Fish N' Beer 3510 Larimer St

320 Reviews

$$

3510 Larimer St

Denver, CO 80205

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wood-fired seafood, craft beers, killer cocktails in RiNo, Denver…Fish N Beer! For the freshest fish in Colorado, outside of a lake or stream, look no further than Fish N Beer, a Denver seafood restaurant that offers this coastally-challenged area fresh oysters, wood-grilled fish and an eclectic selection of draft beers in a chill, industrial-modern space.

