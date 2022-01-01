Fist of Fusion Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are located in the dining deck on the third floor of the Hollywood & Highland center. Mahalo!
Location
6801 Hollywood Boulevard, Suite 315B, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hot Motha Clucker - 1708 N. Las Palmas
No Reviews
1708 N. Las Palmas Hollywood, CA 90028
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0175 - West Hollywood (Sunset Blvd)
No Reviews
7109 W Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurant
Mr. Tempo Cantina - Hollywood Tempo
No Reviews
6714 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant