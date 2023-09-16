- Home
Fit Blendz Nutrition Cafe
No reviews yet
2660 Sac Au Lait Lane
Denham Springs, LA 70726
FAST FIT FOOD MADE JUST FOR YOU
Food
Breakfast
Lunch/Dinner
Energy Drinks
Alani Nu
Blue Slush Alani Nu
$3.49
Breezeberry Alani Nu
$3.49
Cherry Slush Alani Nu
$3.49
Cosmic Stardust Alani Nu
$3.49
Dream Float Alani Nu
$3.49
Hawaiian Shaved Ice Alani Nu
$3.49
Juicy Peach Alani Nu
$3.49
Strawberry Lemonade Alani Nu
$3.49
Kiwi Guava Alani Nu
$3.49
Mimosa Alani Nu
$3.49
Protein Shake Cookies And Cream Alani Nu
$3.99
Protein Shake Fruity Cereal Alani Nu
$3.99
Protein Shake Munchies Alani Nu
$3.99
Tropsicle Alani Nu
$3.49
Watermelon Wave Alani Nu
$3.49
Ghost
Amino Energy
C4
Celsius
Sparkling Grapefruit Celsius
$3.49
Sparkling Orange Pomegranate Celsius
$3.49
Watermelon Berry Celsius
$3.49
Arctic Vibe Celsius
$3.49
Fantasy Vibe Celsius
$3.49
Fuji Apple Pear Celsius
$3.49
Grape Rush Celsius
$3.49
Oasis Vibe Celsius
$3.49
Peach Vibe Celsius
$3.49
Raspberry Acai Green Tea Celsius
$3.49
Tropical Vibe Celsius
$3.49
Watermelon Sparkling Celsius
$3.49
3D
Bucked Up
Fit Aid
$5 Friday
20 Oz Smoothies - Friday
32 Oz Smoothies - Friday
Snacks
Lenny & Larry’s Complete Cookie
Ostrim
Power Crunch
Quest
Supplements
Protein
Confetti Cake Alani Nu Protein
$44.99
Frosted Flurry Alani Nu Protein
$44.99
Fruity Cereal Alani Nu Protein
$44.99
Munchies Alani Nu Protein
$44.99
Inspired Iso-PF Nilla White Chocolate American Metabolix Protein
$40.99
Inspired Iso-PF Street Car Churro American Metabolix Protein
$40.99
Farm Fed Chocolate Milkshake Axe & Sledge Protein
$42.95
Farm Fed Dippin’ Dots Banana Split Axe & Sledge Protein
$42.95
Farm Fed Dippin' Dots Strawberry Axe & Sledge Protein
$42.95
Farm Fed Glazed Donut Axe & Sledge Protein
$42.95
Farm Fed Salted Caramel Axe & Sledge Protein
$42.95
Farm Fed Vanilla Milkshake Axe & Sledge Protein
$42.95
Buck Feed Chocolate DAS Labs Protein
$44.95
Buck Feed Horchata DAS Labs Protein
$44.95
Buck Feed Vanilla DAS Labs Protein
$44.95
Isosurge Strawberry Milkshake Mutant Protein
$34.99
Isosurge Triple Chocolate Mutant Protein
$34.99
Isosurge Vanilla Ice Cream Mutant Protein
$34.99
Pre-Workout
RYSE
$45.99
Blue Slush Alani Nu Pre-Workout
$39.99
Breezeberry Alani Nu Pre-Workout
$39.99
Cosmic Stardust Alani Nu Pre-Workout
$39.99
Galaxy Lemonade Alani Nu Pre-Workout
$39.99
Hawaiian Shaved Ice Alani Nu Pre-Workout
$39.99
Island Crush Alani Nu Pre-Workout
$39.99
Kiwi Guava Alani Nu Pre-Workout
$39.99
Mimosa Alani Nu Pre-Workout
$39.99
Havoc Hardcore Bombsicle American Metabolix Pre-Workout
$49.99
Havoc Hardcore Jelly Bean American Metabolix Pre-Workout
$49.99
Havoc Hardcore Sour Peach Ring American Metabolix Pre-Workout
$49.99
Inspired Dvst8 Maui Breeze American Metabolix Pre-Workout
$32.00
Inspired Dvst8 Sonoran Sunset American Metabolix Pre-Workout
$32.99
Inspired Ember Lemon Grove American Metabolix Pre-Workout
$32.99
Ignition Switch Icee Blue Raspberry Axe & Sledge Pre-Workout
$39.99
Ignition Switch Icee Cherry Axe & Sledge Pre-Workout
$39.99
Ignition Switch Scorpion Venom Axe & Sledge Pre-Workout
$39.99
Ignition Switch Shark Bite Axe & Sledge Pre-Workout
$39.99