FitCon Cafe @ Fitness Concepts Health Club
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to FitCon Cafe, your destination for healthy protein smoothies, specialty coffees, acai bowls, and refreshers. Indulge in our delicious and nutritious offerings in a vibrant and energetic atmosphere. From protein-packed smoothies to specialty coffees and invigorating refreshers, our fresh ingredients ensure guilt-free delights. Join us at FitCon Cafe and experience the perfect blend of taste and wellness.
Location
696 W Broadway, Gardner, MA 01440
