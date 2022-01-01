Fish N' Beer 3510 Larimer St
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wood-fired seafood, craft beers, killer cocktails in RiNo, Denver…Fish N Beer! For the freshest fish in Colorado, outside of a lake or stream, look no further than Fish N Beer, a Denver seafood restaurant that offers this coastally-challenged area fresh oysters, wood-grilled fish and an eclectic selection of draft beers in a chill, industrial-modern space.
3510 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
