Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Wylie
527 Reviews
$$
330 State HWY 78
Wylie, TX 75098
Popular Items
Cold Bar
Shrimp Cocktail
Baby shrimp, secret juice, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedge.
Aquachile Rojo
Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
Aquachile Verde
Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
Ceviche
Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Ceviche & Shrimp Mix
Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and lime wedge. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Cev Tostada
Tostada and mayo, topped with ceviche, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
Cev & Shrimp Tostada
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche and baby shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
Shrimp Tostada
Tostada and mayo, topped with baby shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
Guacamole
Mashed avocados, chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and salt. Comes with chips.
Aguaceviche
Oyster Bar
Appetizer
Fried Calamari
Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.
Chips & Salsa
House tortillas chips served with orange sauce (poblano & serrano pepper sauce).
Hushpuppies
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Fried Pickles
Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch. *Please be advised that pickle chips will be subbed if pickle spears are sold out
Fried Rice
Rice fried with bean sprouts, carrots, egg, broccoli and zucchini.
Lo Mein
Noodles tossed in homemade soy sauce, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrot, green onion, and broccoli.
From the Boil
Pound Of Shrimp
By the pound, head-on jumbo shrimp.
Shrimp 1/2
Half a pound of head-on jumbo shrimp.
Snowcrab
By the pound snow crab legs.
1/2 Snowcrab
Half a pound of snow crab legs.
Combo Platter
1/2 pound of each: snow crab legs, shrimp, sausage, 2 corn and 2 potatoes.
Side Sausage
Sliced smoke sausage boiled in Cajun and citrus seasoning. Mild - right out of the boil, least spiciest, no sauce Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Side Corn & Potatoes
3 corn on the cob & 3 red potatoes Mild - right out of the boil, least spiciest, no sauce Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Side Corn (6)
6 pieces of corn on the cob. Mild - right out of the boil, least spiciest, no sauce Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Side Potatoes (6)
6 pieces of boiled red potatoes. Mild - right out of the boil, least spiciest, no sauce Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
From the Grill
Tilapia Trio
Grilled Tilapia, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat in lemon butter caper sauce. Comes with rice & veggies.
Pineapple Salmon
8oz Salmon topped with creamy pineapple sauce. Comes with rice & veggies.
Pineapple Mahi Mahi
8 oz Mahi Mahi topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.
Shrimp & Scallop
4 shrimp & 4 scallops topped with trio sauce. Served with rice and veggies.
Salmon Trio
8 oz Salmon, 2 jumbo shrimp topped with sautéed crab meat in lemon butter caper sauce. Comes with rice & veggies
Salmon
8 oz Atlantic Salmon seasoned to perfection. Served with rice & veggies.
Tilapia
Two seasoned Tilapia Fillets served with rice & veggies.
Fish Tacos
3 Tilapia Tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
Blackened Catfish
3 seasoned Catfish Fillets served with rice & veggies.
Tuna
8 oz Yellowfin Tuna served with rice & veggies.
Chickens
Marinated grilled chicken served with rice & veggies.
Blackened Cod
Two blackened cod fillets served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Shrimp
Seven grilled jumbo shrimp served rice & veggies.
Shrimp K Bobs
2 skewers of three shrimp, peppers, onion, tomatoes. Served with rice and veggies.
Shrimp Tacos
Three shrimp tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with coleslaw mix and avocado. Served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Crab Cakes
Two pattie sized crab meat mixed with crush crackers. Served with rice & veggies.
Shrimp A La Diabla
Jumbo butterflied shrimp tossed in super spicy salsa, green onions, and garlic. Served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Whole Octopus
Fried Baskets
Extra Condiments
1 Fillet, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP
1 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
2 Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP
2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
4 Shrimp, 4 Oyster, 2 HP
4 Fried oysters and 4 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.
2 Fillets, 4 Oyster, 2 HP
2 Fried catfish fillet, 4 fried oysters battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.
2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw
2 Fried catfish fillets battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of side.
6 Fried Shrimp
Six shrimp lightly battered battered in flour and corn meal. Served with tartar sauce. Choice of side.
12 Fried Oysters
Twelve fried oysters battered in cornmeal. Served with cocktail sauce. Choice of side.
10 Chicken Wings
10 chicken drums and flats tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch. Choice of side. Lemon Pepper or Barbecue upon request.
6 Coconut Shrimp
Six jumbo shrimp coated with coconut flakes. Served with marmalade sauce. Choice of side.
3 Catfish Filets
Three catfish fillets coated in seasoned cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce. Choice of side.
Buffalo Shrimp
Six jumbo shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. Comes with ranch. Choice of side.
Fried Cod, Fries & Coleslaw
Two Cod fillets battered in flour mix. Served with two sides and tartar sauce. Choice of two sides upon request.
Whole Catfish
15 oz whole catfish, tail n bone, coated with seasoned cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce. Choice of side.
Mojarra
Whole fried Tilapia, head, tail, n bone. Served with orange salsa. Comes with rice & veggies.
Strips Adult
Six chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and battered in flour mix. Served with ranch. Choice of side.
Fried Crab Cakes
Two patty-sized crab meat mixed with crushed crackers and deep fried. Served with lemon butter sauce. Choice of side.
6 Fried Oysters
Fried Whole Red Snapper
Po'Boys & Burger
Catish Po'Boy
One fried catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Shrimp Po'Boy
Oyster Po'Boy
Roughly eight fried oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Tilapia Po'Boy
Grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Chicken Po'Boy
Marinated grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
Burger
Cheeseburger comes with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Soups & Salads
Greek Salad
Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, olives and feta cheese.
Side Salad
Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled baby shrimp topped green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Tilapia Salad
One grilled Tilapia fillet atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Tuna Salad
4 oz grilled Yellowfin Tuna atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Salmon Salad
8 oz grilled salmon atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Seafood Cajun Caldo
Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge. Served with piece of toasted bread.
Small Caldo
Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge.
Gumbo
Brown roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage and rice.
Red Beans & Rice
Red Beans soup mixed with sausage, carrots, onions, peppers topped with seasoned rice.
Clam Chowder
Creamy based clam chowder soup mixed with red potatoes and celery.
A la Carte
Single Fried Catfish
Single Fried Shrimp
Single Fried Tilapia
Single Fried Crab Cake
Single Fried Oyster
Single Fried Cod
Single Grilled Catfish
Single Grilled Shrimp
Single Grilled Tilapia
Single Grilled Crab Cake
Single Grilled Cod
Single Fish Taco
Single Shrimp Taco
Single Scallop
Single Shrimp K'Bob
Single Salmon Filet
Single Chicken Breast
Single Burger Patty
Single Mahi Filet
Single Chicken Strip
Sides
French Fries
Coleslaw
Onion Rings
Veggies & Rice
Corn (3) & Potatoes (3)
Side of Corn (6)
Side of Potato (6)
Side of Rice
Side of Veggies
Sausage
Whole Avocado
1/2 Avocado
Sauce
Pan
Tortillas (5)
Pico
Tostadas (5)
Sidecof Pulpo
Kids Menu
Kids 3 Chicken Tenders
Three chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and coated in flour mix. Served with fries, ketchup and ranch.
Kids 3 Fried Shrimp
Three jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal batter mix. Served with fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.
Kids 3 Catfish Nuggets
Catfish nuggets coated in cornmeal batter mix. Served with fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.
Kids 5 Buffalo Wings
Five buffalo wings served with fries, ranch and ketchup.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
PLEASE SELECT THE CORRECT LOCATION FOR PICK-UP
330 State HWY 78, Wylie, TX 75098