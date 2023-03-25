  • Home
Fitos Tacos de Trompo #12 6760 Abrams Road

No reviews yet

6760 Abrams Road

Dallas, TX 75231

Fito's Tacos de Trompo Menu

APPETIZER

NACHOS ESPECIALES

$10.95

CHIPS Y SALSA

$4.95
PAPAS A LA FRANCESA ESPECIALES

PAPAS A LA FRANCESA ESPECIALES

$11.95

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$3.50
FRIJOLES CHARROS ESPECIALES

FRIJOLES CHARROS ESPECIALES

$4.95

TACOS DE MAIZ

Taco de trompo (maiz)

Taco de trompo (maiz)

$1.95

Trompo

Taco de pollo (maiz)

$1.95

Pollo

Taco Bistec (maíz)

$2.45

Taco Mixto (maíz)

$2.15
Taco Barbacoa (maíz)

Taco Barbacoa (maíz)

$2.45

Taco Tripa Suave (maíz)

$2.75

Taco Tripa Dorada (maíz)

$2.95

Taco Lengua (maíz)

$2.50

TACOS DE HARINA

Taco Trompo (Harina)

$2.20

Taco Bistec (Harina)

$2.70

Taco Mixto (Harina)

$2.40

Taco Barbacoa (Harina)

$2.70

Taco Tripa Suave (Harina)

$3.00

Taco Tripa Dorada (Harina)

$3.20

Taco Lengua (Harina)

$2.75

Taco Pollo (Harina)

$2.20

PIRATAS Y MAS

PIRATA

PIRATA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, BEEF AND CHEESE

QUESADILLA/HARINA BARBACOA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA TRIPA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA LENGUA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA POLLO

$3.95
GRINGA

GRINGA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, FRESH MARINATE PORK & CHEESE

CAMPECHANA

CAMPECHANA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, FRESH MARINATE PORK, BISTEK AND CHEESE

QUESADILLA/HARINA QUESO

$2.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA DE TROMPO

QUESADILLA DE TROMPO

$9.95

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

$9.95

QUESADILLA DE BISTEC

$11.95

QUESADILLA DE BARBACOA

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE TRIPA SUAVE

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE TRIPA DORADA

$16.95

QUESADILLA DE LENGUA

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE QUESO

$7.95

QUESADILLA MIXTA

$11.95

BIRRIA

TORTA DE BIRRIA

$12.95

3 QUESABIRRIAS Y CONSOME

$12.95

TACO DE BIRRIA

$2.75
QUESABIRRIA

QUESABIRRIA

$4.50
CONSOME ESPECIAL

CONSOME ESPECIAL

$4.95

PAPAS ASADAS

PAPA ASADA TROMPO

PAPA ASADA TROMPO

$9.95

BAKED POTATO WITH ONE CHOISE OF MEET, SOUR CREAM, BUTTER, CHEESE & AVOCADO

PAPA ASADA POLLO

$9.95

PAPA ASADA BISTEC

$11.95
PAPA MIXTA

PAPA MIXTA

$11.95

BAKED POTATO WITH BEEF & MARINATE PORK, SOUR CREAM,BUTTER, CHEESE & AVOCADO

PAPA ASADA BARBACOA

$12.95

PAPA SIN CARNE

$8.95

TORTAS

TORTA DE TROMPO

TORTA DE TROMPO

$9.95

BOLILLO BREAD WITH MARINATE PORK OR CHICKEN, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA DE POLLO

$9.95

TORTA DE JAMON

$9.95
TORTA DE BISTEC

TORTA DE BISTEC

$11.95

BOLILLO BREAD WITH ONE CHOICE OF MEAT, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA MIXTA

TORTA MIXTA

$11.95

BOLILLO BREAD, MARINATE PORK & BISTEK, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA DE BARBACOA

$12.95

TORTA DE LENGUA

$12.95

TORTA DE TRIPA

$15.95

ESPECIALIDADES

FLAUTAS POLLO

FLAUTAS POLLO

$12.95

5 FLAUTAS , LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$12.95

5 RED ENCHILADAS, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

TOSTADA SIBERIA

$11.95

CHICKEN BREAST, AVOCADO, TOMATO AND SOUR CREAM

TACO TLAQUEPAQUE

TACO TLAQUEPAQUE

$2.50

TACOS DE ALAMBRE (5)

$12.50

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.95

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$3.50

CHARROS ESPECIALES

$4.95

CHIPS EN SALSA

$4.95
FLAUTAS DE RES

FLAUTAS DE RES

$12.95

BURGERS

HAMBURGUESA NORTEÑA

$9.99

BEEF, SAUSAGE, HAM, WHITE & YELLOW CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

TROMPO BURGER

TROMPO BURGER

$12.99

BEEF, MARINATE PORK, SAUSAGE, HAM, WHITE & YELLOW CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

HAMBURGUESA BISTEC

$12.99

HAMBURGUESA - SOLO CARNE Y QUESO

$8.99

HAMBURGUESA DOBLE

$12.99

SEAFOOD

FISH TACO

$4.99

SHRIMP TACO

$5.50

FISH CEVICHE TOSTADA

$6.99

SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADA

$7.50
SHRIMP COCKTAIL

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$14.99

FISH CEVICHE PLATE

$12.95

EXTRAS

ORDEN DE TORTILLAS / MAIZ- CORN

$0.99

ORDEN DE TORTILLAS / HARINA-FLOUR

$1.25

CHILE TOREADO

$0.50

EXTRA AGUACATE

$0.75

CREMA

$0.50

JALAPEÑO

$0.50

QUESO

$0.75

SALSA TLAQUEPAQUE

$0.75

AGUACATE SIDE

$0.99

ORDEN DE PAPAS

$3.99

TROMPO

$1.99

BISTEK

$2.20

SALSA VERDE

$0.50

SALSA ROJA

$0.50

ORDEN PAN

$0.99

CREMA DE AGUACATE

$0.75

DESSERTS

CHEESE CAKE

$4.75

FLAN

$4.75

CHOCO FLAN

$4.75

3 LECHES

$4.75

EMPANADAS

$2.99

ARROZ CON LECHE

$2.99

GELATINA

$2.99

HOJARASCAS

$3.50

EMPANADA DE NUEZ

$3.99

DRINKS

REFRESCO 1/2 LITRO

$3.99

LATA

$2.00

JARRITOS

$2.99

AGUA NATURAL

$1.50

AGUA MINERAL

$2.99

AGUAS FRESCAS

$3.99

TODO LOS DIAS PROMOCION

TODO LOS DIAS

PROMOCION DE 20 TACOS - TROMPO

$34.99

3 Tacos Trompo, Frijoles Charros, Refresco Lata

$11.35
All hours
Sunday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
DISFRUTA DE UNA EXPEPERIENCIA UNICA Y LOS MAS RICOS TACOS DE TROMPO AL ESTILO MONTERREY! VISITA CUALQUIERA DE NUESTRAS SUCURSALES. ESTAMOS LISTOS PARA SERVIRTE COMO TE MERECES!

6760 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75231

Directions

