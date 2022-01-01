Fist of Fusion imageView gallery

Fist of Fusion Los Angeles

review star

No reviews yet

6801 Hollywood Boulevard

Suite 315B

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Island Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$8.99

flame grilled chicken, island teriyaki sauce, mac salad & sesame seeds, served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad

Honey Chipotle Chicken Bowl

$9.50

Teriyaki Steak

$9.99
Island mango Chicken Bowl

Island mango Chicken Bowl

$9.99

flame grilled chicken, mango-avocado salsa, cabbage, cheddar cheese & cilantro lime sauce, served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad

Notorious RIB Bowl

Notorious RIB Bowl

$9.99

house marinated & grilled boneless beef short ribs, shredded cabbage, honey chipotle aioli & kimchi salsa served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad

Kalua Pork SiSig Bowl

Kalua Pork SiSig Bowl

$8.99

citrus marinated roasted pork, jalapenos, sweet red onions, shredded cabbage & cilantro lime sauce, served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad. Add crispy pork belly +$2

Honey Sesame Tofu Bowl

Honey Sesame Tofu Bowl

$9.99

grilled tofu, shredded cabbage, sesame apples, sliced avocado & honey sesame glaze, served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad

Salad

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$9.50

Island Mango Chicken Salad

$9.99

Honey Chipotle Chicken Salad

$9.99

ADD AVO

$2.00

Kale and Quinoa

$12.99

Island Burrito

Notorious RIB Burrito

$10.99

house marinated & grilled boneless beef short ribs, shredded cabbage, honey chipotle aioli & kimchi salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla

Notorious Chicken & RIB Burrito

$13.99

Island Chicken Burrito

$10.99

flame grilled chicken, mango-avocado salsa, cabbage, cheddar cheese & cilantro lime sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Honey Sesame Tofu Burrito

$10.99

grilled tofu, shredded cabbage, sesame apples, sliced avocado & honey sesame glaze, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Corn

Corn-erstone (plain/butter)

$4.00

Flaming-Elote

$5.00

Dorito-Lote

$5.00

Miso-Corny

$5.00

Uni-Corn

$5.00

Mexi-Corn

$5.00

Sides

Side Chips w/ Mango Salsa

$3.50

Spam Musubi

$3.99

Side Green Salad

$3.00

Side Mac Salad

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Grilled Pineapple

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50

1 Katsu Spam

$3.99Out of stock

Chicken Katsu

$4.00

Kalbi per piece

$4.00

Nachos

Kalua Pork Nachos

$10.99

Lemonade

Tropical POG Lemonade 24oz

$3.75

our famous tropical POG lemonade, made fresh daily with passion fruit, orange & guava juice

Tropical POG Lemonade Souvenir

Tropical POG Lemonade Souvenir

$8.75

our famous tropical POG lemonade, made fresh daily with passion fruit, orange & guava juice, served in a mason jar souvenir glass. Refills $3.00

Island Tacos

Notorious RIB Taco

$3.99

house marinated & grilled boneless beef short ribs, shredded cabbage, honey chipotle aioli & kimchi salsa, served in a soft corn tortilla

Crispy Kalua Pork SiSig Taco

$3.99

citrus marinated roasted pork, jalapenos, sweet red onions, shredded cabbage, & cilantro lime sauce, served in a crispy corn tortilla

Chicken Teriyaki Taco

$3.99

flame grilled chicken, island teriyaki sauce, mac salad, green salad & sesame seeds, served in a soft corn tortilla

Island Chicken Taco

$3.99

flame grilled chicken, mango-avocado salsa, cabbage, cheddar cheese & cilantro lime sauce, served in a soft corn tortilla

Honey Sesame Tofu Taco

$3.99

grilled tofu, shredded cabbage, sesame apples, sliced avocado & honey sesame glaze, served in a soft corn tortilla

Island Plates

Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken Plate

$10.99

flame grilled chicken & island teriyaki sauce, served over your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad - includes your choice of 2 side items

Notorious R.I. B Plate

$11.99

house marinated & grilled boneless beef short ribs, shredded cabbage, honey chipotle aioli & kimchi salsa served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad - includes your choice of 2 side items

Island Mango Chicken Plate

$11.99

flame grilled chicken, mango-avocado salsa, cabbage, cheddar cheese & cilantro lime sauce, served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad - includes your choice of 2 side items

Kalua Pork SiSig Plate

$10.99

citrus marinated roasted pork, jalapenos, sweet red onions, shredded cabbage & cilantro lime sauce, served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad - includes your choice of 2 side items. Add crispy pork belly +$2

Honey Sesame Tofu Plate

$11.99

grilled tofu, shredded cabbage, sesame apples, sliced avocado & honey sesame glaze, served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad - includes your choice of 2 side items.

Teriyaki Veggie Plate

$11.99

grilled veggies (zucchini, onions & peppers) & island teriyaki sauce, served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad - includes your choice of 2 side items.

Island Specials

Garlic Shrimp Plate

$13.99

peel n’ eat jumbo shirmp sauteed with white wine & garlic butter, served with a scoop of rice & mac salad

Loco Moco

$12.99

housemade grilled beef patty, served over rice with grilled onions, house gravy, 2 sous vide eggs & furikake

Crispy Tocino Spam Musubi

$6.50

panko breaded & fried spam on rice, wrapped with seaweed, drizzled with a sweet tocino aoili

Katsu Spam Bowl

$9.99

panko breaded & fried spam, served over 2 scoops of rice with teriyaki sauce & furikake

Sesame Chicken

$12.00

panko breaded chicken, fried until golden, drizzled with sesame sauce & served over rice with mac salad & green salad

Island Shrimp Tacos

$1,430.00

corn tortillas with crispy corkscrew fried shrimp, shredded cabbage, mango salsa, cheddar cheese & cilantro lime cream

Salmon Teriyaki

$13.99

flame grilled salmon, drizzled with teriyaki & served over rice with mac salad & green salad

Pina colada cooler pineapple

$12.99

Pina colada cooler regular

$6.99

KID'S

Kids Rice Bowl

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

FULL TRAYS

Chips and mango salsa

$111.90

Spam Musubi

$97.90

Green House Salad (w/ Sesame Miso)

$59.90

Island Mango Chicken Salad

$91.90

Flame Grilled Chicken

$119.90

Boneless Notorious RIB

$139.90

Kalua Pork Sisig

$95.90

Honey Sesame Tofu

$119.90

Sesame Chicken

$139.90

Garlic Shrimp

$151.90

White Rice

$39.90

Brown Rice

$49.90

Shredded Cabbage

$29.90

Grilled Pineapple

$79.90

Stir Fry Veggies

$71.90

Macaroni Salad

$71.90

Cheddar Cheese

$39.90

Kimchi (8oz)

$4.95

Flour Corn Tortillas (serves 20)

$14.95

Lemonade Gallon

$28.00

Chafing Dish Kit

$15.00

Utensils/Plates (per person)

$0.50

Delivery Fee

$35.00

POG Lemonade per gallon

$28.00

HALF TRAYS

Mango Avocado Salsa w/ Chips

$55.95

Spam Musubi

$48.95

Green House Salad w. Sesame Miso

$29.95

Island Mango Chicken Salad

$45.95

Flame Grilled Chicken

$59.95

Boneless Beef Short Ribs

$69.95

Kalua Pork SiSig

$47.95

Honey Sesame Tofu

$59.95

Sesame Chicken

$69.95

Garlic Shrimp

$75.95

White Rice

$19.95

Brown Rice

$24.95

Shredded Cabbage

$14.95

Grilled Pineapple

$39.95

Stir Fry Veggies

$35.95

Macaroni Salad

$35.95

Cheddar Cheese

$19.95

Kimchi (8oz)

$4.95

Lemonade Gallon

$28.00

Disposable Chafing Dish Kit

$15.00

Utensils/Plates (per person)

$0.50

Honey sriracha wings

$49.99

Garlic chicken wings

$49.99

CATERING PICK UP

2 proteins

$13.50

3 proteins

$15.00

Chips and mango salsa

$3.00

grilled pineapple

$2.00

stir fry veggies

$1.50

avocado

$2.00

mac salad

$1.00

lemonade

$28.00

cookies

$2.50

Gift Cards

$25

$25.00

$10

$10.00

Deposit

$1,430.00

Deposit1

$5,511.81
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are located in the dining deck on the third floor of the Hollywood & Highland center. Mahalo!

6801 Hollywood Boulevard, Suite 315B, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Fist of Fusion image
Fist of Fusion image

