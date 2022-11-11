Fisher’s Club
342 Reviews
$$
425 Stratford St W
Avon, MN 56310
THANKSGIVING TAKE HOME, HEAT, & EAT
TURKEY DAY MEAL (2)
Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Baby Red Mashed Potatoes, Traditional Homemade Dressing(Stuffing), Cinnamon Honey Butter Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Green Beans, Honey Glazed Carrots, Flo Fisher's Coleslaw, Assorted Rolls. Take Home, Heat, & Eat
TURKEY DAY MEAL (4)
Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Baby Red Mashed Potatoes, Traditional Homemade Dressing(Stuffing), Cinnamon Honey Butter Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Green Beans, Honey Glazed Carrots, Flo Fisher's Coleslaw, Assorted Rolls. Take Home, Heat, & Eat
TURKEY DAY MEAL (6)
Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Baby Red Mashed Potatoes, Traditional Homemade Dressing(Stuffing), Cinnamon Honey Butter Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Green Beans, Honey Glazed Carrots, Flo Fisher's Coleslaw, Assorted Rolls. Take Home, Heat, & Eat
TURKEY DAY MEAL (8)
Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Baby Red Mashed Potatoes, Traditional Homemade Dressing(Stuffing), Cinnamon Honey Butter Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Green Beans, Honey Glazed Carrots, Flo Fisher's Coleslaw, Assorted Rolls. Take Home, Heat, & Eat
Curry Butternut Squash Soup 2 Quarts
It is tried and true, and if you remember it from our Oktoberfest menu, it is that creamy, rich, slightly sweet and a little heat soup! Only available for Thanksgiving Take Home, Heat, & Eat meal pre-order, for pickup on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Traditional House Dressing
Your homemade Thanksgiving stuffing! Serves 6.
Baby Red Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy
Homemade mashed baby red potatoes & turkey gravy. Serves 6.
Cinnamon Honey Butter Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Serves 6.
Buttered Green Beans & Honey Glazed Carrots
Fresh green beans & carrots, blanched, and ready to warm in your oven for Thanksgiving! Serves 6. Only available for Thanksgiving Take Home, Heat, & Eat meal pre-order, for pickup on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Flo Fisher's Coleslaw
Serves 6.
Dinner Rolls(Dozen)
STARTERS - LUNCH
SUNFISH & ONION RINGS
Five delicate sunfish fillets lightly breaded & fried, served with onion rings.
FULL FRIED PICKLES
Ten lightly hand breaded & fried pickle spears. Served with Fisher's sauce.
ONION RINGS
A full order of crisp cut onion rings perfect to share with three to four people.
TOSSED WINGS
Ten breaded wings tossed with your choice barbecue or hot sauce with a side of blue cheese or ranch.
HALF SUNFISH & RINGS
Three delicate sunfish fillets lightly breaded & fried served with onion rings.
HALF FRIED PICKLES
Five lightly hand breaded & fried pickle spears. Served with Fisher's sauce.
HALF ONION RINGS
Crisp & crunchy onion rings makes the perfect shareable for two people.
PARMESAN SPINACH DIP
Mix of cream cheese, spinach, parmesan and monterey jack cheeses, served warm with chips & toasted points.
BASKET SWEET POTATO TOTS
Basket of crisp sweet potato tots, served with sweet & smoky aioli.
WILD RICE WALLEYE CAKES
Three house made walleye cakes, with a hint of lemon, and garlic aioli.
CHIPS & SALSA
House fried tortilla chips & homemade salsa.
HERRING
LIVER PATE
MEATBALLS
HORS' DOURVE TRAY
Four bbq meatballs, liver pâté, pickled herring with garlic toast, assorted crackers and fresh veggies.
BASKET OF FRIES
A full order of crisp fries perfect to share.
CABIN PLATTER
Four halved homemade deviled eggs, summer sausage, sliced cheese, homemade refrigerator pickles, assorted crackers.
BURGERS - LUNCH
PLAIN JANE CHEESEBURGER
Tried and true, fresh ground chuck & cheddar cheese.
PATTY MELT
Caramelized onions & melted swiss cheese on toasted sourdough.
TRIPLE B BURGER
This burger is topped with rich, melted brie cheese, bacon, and homemade bacon jam!
BACON BLEU BURGER
Thick cut bacon and crumbled blue cheese on brioche bun.
MUSHROOM & SWISS
Piled high with mushrooms & swiss cheese.
CLUB BURGER
6oz ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche bun.
SWEET POTATO BLACK BEAN BURGER
Sweet potato, black bean, wild rice patty topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, mixed greens, and garlic aioli.
HOT HAMLET
Cajun rubbed with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, & chipotle on a brioche bun.
THE AMERICANA
Tomato, onion, guacamole, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER
Grandma Flo’s bbq sauce, thick cut bacon, sauteed onions, and cheddar.
SANDWICHES & MORE - LUNCH
FISH TACOS
Our famous walleye, with a hint of cajun spice, pico de gallo, cilantro lime cabbage slaw on two flour tortillas, served with a side of chipotle.
WALLEYE SANDWICH
Hand breaded walleye fillet, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sourdough hoagie.
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Seasoned pulled pork with Grandma Flo's bbq sauce and coleslaw on a brioche bun.
STRATFORD SAMMIE
Chicken breast topped with melted swiss, tomatoes, caramelized onion, mixed greens, & garlic aioli on brioche bun.
WALLEYE BLT
Hand breaded walleye fillet, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and homemade remoulade sauce on sourdough hoagie.
CHICKEN PESTO MELT
Chicken breast, topped with melted swiss, tomato, lettuce, & pesto on brioche bun.
SHRIMP PO' BOY
Lightly breaded shrimp tossed with Old’ Bay seasoning, lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce on toasted sourdough hoagie.
SALADS & SIDES - LUNCH
SWEET POTATO SALAD
Mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, & candied pecans. Served with a dinner roll & orange vinaigrette on the side.
SWISS APPLE SALAD
Diced apples on a bed of mixed greens, swiss cheese, salty cashews. Served with poppyseed dressing on the side and a dinner roll.
SUPPER CLUB SALAD
Cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese, & croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a dinner roll & your choice of dressing on the side.
FIESTA SALAD
Tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, diced onion, shredded cheese, cajun tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a dinner roll and ranch on the side.
SIDE SWEET POTATO SALAD
Mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, & candied pecans, side salad size. Served with our house orange vinaigrette and a dinner roll.
SIDE SWISS APPLE SALAD
Diced apples on a bed of mixed greens, swiss cheese, salty cashews, side salad size. Served with poppyseed dressing on the side and a dinner roll.
SIDE SUPPER CLUB SALAD
Cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese, & croutons on a bed of mixed greens, side salad size. Served with a dinner roll & your choice of dressing on the side.
SIDE FIESTA SALAD
Tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, diced onion, shredded cheese, cajun tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a dinner roll and ranch on the side.
HOUSE SALAD
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomato, and croutons.
CUP SOUP
BAKED POTATO
SALLY & HAZEL'S POTATO SALAD
A few years back the duo spent an entire summer in eggs and potatoes. This perfect recipe is the result.
FLO FISHER"S COLESLAW
Flo was with her husband, Showboat, on a baseball tour in New York. After a delicious lunch, she persuaded the hotel chef at the 21 Club to share this coleslaw recipe with her.
FRIES
APPLESAUCE
DINNER ROLL
WALLEYE FILLET
"You should get Walleye and sell it," remarked the nightclub owner from St. Cloud. George Sr., aka Showboat, created a secret breading recipe that began the legendary Fisher's Famous Walleye. And yes, we still use those same secrets today.
APPLEWEDGES
MAC & CHEESE
WEEKDAY SPECIALS
1/4 LB CHEESEBURGER
Fresh ground chuck, cheddar, pickles.
HALF WALLEYE SANDWICH
Hand breaded walleye filet half, lettuce, tomato on sourdough hoagie.
HALF PATTY MELT
Caramelized onion & melted swiss on toasted sourdough.
1 FISH TACO
Our famous walleye, with a hint of cajun spice, pico de gallo, cilantro lime cabbage slaw on one flour tortilla, served with a side of chipotle.
CHICKEN SIDE SWEET POTATO SALAD
Mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, & candied pecans, side salad size. Served with our house orange vinaigrette and a dinner roll.
CHICKEN SIDE SWISS APPLE SALAD
Diced apples on a bed of mixed greens, swiss cheese, salty cashews, side salad size. Served with poppyseed dressing on the side and a dinner roll.
CHICKEN SIDE SUPPER CLUB SALAD
Cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese, & croutons on a bed of mixed greens, side salad size. Served with a dinner roll & your choice of dressing on the side.
CHICKEN SIDE FIESTA SALAD
Tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, diced onion, shredded cheese, cajun tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a dinner roll and ranch on the side.
DESSERTS - LUNCH
2 SCOOPS ICE CREAM
BROWNIE & ICE CREAM
CHEESECAKE
A perfect cheesecake for you!
CHOCOLATE CARAMEL ICEBOX PIE SLICE
Crushed chocolate graham cracker crust with a cream cheese & salted caramel filling topped with shaved chocolate!
KEY LIME PIE
Homemade graham cracker crust filled decadent mixture of key lime of goodness!
APPLE PIE
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
CINNA MINIS & ICE CREAM
Cinnamon sugar fried bread bites & ice cream!
DINNERS - LUNCH
SINGLE WALLEYE
This is the legendary walleye recipe you've heard about. Hand battered and breaded the same way for all these years. One fillet.
DOUBLE WALLEYE
This is the legendary walleye recipe you've heard about. Hand battered and breaded the same way for all these years. Two fillets.
TRIPLE WALLEYE
This is the legendary walleye recipe you've heard about. Hand battered and breaded the same way for all these years. Three fillets.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
425 Stratford St W, Avon, MN 56310