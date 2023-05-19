Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fit-N-Fresh Café

32 S Liberty Dr

Stony Point, NY 10980

Food Menu

Breakfast

Bacon, egg & cheese sandwich

$7.99

crispy bacon, eggs, on a toasted brioche bun

Breakfast bowl

$11.99

a combination of five whole food ingredients into a nutritious and delicious breakfast. choice of egg, protein, starch, vegetable and cheese, vegan options available

chipotle chicken & egg sandwich

$7.99

chipotle shredded chicken, eggs, and avocado on a toasted brioche bun

Avocado toast

$11.99

two pieces of hearty sourdough toast with avocado, cream cheese, egg and pico de gallo

Egg white & turkey bacon wrap

$7.99

crispy turkey bacon and egg whites topped with cheddar, choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap

vegan breakfast burrito

$8.99

vegan queso sauce, tofu scramble, red onion, bell pepper, avocado, olive oil, black salt, turmeric, tomato, leafy greens

breakfast burrito

$7.99

Oatmeal bowl

$7.99

hot oatmeal, served with choice of sweetener and 4 toppings To sweeten oatmeal without going overboard on refined sugar, try natural sweeteners: a dash of maple syrup or honey. For flavor add spices: cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, or nutmeg

Fruit, granola & yogurt parfait

$6.50Out of stock

greek full fat yogurt , served with choice of sweetener and 4. toppings To sweeten oatmeal without going overboard on refined sugar, try natural sweeteners: a dash of maple syrup or honey

Starters

baked turnovers filled with cheese, beef, chicken, spinach & mushroom or shrimp ($1)

Wings 6

$8.99

choice of buffalo sauce (mild or hot), teriyaki, sweet chili, garlic parmesan, bbq or chipotle bbq 6 for 8.99 12 for 14.99 24 for 27.60

Wings 12

$21.00

Wings 24

$36.00

Empanadas (3)

$8.25

3 baked turnovers filled with cheese, beef, chicken, spinach & mushroom or shrimp ($1)

Empanadas (6)

$14.99

6 baked turnovers filled with cheese, beef, chicken, spinach & mushroom or shrimp ($1)

Empanadas (12)

$27.60

12 baked turnovers filled with cheese, beef, chicken, spinach & mushroom or shrimp ($1)

Guacamole & chips

$11.99

fresh guacamole served with gluten free tortilla chips

Hummus & pita bread

$11.99Out of stock

homemade hummus served with toasted pita bread

Quesadilla

$11.99

choice of cheese, beef, chicken, pulled pork, spinach & mushroom, or steak add $5 served with pico de gallo sauce: chipotle/mayo, chipotle bbq or sour cream

Panini

Chimichurri steak panini

$13.50

grilled skirt steak, grilled onions, topped with a chimichurri aioli sauce

Chipotle chicken panini

$8.99

grilled chicken, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato and chipotle sauce

Chicken bacon ranch panini

$8.99

shredded chicken, crispy bacon, romaine lettuce & ranch

Protein panini

$9.79

roast pork, ham, swiss, pickles and mustard

Vegan panini

$8.49

Portobello mushroom, zucchini, spinach, tomato & vegan cheese

Wraps

Grilled chicken wrap

$8.99

avocado, cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce and tomato, choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap

Grilled chicken caesar wrap

$8.50

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, crouton & caesar dressing choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap

Fajita wrap

$8.79

sautéed chicken, bell peppers, onions and corn salsita topped with a cilantro aioli sauce choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap

Carnitas wrap

$8.50

roast pork, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomato & chipotle/mayo choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap

Carne asada wrap

$13.50

grilled skirt steak, pico de gallo, lettuce tomato in a chimichurri aioli sauce choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap

Salmon wrap

$13.50

salmon, quinoa, avocado, red onions, tomato and bell peppers choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap

Vegan wrap

$7.19

quinoa, dry cranberries, red onions, spinach & avocado choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap

Vegan chop cheese wrap

$8.50

vegan ground beef, vegan cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato

Egg white, turkey bacon wrap

$7.99

crispy turkey bacon and egg whites topped with cheddar choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap

Grain Bowls

Baja bowl

$11.99

cilantro lime rice, black bean and corn salsita, grape tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo, topped with a cilantro aioli sauce - other grain options available

Mediterranean bowl

$11.99

quinoa, chick peas, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese and lemon tahini dressing - other grain options available

Seafood grain bowl

$21.99

yellow rice, black bean, sautéed salmon & shrimp in a garlic butter sauce, spring mix, corn salsita, avocado, and carrots - other grain option available

Manny's keto bowl

$17.99

cauliflower fried rice, grilled chicken, churrasco, sautéed spinach, cucumber, avocado, pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese and chimichurri aioli sauce - other grain options available

Get swole bowl

$17.99

white rice, red beans, grilled chicken, boiled egg, broccoli, baby spinach, walnuts, pepper jack cheese & chipotle mayo - other grain options available

Mexican bowl

$15.99

7oz 100% beef patty, bacon, golden cauliflower, guacamole, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, & swiss cheese, topped w/ chipotle mayo sauce - other grain options available

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic burger

$7.19

7 oz. 100% beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles & cilantro aioli sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Cheddar bacon burger

$8.99

7 oz. 100% beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & chimichurri aioli sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Keto burger

$8.99

Protein-packed burger

$10.99

7 oz. 100% beef patty topped with pernil (pulled pork), egg white, pico de gallo, & chipotle/mayo sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Plant-based burger

$7.99

100% plant-based burger (black beans, chickpeas, Lentils, mushrooms, oats, & beets) topped with let, tomato, onions, pickles, & chipotle/BBQ on a brioche bun.

Salmon burger

$10.59

6 oz. salmon patty, spinach, red onions, tomato & cilantro aioli sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Classic grilled chicken sandwich

$7.99

grilled chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato & chipotle/mayo on a brioche bun

Chopped cheese sandwich

$7.99

ground beef, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & mayo/ketchup on a brioche bun

Entree

Grilled chicken with avocado salsa

$16.99

cilantro lime grilled chicken breast topped with fresh avocado salsa (avocado, tomato, onion, and lime) served with choice of 2 sides

Chimichurri carne asada

$21.50

8 oz grilled skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce, served with choice of 2 sides

Pan seared salmon

$16.99

pan seared salmon topped with corn salsita and lobster coconut cream sauce (non-dairy) served with choice of 2 sides - farm raised or wild caught ($6 add)

Arroz criollo

$13.99

smoked saffron rice mixed with onions, bell peppers and protein or veggies served with yellow plantains choice of chicken, mixed vegetables or shrimp ($9 add)

Roasted pork (pernil)

$15.99Out of stock

slow roasted pork, with a robust garlic and oregano flavor, served with choice of 2 sides

Whole wheat pasta primavera

$14.99Out of stock

gluten free pasta cooked with vibrant seasonal vegetables tossed in a light garlic and lemon sauce, served with pita bread

Baked mac & cheese

$11.99

Our homemade four cheese blend baked mac & cheese, served with pita bread Additional: $5 roasted pork, $5 shredded chicken, $9 shrimp, $9 steak

Salads

Classic caesar salad

$8.99

romaine lettuce, croûtons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Super green salad mix

$10.99

Organic Baby Kale & Spinach topped with avocado, cucumbers, green peppers, & red onions. served w/ extra virgin olive oil & apple cider vinegar.

Sweet strawberry feta salad

$9.99

Spring mix, fresh strawberries, walnuts & feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette & honey

Mediterranean salad

$9.99

kale & romaine lettuce, chickpeas, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sauerkraut, dried cranberries, almonds, sea salt, black pepper topped w/lemon-garlic vinaigrette.

Sides

side white rice

$5.00

side yellow rice

$5.00

side cilantro rice

$6.00

side fried cauliflower rice

$7.00

side quinoa

$5.00

side black beans

$4.00

side red beans

$4.00

side mixed vegetables

$5.00

side sautéed spinach

$5.00

side grilled asparagus

$5.00

side steamed broccoli

$5.00

side baked potato

$5.00

side roasted potatoes

Out of stock

side sweet potato fries

$5.00

side maduros (yellow plantains)

$5.00

side pita bread

$4.00

Acai Bowls

Acai Lover Bowl

$10.95

blend of organic acai pulp and bananas topped with granola, banana, fresh mixed berries, & honey

Hawaii Five-0

$10.95

blend of organic acai pulp and bananas topped with granola, bananas, fresh mixed berries, peanut butter & coconut shreds

Rocky Balboa

$10.95

blend of organic acai pulp and bananas topped with granola, bananas, cacao nibs, peanut butter & peanut butter nibs

Healthy Nutty Bowl

$12.95

blend of organic acai pulp (no sugar), blueberries, avocado, monk fruit sweetener & coconut milk; topped with pecans, walnuts, almonds, cocoa nibs & sugar free maple syrup

Lyla-Licious

$11.95Out of stock

blend of organic dragon fruit pulp and bananas topped with granola, mango, pineapple, chia seed & coconut flakes

Nutella Blast

$11.95

blend of organic acai pulp and bananas topped with granola, bananas, raspberries, blackberries, Nutella, peanut butter & coconut shreds

Dessert

Low Carb Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Oatmeal cookies

$3.50Out of stock

fruit cup

$4.50Out of stock

Parfaits

$6.50Out of stock

This fresh fruit Parfait is made from vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt, fresh berries, granola, and a drizzle of honey.

Kid Meals

Cheeseburger

$6.50

choice of cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, muenster or mozzarella cheese served with a whole fruit or bag of chips

Grilled cheese sandwich

$5.50

classic hot sandwich that is buttery and crisp on the outside and gooey and cheesy on the inside, choice of cheddar cheese, Swiss, mozzarella, pepper jack, munster or vegan cheese

Kids chicken quesadilla

$6.50

6in. round quesadilla filled with choice of; chicken, beef, or cheese served with a whole fruit or bag of chips

Beverage Menu

Smoothies

spinach, kale, banana, apple juice, mango & honey.

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

$6.99+

strawberry, banana, peanut butter & almond milk

Berry Licious Smoothie

$6.99+

banana, strawberry, blueberry and almond milk

Green Machine Smoothie

$6.99+

spinach, kale, banana, apple juice, mango & honey.

Pina Colada

$6.99+

pineapple, cream of coconut, coconut shred and coconut milk

Maui

$6.99+

banana, mango, pineapple & coconut milk

Tropical Dragon

$6.99+

organic dragon fruit, banana, strawberry, honey and almond milk

Acai Energy Smoothie

$6.99+

organic acai, strawberry, banana, coconut shreds and almond milk

Superfood Smoothie

$7.99+

fresh avocado, frozen blueberry, cocoa nibs, chia seeds, walnuts, cinnamon, honey and coconut milk

Fountain Of Youth Smoothie

$7.99+

banana, blueberry, spirulina, barley grass, cilantro & dulse organic dried seaweed

Pina Colada in a pineapple

$12.50

pineapple, cream of coconut, coconut shred and coconut milk

Protein Shakes

Dynamic Duo

$8.50+

chocolate protein & peanut butter, w/ banana and almond milk

Monster Set

$8.50+

choice of protein, almond milk, banana, peanut butter, honey, glutamine, creatine and choice of granola or oatmeal

Chunky Monkey

$8.50+

chocolate protein, banana, cacao nibs, peanut butter, honey and almond milk

Ka-pow

$8.50+

chocolate protein, banana, pecan, walnut, and almond milk

Code Pink

$8.50+

strawberry protein, granola, banana, strawberry, glutamine, creatine and almond milk

Mocha Java Protein Shake

$8.50+

mocha protein, banana, espresso, java chips & almond milk

Cinnamon Toast

$8.50+

cinnamon protein, banana, almond, cinnamon, honey & almond milk

Fresh Juices

Green Juice

$7.99+

spinach, kale, apple, cucumber, celery, and pineapple

Red Prevention

$7.99+

Hangover Relief

$7.99+

Anti Inflammatory Relief

$7.99+

Fresh Orange Juice

$8.50+

Fresh Carrot Juice

$8.50+

Fresh Beet Juice

$8.50+

Fresh Celery Juice

$8.50+

Ginger/Lemon shot (2oz)

$3.00

Wheat Grass Shot (2oz)

$6.00

Espresso & Coffee

Coffee

$1.50+

Iced Coffee

$1.50+

Espresso

$1.50+

Cappuccino

$2.75+

Latte

$3.25+

Iced Latte

$3.25+

Frozen coffee

$2.50+

Tea

Bigelow Green Tea

$1.50

Bigelow Cozy Chamomile Herbal Tea

$1.50

Bigelow Earl Grey black Tea

$1.50

Bigelow Englishtime Black Tea

$1.50

Bigelow Lemon Ginger Herbal Tea

$1.50

Bottled Beverages

Acqua Panna (8.45 oz)

$1.99

San Pellegrino (8.45 oz)

$1.99

San Pellegrino (25.3 oz)

$3.89

San Pellegrino Sparkling Drink

$2.50

Snapple Sugar Free (20 oz)

$2.79

Snapple Iced Tea (20 oz)

$2.79

Poland Spring Water (16.9 oz)

$1.50

Red Bull Sugar Free Energy Drink (8.4 oz)

$3.00

Red Bull Energy Drink (8.4 oz)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fit-N-Fresh’s commitment to no added refined sugars, no added industrial seeds oils, gluten free & organic options will help keep you and your family healthier. Our delicious latin herbs and spices will have you in a state of disbelief. We offer soups, salads, Acai bowls, smoothies, fresh juices, protein shakes, and healthy snacks. Made with fresh ingredients, our food & beverages are packed with healthy fats and nutrient-rich ingredients to power you through your day. We take pride in balancing wellness and flavor at our restaurant to improve your mood, your productivity and your energy level.

Website

Location

32 S Liberty Dr, Stony Point, NY 10980

Directions

