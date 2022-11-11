Fisher’s Club imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches

Fisher’s Club

342 Reviews

$$

425 Stratford St W

Avon, MN 56310

THANKSGIVING TAKE HOME, HEAT, & EAT

Pre-Order Online or Give Us A Call by Saturday, Nov. 19th 2022, 4pm. www.fishersclub.com / 320.356.7372 Contactless Pickup Wednesday, November 23rd from 3pm-7pm.

TURKEY DAY MEAL (2)

$45.00

Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Baby Red Mashed Potatoes, Traditional Homemade Dressing(Stuffing), Cinnamon Honey Butter Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Green Beans, Honey Glazed Carrots, Flo Fisher's Coleslaw, Assorted Rolls. Take Home, Heat, & Eat

TURKEY DAY MEAL (4)

$90.00

Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Baby Red Mashed Potatoes, Traditional Homemade Dressing(Stuffing), Cinnamon Honey Butter Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Green Beans, Honey Glazed Carrots, Flo Fisher's Coleslaw, Assorted Rolls. Take Home, Heat, & Eat

TURKEY DAY MEAL (6)

$135.00

Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Baby Red Mashed Potatoes, Traditional Homemade Dressing(Stuffing), Cinnamon Honey Butter Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Green Beans, Honey Glazed Carrots, Flo Fisher's Coleslaw, Assorted Rolls. Take Home, Heat, & Eat

TURKEY DAY MEAL (8)

$180.00

Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Baby Red Mashed Potatoes, Traditional Homemade Dressing(Stuffing), Cinnamon Honey Butter Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Green Beans, Honey Glazed Carrots, Flo Fisher's Coleslaw, Assorted Rolls. Take Home, Heat, & Eat

Curry Butternut Squash Soup 2 Quarts

$20.00

It is tried and true, and if you remember it from our Oktoberfest menu, it is that creamy, rich, slightly sweet and a little heat soup! Only available for Thanksgiving Take Home, Heat, & Eat meal pre-order, for pickup on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Traditional House Dressing

$20.00

Your homemade Thanksgiving stuffing! Serves 6.

Baby Red Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$20.00

Homemade mashed baby red potatoes & turkey gravy. Serves 6.

Cinnamon Honey Butter Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$20.00

Serves 6.

Buttered Green Beans & Honey Glazed Carrots

$18.00

Fresh green beans & carrots, blanched, and ready to warm in your oven for Thanksgiving! Serves 6. Only available for Thanksgiving Take Home, Heat, & Eat meal pre-order, for pickup on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Flo Fisher's Coleslaw

$15.00

Serves 6.

Dinner Rolls(Dozen)

$10.00

STARTERS - LUNCH

SUNFISH & ONION RINGS

$14.95

Five delicate sunfish fillets lightly breaded & fried, served with onion rings.

FULL FRIED PICKLES

$11.95

Ten lightly hand breaded & fried pickle spears. Served with Fisher's sauce.

ONION RINGS

$9.95

A full order of crisp cut onion rings perfect to share with three to four people.

TOSSED WINGS

$13.95

Ten breaded wings tossed with your choice barbecue or hot sauce with a side of blue cheese or ranch.

HALF SUNFISH & RINGS

$10.95

Three delicate sunfish fillets lightly breaded & fried served with onion rings.

HALF FRIED PICKLES

$6.95

Five lightly hand breaded & fried pickle spears. Served with Fisher's sauce.

HALF ONION RINGS

$5.95

Crisp & crunchy onion rings makes the perfect shareable for two people.

PARMESAN SPINACH DIP

$9.95

Mix of cream cheese, spinach, parmesan and monterey jack cheeses, served warm with chips & toasted points.

BASKET SWEET POTATO TOTS

$7.95

Basket of crisp sweet potato tots, served with sweet & smoky aioli.

WILD RICE WALLEYE CAKES

$11.95

Three house made walleye cakes, with a hint of lemon, and garlic aioli.

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.95

House fried tortilla chips & homemade salsa.

HERRING

$4.95

LIVER PATE

$4.95

MEATBALLS

$4.95

HORS' DOURVE TRAY

$13.95

Four bbq meatballs, liver pâté, pickled herring with garlic toast, assorted crackers and fresh veggies.

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.95

A full order of crisp fries perfect to share.

CABIN PLATTER

$13.95

Four halved homemade deviled eggs, summer sausage, sliced cheese, homemade refrigerator pickles, assorted crackers.

BURGERS - LUNCH

Burgers & Sandwiches are served with choice of fries, coleslaw, potato salad. Substitute gluten free bun 2.

PLAIN JANE CHEESEBURGER

$10.95

Tried and true, fresh ground chuck & cheddar cheese.

PATTY MELT

$11.95

Caramelized onions & melted swiss cheese on toasted sourdough.

TRIPLE B BURGER

$13.95

This burger is topped with rich, melted brie cheese, bacon, and homemade bacon jam!

BACON BLEU BURGER

$12.95

Thick cut bacon and crumbled blue cheese on brioche bun.

MUSHROOM & SWISS

$12.95

Piled high with mushrooms & swiss cheese.

CLUB BURGER

$10.95

6oz ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche bun.

SWEET POTATO BLACK BEAN BURGER

$11.95

Sweet potato, black bean, wild rice patty topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, mixed greens, and garlic aioli.

HOT HAMLET

$11.95

Cajun rubbed with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, & chipotle on a brioche bun.

THE AMERICANA

$12.95

Tomato, onion, guacamole, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$13.95

Grandma Flo’s bbq sauce, thick cut bacon, sauteed onions, and cheddar.

SANDWICHES & MORE - LUNCH

Burgers & Sandwiches are served with choice of fries, coleslaw, potato salad. Substitute gluten free bun 2.

FISH TACOS

$15.95

Our famous walleye, with a hint of cajun spice, pico de gallo, cilantro lime cabbage slaw on two flour tortillas, served with a side of chipotle.

WALLEYE SANDWICH

$15.95

Hand breaded walleye fillet, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sourdough hoagie.

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.95

Seasoned pulled pork with Grandma Flo's bbq sauce and coleslaw on a brioche bun.

STRATFORD SAMMIE

$13.95

Chicken breast topped with melted swiss, tomatoes, caramelized onion, mixed greens, & garlic aioli on brioche bun.

WALLEYE BLT

$17.95

Hand breaded walleye fillet, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and homemade remoulade sauce on sourdough hoagie.

CHICKEN PESTO MELT

$12.95

Chicken breast, topped with melted swiss, tomato, lettuce, & pesto on brioche bun.

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$15.95

Lightly breaded shrimp tossed with Old’ Bay seasoning, lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce on toasted sourdough hoagie.

SALADS & SIDES - LUNCH

SWEET POTATO SALAD

$10.95

Mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, & candied pecans. Served with a dinner roll & orange vinaigrette on the side.

SWISS APPLE SALAD

$10.95

Diced apples on a bed of mixed greens, swiss cheese, salty cashews. Served with poppyseed dressing on the side and a dinner roll.

SUPPER CLUB SALAD

$10.95

Cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese, & croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a dinner roll & your choice of dressing on the side.

FIESTA SALAD

$10.95

Tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, diced onion, shredded cheese, cajun tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a dinner roll and ranch on the side.

SIDE SWEET POTATO SALAD

$5.95

Mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, & candied pecans, side salad size. Served with our house orange vinaigrette and a dinner roll.

SIDE SWISS APPLE SALAD

$5.95

Diced apples on a bed of mixed greens, swiss cheese, salty cashews, side salad size. Served with poppyseed dressing on the side and a dinner roll.

SIDE SUPPER CLUB SALAD

$5.95

Cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese, & croutons on a bed of mixed greens, side salad size. Served with a dinner roll & your choice of dressing on the side.

SIDE FIESTA SALAD

$5.95

Tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, diced onion, shredded cheese, cajun tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a dinner roll and ranch on the side.

HOUSE SALAD

$4.95

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomato, and croutons.

CUP SOUP

$4.95

BAKED POTATO

$3.00

SALLY & HAZEL'S POTATO SALAD

$4.00

A few years back the duo spent an entire summer in eggs and potatoes. This perfect recipe is the result.

FLO FISHER"S COLESLAW

$3.00

Flo was with her husband, Showboat, on a baseball tour in New York. After a delicious lunch, she persuaded the hotel chef at the 21 Club to share this coleslaw recipe with her.

FRIES

$4.00

APPLESAUCE

$1.00

DINNER ROLL

$1.25

WALLEYE FILLET

$7.00

"You should get Walleye and sell it," remarked the nightclub owner from St. Cloud. George Sr., aka Showboat, created a secret breading recipe that began the legendary Fisher's Famous Walleye. And yes, we still use those same secrets today.

APPLEWEDGES

$1.00

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

WEEKDAY SPECIALS

1/4 LB CHEESEBURGER

$9.95

Fresh ground chuck, cheddar, pickles.

HALF WALLEYE SANDWICH

$9.95

Hand breaded walleye filet half, lettuce, tomato on sourdough hoagie.

HALF PATTY MELT

$9.95

Caramelized onion & melted swiss on toasted sourdough.

1 FISH TACO

$9.95

Our famous walleye, with a hint of cajun spice, pico de gallo, cilantro lime cabbage slaw on one flour tortilla, served with a side of chipotle.

CHICKEN SIDE SWEET POTATO SALAD

$9.95

Mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, & candied pecans, side salad size. Served with our house orange vinaigrette and a dinner roll.

CHICKEN SIDE SWISS APPLE SALAD

$9.95

Diced apples on a bed of mixed greens, swiss cheese, salty cashews, side salad size. Served with poppyseed dressing on the side and a dinner roll.

CHICKEN SIDE SUPPER CLUB SALAD

$9.95

Cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese, & croutons on a bed of mixed greens, side salad size. Served with a dinner roll & your choice of dressing on the side.

CHICKEN SIDE FIESTA SALAD

$9.95

Tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, diced onion, shredded cheese, cajun tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a dinner roll and ranch on the side.

DESSERTS - LUNCH

2 SCOOPS ICE CREAM

$3.00

BROWNIE & ICE CREAM

$6.00

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

A perfect cheesecake for you!

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL ICEBOX PIE SLICE

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL ICEBOX PIE SLICE

$6.00

Crushed chocolate graham cracker crust with a cream cheese & salted caramel filling topped with shaved chocolate!

KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$6.00

Homemade graham cracker crust filled decadent mixture of key lime of goodness!

APPLE PIE

APPLE PIE

$6.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$6.00

CINNA MINIS & ICE CREAM

$6.00

Cinnamon sugar fried bread bites & ice cream!

DINNERS - LUNCH

SINGLE WALLEYE

$17.95

This is the legendary walleye recipe you've heard about. Hand battered and breaded the same way for all these years. One fillet.

DOUBLE WALLEYE

$22.95

This is the legendary walleye recipe you've heard about. Hand battered and breaded the same way for all these years. Two fillets.

TRIPLE WALLEYE

$27.95

This is the legendary walleye recipe you've heard about. Hand battered and breaded the same way for all these years. Three fillets.

Come on in and enjoy!

