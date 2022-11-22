Fisher's Cafe & Pub 1600 Main St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fisher's Cafe & Pub

No reviews yet

1607 Main St

Peninsula, OH 44264

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Wings

5 Boneless

$5.99
9 Boneless

9 Boneless

$9.99

18 Boneless

$17.99

5 Traditional

$8.99
9 Traditional

9 Traditional

$14.99

18 Traditional

$28.99

Wing Sauce Extra

Buffaque

$1.00

Cajun

$1.00

Cajun Dry

$1.00

Cuyahoga Valley

$1.00

Firecracker Blend

$1.00

Garlic

$1.00

Garlic Butter/Parm

$1.00

Naked

Ghost

$1.00

Hickory BBQ

$1.00

Hot

$1.00

Jamaican Jerk

$1.00

Kung Fu Teriyaki

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Medium

$1.00

Mild

$1.00

Nashville Hot

$1.00

Peninsula Python

$1.00

Spicy Garlic

$1.00

Sweet & Smokey Dry

$1.00

Thai Chili

$1.00

Appetizer

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$9.29

Butterfly Shrimp, Rolled in Coconut. Served with a Asian Dipping Sauce

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$9.29

Soft Pretzel

$8.99

Bavarian Soft Pretzels (3)

Onion RIngs 1 LB

Onion RIngs 1 LB

$8.99

Onion RIngs 1/2 LB

$6.99

Mozzarella Stix

$7.99

Bacon Cheddar Fries Double Order

$9.79
Bacon Cheddar Fries Single Order

Bacon Cheddar Fries Single Order

$6.99
Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$7.99

Eggplant Fries Basket

$7.99

Nachos Full Order

$9.99

Nachos 1/2 Order

$7.49
Spinach Art Dip

Spinach Art Dip

$10.49

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.49

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

Grilled Shrimp Skewer (1)

$7.99
Grilled Shrimp Skewer (2)

Grilled Shrimp Skewer (2)

$13.29

Nacho 1/2 With Chicken

$9.49

Soup & Chili

Beef Stew

$9.49

Bisque Qrt

$22.00

Chili Bowl

$6.99

Chili Cup

$5.99

Chili Deluxe Bowl

$7.99

Chili Deluxe Cup

$6.99

Chili Quart

$15.00

Chowder Bowl

$5.99

Chowder Cup

$4.99

Chowder Quart

$15.00

Today's Soup Bowl

$5.99

Today's Soup Cup

$4.99

French Onion Bowl

$6.99

French Onion Cup

$5.99

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$8.25

Lobster Bisque Cup

$6.25

Salads

House Salad Full

$8.99

House Salad Small

$7.79

Caesar Salad Full

$8.99

Caesar Salad Small

$7.79

Spinach Salad

$9.99

Strawberry Mandarin Salad

$10.29

Greek Salad

$9.99

Lock 29 Spinach Salad

$10.29

Sante Fe Salad

$12.99

Salmon Caesar Salad

$14.99

Dressings X-TRA

Balsamic

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Parm Peppercorn

$1.00

Greek Feta

$1.00

1,000

$1.00

Hot Bacon

$1.00

Wild Raspberry

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

FF Italian

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Creamy Blue

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Burgers

Pub Burger

$11.99

Cowboy Burger

$12.99
Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$11.99

Cafe Burger

$11.99

Cafe No Cheese

$11.49
Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$11.99

Bison Burger

$13.99

Roadhouse Burger

$12.29

Grandpa George

$8.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Raider Burger

$13.99

Black Bean

$11.49

Reaper Burger

$12.99

Chicken Sandwich

California Chicken

$12.29

Jerk Chicken

$11.99

Roadhouse Chicken

$12.29

Smothered Chicken Sand

$11.99
Chargrilled Chicken

Chargrilled Chicken

$11.99

Buff Bleu Chix Sand

$11.99

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.99

Handhelds

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$11.99

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$11.99

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$12.99

Mahi Taco

$12.99

BLT

$10.99

Rueben

$12.99

Turkey Rueben

$12.99

Gyro

$11.99

French Dip

$12.99

Brisket

$12.99

Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Wraps

Straw Mandarin Wrap

$11.49
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Greek Wrap

$11.49

Veggie Wrap

$11.49

Yellow Fin Wrap

$13.29

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.49

Honey Mustard Wrap

$11.49

Crab Salad Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.49

Dinner

Cod Dinner

Cod Dinner

$14.99

Salmon Dinner

$17.99
N.Y. Strip Steak

N.Y. Strip Steak

$19.99

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Mahi Mahi Dinner

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$16.99
BBQ Ribs 1/2 Slab

BBQ Ribs 1/2 Slab

$14.99

BBq Ribs Full Slab

$24.99

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$6.99

Lava Cake

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Oreo Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.99

Elvis Cheesecake

$6.99

Caramel Apple

$6.99

Grab N Go

Fishers Water

$2.29

Vitamin Water

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Orange Juice

$3.00

Fishers Rootbeer

$3.75

Chips

$2.00

Fishers Cream Soda

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Kids Nuggets

$7.29

Kids Fingers

$7.29

Kids Hamburger

$7.29

Kids BBQ Pork

$7.29

Kids Char-Grilled Salad

$7.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.29

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.29

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.29

Sides

Applesauce

$3.49

Baked

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.99

Baked Beans QT

$9.95

Ceasar Side

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Coleslaw QT

$9.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Eggplant Fries Side

$5.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

House Side Salad

$3.99

Mashed

$3.99

Onion Rings Side

$4.99

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$4.99

Potato Salad QT

$9.95

Side Fries

$4.99

Thai Rice

$3.99

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Vegetables

$3.99

Sweet Corn

Omelets

Western

$11.29

Garden

$10.99

Avocado Bacon

$11.29

Meat & Cheese

$11.29

Cheese

$9.99

Combos

Good Morning

$10.99

Sunrise

$9.99

Daybreak

$8.99

Rise & Shine

$6.99

Valley Favorite

$11.99

Griddle

Pancakes

$8.10

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.29

French Toast

$8.10

Very Berry FT

$8.99

Pancake Combo

$10.99

French Toast Combo

$10.99

Features & Sandwiches

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$7.99

Fruit & Muffin

$8.99

Quiches

$11.99

Bagel 'N Egg Sandwiches

$7.99

Morning A.M. Wrap

$8.99

AM Wrap

$8.99

Bacon AM Wrap

$10.49

Sausage AM Wrap

$10.49

Ham AM Wrap

$10.49

Scrambles

Western Scramble

$11.29

Vegatable Scramble

$10.99

Sausage Scramble

$11.29

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancake

$6.99

Kids Blueberry

$6.99

Kids French Toast

$6.99

Kids Eggs & Toast

$6.99

Sides

Side Bacon (3)

$4.29

Side Sausage (3)

$4.29

Side Ham

$4.29

Egg (1)

$2.99

Side Homefries

$4.99

English Muffin

$3.30

Muffin

$3.99

Side Biscuit (2)

$4.99

Bagel/Cream Cheese

$5.29

Fruit Bowl

$7.99

Side Fruit Cup

$5.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$5.99

Side Pancake (1) Each

$3.50

Side Bluecake ( 1Each)

$4.25

Side French Toast

$3.99

Toast White

$3.30

Toast Wheat

$3.30

Toast Rye

$3.30

English Muffin

$4.99

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Red Bottle

Bottle RM Cabernet

$30.00

Bottle TV Merlot

$30.00

Bottle Mirrassou Pinot Noir

$30.00

Bottle YT Shiraz

$26.00

Bottle Apothic Red

$30.00

White Bottle

Bottle KJ Chardonnay

$36.00

Bottle Bolla Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle SM Reisling

$30.00

Bottle Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bottle Mirrassou Moscato

$30.00

Shirts

T-Shirts Crew

$20.00

T-Shirt V Neck

$20.00

T- Shirt Long Sleeve

$20.00

Brew & BBQ T-Shirt

$20.00

Tank Top Tee

$20.00

I Love CVNP Tee

$20.00

Hoodies

Zip Up Hoodie

$45.00

Pull Over

$40.00

Pull Over (Employee Cost)

$30.00

Zip Hoodie (Employee Cost)

$35.00

Glassware

Coffee Mug Ceramic

$9.95

Travel Coffee Mug

$9.95

Water Bottle

$9.95

Hat Fishers Logo

Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Laughter is Brightest Where Food is Best. Peninsula's #1 Dining Destination since 1958.

Location

1607 Main St, Peninsula, OH 44264

Directions

