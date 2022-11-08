Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Wylie

527 Reviews

$$

330 State HWY 78

Wylie, TX 75098

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Catfish Filets
Shrimp Cocktail
Pineapple Salmon

Tues Special

2 Catfish Fillet, 2 HP, Fries

$6.95

Cold Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95+

Baby shrimp, secret juice, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedge.

Aquachile Rojo

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Aquachile Verde

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Ceviche

$10.95

Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Ceviche & Shrimp Mix

$13.95

Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and lime wedge. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.

Cev Tostada

$6.95

Tostada and mayo, topped with ceviche, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.

Cev & Shrimp Tostada

$7.95

Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche and baby shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.

Shrimp Tostada

$7.95

Tostada and mayo, topped with baby shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.

Guacamole

$10.95

Mashed avocados, chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and salt. Comes with chips.

Aguaceviche

$11.95

Oyster Bar

Grilled Oysters To Go

$13.95+

Fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell grilled with cajun butter sauce and cheese or parmesan herb butter sauce.

Raw Oysters To Go

$10.95+

Fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.

Appetizer

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

House tortillas chips served with orange sauce (poblano & serrano pepper sauce).

Hushpuppies

$2.95+

Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch. *Please be advised that pickle chips will be subbed if pickle spears are sold out

Fried Rice

$8.95+

Rice fried with bean sprouts, carrots, egg, broccoli and zucchini.

Lo Mein

$11.95+

Noodles tossed in homemade soy sauce, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrot, green onion, and broccoli.

From the Boil

Pound Of Shrimp

$17.95

By the pound, head-on jumbo shrimp.

Shrimp 1/2

$9.95

Half a pound of head-on jumbo shrimp.

Snowcrab

$30.95

By the pound snow crab legs.

1/2 Snowcrab

$15.95

Half a pound of snow crab legs.

Combo Platter

$32.95

1/2 pound of each: snow crab legs, shrimp, sausage, 2 corn and 2 potatoes.

Side Sausage

$6.95

Sliced smoke sausage boiled in Cajun and citrus seasoning. Mild - right out of the boil, least spiciest, no sauce Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Side Corn & Potatoes

$3.95

3 corn on the cob & 3 red potatoes Mild - right out of the boil, least spiciest, no sauce Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Side Corn (6)

$3.95

6 pieces of corn on the cob. Mild - right out of the boil, least spiciest, no sauce Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Side Potatoes (6)

$3.95

6 pieces of boiled red potatoes. Mild - right out of the boil, least spiciest, no sauce Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

From the Grill

Tilapia Trio

$14.95

Grilled Tilapia, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat in lemon butter caper sauce. Comes with rice & veggies.

Pineapple Salmon

$15.95

8oz Salmon topped with creamy pineapple sauce. Comes with rice & veggies.

Pineapple Mahi Mahi

$14.95

8 oz Mahi Mahi topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.

Shrimp & Scallop

$16.95

4 shrimp & 4 scallops topped with trio sauce. Served with rice and veggies.

Salmon Trio

$21.95

8 oz Salmon, 2 jumbo shrimp topped with sautéed crab meat in lemon butter caper sauce. Comes with rice & veggies

Salmon

$14.95

8 oz Atlantic Salmon seasoned to perfection. Served with rice & veggies.

Tilapia

$14.95

Two seasoned Tilapia Fillets served with rice & veggies.

Fish Tacos

$10.95

3 Tilapia Tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.

Blackened Catfish

$14.95

3 seasoned Catfish Fillets served with rice & veggies.

Tuna

$14.95

8 oz Yellowfin Tuna served with rice & veggies.

Chickens

$14.95

Marinated grilled chicken served with rice & veggies.

Blackened Cod

$13.95

Two blackened cod fillets served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Shrimp

$14.95

Seven grilled jumbo shrimp served rice & veggies.

Shrimp K Bobs

$14.95

2 skewers of three shrimp, peppers, onion, tomatoes. Served with rice and veggies.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Three shrimp tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with coleslaw mix and avocado. Served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Crab Cakes

$16.95

Two pattie sized crab meat mixed with crush crackers. Served with rice & veggies.

Shrimp A La Diabla

$16.95

Jumbo butterflied shrimp tossed in super spicy salsa, green onions, and garlic. Served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Whole Octopus

$18.95

Fried Baskets

Extra Condiments

1 Fillet, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP

$11.95

1 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.

2 Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP

$14.95

2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.

4 Shrimp, 4 Oyster, 2 HP

$13.95

4 Fried oysters and 4 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.

2 Fillets, 4 Oyster, 2 HP

$14.95

2 Fried catfish fillet, 4 fried oysters battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.

2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw

$10.95

2 Fried catfish fillets battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of side.

6 Fried Shrimp

$12.95

Six shrimp lightly battered battered in flour and corn meal. Served with tartar sauce. Choice of side.

12 Fried Oysters

$14.95

Twelve fried oysters battered in cornmeal. Served with cocktail sauce. Choice of side.

10 Chicken Wings

$12.95

10 chicken drums and flats tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch. Choice of side. Lemon Pepper or Barbecue upon request.

6 Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

Six jumbo shrimp coated with coconut flakes. Served with marmalade sauce. Choice of side.

3 Catfish Filets

$13.95

Three catfish fillets coated in seasoned cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce. Choice of side.

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.95

Six jumbo shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. Comes with ranch. Choice of side.

Fried Cod, Fries & Coleslaw

$11.95

Two Cod fillets battered in flour mix. Served with two sides and tartar sauce. Choice of two sides upon request.

Whole Catfish

$11.95

15 oz whole catfish, tail n bone, coated with seasoned cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce. Choice of side.

Mojarra

$13.95

Whole fried Tilapia, head, tail, n bone. Served with orange salsa. Comes with rice & veggies.

Strips Adult

$11.95

Six chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and battered in flour mix. Served with ranch. Choice of side.

Fried Crab Cakes

$16.95

Two patty-sized crab meat mixed with crushed crackers and deep fried. Served with lemon butter sauce. Choice of side.

6 Fried Oysters

$10.95

Fried Whole Red Snapper

$21.95Out of stock

Po'Boys & Burger

Catish Po'Boy

$11.95

One fried catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.95

Oyster Po'Boy

$11.95

Roughly eight fried oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.

Tilapia Po'Boy

$11.95

Grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.

Chicken Po'Boy

$11.95

Marinated grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.

Burger

$11.95

Cheeseburger comes with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Soups & Salads

Greek Salad

$7.95

Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, olives and feta cheese.

Side Salad

$5.95

Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Grilled baby shrimp topped green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Tilapia Salad

$10.95

One grilled Tilapia fillet atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Tuna Salad

$14.95

4 oz grilled Yellowfin Tuna atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Salmon Salad

$14.95

8 oz grilled salmon atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Seafood Cajun Caldo

$13.95

Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge. Served with piece of toasted bread.

Small Caldo

$7.95

Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge.

Gumbo

$4.95+

Brown roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage and rice.

Red Beans & Rice

$6.95+

Red Beans soup mixed with sausage, carrots, onions, peppers topped with seasoned rice.

Clam Chowder

$6.95+

Creamy based clam chowder soup mixed with red potatoes and celery.

A la Carte

Single Fried Catfish

$4.50

Single Fried Shrimp

$2.00

Single Fried Tilapia

$4.50

Single Fried Crab Cake

$8.00

Single Fried Oyster

$1.50

Single Fried Cod

$4.50

Single Grilled Catfish

$4.50

Single Grilled Shrimp

$2.00

Single Grilled Tilapia

$4.50

Single Grilled Crab Cake

$8.00

Single Grilled Cod

$4.50

Single Fish Taco

$3.00

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Single Scallop

$3.00

Single Shrimp K'Bob

$6.00

Single Salmon Filet

$11.00

Single Chicken Breast

$5.00

Single Burger Patty

$6.00

Single Mahi Filet

$11.00

Single Chicken Strip

$2.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Coleslaw

$1.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Veggies & Rice

$3.95

Corn (3) & Potatoes (3)

$3.95

Side of Corn (6)

$3.95

Side of Potato (6)

$3.95

Side of Rice

$1.95

Side of Veggies

$2.99

Sausage

$6.95

Whole Avocado

$4.00

1/2 Avocado

$2.50

Sauce

$2.00+

Pan

$1.00

Tortillas (5)

$2.50

Pico

$1.50

Tostadas (5)

$2.50

Sidecof Pulpo

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids 3 Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Three chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and coated in flour mix. Served with fries, ketchup and ranch.

Kids 3 Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Three jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal batter mix. Served with fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.

Kids 3 Catfish Nuggets

$6.95

Catfish nuggets coated in cornmeal batter mix. Served with fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.

Kids 5 Buffalo Wings

$6.95

Five buffalo wings served with fries, ranch and ketchup.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50

Pecan Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Whole Key Lime Pie

$45.00

Flan

$6.50

Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.50

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Employee Agua Fresca

$0.92

Bottle Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Jarrito

$3.25

Topochico

$3.50

Sangria Señoral

$3.00

Sidral Mundet

$3.50

Other

MIche Mix

$3.50

Miche Topochico

$8.00

Topochico Preparada

$5.00

Miche Mix 1\2 Gallon

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

PLEASE SELECT THE CORRECT LOCATION FOR PICK-UP

Website

Location

330 State HWY 78, Wylie, TX 75098

Directions

