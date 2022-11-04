Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Rowlett, TX

review star

No reviews yet

6310 Dalrock Rd Suite 100

Rowlett, TX 75088

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Catfish Fillets
Tilapia Trio
2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw

Cold Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95+

Baby shrimp, secret juice, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedge. Medium size 10 oz Large size 18 oz

Aquachile Rojo

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Aquachile Verde

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Ceviche

$10.95

Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Cev & Shrimp Mix

$13.95

Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Tostada

$6.95+

Guacamole

$10.95

Fresh avocado, mashed and mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Comes with house chips

Ceviche Only Pulpo

$19.95

Seasoned octopus marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Agua Ceviche

$14.95

Oyster Bar

6 Raw Oysters To-Go

$10.95

6 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.

12 Raw Oysters To-Go

$15.95

12 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.

Grilled Oysters To- Go

$13.95+

Fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell grilled with cajun butter sauce and cheese.

Appetizers

Hushpuppies

$2.95+

Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

House tortillas chips served with orange sauce (poblano & serrano pepper sauce).

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.

Fried Rice

$8.95+

Rice fried with bean sprouts, carrots, egg, broccoli and green onions.

Shrimp Nachos

$11.95

Tortilla chips, lemon butter sauce, grilled baby shrimp, jalapenos, pico de gallo & avocado slices.

Small Fried Rice

$5.95+

Boiled

Combo Platter

$32.95

Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce

1/2 LB Shrimp

$9.95

Half pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest, right out of boil and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Shrimp LB

$17.95

By the pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest, right out of boil and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

1/2 LB Crab

$15.95

Half pound of snowcrab. About one cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil, and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Snowcrab LB

$30.95

A pound of snowcrab. About two cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil, and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Corn & Pot

$3.95

3 boiled red potatoes and 3 pieces corn on the cob. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Corn (6)

$3.95

About 6 pieces of corn on the cob. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Potatoes (6)

$3.95

About 6 pieces of boiled red potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Sausage

$6.95

Sliced smoke sausage boiled in Cajun and citrus seasoning. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Crawfish

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh boiled crawfish by the pound. Let’s with one corn and potato.

Grilled

Pineapple Salmon

$15.95

8 oz grilled salmon topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.

Tilapia Trio

$14.95

Grilled tilapia fillet, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter, capers, and peppers. Serve with rice & veggies.

Pineapple Mahi Mahi

$14.95

8 oz grilled mahi mahi topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.

Shrimp & Scallops

$16.95

4 shrimp & 4 scallops seasoned and topped with sautéed crab meat, capers, peppers & lemon butter sauce. Comes with rice & veggies.

Salmon Trio

$20.95

8 oz grilled salmon, two jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers, and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Salmon

$14.95

Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Tilapia

$14.95

Two grilled tilapia fillets served with rice & veggies.

Blackened Catfish (3)

$14.95

Three grilled catfish fillets served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Shrimp

$14.95

7 Seasoned jumbo shrimp served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Sliced marinated chicken breast served with rice & veggies.

Fish Tacos

$10.95

Three seasoned tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Three tacos with jumbo shrimp wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.

Blackened Cod

$12.95

Two blackened five oz cod served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Tuna

$14.95

8 oz Yellowfin Tuna served with rice & veggies.

Shrimp K'Bobs

$14.95

2 skewers with 3 shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Comes with rice & veggies.

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.95

7 Jumbo shrimp, sautéed in salsa de chile arbor, poblano, chipotle peppers, onions, cilantro, and diced tomatoes. Served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Crab Cakes

$16.95

Two grilled patty sized mixed with bell peppers, onions, eggs and crushed crackers. Served with lemon butter sauce and rice & veggies.

Grilled Whole Catfish

$13.95

15 oz whole catfish, tail n bone, grilled. Comes with rice & veggies.

Fried

Condiments

1 Fillet, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP

$11.95

1 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.

2 Fillets, 4 Oysters, 2 HP

$14.95

2 Fried catfish fillet, 4 fried oysters battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.

4 Shrimp, 4 Oysters, 2 HP

$13.95

4 Fried oysters and 4 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.

2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw

$10.95

2 Fried catfish fillets battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of side.

6 Fried Shrimp

$12.95

6 Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.

3 Catfish Fillets

$13.95

3 Catfish fillets coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.

10 Chicken Wings

$13.95

10 chicken drums and flats tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and choice of 1 side. Lemon Pepper, Cajun or Barbecue upon request.

6 Chicken Strips

$11.95

Six chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and battered in flour mix. Served with ranch and choice of 1 side.

Mojarra

$13.95

Whole fried Tilapia, head, tail, n bone. Served with orange salsa. Comes with rice & veggies.

12 Fried Oysters

$14.95

12 Oysters coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with cocktail sauce and choice of 1 side.

6 Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

6 Jumbo shrimp coated with coconut flakes. Comes with marmalade sauce and choice of 1 side.

6 Buffalo Shrimp

$13.95

6 Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix, tossed in buffalo sauce. Comes with ranch and choice of 1 side.

Cod, Fries & Slaw

$11.95

Two Cod fillets battered in crush cracker mix. Typically comes with fries & coleslaw but other sides upon request. Served with tartar sauce.

Whole Catfish

$11.95

15 oz Whole catfish, tail n bone, coated with seasoned cornmeal-flour mix. Served with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.

Fried Crab Cakes

$16.95

Two patty-sized crab meat mixed with crushed crackers and deep fried. Comes with lemon butter sauce.

Po'Boys & Burgers

Catfish Po'Boy

$11.95

One fried catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.95

Jumbo fried shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.

Oyster Po'Boy

$11.95

Roughly eight fried oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.

Tilapia Po'Boy

$11.95

One grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.

Chicken Po'Boy

$11.95

Marinated grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.

Cheeseburger

$11.95

Cheeseburger comes with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Shr + Oys Po'Boy

$11.95

Half shrimp, half oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.

Soups & Salads

Greek Salad

$7.95

Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, olives and feta cheese.

Side Salad

$5.95

Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Grilled baby shrimp topped green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Tilapia Salad

$10.95

One grilled Tilapia fillet atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Salmon Salad

$14.95

8 oz grilled salmon atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Tuna Salad

$14.95

8 oz grilled Yellowfin Tuna atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Gumbo

$4.95+

Brown roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage and rice. Comes with crackers.

Clam Chowder

$4.95+

Creamy based clam chowder soup mixed with red potatoes and celery.

Red Beans & Rice

$4.95+

Red Beans soup mixed with sausage, carrots, onions, peppers topped with seasoned rice.

Seafood Caldo

$13.95

Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge. Served with piece of toasted bread.

Small Caldo

$7.95

Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge.

Kids Menu

KIds 3 Tenders

$6.95

3 Chicken Tenders dipped in buttermilk and coated with flour batter mix. Comes with fries, ranch, and ketchup.

Kids 3 Catfish Nuggets

$6.95

3 Fried catfish nuggets coated in cornmeal batter mix. Comes with fries, tartar, and ketchup.

Kids 3 Shrimp

$6.95

Kids 5 Buffalo Wings

$6.95

Sides

Sauce

$2.00+

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Coleslaw

$1.95

Veggies & Rice

$3.95

Veggies

$2.95

Rice

$1.00

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

Pan

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Toreados

$1.00

Dulce

$1.00

Butter

$0.50

A la Cart

Single Fried Catfish

$4.50

Single Grilled Catfish

$4.50

Single Fried Shrimp

$2.00

Single Grilled Shrimp

$2.00

Single Fried Tilapia

$4.50

Single Grilled Tilapia

$4.50

Single Fried Oyster

$1.50

Single Fried Crab Cake

$9.00

Single Grilled Crab Cake

$9.00

Single Fried Cod

$4.50

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Single Fish Taco

$4.50

Single Grilled Cod

$4.50

Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.50

Flan

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Pecan Pie

$6.50

Soft Drinks

Soda | Tea

$2.50

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Miche

Miche Mix

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6310 Dalrock Rd Suite 100, Rowlett, TX 75088

Directions

Gallery
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image
Banner pic
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pier 101
orange star4.6 • 1,149
101 South Fannin Street Rockwall, TX 75087
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Wylie
orange star4.4 • 527
330 State HWY 78 Wylie, TX 75098
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Garland, TX
orange starNo Reviews
620 Main Street Garland, TX 75040
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Dog - 141 N Plano Rd
orange starNo Reviews
141 N Plano Rd Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.8 • 1,123
1251 State Street, Ste 750 Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
French Quarter Bistro - 51 N FM 548 Suite 209
orange star4.8 • 13
51 N FM 548 Suite 209 Forney, TX 75126
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rowlett

Opa! Greek Taverna
orange star4.6 • 3,582
3801 Lakeview Parkway Rowlett, TX 75088
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rowlett
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston