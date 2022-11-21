Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Fisherman's Cafe - Historic Seaport
779 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank your for being a valuable customer. Ordering your favorite food online is fast and easy. Currently we are not accepting discount coupons or rewards points through online orders. All sales are final and no discounts can be given at pick up.
Location
205 Elizabeth Street, Unit D, Key West, FL 33040
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Key West
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant - Key West
4.5 • 1,344
926 Simonton St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurant