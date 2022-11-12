Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fishing Rock Eatery and Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

3245 US-101

Depoe Bay, OR 97341

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Raspberry Fantasy

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Heineken zero

$4.25

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Desserts

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Ice cream

$3.95+

Chocolate Raspberry Fantasy

$8.00
Cobbler

Cobbler

$9.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet

$7.00

Clothing

T-Shirt

$12.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Gifts

Oregon Artist Coloring Books

$10.00

Coaster Tiles

$8.00

Postcards

$1.00

Tote Bags

$12.00

Shot Glasses

$5.00

Mugs

$10.00

Stickers

$1.00

Magnets

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3245 US-101, Depoe Bay, OR 97341

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
