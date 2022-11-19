Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches

Fishnet

59 Reviews

$$

520 Park Ave

Baltimore, MD 21201

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Bowl
Fried Salmon Croquettes
The Real MVP

Appetizers

Fried Salmon Croquettes

Fried Salmon Croquettes

$9.95

Delicate, crunchy mounds of our freshest salmon, topped with our fresh citrus slaw

Tots N Tentacles

Tots N Tentacles

$12.95

The childhood classic, with hand-cut fish and crispy calamari, all in one golden plate of goodness

Crab Imperial Dip

Crab Imperial Dip

$18.95

We load this pot up with so much Maryland lump crab, it's kinda more crabcake than dip! Served with housemade tortilla chips

Calamari Box

$9.95

A box of golden calamari with your choice of side sauce.

Entrees

Fish Nugget Platter

Fish Nugget Platter

$14.95

Crispy, panko-crusted strips of our freshest cuts of fish - served with two sides.

The Real MVP

The Real MVP

$11.95

The Real MVP is dedicated to our loyal customers who we know by name and order! Wild Hake (aka Steakfish) fried in a zesty cornmeal batter with melted cheddar, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, housemade lemon dill mayo and hot sauce.

Blackened Tilapia Avocado Salad

$18.95

Locally sourced Tilapia from Green Street Academy. A creamy whole avocado, split and spritzed with lime and served over baby greens with corn, cherry tomatoes, cilantro and a housemade basil oil

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$14.25

A 6-ounce cut of our freshest salmon, grilled to tenderness and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides

Crispy Catfish Sandwich

Crispy Catfish Sandwich

$14.25

Regionally-sourced catfish, fried to a perfect crisp and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$14.25

A 6-ounce cut of our wild ahi tuna, seared to medium rare tenderness and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides

Steakfish Sandwich

Steakfish Sandwich

$14.25

Wild Steakfish (Hake), fried to a perfect crisp and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$11.00

A creamy whole avocado, split and spritzed with lime and served over baby greens with corn, cherry tomatos, cilantro and a housemade basil oil

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$14.00

Seared medium rare ahi tuna spritzed with lime and bundled into three corn tortillas with our citrus slaw and housemade garlic sour cream

Baja Fish Wraps

Baja Fish Wraps

$14.00

Grilled salmon spritzed with lime and bundled into three corn tortillas with our citrus slaw and housmade garlic sour cream

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.00

The freshest cut of fish we can find, fried to a golden crisp, and served alongside a heaping mound of our hand-cut fries

Baltimore Bomber

Baltimore Bomber

$11.95

Our version of the street food fixture: a golden crispy filet of white fish, smothered in warm melty cheddar with onions, lettuce, and a housemade lemon dill mayo

LakeTrout

LakeTrout

$11.95

Wild Lake Trout fried in a zesty cornmeal batter with white bread and hot sauce. A nod to the famous Baltimore tradition!

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$12.95

A 6 ounce cut of our freshest salmon grilled to tenderness and served over a bed of crispy salad greens and jasmine rice topped with corn, tomato, cilantro, sweet basil oil and green onion

Kid's Fish Stick Platter

Kid's Fish Stick Platter

$9.95

Crispy, panko-crusted strips of our freshest cuts of fish - just see if you can resist grabbing one from the little one's plate!

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Try one of our housemade sauces lemon dill mayo or old bay mayo!

Catfish Po'Boy

Catfish Po'Boy

$11.95

Wild Catfish, locally sourced, marinated in spices then fried in a special cornmeal batter with house made remoulade, romaine lettuce and tomato.

Double Protein - Salmon Salad

$18.95

Two 6oz fillets of Salmon grilled to perfection over a mix of spring mix tossed with tomatoes, corn, cilantro, green onion and our housemade basil oil. Your choice of malt vinegar or hot sauce on the side.

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.25

Citrus-spiked slaw, with a housemade lime vinaigrette

French Fries

French Fries

$4.25

Fresh, never frozen potatoes, cut by hand everyday and fried to a golden crisp in canola oil

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.25

From our family to yours: our low key lovable version is full of onions, carrots, and old bay

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Our housemade mac, made with not one, not two, but three cheeses: smoked gouda, cheddar and parmesan

Tortillas

Tortillas

$2.50

Housemade tortilla chips fried to a golden crisp in canola oil

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Fishies: Pet Treat

Our New Sustainable Dog Treat
Pet Treat (Snack Size)

Pet Treat (Snack Size)

$3.00

Wild Hake, Sweet Potato, Whole Wheat Flour, Rosemary Water and Canola Oil. Snack size (1 oz)

Pet Treat (Full Bag)

Pet Treat (Full Bag)

$10.00Out of stock

Wild Hake, Sweet Potato, Whole Wheat Flour, Rosemary Water and Canola Oil. Full size bag (8 oz)

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.75

We press our lemons in small batches for optimal freshness. Our 16oz cups are served chilled without ice.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25

Half And Half

$4.25

Peach Iced Tea

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Fishnet, the quality of every plate we serve starts with the quality of our fresh fish, which we responsibly and sustainably source from regional waters whenever possible. We pride ourselves on the kind of chef-driven details that have long been synonymous with fine dining, but that are delivered to our guests in a cozy unpretentious fast casual setting. You will often find us butchering salmon in our kitchen, making dishes from scratch and paying attention to the time honored methods that underpin our pure and simple operation. Come check us out!

Website

Location

520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

