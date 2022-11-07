Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Garland, TX

review star

No reviews yet

620 Main Street

Garland, TX 75040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Chicken Wings
Ceviche
3 Catfish Fillets

Cold & Oyster Bar

6 Raw Oysters To-Go

$10.95

6 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.

12 Raw Oysters To-Go

$15.95

12 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.

Aquachile Rojo

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Aquachile Verde

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95+

Baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado & cilantro in our house made secret sauce.

Ceviche

$10.95

Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro & avocado. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Ceviche & Shrimp Mix

$14.95

Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro & avocado. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Ceviche All Shrimp

$14.95

Baby shrimp topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro & avocado. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Tostada Cev

$6.95

Tostada and mayo, topped with ceviche and all its fixings.

Tostada Cev & Shrimp

$7.95

Tostada and mayo, topped with ceviche, baby shrimp and all its fixings.

Tostada Shrimp

$7.95

Tostada and mayo, topped with baby shrimp and all its fixings.

Tostada Pulpo

$8.95

Steamed then chilled Octopus on tostada with mayo, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.

Guacamole

$10.95

Fresh avocado, mashed and mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Comes with house chips

Appetizers

Hushpuppies

$2.95+

Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

House tortillas chips served with orange sauce (poblano & serrano pepper sauce).

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.

Shrimp Nachos

$11.95

Grilled baby shrimp atop tortilla chips, lemon butter sauce & parmesan cheese.

Boiled

Combo Platter

$32.95

Shrimp LB

$17.95

Head-on shrimp by the pound.

Shrimp 1/2 LB

$9.95

Half pound head-on shrimp.

Snowcrab LB

$30.95

Snow crab legs by the pound.

Snowcrab 1/2 LB

$15.95

Corn & Potatoes

$3.95

Sausage

$6.95

Corn (6)

$3.95

Pot (6)

$3.95

Grilled

Served with Rice and Veggies

Pineapple Salmon

$15.95

8 oz grilled salmon topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.

Tilapia Trio

$14.95

Grilled tilapia fillet, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter, capers, and peppers. Serve with rice & veggies.

Shrimp & Scallops

$16.95

4 shrimp & 4 scallops seasoned and topped with sautéed crab meat, capers, peppers & lemon butter sauce.

Pineapple Mahi Mahi

$14.95

Salmon Trio

$21.95

8 oz grilled salmon, two jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers, and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.

Salmon

$14.95

Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.

Tilapia

$14.95

Two grilled tilapia fillets served with rice & veggies.

Blackened Catfish

$14.95

Three grilled catfish fillets served with rice & veggies.

Chicken

$14.95

Sliced chicken breast served with rice & veggies.

Fish Tacos

$10.95

Three seasoned tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Three tacos with jumbo shrimp wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Shrimp

$14.95

Seasoned jumbo shrimp served with rice & veggies.

Tuna

$14.95

8 oz Yellowfin Tuna served with rice & veggies.

Blackened Cod

$13.95

Two four oz cod served with rice & veggies.

Red Ruby

$14.95Out of stock

Scallops

$17.95

6 jumbo seasoned scallops. Comes with rice & veggies.

Shrimp K'Bobs

$14.95

2 skewers with 3 shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Comes with rice & veggies.

Turkey Leg

$10.00

Fried

Condiments

1 Catfish Fillet, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP

$11.95

1 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.

2 Catfish Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP

$14.95

2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.

4 Shrimp, 4 Oyster, 2 HP

$13.95

4 Fried oysters and 4 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.

2 Catfish Fillets, 4 Oysters, 2 HP

$14.95

2 Fried catfish fillet, 4 fried oysters battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.

2 Catfish Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw

$10.95

6 Fried Shrimp

$12.95

6 Shrimp lightly battered in flour and cornmeal.

12 Fried Oysters

$14.95

12 Oysters battered in cornmeal.

10 Chicken Wings

$13.95

10 chicken drums and flats tossed in buffalo sauce. Barbeque or lemon pepper upon request.

6 Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

6 Shrimp lightly battered and coated with coconut flakes. Served with orange marmalade sauce.

3 Catfish Fillets

$13.95

3 Catfish Fillets battered in cornmeal.

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.95

6 Shrimp lightly battered in flour and cornmeal and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch.

Fried Cod & Slaw

$11.95

Two pieces of 4 oz Cod battered in four. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Fried Whole Catfish

$11.95

15 oz whole catfish, tail n bone, butterflied and battered in cornmeal.

Mojarra

$13.95

Fried whole tilapia, head n tail. Served with Rice and Veggies.

Strips Adult

$11.95

6 chicken strips dipped in buttermilk and coated in flour.

Red Snapper\ Huachinango

$21.95

Po'Boys & Burger

Oyster Po'Boy

$11.95

Fried oysters with lettuce, tomato, onions & tartar sauce.

Tilapia Po'Boy

$11.95

Grilled tilapia with lettuce, tomato, onions & tartar sauce.

Burger Po'Boy

$11.95

Half pound burger with avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo.

Catish Po'Boy

$11.95

Fried catfish fillet with lettuce, tomato, onions & tartar sauce.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.95

Jumbo fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato, onions & tartar sauce.

Chicken Po'Boy

$11.95

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo.

Soups & Salads

Side Salad

$5.95

Chopped green leaf lettuce, slices of cucumber, tomato, avocado, and red onions, topped with crushed parmesan cheese.

Greek Salad

$7.95

Chopped green leaf lettuce, olives and slices of cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onions, topped with feta cheese and a side of Greek dressing.

Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Side Salad topped with grilled baby shrimp.

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Side Salad topped with sliced grilled chicken.

Tilapia Salad

$10.95

Side Salad topped with one grilled tilapia fillet.

Salmon Salad

$14.95

Side Salad topped with 4 oz grilled salmon.

Tuna Salad

$14.95

Side Salad topped with 4 oz yellow fin Tuna.

Seafood Cajun Caldo

$13.95

Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with toasted bread, chopped onions, cilantro, and lime.

Small Caldo

$7.95

Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro, and lime.

Bowl Gumbo

$6.95

Brown Roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage, and rice.

Cup Gumbo

$4.95

Brown Roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage, and rice.

A la Cart

Single Fried Catfish

$4.50

Single Grilled Catfish

$4.50

Single Fried Shrimp

$2.00

Single Grilled Shrimp

$2.00

Single Fried Oyster

$1.50

Single Fish Taco

$2.95

Single Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Single Fried Tilapia

$4.50

Single Grilled Tilapia

$4.50

Single Fried Cod

$4.50

Single Grilled Cod

$4.50

Single Fried Crab Cake

$9.00

Single Grilled Crab Cake

$9.00

Single Chicken Breast

$5.00

Single Coco Shrimp

$2.00

Sides

Sauce

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Coleslaw

$1.95

Veggies & Rice

$3.95

Rice

$1.95

Veggies

$2.99

Side De Aguacate

$2.00

Pan

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Pico

$2.00

Onions

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00

Candy Straw

$0.88

Kids Menu

Kids 3 Chicken Tenders

$6.95

3 chicken strips dipped in buttermilk and coated in flour. Served with fries.

Kids 3 Fried Shrimp

$6.95

3 butterflied shrimp lightly battered in flour and cornmeal. Served with fries.

Kids 3 Catfish Nuggets

$6.95

Catfish fillet cut in strips and battered in cornmeal. Served with fries.

5 Kid Wings

$6.95

Drums & flats, tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with fries.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50

Pecan Pie

$6.50

Drinks | Bottles

Regular Drink

$2.50

Small Drink

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topochico

$3.50

Jarrito

$3.25

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located Downtown Garland on Main St. & 7th. Come in and Enjoy!

Location

620 Main Street, Garland, TX 75040

Directions

Gallery
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thirsty Dog - 141 N Plano Rd
orange starNo Reviews
141 N Plano Rd Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Hei Hei
orange starNo Reviews
9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117 Dallas, TX 75238
View restaurantnext
BarNone
orange starNo Reviews
718 North Buckner Boulevard, Suite 100 Dallas, TX 75218
View restaurantnext
FISH N TAILS OYSTER BAR - DALLAS/CASA LINDA
orange starNo Reviews
1152 North Buckner Blvd Dallas, TX 75218
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
orange star4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Rowlett, TX
orange starNo Reviews
6310 Dalrock Rd Suite 100 Rowlett, TX 75088
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Garland

Scotty P's - Garland
orange star4.5 • 1,839
4280 Lavon Dr. Garland, TX 75040
View restaurantnext
Pollo Regio - 040 Rowlett
orange star4.5 • 641
513 Rowlett Rd Garland, TX 75043
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Garland
orange star4.4 • 612
5085 North president George Bush Hwy Garland, TX 75040
View restaurantnext
TLC On the Lake
orange star4.3 • 475
4881 Bass Pro Drive Garland, TX 75043
View restaurantnext
Ebeneezers - 1933 Northwest Hwy
orange star4.0 • 258
1933 Northwest Hwy Garland, TX 75041
View restaurantnext
Luna 23
orange star4.4 • 103
2425 W Walnut St Garland, TX 75042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garland
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston