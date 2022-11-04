Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Rowlett, TX
No reviews yet
6310 Dalrock Rd Suite 100
Rowlett, TX 75088
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cold Bar
Shrimp Cocktail
Baby shrimp, secret juice, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedge. Medium size 10 oz Large size 18 oz
Aquachile Rojo
Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
Aquachile Verde
Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
Ceviche
Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Cev & Shrimp Mix
Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Tostada
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, mashed and mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Comes with house chips
Ceviche Only Pulpo
Seasoned octopus marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Agua Ceviche
Oyster Bar
6 Raw Oysters To-Go
6 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.
12 Raw Oysters To-Go
12 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.
Grilled Oysters To- Go
Fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell grilled with cajun butter sauce and cheese.
Appetizers
Hushpuppies
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Chips & Salsa
House tortillas chips served with orange sauce (poblano & serrano pepper sauce).
Fried Calamari
Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.
Fried Pickles
Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.
Fried Rice
Rice fried with bean sprouts, carrots, egg, broccoli and green onions.
Shrimp Nachos
Tortilla chips, lemon butter sauce, grilled baby shrimp, jalapenos, pico de gallo & avocado slices.
Small Fried Rice
Boiled
Combo Platter
Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce
1/2 LB Shrimp
Half pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest, right out of boil and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Shrimp LB
By the pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest, right out of boil and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
1/2 LB Crab
Half pound of snowcrab. About one cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil, and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Snowcrab LB
A pound of snowcrab. About two cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil, and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Corn & Pot
3 boiled red potatoes and 3 pieces corn on the cob. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Corn (6)
About 6 pieces of corn on the cob. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Potatoes (6)
About 6 pieces of boiled red potatoes. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Sausage
Sliced smoke sausage boiled in Cajun and citrus seasoning. Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Crawfish
Fresh boiled crawfish by the pound. Let’s with one corn and potato.
Grilled
Pineapple Salmon
8 oz grilled salmon topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.
Tilapia Trio
Grilled tilapia fillet, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter, capers, and peppers. Serve with rice & veggies.
Pineapple Mahi Mahi
8 oz grilled mahi mahi topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.
Shrimp & Scallops
4 shrimp & 4 scallops seasoned and topped with sautéed crab meat, capers, peppers & lemon butter sauce. Comes with rice & veggies.
Salmon Trio
8 oz grilled salmon, two jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers, and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Tilapia
Two grilled tilapia fillets served with rice & veggies.
Blackened Catfish (3)
Three grilled catfish fillets served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Shrimp
7 Seasoned jumbo shrimp served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Chicken
Sliced marinated chicken breast served with rice & veggies.
Fish Tacos
Three seasoned tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
Shrimp Tacos
Three tacos with jumbo shrimp wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
Blackened Cod
Two blackened five oz cod served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Tuna
8 oz Yellowfin Tuna served with rice & veggies.
Shrimp K'Bobs
2 skewers with 3 shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Comes with rice & veggies.
Camarones a la Diabla
7 Jumbo shrimp, sautéed in salsa de chile arbor, poblano, chipotle peppers, onions, cilantro, and diced tomatoes. Served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Crab Cakes
Two grilled patty sized mixed with bell peppers, onions, eggs and crushed crackers. Served with lemon butter sauce and rice & veggies.
Grilled Whole Catfish
15 oz whole catfish, tail n bone, grilled. Comes with rice & veggies.
Fried
Condiments
1 Fillet, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP
1 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
2 Fillets, 4 Oysters, 2 HP
2 Fried catfish fillet, 4 fried oysters battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.
4 Shrimp, 4 Oysters, 2 HP
4 Fried oysters and 4 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.
2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw
2 Fried catfish fillets battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of side.
6 Fried Shrimp
6 Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.
3 Catfish Fillets
3 Catfish fillets coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.
10 Chicken Wings
10 chicken drums and flats tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and choice of 1 side. Lemon Pepper, Cajun or Barbecue upon request.
6 Chicken Strips
Six chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and battered in flour mix. Served with ranch and choice of 1 side.
Mojarra
Whole fried Tilapia, head, tail, n bone. Served with orange salsa. Comes with rice & veggies.
12 Fried Oysters
12 Oysters coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with cocktail sauce and choice of 1 side.
6 Coconut Shrimp
6 Jumbo shrimp coated with coconut flakes. Comes with marmalade sauce and choice of 1 side.
6 Buffalo Shrimp
6 Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix, tossed in buffalo sauce. Comes with ranch and choice of 1 side.
Cod, Fries & Slaw
Two Cod fillets battered in crush cracker mix. Typically comes with fries & coleslaw but other sides upon request. Served with tartar sauce.
Whole Catfish
15 oz Whole catfish, tail n bone, coated with seasoned cornmeal-flour mix. Served with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.
Fried Crab Cakes
Two patty-sized crab meat mixed with crushed crackers and deep fried. Comes with lemon butter sauce.
Po'Boys & Burgers
Catfish Po'Boy
One fried catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Shrimp Po'Boy
Jumbo fried shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Oyster Po'Boy
Roughly eight fried oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Tilapia Po'Boy
One grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Chicken Po'Boy
Marinated grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger comes with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Shr + Oys Po'Boy
Half shrimp, half oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
Soups & Salads
Greek Salad
Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, olives and feta cheese.
Side Salad
Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled baby shrimp topped green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Tilapia Salad
One grilled Tilapia fillet atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Salmon Salad
8 oz grilled salmon atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Tuna Salad
8 oz grilled Yellowfin Tuna atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Gumbo
Brown roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage and rice. Comes with crackers.
Clam Chowder
Creamy based clam chowder soup mixed with red potatoes and celery.
Red Beans & Rice
Red Beans soup mixed with sausage, carrots, onions, peppers topped with seasoned rice.
Seafood Caldo
Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge. Served with piece of toasted bread.
Small Caldo
Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge.
Kids Menu
Sides
A la Cart
Single Fried Catfish
Single Grilled Catfish
Single Fried Shrimp
Single Grilled Shrimp
Single Fried Tilapia
Single Grilled Tilapia
Single Fried Oyster
Single Fried Crab Cake
Single Grilled Crab Cake
Single Fried Cod
Single Shrimp Taco
Single Fish Taco
Single Grilled Cod
Soft Drinks
Miche
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6310 Dalrock Rd Suite 100, Rowlett, TX 75088