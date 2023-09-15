TODO LOS DIAS PROMOCION

TODO LOS DIAS (Copy)

PROMOCION DE 20 TACOS - TROMPO

$34.99

2 Tortas y 2 hamburguesas

$39.99

Tacos de cabeza menu

Tacos de maiz

Taco de Trompo (Maiz)

$1.95

Taco de Bistec (Maiz)

$2.45

Taco de Mixto (Maiz)

$2.15Out of stock

Taco de Fajita (Maiz)

$2.45

Taco de Pollo (Maiz)

$1.95

Taco de Barbacoa (Maiz)

$2.45

Taco de Suadero (Maiz)

$1.95

Taco de Tripa suave (Maiz)

$2.75

Taco de Tripa dorada (Maiz)

$2.95

Taco de Lengua (Maiz)

$2.50

Taco de Molleja (Maiz)

$1.95Out of stock

Taco de Chicharron en salsa verde (Maiz)

$2.50

Taco de Tlaquepaque (Maiz)

$2.50

Taco de Buche (Maiz)

$1.95

------------------------------

Tacos de harina

Taco de Trompo (Harina)

$2.20

Taco de Bistec (Harina)

$2.70

Taco de Mixto (Harina)

$2.40

Taco de Fajita (Harina)

$2.70

Taco de Pollo (Harina)

$2.20

Taco de Barbacoa (Harina)

$2.55

Taco de Suadero (Harina)

$2.20

Taco de Tripa suave (Harina)

$3.00

Taco de Tripa dorada (Harina)

$3.20

Taco de Lengua (Harina)

$2.75

Taco de Molleja (Harina)

$2.20

Taco de Chicharron en salsa verde (Harina)

$2.75

Taco de Buche (Harina)

$2.20

------------------------------

Gringas y piratas

Gringa

$3.95

Pirata

$3.95

Campechana

$3.95

Quesadilla harina de pollo

$3.95

Quesadilla harina de barbacoa

$4.99

Quesadilla harina de tripa

$4.99

Quesadilla harina de lengua

$4.99

Quesadilla de harina con queso

$2.99

------------------------------

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de Trompo

$9.95

Quesadilla de Bistec

$11.95

Quesadilla de Mixto

$11.95

Quesadilla de Fajita

$11.95

Quesadilla de Pollo

$9.95

Quesadilla de Barbacoa

$12.95

Quesadilla de Suadero

$11.95

Quesadilla de Tripa suave

$12.95

Quesadilla de Tripa dorada

$15.95

Quesadilla de Lengua

$12.95

Quesadilla de Queso

$7.95

------------------------------

Hamburguesas

La golosa

$12.99

Burger especial

$9.99

Trompo Burger

$12.99

Agrega orden papas en hamburguesa

$2.00

Carne hamburguesa extra

$3.50

Orden de papas

$4.25

------------------------------

Tortas

Torta de Trompo

$9.95

Torta de Bistec

$11.95

Torta de Mixto

$11.95

Torta de Fajita

$11.95

Torta de Pollo

$9.95

Torta de Barbacoa

$12.95

Torta de Suadero

$10.95

Torta de Lengua

$12.95

Torta de Tripa suave

$12.95

Torta de Tripa dorada

$15.95

Agrega orden papas en torta

$2.00

------------------------------

Papa rellena

Papa rellena de Trompo

$9.95

Papa rellena de Bistec

$11.95

Papa rellena de Mixto

$11.95

Papa rellena de Fajita

$11.95

Papa rellena de Pollo

$9.95

Papa rellena de Barbacoa

$12.95

Papa rellena de Suadero

$10.95

Papa rellena de Lengua

$12.95

Papa rellena de Tripa suave

$12.95

Papa rellena de Tripa dorada

$15.95

------------------------------

Extras

Queso extra (quesadillas,tortas)

$0.99

Aguacate quesadillas

$0.99

Aguacate tortas y hamburguesas

$1.49

Salsa Tlaquepaque

Salsa extra verde o roja

$0.50

Crema extra

$0.50

Jalapeno extra

$0.50

Guacalole flautas extra

$0.50

Orden tortillas maiz

$0.99

Orden tortillas harina

$1.25

Orden de pan

$0.99

Vaso de 1 lto.

$0.30

------------------------------

BIRRIA.

TORTA DE BIRRIA

$12.95

3 QUESABIRRIAS Y CONSOME

$12.95

TACO DE BIRRIA

$2.75
QUESABIRRIA

QUESABIRRIA

$4.50

------------------------------

CONSOME

$1.99
CONSOME ESPECIAL

CONSOME ESPECIAL

$4.95

Desayunos (cabeza)

Desayunos

Empalme natural

$4.25

Empalme especial

$5.80

2 empalmes especiales

$10.50

Chilaquiles originales

$9.95

Chilaquiles especiales

$12.95

Agregar aguacate

$1.00

Agregar huevo

$2.50

Huevos rancheros

$9.95

Huevos a la mexicana

$9.95

Huevos con jamon

$9.95

Huevos con chorizo

$9.95

Huevos con papa

$9.95

Huevos con tocino

$10.95

Machacado con huevo

$12.95

Menudo

$14.99

------------------------------

Tacos de maiz

Taco huevo con jamon (Maiz)

$1.75

Taco huevo con tocino (Maiz)

$1.75

Taco huevo con papa (Maiz)

$1.75

Taco huevo con chorizo (Maiz)

$1.75

Taco machacado con huevo (Maiz)

$1.95

Taco deshebrada (Maiz)

$1.95

Taco chicharron (Maiz)

$2.50

------------------------------

Tacos de harina

Taco huevo con jamon (Harina)

$2.00

Taco huevo con tocino (Harina)

$2.00

Taco huevo con papa (Harina)

$2.00

Taco huevo con chorizo (Harina)

$2.00

Taco machacado con huevo (Harina)

$2.20

Taco deshebrada (Harina)

$2.20

Taco chicharron (Harina)

$2.75

------------------------------

Bebidas

Refrescos coca cola

$3.99

Jarritos / sangria

$2.99

Refrescos lata

$2.00

Sidral

$2.99

Frescas

$2.99

Agua mineral

$2.99

Bottela agua

$1.50

Aguas frescas (limon, horchata o jamaica)

$3.99

Café

$2.00

Fin de Semana

20 Tacos de Trompo

$34.99

2 Tortas y 2 hamburguesas

$39.99

MENUDO

$14.99