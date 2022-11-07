Fish Grill - Pico 9618 W Pico Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fish Grill - Pico

1,197 Reviews

$$

9618 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90035

Order Again

Popular Items

SALMON FILLET
FISH & CHIPS
GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE

MESQUITE GRILLED SPECIALTIES

SALMON FILLET

$24.00

AHI

$28.00

RED SNAPPER

$20.00

TROUT

$22.00

RED TROUT

$24.00Out of stock

SEABASS

$28.00

SKEWERS

$24.00

WHITEFISH

$24.00Out of stock

SALMON STEAK

$24.00

DEEP FRIED FAVORITES

FISH & CHIPS

$20.00

FISH & CHIPS JR.

$18.00

SOUTHERN STYLE TROUT

$22.00

SALAD

SALMON SALAD

$24.00

AHI SALAD

$28.00

TUNA FISH SALAD

$16.00

GRILLED VEGGIE SALAD

$20.00

RED SNAPPER SALAD

$20.00

TROUT SALAD

$22.00

GREEN SALAD

$10.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, ROMA TOMATOES , PURPLE ONIONS

GREEK SALAD

$14.00Out of stock

ROMAINE LETTUCE, ROMA TOMATOES , PURPLE ONIONS, OLIVES, FETA CHEESE

PASTA

ANGEL HAIR PASTA

$16.00

Our succulent Angel Hair Pasta Fresh Garlic, Sautéed in olive oil with fresh tomatoes and fresh basil

PASTA MARINARA

$16.00

PENNE PASTA

$16.00

PESTO PASTA

$16.00Out of stock

BUTTER PASTA

$16.00

SALMON PASTA

$25.00

RED SNAPPER PASTA

$22.00

PENNE ALA VODKA

$20.00

DAIRY MADE WITH PARMESAN

TACOS

GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE

$17.00

FRIED FISH TACO PLATE

$17.00

TACO PLATE HALF AND HALF

$17.00

SALMON TACO PLATE

$18.00

AHI TACO PLATE

$20.00

FISH TACO ALA CARTE

$7.00

SANDWICHES

GRILLED FISH SANDWICH

$17.00

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$17.00

SALMON SANDWICH

$18.00

AHI SANDWICH

$20.00

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$17.00

STARTERS

BAKED POTATO

$6.00

BAKED SWEET POTATO

$6.00Out of stock

Bread (Whole Wheat-2)

$1.00Out of stock

BROWN RICE

$3.00

Bun

$3.00

CHIPS & GUAC

$8.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

CHOWDER

$6.00+

COLE SLAW

$2.00+

DRESSING 8 OZ

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

GRILLED CORN

$6.00Out of stock

GUACAMOLE

$6.00

ISRAELI SALAD

$2.00+

JALAPEÑO

$1.00

OATMEAL COOKIE

$5.00Out of stock

ONE PIECE FRIED FISH

$8.00

RICE

$2.25+

SALSA

$3.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$12.00

SMALL FRIES

$4.00

SMALL GREEN SALAD

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

TORTILLAS -3

$1.00

ZUCCHINI (GRILLED)

$5.00

DRINKS

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50

MARTINELLI'S SPARKLING APPLE JUICE *

$3.50Out of stock

PERRIER

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.00

SNAPPLE

$3.00

VITAMIN WATER

$3.50Out of stock

WRAPS

SALMON WRAP

$16.00

GRILLED FISH WRAP

$15.00

FRIED FISH WRAP

$15.00

TUNA SALAD WRAP

$15.00

GRILLED VEGGIE WRAP

$16.00

EXTRAS

8oz

SALAD DRESSING

$5.00

TARTAR SAUCE - 8 OZ

$3.00

8

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Location

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
