews

$$

205 Elizabeth Street

Unit D

Key West, FL 33040

Order Again

Popular Items

Local Fish Sandwich
Lazy Way Burger
Island Bowl

Beverages

H20

$2.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot or Cold Chocolate

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.25

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Blue Gatorade

$3.50

Orange Gatorade

$3.50

Yellow Gatorade

$3.50

Red Gatorade

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee Small

$2.75

Coffee Large

$3.50

Iced Coffee Large

$3.72

Cafe Con Leche Small

$3.72

Cafe Con Leche Large

$4.50

Cappuccino Small

$3.72

Cappuccino Large

$4.50

Bucci

$1.75

Colada

$2.50

Breakfast

Buttered Toast

Buttered Toast

$2.75

Buttered Cuban Bread, Toasted to Perfection

Cheese Toast

Cheese Toast

$3.95

Cuban Bread & Cheese Toasted to perfection

Guava Toast

Guava Toast

$4.95

Guava and cream cheese on pressed Cuban bread with Sesame seeds

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$6.95

Toasted & Pressed to Perfection. Check out our add-on options.

El Cubano

El Cubano

$9.95

Egg, Cuban Pork, Chorizo, Swiss Cheese on Pressed Cuban Bread

Grits

Grits

$6.50

Cheesy Grits, Check out our add-on options.

Conch Classics

Island Bowl

Island Bowl

$8.95

Rice or Lettuce with Warm Tortillas, Black Beans, Jalapeño, Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream & Cilantro

Mac N' Cheese (Large only)

Mac N' Cheese (Large only)

$7.95

Classic Mac N' Cheese! Check out our Add-On Options.

Lazy Way Burger

Lazy Way Burger

$11.95

8 oz. Burger Patty with Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Baked Roll, Served with Choice of Side. See our Add-On Options.

Shrimp Club Wrap

Shrimp Club Wrap

$14.95

Blackened Shrimp, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro Lime Sauce, Served with Choice of Side.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

Blackened Key West Pink Shrimp, Papaya & Mango Slaw, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, Cilantro Lime Sauce. Served with Choice of Side.

Caribbean Turkey Sandwich

Caribbean Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Chipotle Lime Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato on Local Baked Bread, Served with Choice of Side.

Local Fish Sandwich

Local Fish Sandwich

$16.95

KEY WESTS BEST FISH SANDWICH! Blackened, Grilled or Beer Battered Fish, Flour Tortillas, Papaya & Mango Slaw, Cajun Remoulade on a Baked Roll, Served with Choice of Side.

Local Fish Tacos

Local Fish Tacos

$16.95

Blackened, Grilled or Beer Battered Fish, Flour Tortillas, Papaya & Mango Slaw, Avocado, Cajun Remoulade Sauce, Cilantro, Served with your Choice of Side.

Pork Tacos

$11.95
Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$13.95

Black Bean Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Green Sauce, Local Baked Bread, Served with Choice of Side

Conch Salad

Conch Salad

$20.00

Fresh Conch, Red Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime, Lemon & Orange Juices, with Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips

Lobster Enchilau Tacos

$24.95

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Stand Alone Add Ons

Stand Alone Side

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank your for being a valuable customer. Ordering your favorite food online is fast and easy. Currently we are not accepting discount coupons or rewards points through online orders. All sales are final and no discounts can be given at pick up.

Website

Location

205 Elizabeth Street, Unit D, Key West, FL 33040

Directions

Gallery
Fisherman's Cafe image
Fisherman's Cafe image
Fisherman's Cafe image

Map
