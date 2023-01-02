Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fisher Street Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1116 Fisher Street

Goldthwaite, TX 76844

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$7.95

Lightly battered white cheddar cheese curds with dipping sauce.

Green Chile Cheese Fries

$8.95

Crisp french fries smothered in our own green chile cheese sauce.

Irish Nachos

$6.95

Fully loaded fries with cheese, bacon, sour cream and onions.

Pickle Fries

$7.95

Thin sliced dill pickle spears in a spicy batter served with house-made creamy jalapeño dipping sauce.

Pretzel Bites

$7.95

Soft baked pretzel bites with choice of honey mustard or green chile cheese sauce.

Salads

House Salad

$7.50

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, and seasoned crouton.

Wedge Salad

$8.50

Iceberg wedge with petite-diced tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing and green onions.

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Add a grilled chicken breast!

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Chopped romaine with ham, smoked chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, olives, onions and diced tomatoes with shredded cheddar and Monterrey jack and blue cheese crumbles.

Sandwiches/Burgers

Half-pound Smoked Angus Beef Burger

$12.95

Half-pound hickory smoked Angus beef burger grilled to perfection and topped with lettuce tomato, pickle and onion.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.25

Our half-pound hickory-smoked burger topped with bacon and shredded cheddar cheese comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or more!

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

A half-pound hickory-smoked Angus beef burger covered with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Pulled-Pork Sandwich

$13.95

Hickory slow smoked pulled pork smothered in Fisher Street BBQ Sauce and topped with pickles and a sweet shredded cabbage.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$13.95

Thinly sliced roast beef with roasted green peppers, sweet or hot giardiniera on a toasted hoagie roll. Order it Wet, Dry or Dipped!

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95

A classic Philly with sirloin beef, grilled green peppers, onions, and melted provolone cheese in a toasted hoagie.

Club Sandwich

$12.95

The perfect sandwich made with thick cut ham, smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of cheese.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Light and refreshing! Smoked chicken, celery, grapes, candied pecans, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Pizza

A crispy crust topped with a tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese and Italian herbs.

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

A crispy crust with just the right amount of sauce is covered with mozzarella cheese. Classic and delicious!

Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

$12.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and hand-pressed sausage patties.

Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Smoked chicken, onions, peppadew peppers and blue cheese crumbles with buffalo wing sauce combine to make this our personal favorite!

Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.50

Slow smoked pulled pork, onions, jalapeños and our our Fisher Street BBQ Sauce top a crispy crust.

Pasta

Pasta with Savory 5 Meat Sauce

$17.95

Fresh house-made pasta is topped with a rich and savory sauce made with two types of sausage, Angus beef, veal, pancetta, and vegetables served with garlic bread and a side salad.

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$12.95

Fresh house-made pasta is topped with a delicious marinara sauce loaded with tomatoes and herbs.

Green Chile Mac and Cheese

$14.95

Hearty and delicious with just the right amount of heat. A soon-to-be favorite!

Entree

Smoked Half Chicken

$14.95

A juicy hickory-smoked half chicken seasoned perfectly and served with two sides.

Baby Back Pork Ribs

$21.95Out of stock

A half rack of baby back pork ribs seasoned and then slow smoked. Served with two sides and our own very own Fisher Street BBQ Sauce.

Avocado & Bacon Chicken Melt

$13.95

A juicy and flavorful grilled chicken breast covered with sliced avocado, bacon crumbles, and Monterey jack cheese. Served with two sides. Simple and delicious!

Pulled Pork Baked Potato

$9.95

A large baked potato stuffed with slow-smoked pulled pork, jalapenos, onions, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Comes with a side salad.

A la Carte

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked potato with bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions, and butter

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$3.50

Brussel sprouts roasted in olive oil and garlic

Roasted Corn

$3.00

Corn kernels are pan roasted with spices and oil to create a simple but amazing side

Caesar Salad (Side)

$4.00

Caesar salad with lettuce, garlic croutons, and parmesan cheese

House Side Salad

$3.00

A smaller portion of our dinner side salad.

French Fries

$3.00

Green Chile Mac and Cheese (Side)

$4.00

Kids

**** KIDS **** Chicken Nuggets

$6.75

White meat chicken nuggets served with a choice of sauce on the side

**** KIDS **** Corn Dog

$6.75

The all-American favorite

**** KIDS **** Grilled Chicken

$6.75

**** KIDS **** Mac and Cheese

$6.75

A traditional homemade mac and cheese that's sure to please!

**** KIDS **** Burger or ChzBurger

$6.75

Plain and dry or fixed the way they like 'em

**** KIDS **** Noodles, Butter, and Parmesan

$6.75

When in doubt...

**** KIDS **** Noodles w/ Marinara

$6.75

Pasta with Marinara sauce

**** KIDS **** Noodles w/ Meat Sauce

$6.75

Pasta with Marinara sauce

**** KIDS **** DIY Sundae

$3.25

Kid's Drink without Meal

$1.50

Dessert

NY Style Cheese Cake

$6.95

The classic dessert dating back to the 1920's is a timeless crowd-pleaser. Drizzled with a choice of chocolate, caramel or raspberry syrup and whipped cream.

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.95

Godiva chocolate cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory!

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.95

A rich and dense flourless cake with your choice of chocolate, caramel or raspberry sauce. Gluten-free.

Creme Brulee

$6.95

Smooth and creamy custard with a crunchy layer of caramelized sugar on top. Garnished with fruit and whipped cream. Oh sooooo good!

Non-Alcohol DIY Sundae

$5.00

One scoop of Vanilla ice cream with sides of chocolate and caramel sauce, chocolate chips, sprinkles, and whipped cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
