Popular Items

Chunky Monkey

$7.00

OUR ALL TIME BEST SELLER! Banana puree, cocoa powder, peanut butter, protein powder

Salted Caramel Slam

$7.00

Salted caramel, yogurt, vanilla, peanut butter, caramel drizzle, protein powder

Cold Brew (20oz)

$3.25


Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$10.00

Made up of an organic acai puree & agave, choose 3 toppings, add optional protein powder for a fuel up!

Coffee Items

Cold Brew (20oz)

$3.25
Espresso Shot

$2.50
Hot Coffee (12oz)

$2.75

Kids Smoothies

Kids Cookie Monster

$4.50

Cookies & cream, yogurt, almond milk, vanilla, chocolate chips, protein powder

Kids Caramel Cone

$4.50

Salted caramel, yogurt, vanilla, peanut butter, protein powder

Kids Berry Blast

$4.50

Berry puree, whey protein

Kids Cake Batter

$4.50

Salted caramel, yogurt, vanilla, protein powder, rainbow sprinkles

Kids Chocolate Donut

$4.50

Cocoa Powder, Cookies and cream, Whey Protein, Rainbow Sprinkles!

Kids Chunky Monkey

$4.50

Protein Smoothies

SPECIAL: Apple Crisp

$7.00

September Special! Fall is in full swing with this Apple Crisp smoothie, packed with organic apple purée, chia seeds, cinnamon, and complete with a crumble topping this smoothie is sure to satisfy your fall cravings!

SPECIAL: Peach Rings

$7.00

August Special! You can taste the Nostalgia in this Peach Rings protein smoothie packed with peach puree, chia seeds, and a sour peach ring to top it off!

Caramel Cone Protein Coffee

$7.00

Organic cold brew coffee, oat milk, salted caramel, protein powder, served over ice with a caramel drizzled cup

PB Cup Protein Coffee

$7.00

Organic cold brew coffee, oat milk, chocolate chips, peanut butter, whey protein powder, poured over ice with a chocolate drizzled cup

Daily Detox

$10.00

Beets, greens, chia, flax seed, berry puree, protein powder

Orange Creamsicle

$7.00

Orange puree, vanilla, yogurt, almond milk, protein powder

Energy Booster

$10.00

Matcha, avocado, greens, yogurt, berry puree, protein powder

Thin Mint

$7.00

Cookies & cream, oats, yogurt, almond milk, vanilla, chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle, mint extract, protein powder

Berry Banana

$7.00

Berry puree, banana puree, protein powder

Chunky Monkey

$7.00

OUR ALL TIME BEST SELLER! Banana puree, cocoa powder, peanut butter, protein powder

Salted Caramel Slam

$7.00

Salted caramel, yogurt, vanilla, peanut butter, caramel drizzle, protein powder

Cookie Monster

$7.00

Cookies & cream, oats, yogurt, almond milk, vanilla, chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle, protein powder

Refreshers

Watermelon, Mint, Cucumber Refresher

$5.25

Beat the heat and refresh your body post or pre-workout with this watermelon, mint and cucumber refresher.

Mango Starfruit Passionfruit

$5.25