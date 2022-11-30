Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Fitgers Brewhouse

48 Reviews

$$$

600 E Superior St

Duluth, MN 55802

Popular Items

Classic Wild Rice Burger
Maple Salad
Brewhouse Burger

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$10.99

House made artichoke tip made with parmesan, cream cheese, jalapenos, and garlic. Served with warm pita and fresh vegetables.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Yellow cheddar and bacon cheese curds, beer-battered and fried until golden brown. Served with our house made zesty sauce or ranch dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

5 homestyle white meat chicken tenders lightly breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with BBQ sauce or ranch dressing.

Chips & Guac

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99
Elote Dip

Elote Dip

$11.99

Spicy dip made with corn, poblano, sour cream, and Brie. Served with blue corn tortilla chips.

French Fries

French Fries

$6.99

A heaping basket of our famous beer-battered French fries. Served with ranch dressing.

Hummus Platter

$9.99

A mix of ground chickpeas, tahini, fresh garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice. Served with warm pita and fresh vegetables.

Onion Rings

$11.99
Poutine

Poutine

$11.99

Beer-battered French fries topped with white cheese curds, bacon, jalapenos, and Brewhouse beer gravy.

Pretzels

$10.99

4 warm pretzels topped with butter and salt. Served with Brewhouse Wildfire beer cheese sauce.

Quesadillas

$9.99

Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, seasoned with herbs and spices and house made quesadilla sauce.

Ultimate Nachos

$12.99

Blue corn tortilla chips topped with vegan chili, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream, Roma tomatoes, and scallions. Served with our fresh salsa.

ALLERGY!!!!!!

Extra Plate

Burgers

Classic Wild Rice Burger

$13.99

Our classic Wild Rice Burger topped with cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, sprouts, red onions, and garlic mayo.

Pub Style Wild Rice Burger

$13.99

A Wild Rice Burger topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and our house made chipotle pepper sauce.

Gale Force Wild Rice Burger

$13.99

A Wild Rice Burger topped with bleu cheese, jalapenos, spring greens, and garlic mayo.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Classic bacon cheese burger, two strips of bacon and cheddar cheese.

Black and Bleu

$14.99

Blackened seasoned burger topped with bleu cheese, bacon, and sautéed onions.

Brewhouse Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a bale of crispy onion tanglers, and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

California Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with melted cheddar cheese, spring greens, Roma tomatoes, and mayo.

Cheeseburger

$14.99

Classic cheese burger, with your choice of cheese.

French Onion Burger

French Onion Burger

$14.99

French Onion Dip on top a beef burger with Onion Tanglers on an Egg Bun

Hamburger

$13.99

The name says it all!

Olive Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with the perfect combination of fresh sliced green olives and cream cheese.

Poutine Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with white cheese curds, fries, and Brewhouse beer gravy.

Pub Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese, and our house made chipotle pepper sauce.

Southwest Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with jalapeños, black bean corn salsa, Swiss cheese, and guacamole.

Elk Burger

Elk Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese, and our house made chipotle pepper sauce.

Bison Burger

$16.99Out of stock

6oz bison patty topped with onion tanglers, bourbon mustard, spring greens, and tomatoes.

Turkey Burgers

$10.99Out of stock

FOG Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Specialties

Artichoke Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with house made artichoke dip made with parmesan, cream cheese, jalapenos, and garlic. Served on a ciabatta roll topped with spring greens and Roma tomatoes.

Beer Battered Fish

$13.99

3 beer-battered cod fillets fried until golden brown and served with tartar sauce.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.99

2 beer-battered cod fillets breaded and fried, wrapped in warm flour tortillas, topped with green and red cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and our house made zesty sauce.

Fingers (4) w/fries

$10.49
Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$10.99

Our authentic house made hummus, spring greens, cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.

Lake Wrap

Lake Wrap

$14.99

In-house smoked Lake Trout caught locally by the Lake Superior Fish Company, wild rice, cheddar cheese, spring greens, and Roma tomatoes wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla. Served with a side of smoked dressing.

Mushroom Sandwich

$12.99

Portabella mushroom marinated and grilled until tender. Served on a toasted ciabatta with spring greens, Roma tomatoes, and melted feta cheese.

Cheesesteak

$14.99

Freshly shaved prime rib, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions topped with melted Havarti cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie.

Three Little Pigs

$13.99

Pulled pork carnitas, thinly shaved ham, and bacon piled high on an egg bun with coleslaw. Topped with cheddar cheese, crispy onion tanglers, and BBQ sauce.

Corn Beef Reuben

Corn Beef Reuben

$14.99

Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled marble rye with a side of thousand island dressing.

Cuban

Cuban

$12.99

Pulled pork carnitas, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, lemon pepper aioli, and Dijon. Served on a pressed ciabatta.

Salmon Burger

$13.99

A salmon Burger Patty on a bun with wasabi mayo, spring mix, tomatoes, and matchstick green onions.

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Smoked beef brisket served on toasted sourdough with beer bacon marmalade, and picklled red onions.

Monday - Fig Jam Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Tuesday - Tater Tot Hotdish

$10.99

Wednesday - Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Thursday - Broccoli Gouda Mac

$12.99Out of stock

Weekend Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.99

Salads

Brewhouse Cobb Salad

$15.99

Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, a hard boiled egg, sprouts, Roma tomatoes, and bleu cheese on a bed of spring greens. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$15.99

Blackened chicken breast served on a bed of spring greens, topped with black bean corn salsa and candied pecans. Served with chipotle vinaigrette.

Garden Salad

$11.99

Spring greens topped with mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, celery, cucumbers, broccoli, green onion, and carrots. Served with your choice of dressing.

Maple Salad

Maple Salad

$15.99

Char-grilled chicken breast on a bed of spring greens with spices of Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with maple vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$2.99

Smoked Fish Salad

$15.99

Spring greens topped with house smoked Lake Superior Trout caught locally by the Lake Superior Fish Company, wild rice, a hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, and red onion. Served with smoked dressing.

Sauce

Large BBQ

$0.50

Small BBQ

$0.25

Beef gravy

$1.50

Beer Cheese

$1.50

Bourbon mustard

$0.50

Chipotle sauce

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Small dijon

$0.25

Tartar

$0.25

Zesty

$0.50

Dressing

Small bals

$0.25

Small bleu cheese

$0.25

Small chipotle dress

$0.25

Small french

$0.25

Small honey mustard

$0.25

Small maple Dressing

$0.25

Small Ranch

$0.25

Smoked dressing

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

Blue cheese dressing

$0.75

French

$0.75

Maple Dressing

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.25

Sides

Full Pita

4 Pickles

Blue Chips Side

$3.00

Coleslaw Side

$2.00

Add Flavored Mayo

$0.50

Fries Side

$3.29

Guac Side

$2.99

Hummus Side

$2.99

Jalapenos Side

$0.99

Mayo Side

$0.25

Pita Bread

$1.49

Rings Side

$6.99

Salsa Side

$1.49

Sauerkraut Side

$0.75

Side Art Dip

$3.00

Small salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream Side

$0.50

Steamed Broccoli Side

$2.99

Veggies With Ranch

$4.00

Soup/Chili

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Chili Platter

$7.99

A generous serving of our house made chili topped with shredded cheddar cheese, scallions, and sour cream. Served with a side of blue corn chips.

Additions

Add LTO

$0.99

Add Shred Jack/Cheddar

$0.79

Add Shred Cheddar

$0.79

Add Sliced Cheddar

$1.49

Add Bleu Crumbles

$1.49

Add Havarti

$1.49

Add PJack

$1.49Out of stock

Add Feta

$1.49

Add Swiss

$1.49

Add Curds

$1.49

Add Parm

$0.79

Add Bacon

$2.19

Add Burger

$5.99

Add Chicken Breast

$5.99

Add Ham

$3.00

Add Rice Patty

$4.49

Add Roast Beef

$4.00

Add Turkey

$3.99Out of stock

Add Whitefish Burger

$5.00Out of stock

Add 1 Chicken Strip

$2.00

Add 1 Fish

$3.99

Add 1 Fish Taco

$4.00

Add 1 Pretzel

$2.00

Add 1/2 Pita

Add 4 Pickles

Add Apple Slices

$0.50

Add BB Corn Salsa

$0.50

Add Broccoli

$0.50

Add Carrots

$0.50

Add Celery

$0.50

Add Chip Sauce

$0.50

Add Craisins

$0.75

Add Croutons

$0.50

Add Cukes

$0.50

Add Egg

$0.50

Add Fried Onion

$0.50

Add Green Onions

$0.50

Add Green Peppers

$0.50

Add Guac (Sand)

$1.29

Add Guac Side

$2.99

Add Jalapenos

$0.99

Add Kraut

$0.50

Add Mayo

$0.25

Add Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Add Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Add Olive CC

$0.75

Add Pecans

$2.99

Add Port Mush

$3.99

Add Raw Mush

$0.50

Add Red Onion

$0.25

Add Romaine

$0.25

Add Sauteed Onion

$0.50

Add Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.50

Add Sprouts

$0.79

Add Sunflower Seeds

$0.50Out of stock

Add Tanglers

$0.50

Add Tomato

$0.25

Add Walnuts

$2.99

Add Wild Rice

$0.75

Add Field Greens

$0.49

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Fried Fish

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Orange Crush

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Kids Root Beer

$3.00

10 Root Beer

$3.00

16 Root Beer

$4.00

UFFDA Kombucha

$6.79

Crowler Root Beer

$8.50

White Milk

$3.50

Choc Milk

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chai

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

10 Oz Apple Juice

$3.50

10 Oz Orange Juice

$3.50

10 Oz Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Growler ROOT BEER

$14.00

WATER

Dessert

3 layers of decadent chocolate cake housemade at the Brewhouse with Oatmeal Stout

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Single Scoop

$2.29

Oatmeal Stout Cake

$6.99

Betty's Pies

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dear Valued Customer, As you have most likely read, many restaurants and industries are struggling to find staff and have been forced to either closedown or to modify their hours and/or sections that are open for dining. We are no exception. Beginning July 2st, we will be adding a 5% service charge. This service charge is not a gratuity. It is to help offset the pay raises we have given to our non-tipped staff, mostly to the cooks and dishwashers. We really value your business, and we truly hope that this service charge does not frustrate you or cause you any unease. Our intention is to hold menu prices in check while using other sources of income to offset the rising labor costs. Sincerely, The Brewhouse Team

Website

Location

600 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

