- Home
- /
- Stony Point
- /
- Fit-N-Fresh Café
Fit-N-Fresh Café
No reviews yet
32 S Liberty Dr
Stony Point, NY 10980
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Food Menu
Breakfast
Bacon, egg & cheese sandwich
crispy bacon, eggs, on a toasted brioche bun
Breakfast bowl
a combination of five whole food ingredients into a nutritious and delicious breakfast. choice of egg, protein, starch, vegetable and cheese, vegan options available
chipotle chicken & egg sandwich
chipotle shredded chicken, eggs, and avocado on a toasted brioche bun
Avocado toast
two pieces of hearty sourdough toast with avocado, cream cheese, egg and pico de gallo
Egg white & turkey bacon wrap
crispy turkey bacon and egg whites topped with cheddar, choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap
vegan breakfast burrito
vegan queso sauce, tofu scramble, red onion, bell pepper, avocado, olive oil, black salt, turmeric, tomato, leafy greens
breakfast burrito
Oatmeal bowl
hot oatmeal, served with choice of sweetener and 4 toppings To sweeten oatmeal without going overboard on refined sugar, try natural sweeteners: a dash of maple syrup or honey. For flavor add spices: cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, or nutmeg
Fruit, granola & yogurt parfait
greek full fat yogurt , served with choice of sweetener and 4. toppings To sweeten oatmeal without going overboard on refined sugar, try natural sweeteners: a dash of maple syrup or honey
Starters
Wings 6
choice of buffalo sauce (mild or hot), teriyaki, sweet chili, garlic parmesan, bbq or chipotle bbq 6 for 8.99 12 for 14.99 24 for 27.60
Wings 12
Wings 24
Empanadas (3)
3 baked turnovers filled with cheese, beef, chicken, spinach & mushroom or shrimp ($1)
Empanadas (6)
6 baked turnovers filled with cheese, beef, chicken, spinach & mushroom or shrimp ($1)
Empanadas (12)
12 baked turnovers filled with cheese, beef, chicken, spinach & mushroom or shrimp ($1)
Guacamole & chips
fresh guacamole served with gluten free tortilla chips
Hummus & pita bread
homemade hummus served with toasted pita bread
Quesadilla
choice of cheese, beef, chicken, pulled pork, spinach & mushroom, or steak add $5 served with pico de gallo sauce: chipotle/mayo, chipotle bbq or sour cream
Panini
Chimichurri steak panini
grilled skirt steak, grilled onions, topped with a chimichurri aioli sauce
Chipotle chicken panini
grilled chicken, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato and chipotle sauce
Chicken bacon ranch panini
shredded chicken, crispy bacon, romaine lettuce & ranch
Protein panini
roast pork, ham, swiss, pickles and mustard
Vegan panini
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, spinach, tomato & vegan cheese
Wraps
Grilled chicken wrap
avocado, cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce and tomato, choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap
Grilled chicken caesar wrap
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, crouton & caesar dressing choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap
Fajita wrap
sautéed chicken, bell peppers, onions and corn salsita topped with a cilantro aioli sauce choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap
Carnitas wrap
roast pork, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomato & chipotle/mayo choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap
Carne asada wrap
grilled skirt steak, pico de gallo, lettuce tomato in a chimichurri aioli sauce choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap
Salmon wrap
salmon, quinoa, avocado, red onions, tomato and bell peppers choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap
Vegan wrap
quinoa, dry cranberries, red onions, spinach & avocado choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap
Vegan chop cheese wrap
vegan ground beef, vegan cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato
Egg white, turkey bacon wrap
crispy turkey bacon and egg whites topped with cheddar choice of white, whole wheat or spinach wrap
Grain Bowls
Baja bowl
cilantro lime rice, black bean and corn salsita, grape tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo, topped with a cilantro aioli sauce - other grain options available
Mediterranean bowl
quinoa, chick peas, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese and lemon tahini dressing - other grain options available
Seafood grain bowl
yellow rice, black bean, sautéed salmon & shrimp in a garlic butter sauce, spring mix, corn salsita, avocado, and carrots - other grain option available
Manny's keto bowl
cauliflower fried rice, grilled chicken, churrasco, sautéed spinach, cucumber, avocado, pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese and chimichurri aioli sauce - other grain options available
Get swole bowl
white rice, red beans, grilled chicken, boiled egg, broccoli, baby spinach, walnuts, pepper jack cheese & chipotle mayo - other grain options available
Mexican bowl
7oz 100% beef patty, bacon, golden cauliflower, guacamole, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, & swiss cheese, topped w/ chipotle mayo sauce - other grain options available
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic burger
7 oz. 100% beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles & cilantro aioli sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Cheddar bacon burger
7 oz. 100% beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & chimichurri aioli sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Keto burger
Protein-packed burger
7 oz. 100% beef patty topped with pernil (pulled pork), egg white, pico de gallo, & chipotle/mayo sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Plant-based burger
100% plant-based burger (black beans, chickpeas, Lentils, mushrooms, oats, & beets) topped with let, tomato, onions, pickles, & chipotle/BBQ on a brioche bun.
Salmon burger
6 oz. salmon patty, spinach, red onions, tomato & cilantro aioli sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Classic grilled chicken sandwich
grilled chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato & chipotle/mayo on a brioche bun
Chopped cheese sandwich
ground beef, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & mayo/ketchup on a brioche bun
Entree
Grilled chicken with avocado salsa
cilantro lime grilled chicken breast topped with fresh avocado salsa (avocado, tomato, onion, and lime) served with choice of 2 sides
Chimichurri carne asada
8 oz grilled skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce, served with choice of 2 sides
Pan seared salmon
pan seared salmon topped with corn salsita and lobster coconut cream sauce (non-dairy) served with choice of 2 sides - farm raised or wild caught ($6 add)
Arroz criollo
smoked saffron rice mixed with onions, bell peppers and protein or veggies served with yellow plantains choice of chicken, mixed vegetables or shrimp ($9 add)
Roasted pork (pernil)
slow roasted pork, with a robust garlic and oregano flavor, served with choice of 2 sides
Whole wheat pasta primavera
gluten free pasta cooked with vibrant seasonal vegetables tossed in a light garlic and lemon sauce, served with pita bread
Baked mac & cheese
Our homemade four cheese blend baked mac & cheese, served with pita bread Additional: $5 roasted pork, $5 shredded chicken, $9 shrimp, $9 steak
Salads
Classic caesar salad
romaine lettuce, croûtons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Super green salad mix
Organic Baby Kale & Spinach topped with avocado, cucumbers, green peppers, & red onions. served w/ extra virgin olive oil & apple cider vinegar.
Sweet strawberry feta salad
Spring mix, fresh strawberries, walnuts & feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette & honey
Mediterranean salad
kale & romaine lettuce, chickpeas, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sauerkraut, dried cranberries, almonds, sea salt, black pepper topped w/lemon-garlic vinaigrette.
Sides
side white rice
side yellow rice
side cilantro rice
side fried cauliflower rice
side quinoa
side black beans
side red beans
side mixed vegetables
side sautéed spinach
side grilled asparagus
side steamed broccoli
side baked potato
side roasted potatoes
side sweet potato fries
side maduros (yellow plantains)
side pita bread
Acai Bowls
Acai Lover Bowl
blend of organic acai pulp and bananas topped with granola, banana, fresh mixed berries, & honey
Hawaii Five-0
blend of organic acai pulp and bananas topped with granola, bananas, fresh mixed berries, peanut butter & coconut shreds
Rocky Balboa
blend of organic acai pulp and bananas topped with granola, bananas, cacao nibs, peanut butter & peanut butter nibs
Healthy Nutty Bowl
blend of organic acai pulp (no sugar), blueberries, avocado, monk fruit sweetener & coconut milk; topped with pecans, walnuts, almonds, cocoa nibs & sugar free maple syrup
Lyla-Licious
blend of organic dragon fruit pulp and bananas topped with granola, mango, pineapple, chia seed & coconut flakes
Nutella Blast
blend of organic acai pulp and bananas topped with granola, bananas, raspberries, blackberries, Nutella, peanut butter & coconut shreds
Dessert
Kid Meals
Cheeseburger
choice of cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, muenster or mozzarella cheese served with a whole fruit or bag of chips
Grilled cheese sandwich
classic hot sandwich that is buttery and crisp on the outside and gooey and cheesy on the inside, choice of cheddar cheese, Swiss, mozzarella, pepper jack, munster or vegan cheese
Kids chicken quesadilla
6in. round quesadilla filled with choice of; chicken, beef, or cheese served with a whole fruit or bag of chips
Beverage Menu
Smoothies
Peanut Butter Jelly Time
strawberry, banana, peanut butter & almond milk
Berry Licious Smoothie
banana, strawberry, blueberry and almond milk
Green Machine Smoothie
spinach, kale, banana, apple juice, mango & honey.
Pina Colada
pineapple, cream of coconut, coconut shred and coconut milk
Maui
banana, mango, pineapple & coconut milk
Tropical Dragon
organic dragon fruit, banana, strawberry, honey and almond milk
Acai Energy Smoothie
organic acai, strawberry, banana, coconut shreds and almond milk
Superfood Smoothie
fresh avocado, frozen blueberry, cocoa nibs, chia seeds, walnuts, cinnamon, honey and coconut milk
Fountain Of Youth Smoothie
banana, blueberry, spirulina, barley grass, cilantro & dulse organic dried seaweed
Pina Colada in a pineapple
pineapple, cream of coconut, coconut shred and coconut milk
Protein Shakes
Dynamic Duo
chocolate protein & peanut butter, w/ banana and almond milk
Monster Set
choice of protein, almond milk, banana, peanut butter, honey, glutamine, creatine and choice of granola or oatmeal
Chunky Monkey
chocolate protein, banana, cacao nibs, peanut butter, honey and almond milk
Ka-pow
chocolate protein, banana, pecan, walnut, and almond milk
Code Pink
strawberry protein, granola, banana, strawberry, glutamine, creatine and almond milk
Mocha Java Protein Shake
mocha protein, banana, espresso, java chips & almond milk
Cinnamon Toast
cinnamon protein, banana, almond, cinnamon, honey & almond milk
Fresh Juices
Espresso & Coffee
Tea
Bottled Beverages
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fit-N-Fresh’s commitment to no added refined sugars, no added industrial seeds oils, gluten free & organic options will help keep you and your family healthier. Our delicious latin herbs and spices will have you in a state of disbelief. We offer soups, salads, Acai bowls, smoothies, fresh juices, protein shakes, and healthy snacks. Made with fresh ingredients, our food & beverages are packed with healthy fats and nutrient-rich ingredients to power you through your day. We take pride in balancing wellness and flavor at our restaurant to improve your mood, your productivity and your energy level.
32 S Liberty Dr, Stony Point, NY 10980