Seafood

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2225 S Stemmons Fwy

Lewisville, TX 75067

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP
Ceviche
Shrimp LB

Cold | Raw Bar

6 Raw Oysters

$9.95

12 Raw Oysters

$14.95

Grilled Oysters

$12.95+

Fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell grilled with cajun butter sauce and cheese.

Aquachile Rojo

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Aquachile Verde

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95+

Baby shrimp, secret juice, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedge. Mix - shrimp, fresh oyster & ceviche. Medium size 10 oz Large size 18 oz

Ceviche

$10.95

Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Ceviche & Shrimp

$13.95

Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Guacamole

$5.95+

Fresh avocado, mashed and mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Comes with house chips.

Tostada

$6.95+

Tostada with mayo, topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado slices & choice of seafood. Comes with spicy sauce.

Single Grill Guac Pulpo Tostada

$10.95

2 Grill Guac Pulpo Tostada

$15.95

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Aguaceviche

$12.95

Appetizers

Hushpuppies

$2.95+

Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.

Mozzarella Bites

$6.95

Fried mozzarella with marinara sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

House tortilla chips with poblano and chipotle salsa

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Season fried squid rings served with marinara sauce.

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Fried pickle spears served with ranch. Please advise, if pickle spears are unavailable, pickle chips will be subbed.

Fried Rice

$8.95+

Rice fried with bean sprouts, carrots, eggs & broccoli.

Fried Okra

$4.95

Okra fried in cornmeal flour batter mix.

Boiled

Combo Platter

$32.95

Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Snowcrab LB

$30.95

A pound of snowcrab. About two cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

1/2 LB Snowcrab

$15.95

Half a pound of snowcrab. About one cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Shrimp LB

$17.95

By the pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

1/2 LB Shrimp

$9.95

Half a pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Corn (6)

$3.95

About 6 pieces of corn on the cob. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Potatoes (6)

$3.95

About 6 pieces of red potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Corn & Potatoes

$3.95

About 3 pieces of corn on the cob and 3 red potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Sausage

$6.95

Sliced smoke sausage boiled in Cajun and citrus seasoning. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Crawfish LB Special

$7.95Out of stock

2 Boiled Eggs

$3.00

Cajun Butter Sauce

$1.50

Grilled

Pineapple Salmon

$15.95

8 oz grilled salmon topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.

Tilapia Trio

$14.95

Grilled tilapia fillet, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter, capers, and peppers. Serve with rice & veggies.

Pineapple Mahi Mahi

$14.95

8 oz grilled mahi mahi topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.

Shrimp & Scallops

$16.95

4 shrimp & 4 scallops seasoned and topped with sautéed crab meat, capers, peppers & lemon butter sauce. Comes with rice & veggies.

Salmon Trio

$21.95

8 oz grilled salmon, two jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers, and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.

Camarones à la Diablo

$16.95

7 Jumbo shrimp, sautéed in salsa de chile arbor, poblano, chipotle peppers, onions, cilantro, and diced tomatoes. Served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Salmon

$14.95

Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Tilapia

$14.95

Two grilled tilapia fillets served with rice & veggies.

Blackened Catfish

$14.95

Three grilled catfish fillets served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Tuna

$14.95

8 oz Yellowfin Tuna served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Sliced marinated chicken breast served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Shrimp

$14.95

7 Seasoned jumbo shrimp served with rice & veggies.

Shrimp K’Bobs

$14.95

2 skewers with 3 shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Comes with rice & veggies.

Blackened Cod

$13.95

Two blackened five oz cod served with rice & veggies.

Grill Whole Catfish

$13.95

Marias Crabcakes Grill

$16.95

Fried

1 Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP

$11.95

1 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.

2 Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP

$14.95

2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.

2 Fillets, 4 Oysters, 2 HP

$14.95

2 Fried catfish fillet, 4 fried oysters battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.

4 Oysters, 4 Shrimp, 2 HP

$13.95

4 Fried oysters and 4 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.

2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw

$11.95

2 Fried catfish fillets battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of side.

Chicken Wings

$8.95+

Chicken drums and flats tossed in buffalo sauce (or other flavors). Served with ranch and choice of 1 side.

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Six chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and battered in flour mix. Served with ranch and choice of 1 side.

6 Fried Shrimp

$12.95

6 Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.

3 Catfish Fillets

$13.95

3 Catfish fillets coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.

12 Fried Oysters

$14.95

12 Oysters coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with cocktail sauce and choice of 1 side.

Mojarra

$13.95

Whole fried Tilapia, head, tail, n bone. Served with orange salsa. Comes with rice & veggies.

Fried Cod, Fries & Slaw

$11.95

Two Cod fillets battered in crush cracker mix. Typically comes with fries & coleslaw but other sides upon request. Served with tartar sauce.

6 Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

6 Jumbo shrimp coated with coconut flakes. Comes with marmalade sauce and choice of 1 side.

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.95

6 Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix, tossed in buffalo sauce. Comes with ranch and choice of 1 side.

Whole Catfish

$11.95

15 oz Whole catfish, tail n bone, coated with seasoned cornmeal-flour mix. Served with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.

Marias Crabcakes Fried

$16.95

Po’Boy & Burgers

Po Boy

$11.95+

Oyster Po'Boy - Roughly eight fried oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Shrimp Po'Boy - 6 Jumbo shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Tilapia Po'Boy - One grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Catfish Po'Boy - One fried catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Marinated grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.

Classic Burger

$11.95

Cheeseburger comes lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Tex Burger

$12.95

Burger comes with BBQ sauce, Bacon, two onion rings, and cheddar cheese.

Mexican Burger

$12.95

Cheeseburger comes with avocado, jalapeños, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Tacos | Pasta | Parrillada

Fish Tacos

$10.95

Three seasoned tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Three seasoned shrimp tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.

Cod Tacos

$10.95

Two fried cod tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.

Shrimp Poblano Pasta

$14.95

Grilled Shrimp with Linguine Pasta in creamy poblano sauce.

Chicken Poblano Pasta

$14.95

Grilled Chicken with Linguine Pasta in creamy poblano sauce.

Salmon Poblano Pasta

$16.95

Grilled Salmon with Linguine Pasta in creamy poblano sauce.

Mixed Poblano Pasta

$14.95

1/2 Parrillada

$18.95

4 oz Grilled Chicken, 4 oz Fajita, 2 Small Sausage, 4 Grilled Shrimp and a cup Rice N Beans.

Parrillada

$32.95

8 oz Grilled Chicken, 8 oz Fajita, 4 Small Sausage, 7 Grilled Shrimp and Rice N Beans.

Quesadilla

$12.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Grilled Mushrooms & Onions

$4.95

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Soup & Salad

Greek Salad

$7.95

Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, olives and feta cheese.

Ceasar Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.

Side Salad

$5.95

Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Grilled baby shrimp atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Marinated grilled chicken atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Tilapia Salad

$10.95

Blackened tilapia fillet atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Tuna Salad

$14.95

8 oz grilled yellowfin tuna atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Salmon Salad

$14.95

8 oz grilled salmon atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Seafood Cajun Caldo

$13.95

Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge. Served with piece of toasted bread.

Small Caldo

$7.95

Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge.

Gumbo

$4.95+

Brown roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage and rice.

Clam Chowder

$4.95+

Creamy based clam chowder soup mixed with red potatoes and celery.

Red Beans & Rice

$4.95+

Red Beans soup mixed with sausage, carrots, onions, peppers topped with seasoned rice.

Kids Menu

Kids 3 Catfish Nuggets

$6.95

3 Catfish strips coated in cornmeal-flour mix. Comes with fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.

Kids 3 Chicken Tenders

$6.95

3 Chicken Tenders dipped in buttermilk and coated with flour batter mix. Comes with fries, ranch, and ketchup.

Kids 3 Fried Shrimp

$6.95

3 Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal-flour mix. Comes with fries, tartar sauce and ketchup

Kids 4 Buffalo Wings

$6.95

4 Wings tossed in buffalo sauce. Comes with fries, ranch & ketchup.

Kids Chicken Pasta

$6.95

Grilled chicken with linguine pasta in marinara sauce.

Wings 4 Lemon Pepp

$6.95

A la Carte

Single Fried Catfish

$4.00

One fried catfish fillet battered in cornmeal flour batter mix.

Single Fried Shrimp

$1.50

One fried shrimp battered in cornmeal flour batter mix.

Single Fried Oyster

$1.50

One fried oyster battered in cornmeal flour batter mix.

Single Fried Tilapia

$4.00

One fried tilapia fillet battered in cornmeal flour batter mix.

Single Fried Cod

$4.00

One fried cod battered in crushed cracker & flour batter mix.

Single Fried Coco

$1.75

One fried shrimp battered in coconut flakes.

Single Grilled Catfish

$4.00

One blackened catfish fillet.

Single Grilled Shrimp

$1.50

One grilled jumbo butterflied shrimp.

Single Grilled Tilapia

$4.00

One blackened tilapia fillet.

Single Grilled Cod

$4.00

One blackened cod fillet.

Single Fish Taco

$3.00

One grilled tilapia wrapped in white corn tortilla, topped with coleslaw mix & avocado slice.

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Sautéed shrimp wrapped in one white corn tortilla, topped with coleslaw mix & avocado slice.

Single Grill Crab Cake

$7.00

Side Pulpo

$3.25

Bacon

$2.50

Single Salmon

$8.00

Single Fried Crab Cake

$6.00

Single Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

Grilled Chicken Strips No Fries

$4.50

Sides

Sauce

$3.00+

Cajun Butter Sauce

$1.50+

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Coleslaw

$1.95

Veggies & Rice

$3.95

Veggies

$2.95

Rice

$1.95

Corn & Potatoes

$3.95

Side of Corn (6)

$3.95

Side of Potatoes (6)

$3.95

Sausage

$6.95

1/2 Avocado

$2.50

Whole Avocado

$5.00

Bread

$1.00

Tortillas (5)

$1.00

Toreados (3)

$1.00

Red Beans N Rice

$2.50

Okra

$3.95

Tostada Sola

$1.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic And Caramelized Onions

$4.95

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$6.50

Cheesecake

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Tres Leches

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Soda | Tea

Regular Drink

$2.50

Horchata

$3.75

Jamaica

$3.75

Fresh Lemonade

$3.75

Kids Fresh Lemonade

$2.00

Pina Colada Virgen

$5.25

Water

Bottles

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Jarrito

$3.75

Coke Employee Bottle

$2.50

Squirt

$3.25

Jugo

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Jarrito Sangria

$3.75

Misc

Miche Mix

$3.50

1/2 Gallon Miche

$35.00

Preparada Salt Y Limon

$9.95

Michelada Topo Chico

$8.00

Topochico Con Limon Y Sal

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville, TX 75067

Directions

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

