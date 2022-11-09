- Home
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
No reviews yet
2225 S Stemmons Fwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Popular Items
Cold | Raw Bar
6 Raw Oysters
12 Raw Oysters
Grilled Oysters
Fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell grilled with cajun butter sauce and cheese.
Aquachile Rojo
Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
Aquachile Verde
Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
Shrimp Cocktail
Baby shrimp, secret juice, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedge. Mix - shrimp, fresh oyster & ceviche. Medium size 10 oz Large size 18 oz
Ceviche
Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Ceviche & Shrimp
Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, mashed and mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Comes with house chips.
Tostada
Tostada with mayo, topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado slices & choice of seafood. Comes with spicy sauce.
Single Grill Guac Pulpo Tostada
2 Grill Guac Pulpo Tostada
Pico De Gallo
Aguaceviche
Appetizers
Hushpuppies
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Mozzarella Bites
Fried mozzarella with marinara sauce.
Chips & Salsa
House tortilla chips with poblano and chipotle salsa
Fried Calamari
Season fried squid rings served with marinara sauce.
Fried Pickles
Fried pickle spears served with ranch. Please advise, if pickle spears are unavailable, pickle chips will be subbed.
Fried Rice
Rice fried with bean sprouts, carrots, eggs & broccoli.
Fried Okra
Okra fried in cornmeal flour batter mix.
Boiled
Combo Platter
Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Snowcrab LB
A pound of snowcrab. About two cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
1/2 LB Snowcrab
Half a pound of snowcrab. About one cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Shrimp LB
By the pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
1/2 LB Shrimp
Half a pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Corn (6)
About 6 pieces of corn on the cob. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Potatoes (6)
About 6 pieces of red potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Corn & Potatoes
About 3 pieces of corn on the cob and 3 red potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Sausage
Sliced smoke sausage boiled in Cajun and citrus seasoning. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Crawfish LB Special
2 Boiled Eggs
Cajun Butter Sauce
Grilled
Pineapple Salmon
8 oz grilled salmon topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.
Tilapia Trio
Grilled tilapia fillet, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter, capers, and peppers. Serve with rice & veggies.
Pineapple Mahi Mahi
8 oz grilled mahi mahi topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.
Shrimp & Scallops
4 shrimp & 4 scallops seasoned and topped with sautéed crab meat, capers, peppers & lemon butter sauce. Comes with rice & veggies.
Salmon Trio
8 oz grilled salmon, two jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers, and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.
Camarones à la Diablo
7 Jumbo shrimp, sautéed in salsa de chile arbor, poblano, chipotle peppers, onions, cilantro, and diced tomatoes. Served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Tilapia
Two grilled tilapia fillets served with rice & veggies.
Blackened Catfish
Three grilled catfish fillets served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Tuna
8 oz Yellowfin Tuna served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Chicken
Sliced marinated chicken breast served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Shrimp
7 Seasoned jumbo shrimp served with rice & veggies.
Shrimp K’Bobs
2 skewers with 3 shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Comes with rice & veggies.
Blackened Cod
Two blackened five oz cod served with rice & veggies.
Grill Whole Catfish
Marias Crabcakes Grill
Fried
Condiments
1 Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP
1 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
2 Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP
2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
2 Fillets, 4 Oysters, 2 HP
2 Fried catfish fillet, 4 fried oysters battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.
4 Oysters, 4 Shrimp, 2 HP
4 Fried oysters and 4 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.
2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw
2 Fried catfish fillets battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of side.
Chicken Wings
Chicken drums and flats tossed in buffalo sauce (or other flavors). Served with ranch and choice of 1 side.
Chicken Tenders
Six chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and battered in flour mix. Served with ranch and choice of 1 side.
6 Fried Shrimp
6 Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.
3 Catfish Fillets
3 Catfish fillets coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.
12 Fried Oysters
12 Oysters coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with cocktail sauce and choice of 1 side.
Mojarra
Whole fried Tilapia, head, tail, n bone. Served with orange salsa. Comes with rice & veggies.
Fried Cod, Fries & Slaw
Two Cod fillets battered in crush cracker mix. Typically comes with fries & coleslaw but other sides upon request. Served with tartar sauce.
6 Coconut Shrimp
6 Jumbo shrimp coated with coconut flakes. Comes with marmalade sauce and choice of 1 side.
Buffalo Shrimp
6 Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix, tossed in buffalo sauce. Comes with ranch and choice of 1 side.
Whole Catfish
15 oz Whole catfish, tail n bone, coated with seasoned cornmeal-flour mix. Served with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.
Marias Crabcakes Fried
Po’Boy & Burgers
Po Boy
Oyster Po'Boy - Roughly eight fried oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Shrimp Po'Boy - 6 Jumbo shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Tilapia Po'Boy - One grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Catfish Po'Boy - One fried catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
Classic Burger
Cheeseburger comes lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Tex Burger
Burger comes with BBQ sauce, Bacon, two onion rings, and cheddar cheese.
Mexican Burger
Cheeseburger comes with avocado, jalapeños, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Tacos | Pasta | Parrillada
Fish Tacos
Three seasoned tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
Shrimp Tacos
Three seasoned shrimp tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
Cod Tacos
Two fried cod tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
Shrimp Poblano Pasta
Grilled Shrimp with Linguine Pasta in creamy poblano sauce.
Chicken Poblano Pasta
Grilled Chicken with Linguine Pasta in creamy poblano sauce.
Salmon Poblano Pasta
Grilled Salmon with Linguine Pasta in creamy poblano sauce.
Mixed Poblano Pasta
1/2 Parrillada
4 oz Grilled Chicken, 4 oz Fajita, 2 Small Sausage, 4 Grilled Shrimp and a cup Rice N Beans.
Parrillada
8 oz Grilled Chicken, 8 oz Fajita, 4 Small Sausage, 7 Grilled Shrimp and Rice N Beans.
Quesadilla
Kids Quesadilla
Grilled Mushrooms & Onions
Flour Tortillas (3)
Soup & Salad
Greek Salad
Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, olives and feta cheese.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
Side Salad
Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled baby shrimp atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Salad
Marinated grilled chicken atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Tilapia Salad
Blackened tilapia fillet atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Tuna Salad
8 oz grilled yellowfin tuna atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Salmon Salad
8 oz grilled salmon atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Seafood Cajun Caldo
Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge. Served with piece of toasted bread.
Small Caldo
Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge.
Gumbo
Brown roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage and rice.
Clam Chowder
Creamy based clam chowder soup mixed with red potatoes and celery.
Red Beans & Rice
Red Beans soup mixed with sausage, carrots, onions, peppers topped with seasoned rice.
Kids Menu
Kids 3 Catfish Nuggets
3 Catfish strips coated in cornmeal-flour mix. Comes with fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.
Kids 3 Chicken Tenders
3 Chicken Tenders dipped in buttermilk and coated with flour batter mix. Comes with fries, ranch, and ketchup.
Kids 3 Fried Shrimp
3 Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal-flour mix. Comes with fries, tartar sauce and ketchup
Kids 4 Buffalo Wings
4 Wings tossed in buffalo sauce. Comes with fries, ranch & ketchup.
Kids Chicken Pasta
Grilled chicken with linguine pasta in marinara sauce.
Wings 4 Lemon Pepp
A la Carte
Single Fried Catfish
One fried catfish fillet battered in cornmeal flour batter mix.
Single Fried Shrimp
One fried shrimp battered in cornmeal flour batter mix.
Single Fried Oyster
One fried oyster battered in cornmeal flour batter mix.
Single Fried Tilapia
One fried tilapia fillet battered in cornmeal flour batter mix.
Single Fried Cod
One fried cod battered in crushed cracker & flour batter mix.
Single Fried Coco
One fried shrimp battered in coconut flakes.
Single Grilled Catfish
One blackened catfish fillet.
Single Grilled Shrimp
One grilled jumbo butterflied shrimp.
Single Grilled Tilapia
One blackened tilapia fillet.
Single Grilled Cod
One blackened cod fillet.
Single Fish Taco
One grilled tilapia wrapped in white corn tortilla, topped with coleslaw mix & avocado slice.
Single Shrimp Taco
Sautéed shrimp wrapped in one white corn tortilla, topped with coleslaw mix & avocado slice.
Single Grill Crab Cake
Side Pulpo
Bacon
Single Salmon
Single Fried Crab Cake
Single Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Strips No Fries
Sides
Sauce
Cajun Butter Sauce
French Fries
Onion Rings
Coleslaw
Veggies & Rice
Veggies
Rice
Corn & Potatoes
Side of Corn (6)
Side of Potatoes (6)
Sausage
1/2 Avocado
Whole Avocado
Bread
Tortillas (5)
Toreados (3)
Red Beans N Rice
Okra
Tostada Sola
Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic And Caramelized Onions
Soda | Tea
Bottles
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
