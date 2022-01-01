Fisher's Cafe & Pub 1607 Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Laughter is Brightest Where Food is Best. Peninsula's Favorite Dining Destination since 1958.
Location
1607 Main St, Peninsula, OH 44264
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Everett Trail Kitchen - 656 Rolling Brooke Way
No Reviews
656 Rolling Brooke Way Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurant
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills
4.1 • 394
480 W Aurora Rd Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurant