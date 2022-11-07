Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

FISH N TAILS OYSTER BAR - DALLAS/CASA LINDA

No reviews yet

1152 North Buckner Blvd

Dallas, TX 75218

Popular Items

Shrimp Cocktail
Ceviche
3 Catfish Fillets

Cold Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95+

Baby shrimp, secret juice, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedge. Medium size 10 oz Large size 18 oz

Aquachile Rojo

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Aquachile Verde

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Ceviche

$10.95

Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Cev Y Shrimp Mix

$13.95

Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Ceviche Pulpo

$17.95

Seasoned octopus marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Cev Tostada

$6.95

Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.

Cev & Shrimp Tostada

$7.95

Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche and baby shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.

Shrimp Tostada

$7.95

Tostada with mayo, topped with pulpo, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.

Pulpo Tostada

$8.95

Steamed then chilled Octopus on tostada with mayo, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.

Guacamole

$10.95

Fresh avocado, mashed and mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Comes with house chips

Oyster Bar

6 Raw Oysters To-Go

$10.95

6 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.

12 Raw Oysters To-Go

$15.95

12 Fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.

Grilled Oysters To-Go

$13.95+

Fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell grilled with cajun butter sauce and cheese.

Appetizers

Hushpuppies

$2.95+

Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

House tortillas chips served with orange sauce (poblano & serrano pepper sauce).

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.

Fried Rice

$8.95+

Rice fried with bean sprouts, carrots, egg, broccoli and zucchini.

Cajun Pasta

$12.95+

Linguine pasta in garlic cream sauce. Served with toast.

Boiled

Pound Of Shrimp

$17.95

By the pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

1/2 Shrimp

$9.95

Half a pound of jumbo, head-on shrimp. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

1/2 Snowcrab

$15.95

Half a pound of snowcrab. About one cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Combo Platter

$32.95

Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Snowcrab Legs

$30.95

A pound of snowcrab. About two cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Only Corn (6)

$3.95

About 6 pieces of corn on the cob. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Only Potatoes (6)

$3.95

About 6 pieces of boiled red potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.