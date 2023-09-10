Full Menu

APPETIZERS

Buff Loaded Fries

$11.99

Pretzel

$4.99

Baked Stuffed Quahogs

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

1/2 Basket

$4.99

Beech Basket

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Corsair Grilled Quesadilla

$12.99

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Jumbo Jet Wings (10)

$26.50

Jumbo Jet Wings (4)

$10.50

Jumbo Jet Wings (6)

$15.99

Jumbo Jet Wings (8)

$20.99

Loaded Fries

$11.99

Nachos

$12.99

Potato Skins (3)

$10.99

Sweet fry Basket 1/2

$6.99

Sweet fry Basket Full

$12.99

Harrier Jet Combo

$14.99

Jumbo Jet Wings (12)

$31.99

Jumbo Jet Wings (16)

$41.99

Jumbo Jet Wings (24)

$63.99

Bar Tacos (2)

$11.99

Barnstormer WINGS

$15.99

Barnstormer TENDERS

$15.99

BASKETS

Chicken Tenders Basket

$17.99

Clam Strips Basket

$18.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$18.99

Fish & Chips Basket

$18.99

Fish Taco Basket

$18.99

Fried Scallop Basket

$25.99

Whole Clam Basket

$24.99

Bar Taco Basket

$17.99

SOUPS & SALADS

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$6.50

Cup of Chowder

$4.50

Bowl of Chowder

$8.50

Garden Salad

$7.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$16.99

F-4 Wildcat Salad

$16.99

P-47 Caesar Salad

$10.99

Cheeseburger Salad

$16.99

P-40 Salad

$18.99

Side Garden

$3.50

Side Caeser

$4.99

Side Greek

$4.99

Chef Salad

$16.99

SANDWICHES

Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Chix Cordon Bleu Sand

$15.99

Chx Parm Sandwich

$15.99

Hanger Wrap

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Cherokee Greek Wrap

$15.99

Grilled Club Panini

$16.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.99

Piper Cub

$15.99

Loaded Piper Cub

$16.99

Steak Bomb

$16.99

Jumbo hot dog

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Turkey Club

$15.99

Meatball Sub

$15.99

Taco Wrap

$15.99

Stir-fry Wrap

$15.99

BLT

$9.99

BURGERS

Bourbon Burger

$15.99

American Burger

$15.99

BLT Burger

$15.99

Veggie Burger

$15.99

Turkey Burger

$15.99

B-52 Burger

$14.99

Plain Burger

$11.99

POULTRY ENTREES

Chicken Croquettes

$16.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.99

Fried Chicken Supreme

$18.99

Fried Boneless Chicken

$18.99

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Chicken & Broccoli

$18.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.99

Grilled Fajitas

$19.99

BEEF ENTREES

Roast Beef Dinner

$19.99

Chopped Sirloin

$16.99

Aztek Steak Tips

$23.99

SEAFOOD ENTREES

Atlantic Haddock

$23.99

Sea Scallops

$25.99

Seafood Au Gratin

$25.99

Broiled Seafood Trio

$25.99

Fisherman's Platter

$31.99

Shrimp Scampi

$19.99

STIR FRY

Stir Fry Original (no protein)

$15.99

Stir Fry Grilled Chicken

$18.99

Stir Fry Grilled Shrimp

$18.99

Stir Fry Scallops

$25.99

Stir Fry Steak tips

$23.99

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Loaded Potato Skins Pizza

$14.99

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$14.99

Chix Brocc Pizza

$14.99

Texas BBQ Pizza

$14.99

Piggly Wiggly Pizza

$14.99

Ham & Pineapple Pizza

$14.99

DESSERT

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Grapenut Custard

$4.99

Hot Apple Crisp

$5.99

Premium Ice Cream

$3.99

Molten Lava Cake

$7.99

Adult cookie

$2.00

Cake of the Day

$8.99

Kid Cookie

KIDS MENU

Kids chicken tenders

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.99

KidsGrilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Linguini

$6.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

SIDES

Corn bread 1pc

$0.75

side kids’ mac & cheese

$4.00

Corn bread 2pc

$1.50

8oz clam strips

$10.99

Corn bread 3 pc

$2.25

8oz Haddock

$14.99

Corn bread 4pc

$3.00

8oz Scallops

$19.99

Dinner roll 1pc

$0.50

8oz whole clams

$18.99

Dinner roll 2pc

$1.00

Dinner roll 3pc

$1.50

Dinner roll 4pc

$2.00

Side baked beans

$2.00

Side bk potato

$2.50

Side fries

$2.50

Side ling/marinara

$3.00

Side veg

$2.00

Side mashed

$2.00

Side O-ring

$3.00

Side rice

$2.00

Side sweet fries

$3.00

Side coleslaw

$2.00

Side naan bread

$3.00

½ garlic bread

$2.00

Full garlic bread

$4.00

Loaded potato upcharge

$2.50

Side broccoli

$2.00

Side spinach

$3.00

Side Garden

$3.50

Side Caeser

$4.99

Side Greek

$4.99

SPECIALS

Grilled Salmon Neptune

$28.99

Tuscan Chicken

$24.99

Whole Clam Basket

$24.99

Prime Rib

$29.99

Seafood Capellini

$29.99

BEVERAGES

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

COKE

$3.59

DIET COKE

$3.59

DR PEPPER

$3.59

GINGER ALE

$3.59

SODA WATER

$3.59

SPRITE

$3.59

TONIC WATER

$3.59

PINK LEMONADE

$3.59

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.59

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$3.59

ICED COFFEE

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

DECAF COFFEE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$2.99

PELLIGRINO

$4.75

BLT COKE

$3.75

BLT DIET COKE

$3.75

BLT SPRITE

$3.75

BLT DASANI

$3.75

IBC ROOT BEER BTL

$3.75

IBC DIET ROOT BEER BLT

$3.75

IBC CREAM SODA BLT

$3.75

APPLE JUICE

$3.39

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.39

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.39

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.39

ORANGE JUICE

$3.39

TOMATO JUICE

$3.39

VIRGIN MARY

$6.25

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$4.99

RED BULL

$5.00

SF RED BULL

$5.00

MILK

$3.75

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.99

VIR PINA COLADA

$8.25

VIR FRZ MARG

$8.25

VIR STRAW DAQ

$8.25