FISH N TAILS OYSTER BAR - DALLAS/CASA LINDA
1152 North Buckner Blvd
Dallas, TX 75218
Popular Items
Cold Bar
Shrimp Cocktail
Baby shrimp, secret juice, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedge. Medium size 10 oz Large size 18 oz
Aquachile Rojo
Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
Aquachile Verde
Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
Ceviche
Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Cev Y Shrimp Mix
Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Ceviche Pulpo
Seasoned octopus marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Cev Tostada
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
Cev & Shrimp Tostada
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche and baby shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
Shrimp Tostada
Tostada with mayo, topped with pulpo, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
Pulpo Tostada
Steamed then chilled Octopus on tostada with mayo, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, mashed and mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Comes with house chips
Oyster Bar
6 Raw Oysters To-Go
6 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.
12 Raw Oysters To-Go
12 Fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.
Grilled Oysters To-Go
Fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell grilled with cajun butter sauce and cheese.
Appetizers
Hushpuppies
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Chips & Salsa
House tortillas chips served with orange sauce (poblano & serrano pepper sauce).
Fried Calamari
Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.
Fried Pickles
Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.
Fried Rice
Rice fried with bean sprouts, carrots, egg, broccoli and zucchini.
Cajun Pasta
Linguine pasta in garlic cream sauce. Served with toast.
Boiled
Pound Of Shrimp
By the pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
1/2 Shrimp
Half a pound of jumbo, head-on shrimp. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
1/2 Snowcrab
Half a pound of snowcrab. About one cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Combo Platter
Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Snowcrab Legs
A pound of snowcrab. About two cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Only Corn (6)
About 6 pieces of corn on the cob. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Only Potatoes (6)
About 6 pieces of boiled red potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.