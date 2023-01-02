- Home
Fisher Street Bar & Grill
1116 Fisher Street
Goldthwaite, TX 76844
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Lightly battered white cheddar cheese curds with dipping sauce.
Green Chile Cheese Fries
Crisp french fries smothered in our own green chile cheese sauce.
Irish Nachos
Fully loaded fries with cheese, bacon, sour cream and onions.
Pickle Fries
Thin sliced dill pickle spears in a spicy batter served with house-made creamy jalapeño dipping sauce.
Pretzel Bites
Soft baked pretzel bites with choice of honey mustard or green chile cheese sauce.
Salads
House Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, and seasoned crouton.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge with petite-diced tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing and green onions.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Add a grilled chicken breast!
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine with ham, smoked chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, olives, onions and diced tomatoes with shredded cheddar and Monterrey jack and blue cheese crumbles.
Sandwiches/Burgers
Half-pound Smoked Angus Beef Burger
Half-pound hickory smoked Angus beef burger grilled to perfection and topped with lettuce tomato, pickle and onion.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Our half-pound hickory-smoked burger topped with bacon and shredded cheddar cheese comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or more!
Mushroom Swiss Burger
A half-pound hickory-smoked Angus beef burger covered with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Pulled-Pork Sandwich
Hickory slow smoked pulled pork smothered in Fisher Street BBQ Sauce and topped with pickles and a sweet shredded cabbage.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced roast beef with roasted green peppers, sweet or hot giardiniera on a toasted hoagie roll. Order it Wet, Dry or Dipped!
Philly Cheese Steak
A classic Philly with sirloin beef, grilled green peppers, onions, and melted provolone cheese in a toasted hoagie.
Club Sandwich
The perfect sandwich made with thick cut ham, smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of cheese.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Light and refreshing! Smoked chicken, celery, grapes, candied pecans, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
A crispy crust with just the right amount of sauce is covered with mozzarella cheese. Classic and delicious!
Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and hand-pressed sausage patties.
Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Smoked chicken, onions, peppadew peppers and blue cheese crumbles with buffalo wing sauce combine to make this our personal favorite!
Pulled Pork Pizza
Slow smoked pulled pork, onions, jalapeños and our our Fisher Street BBQ Sauce top a crispy crust.
Pasta
Pasta with Savory 5 Meat Sauce
Fresh house-made pasta is topped with a rich and savory sauce made with two types of sausage, Angus beef, veal, pancetta, and vegetables served with garlic bread and a side salad.
Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Fresh house-made pasta is topped with a delicious marinara sauce loaded with tomatoes and herbs.
Green Chile Mac and Cheese
Hearty and delicious with just the right amount of heat. A soon-to-be favorite!
Entree
Smoked Half Chicken
A juicy hickory-smoked half chicken seasoned perfectly and served with two sides.
Baby Back Pork Ribs
A half rack of baby back pork ribs seasoned and then slow smoked. Served with two sides and our own very own Fisher Street BBQ Sauce.
Avocado & Bacon Chicken Melt
A juicy and flavorful grilled chicken breast covered with sliced avocado, bacon crumbles, and Monterey jack cheese. Served with two sides. Simple and delicious!
Pulled Pork Baked Potato
A large baked potato stuffed with slow-smoked pulled pork, jalapenos, onions, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Comes with a side salad.
A la Carte
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked potato with bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions, and butter
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Brussel sprouts roasted in olive oil and garlic
Roasted Corn
Corn kernels are pan roasted with spices and oil to create a simple but amazing side
Caesar Salad (Side)
Caesar salad with lettuce, garlic croutons, and parmesan cheese
House Side Salad
A smaller portion of our dinner side salad.
French Fries
Green Chile Mac and Cheese (Side)
Kids
**** KIDS **** Chicken Nuggets
White meat chicken nuggets served with a choice of sauce on the side
**** KIDS **** Corn Dog
The all-American favorite
**** KIDS **** Grilled Chicken
**** KIDS **** Mac and Cheese
A traditional homemade mac and cheese that's sure to please!
**** KIDS **** Burger or ChzBurger
Plain and dry or fixed the way they like 'em
**** KIDS **** Noodles, Butter, and Parmesan
When in doubt...
**** KIDS **** Noodles w/ Marinara
Pasta with Marinara sauce
**** KIDS **** Noodles w/ Meat Sauce
Pasta with Marinara sauce
**** KIDS **** DIY Sundae
Kid's Drink without Meal
Dessert
NY Style Cheese Cake
The classic dessert dating back to the 1920's is a timeless crowd-pleaser. Drizzled with a choice of chocolate, caramel or raspberry syrup and whipped cream.
Chocolate Cheesecake
Godiva chocolate cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory!
Flourless Chocolate Torte
A rich and dense flourless cake with your choice of chocolate, caramel or raspberry sauce. Gluten-free.
Creme Brulee
Smooth and creamy custard with a crunchy layer of caramelized sugar on top. Garnished with fruit and whipped cream. Oh sooooo good!
Non-Alcohol DIY Sundae
One scoop of Vanilla ice cream with sides of chocolate and caramel sauce, chocolate chips, sprinkles, and whipped cream
Sauce on the Side
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Fisher Street Bar and Grill is a warm and inviting restaurant serving American comfort food like steaks, bbq, pizza, pasta and salads. Come in and enjoy!
1116 Fisher Street, Goldthwaite, TX 76844