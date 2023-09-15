Fito's Tacos de Cabeza #2 - NEW TDC JEFFERSON
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4444 Jefferson Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75211
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
El Paraiso Restaurant Y Taqueria
No Reviews
4224 W JEFFERSON BLVD Cockrell Hill, TX 75211
View restaurant
Fito's Tacos de Trompo #1 - Fitos #1
No Reviews
2808 West Clarendon Drive Dallas, TX 75211
View restaurant
Mariscos La Marea - 704 S. WALTON WALKER BLVD
No Reviews
704 S. WALTON WALKER BLVD DALLAS, TX 75211
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant