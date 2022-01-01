Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
American

Fishtale Ale House 530 4th street

138 Reviews

$$

530 4th St

Algoma, WI 54201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

z-Fish and Chips
Burger
Blackend Cod sand

A shanty

curd

$9.00

buffal chicken

$10.00

chicken parm

$10.00

Tacos

$14.00

bbq pork

$9.00

Appetizer

Boneless wings

$9.00

Boom Boom

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Buffalo shrimp

$14.00

Curds

$9.00

Hand battered cheddar cheese curds served with ranch dressing

Nachos

$13.00

Smothered in house chili, queso, fresh pico de gallo and scallions

Onion Straws

$10.00

Thin sliced crispy onions served with spicy mayonnaise

Poutine

$10.00

Fry basket, melted curds smothered in our pot-roast gravy topped with scallions

Spinach dip

$10.00

tots - Buffalo

$6.00Out of stock

tots - Chili Tots

$7.00Out of stock

tots - plain basket

$5.00

Tots - Steak

$11.00Out of stock

tots - Tsunami

$14.00Out of stock

Wings

$14.00

Crispy naked wings, choice of hot, sweet chili, mild barbecue or teriyaki

z-Fry Basket

$8.00

Beer battered, fried to perfection

z-Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Portobello mushrooms packed with Italian sausage and seasoned breadcrumbs

zJalapeno Poppers

$9.00Out of stock

House made poppers filled with cream cheese, bacon then battered and fried

zSalmon Cakes

$12.00Out of stock

Cold smoked Salmon cake, pan seared served in lemon bur blanc

zShark Bites

$11.00

Bar Favorites

Beef cottage pie

$13.00

After 4 / Beef Tenderloin

$28.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Buttermilk marinated dredged in seasoned flower and fried to perfection, served with slaw and fries

Quack Quack Pie

$17.00

After 4 / Salmon Teriyaki

$18.00

After 4 / Scampi

$18.00

After 4 / Sea Bass

$35.00

Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Lightly dusted with flour and deep fried till golden brown

After 4 / Stuffed Sole

$25.00

Walleye

$16.00

Local Walleye, lightly dusted, pan seared and served in a lemon caper sauce, served with mashed potatoes and a vegetable

z-Fish and Chips

$14.00

Beer battered fillet fried golden brown, served with house tartar sauce, coleslaw and fries

z-pork lion

$12.00Out of stock

z-Pot Roast

$15.00

Slow braised chuck roast served in a rich gravy over mashed potatoes and vegetables

z-Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Two flour tortillas packed full with sautéed shrimp, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo and a cilantro lime sauce, yellow rice

z-Turkey Pot Pie

$13.00

zBBQ Ribs 12 point Rack

$20.00Out of stock

Fall off the bone tender finished in house barbecue sauce, served with slaw and fries

zBBQ Ribs 6 point Rack

$12.00Out of stock

Fall off the bone tender finished in house barbecue sauce, served with slaw and fries

Burger/ Chicken

Burger

$11.00

1/2 pound beef patty

Cheese Curd Burger

$15.00

Fresh fried Wisconsin cheese curds, smoked bacon, onion straws

Cheese Curd Chicken

$15.00

Fresh fried Wisconsin cheese curds, smoked bacon, onion straws

Chicken Build your own

$11.00

6 oz chicken breast

Jalapeno Burger

$13.00

Topped with house made jalapeño poppers, pepper jack cheese

Jalapeno Chicken

$13.00

Topped with house made jalapeño poppers, pepper jack cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauté mushrooms and onions

Mushroom Swiss Chicken

$12.00

Topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauté mushrooms and onions

Wellington Burger

$16.00

Two beef patties layered with chedder cheese, mushroom, onion and bacon wrapped in a puff pastry

Candy and chips

Candy

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Classics

Blackend Cod sand

$14.00

Blt

$10.00

Seasoned thick cut smoked apple wood bacon, mixed greens, fresh cut tomato, lemon aioli

Chicken Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

Breaded chicken tender, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, celery and mixed greens

Chicken Caesar wrap

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast served with a classic caesar salad wrapped tightly in a Italian seasoned wrap

Shrimp Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

Breaded Shrimp, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, celery and mixed greens

Shrimp Caesar wrap

$14.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp served with a classic caesar salad wrapped tightly in a Italian seasoned wrap

Smoked Salmon Blt

$14.00

Smoked Salmon, Seasoned thick cut smoked apple wood bacon, mixed greens, fresh cut tomato, lemon aioli

Steak tip

$14.00

Walleye sandwich

$14.00

Grilled or fried fish fillet served with mixed greens, fresh tomato, lemon vinaigrette

Dessert

Cookies and milk

$6.00

cookies and milk

Fried Cheese cake

$9.00

Deep fried cheese cake

PB PIE

$7.00

S’more.

$7.00

Cookie Dough Dip

$9.00

Flat Bread

Build your own flat bread

$12.00

choose toppings

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

House barbecue sauce, diced chicken, red onio

Vegetable

$14.00

Pizza sauce, tomato, onions, green pepper, mushroom

FishTale flatbread

$15.00

Pizza sauce, Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and onion

Garlic Chicken

$15.00

Diced chicken, garlic cream sauce, red onion, spinach, tomato, balsamic drizzle

Kids menu

Tender kids

$8.00

Burger kids

$8.00

Grilled cheese kids

$8.00

Pizza puff kids

$8.00

kids pizza

$8.00

Salad

House Salad

$8.00+

Fresh mixed greens, topped with tomato, cucumber, red onion and croutons, choice of dressing

Caesar

$8.00+

Fresh cut Romain lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, baked croutons topped with a grilled chicken breast

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Fresh baby spinach, red onion, mushroom, hard boiled egg, candied bacon, candied nuts, warm bacon dressing

Side

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

rice

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Vegetable of the day

$3.00

Slaw

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Truffel fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Soup

Chili, Cup

$4.00

Cup

Chili, Bowl

$6.00

Bowl

Chili, Quart

$12.00Out of stock

Quart

sod cup

$4.00

sod bowl

$6.00

Sod Quart

$12.00

veg cup

$4.00Out of stock

veg bowl

$6.00Out of stock

veg quart

$12.00

shirts

Algoma

$25.00

Baiter

$25.00

Black logo

$25.00

Cousy

$2.00

Flash me

$25.00

Hoodie

$45.00

old shirt

$20.00

Tale Hang

$25.00

White logo

$25.00

Detective Dinner

Detective diner

Detective diner

$55.00

8/18/22 $ 55 per person includes 3 course meal soda and coffee

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

530 4th St, Algoma, WI 54201

Directions

Gallery
Fishtale Ale House image
Fishtale Ale House image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Old Post Pub*
orange starNo Reviews
S1599 State Hwy 42 Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext
Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3662 N. Duluth Avenue Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext
DeGrand Family Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 290
623 Depere Rd Denmark, WI 54208
View restaurantnext
Pott's Beverly Gardens
orange starNo Reviews
5911 Pine Grove Rd Denmark, WI 54208
View restaurantnext
The English Inn - Green Bay
orange star4.2 • 640
3597 Bay Settlement Rd Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Gatherings 43
orange starNo Reviews
623 DePere Road Suite #1 Denmark, WI 54208
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Algoma
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston