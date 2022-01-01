Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Salad

Fit and Fuel Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd

Naples, FL 34108

Full Hub Salad
The Tarmac
Full Overgear Salad

Bagels / Baked Goods

Asiago Bagel

$4.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Wheat Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

English Muffin

$1.50

GF Powerballs

$2.00

Quiche of the Day

$13.00

Irish Brown Bread

$4.00

GF Crumb Cake

$5.50

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

GF Choc cake

$3.00

Sausage Rolls

$9.00

Cupcake

$4.00

Macaron

$3.00

Bobo's Bites

$2.00

Krispy Kreme

$3.00

Keto Mint Choco Cookie

$2.00

Banana Bread

$4.00

Baked Omelets

Stoker Baked Omelet

$13.00

Shimmy Baked Omelet

$13.00

Courier Baked Omelet

$14.00

The Wiggles Omelet

$13.00

Breakfast

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Chocolate Banana Bowl

$12.00

Paceline Parfait

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Oatmeal

$4.00Out of stock

Half Avocado Toast

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Commuter

$11.00

Oy Velo

$14.00

Banana Seat

$10.00

Beach Cruiser Burrito

$12.00

PB & J

$7.00

Breakfast Special

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Corned Beef & Hash

$4.50

Fruit

Apple

$0.75

Banana

$0.75

Sandwiches

The Tarmac

$13.00

Sprint Zone Sandwich

$13.00

Fixie Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

The Criterium

$11.00

The Custom Build

$13.00

Granny Gear

$14.00

The Melt

$14.00

Derailleur

$15.00

Softail

$14.00

The Tour

$14.00

The Century

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Haley's Flafel Wrap

$14.00

Salads

Half Hub Salad

$11.00

Full Hub Salad

$14.00

Half Overgear Salad

$12.00

Full Overgear Salad

$15.00

Full Greenway Salad

$12.00

Half Greenway Salad

$9.00

Full Artichoke Caeser

$12.00

Half Artichoke Caeser

$9.00

Watermelon & Roasted Macadamia Nut

$14.00

Lunch Special

Bratwurst

$12.00

Shepard's Pie

$13.00Out of stock

Irish Bangers

$12.00Out of stock

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$14.00Out of stock

Avocado Topped W/ Chicken Salad & Grapes

$15.00

Chicken Mushroom Pie

$13.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Freewheel Pretzel

$10.00

Chips and salsa

$7.00

Roasted Wings

$14.00

Three Hour Tour

$10.00

Chips And Guacamole

$7.00

Chips and Hummus

$7.00

Empanada

$4.00

2 Empanadas

$7.00

3 Empanadas

$9.00

Caprese

$12.00

Beer Cheese And Chips

$7.00

Taco'd

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Chicken BLT Tacos

$14.00

Dress Down Brown Pork Tacos

$14.00

Veggie Tacos

$14.00

Flats

Margherita

$12.00

Carnivore

$15.00

Mushroom & Brie Flat

$14.00

Spicy Pesto Chicken Flat

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat

$15.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

White Pizza

$15.00

Coffee/Tea/Milk

Drip Coffee

$2.95+

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.00

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Hot Latte

$4.25+

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Nitro Cold Brew 12oz

$6.50+

Cold brew

$5.10+

Cold Brew & Choc Milk

$5.10+

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.60+

Cortado

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.60+

Hot Americano

$3.75+

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Dawn made me make this button

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Mocha

$4.50+

Macchiato

$4.00+

Milk

$3.00

Flat White

$4.25

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.10+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.10+

Iced Coffee Flight

$16.00

N/A Grab & Go

Assorted H2O

$1.79+

Bottled Tea

$5.00

C2O

$4.00+

Soda

$1.50+

Bottled Juice

$3.60+

Energy Drink

$2.99+

Athletic Brewing Co First Ride 12oz Can

$5.00

Smoothies

Berry Banana

$9.50

Tropical Fruit

$9.50

Blue Agave

$9.50

Cold Brew

$9.50

Green Dream

$9.50

Apple Berry

$9.50

Draft Beer

3 Daughters Cider 32oz

$14.00

Allagash Curieux 32oz

$23.50

Allagash Haunted House 32oz

$21.50

Allagash Tripel 32oz

$21.50

Allagash White 32oz

$14.50

Andechs Hell 32oz

$16.00

Ayinger Oktoberfest 32oz

$16.00

Bromosa 32oz

$13.50

Cigar City Maduro Brown 32oz

$13.50

Coronado Weekend Vibes IPA 32oz

$14.00

Cycle Cream & Sugar, Please 32oz

$14.00

Guinness 32oz

$14.50

Jack's Abby Post Shift

$16.00

Maine Beer Co Lunch 32oz

$23.50

Mastry's Brown Ale 32oz

$14.00

Palm 32oz

$14.50

Paulaner Lager 32oz

$14.00

Racer 5 IPA 32oz

$15.00

Relax IPA Off Shoot 32oz

$17.50

Schofferhoffer 32oz

$14.00

Scotty’s Irish Red 32oz

$14.00

SixPoint Bengali 32oz

$13.00

South Beach Strawberry Orange Mimosa 32oz

$11.50

Stella Artois 32oz

$14.50

Sunking Cream Ale 32oz

$14.00Out of stock

Tank Freedom Tower 32oz

$14.00

Walking Tree Treasure Kolsch 32oz

$11.50

Bottled / Canned Beer

Allagash River Tripper 16oz Can

$6.00

Athletic Upside Dawn 12oz Can

$5.00

Ayinger Brauweisse 16.9oz bottle

$12.00

Ayinger Dunkel 16.9oz

$7.50

Blast Save the Day IPA 11.2oz

$6.00

Cigar City Maduro Brown

$6.00

Coors Light 12oz

$4.00

Crooked Thumb Shade Tree IPA 12oz Can

$6.00

First Ride Athletic Brewig 12oz can

$6.00

Happy Hour Pilsner 16oz Can

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 NA

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer 12oz Can

$6.00

Jack's Abby Red Carpet 16oz Can

$7.50

Karmeliet Triple 12oz Bottle

$7.00

Kombucha Moscow Mule

$6.00

Maine Fall 16.9oz bottle

$15.00

Mastry's Breezy Blonde Ale 16oz Can

$6.00

Radler 1/2L Can

$6.00

Special Effects Non Alcoholic 12oz Can

$6.00

Stella Cidre

$6.00

Storm Surge Grapefruit 11.2oz

$5.00

Lemonade/Arnold Palmer

12oz Plastic Cup Lemonade

$2.08

16oz Plastic Cup Lemonade

$2.68

16oz Glass Lemonade

$2.68

12oz Plastic Arnold Palmer

$2.08

Arnold Palmer Plastic 16oz

$2.68

Arnold Palmer Glass 16oz

$2.68

Fountain Drink

16oz

$2.75

12oz

$2.25

Newspapers

NDN

$2.50

USA Today

$2.00

News Press

$2.50

Wall Street Journal

$6.00

New York Post

$1.85

New York Times

$3.00

Drinkware

Pint Glass

$6.00

Latte mug

$25.00

Coffee Mug

$20.00

Whole Coffee Beans

Panther Brasil regular

$10.95+

Panther Brasil Decaf

$10.95+

Panther Espresso

$10.95+

White Moon

$10.95+

Cyclist Nutrition

Stroopwaffles

$1.45

Gu Energy Gel

$1.50

Cliff Chew Bloks

$2.50

NUUN

$6.99

Tailwind

$2.35

Cliff Bar

$3.49

Gu Chews

$1.99

Hammer Gel

$1.49

Infinit

$3.25

Taos Bakes

$2.50

Pro Bar

$3.50

Protein Crackers

$4.99

Beef Jerky

$7.50

Bottle

$2.99

Large Powder

$2.99

Bobo's

$2.50

Bike Tube

Any Size

$10.00

Sides

3 pc. Bacon

$2.00

3 pc. Turkey Bacon

$2.00Out of stock

Almond butter

$1.00

Almond Butter

$1.50

Avocado Smash

$2.00

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Beyond Burger

$3.00

Black Bean Patty

$3.00

Cheese

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Cup of Grapes

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.50

Hummus

$2.00

Kale Veggie Patty

$3.00

Lrg Salsa

$1.50

Lrg Side Peanut Butter

$2.00

Omelet Egg

$4.00

Egg White Omelet

$5.00

Parmesan

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Side Avocado Sliced

$2.00

Side Coldslaw

$2.50

Side Granola

$0.50

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Pineapple Salsa

$2.00

Side Poached Eggs

$2.00

Side Salmon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$1.25

Side Scoop of Chicken Salad

$3.00

Side Scoop of Tuna Salad

$3.00

Side Sliced Deli Meat

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Sliced Chicken Breast

$3.00

Sliced Egg

$1.00

Small Salsa

$0.75

Small Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Toast

$2.00

Veggies

$2.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.95

Side Berries

$3.00

GF Granola

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Veggie Chips

$2.50

Tofu

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

ADDONS

3 Piece Bacon

$2.00

Fresh Guacamole (4oz.)

$2.50

Pineapple Salsa (4oz.)

$2.50

Regular Salsa (4oz.)

$2.00

Side Poached Eggs

$2.00

Extra Dressing/ Sauce

$0.60

Sliced Avocado (3 slices)

$1.00

Sour cream

$0.25

Mayo

Chipolte Mayo

$0.50

Oat Milk

$0.60

Coconut Milk

$0.60

Side Pesto

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Happy Hour

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guac

$5.00

Chips & Hummus

$5.00

Three Hour Tour

$8.00

Empanadas

$2.50

Freewheel Pretzel

$7.00

Roasted Wings

$12.00

Sausage Rolls

$7.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00
All hours
Monday 7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34108

