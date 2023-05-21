Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fito's Tacos de Trompo #7 - NEW - 510 West Pioneer Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

510 West Pioneer Parkway

Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Fito's Tacos de Trompo Menu

TACOS DE MAIZ

Taco de trompo (maiz)

Taco de trompo (maiz)

$1.95

Trompo

Taco de pollo (maiz)

$1.95

Pollo

Taco Bistec (maíz)

$2.45

Taco Mixto (maíz)

$2.15
Taco Barbacoa (maíz)

Taco Barbacoa (maíz)

$2.45

Taco Tripa Suave (maíz)

$2.75

Taco Tripa Dorada (maíz)

$2.95

Taco Lengua (maíz)

$2.50

TACOS DE HARINA

Taco Trompo (Harina)

$2.20

Taco Bistec (Harina)

$2.70

Taco Mixto (Harina)

$2.40

Taco Barbacoa (Harina)

$2.70

Taco Tripa Suave (Harina)

$3.00

Taco Tripa Dorada (Harina)

$3.20

Taco Lengua (Harina)

$2.75

Taco Pollo (Harina)

$2.20

PIRATAS Y MAS

PIRATA

PIRATA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, BEEF AND CHEESE

QUESADILLA/HARINA BARBACOA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA TRIPA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA LENGUA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA POLLO

$3.95
GRINGA

GRINGA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, FRESH MARINATE PORK & CHEESE

CAMPECHANA

CAMPECHANA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, FRESH MARINATE PORK, BISTEK AND CHEESE

QUESADILLA/HARINA QUESO

$2.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA DE TROMPO

QUESADILLA DE TROMPO

$9.95

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

$9.95

QUESADILLA DE BISTEC

$11.95

QUESADILLA DE BARBACOA

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE TRIPA SUAVE

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE TRIPA DORADA

$16.95

QUESADILLA DE LENGUA

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE QUESO

$7.95

QUESADILLA MIXTA

$11.95

PAPAS ASADAS

PAPA ASADA TROMPO

PAPA ASADA TROMPO

$9.95

BAKED POTATO WITH ONE CHOISE OF MEET, SOUR CREAM, BUTTER, CHEESE & AVOCADO

PAPA ASADA POLLO

$9.95

PAPA ASADA BISTEC

$11.95
PAPA MIXTA

PAPA MIXTA

$11.95

BAKED POTATO WITH BEEF & MARINATE PORK, SOUR CREAM,BUTTER, CHEESE & AVOCADO

PAPA ASADA BARBACOA

$12.95

PAPA SIN CARNE

$8.95

TORTAS

TORTA DE TROMPO

TORTA DE TROMPO

$9.95

BOLILLO BREAD WITH MARINATE PORK OR CHICKEN, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA DE POLLO

$9.95

TORTA DE JAMON

$9.95
TORTA DE BISTEC

TORTA DE BISTEC

$11.95

BOLILLO BREAD WITH ONE CHOICE OF MEAT, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA MIXTA

TORTA MIXTA

$11.95

BOLILLO BREAD, MARINATE PORK & BISTEK, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA DE BARBACOA

$12.95

TORTA DE LENGUA

$12.95

TORTA DE TRIPA

$15.95

ESPECIALIDADES

FLAUTAS POLLO

FLAUTAS POLLO

$12.95

5 FLAUTAS , LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$12.95

5 RED ENCHILADAS, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

TOSTADA SIBERIA

$11.95

CHICKEN BREAST, AVOCADO, TOMATO AND SOUR CREAM

TACO TLAQUEPAQUE

TACO TLAQUEPAQUE

$2.50

TACOS DE ALAMBRE (5)

$12.50

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.95

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$3.50

CHARROS ESPECIALES

$4.95

CHIPS EN SALSA

$4.95
FLAUTAS DE RES

FLAUTAS DE RES

$12.95

BURGERS

HAMBURGUESA NORTEÑA

$9.99

BEEF, SAUSAGE, HAM, WHITE & YELLOW CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

TROMPO BURGER

TROMPO BURGER

$12.99

BEEF, MARINATE PORK, SAUSAGE, HAM, WHITE & YELLOW CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

HAMBURGUESA BISTEC

$12.99

HAMBURGUESA - SOLO CARNE Y QUESO

$8.99

HAMBURGUESA DOBLE

$12.99

EXTRAS

ORDEN DE TORTILLAS / MAIZ- CORN

$0.99

ORDEN DE TORTILLAS / HARINA-FLOUR

$1.25

CHILE TOREADO

$0.50

EXTRA AGUACATE

$0.75

CREMA

$0.50

JALAPEÑO

$0.50

QUESO

$0.75

SALSA TLAQUEPAQUE

$0.75

AGUACATE SIDE

$0.99

ORDEN DE PAPAS

$3.99

TROMPO

$1.99

BISTEK

$2.20

SALSA VERDE

$0.50

SALSA ROJA

$0.50

ORDEN PAN

$0.99

CREMA DE AGUACATE

$0.75

DRINKS

REFRESCO 1/2 LITRO

$3.99

LATA

$2.00

JARRITOS

$2.99

AGUA NATURAL

$1.50

AGUA MINERAL

$2.99

AGUAS FRESCAS

$3.99

TODO LOS DIAS PROMOCION

TODO LOS DIAS

PROMOCION DE 20 TACOS - TROMPO

$34.99

3 Tacos Trompo, Frijoles Charros, Refresco Lata

$11.35
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

DISFRUTA DE UNA EXPEPERIENCIA UNICA Y LOS MAS RICOS TACOS DE TROMPO AL ESTILO MONTERREY! VISITA CUALQUIERA DE NUESTRAS SUCURSALES. ESTAMOS LISTOS PARA SERVIRTE COMO TE MERECES!

Location

510 West Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - #2 NEW Viejon - W. Pioneer
orange starNo Reviews
902 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051
View restaurantnext
Billie Joe Coffee Co. - 1015 Ikea Pl Suite 200
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Ikea Pl Suite 200 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Brewing Co. Grand Prairie - Grand Prairie
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Ikea Pl. Suite 500 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Bistro B - Grand Prairie - 2615 West Pioneer Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
2615 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051
View restaurantnext
Vita Cane (Grand Prairie, TX)
orange starNo Reviews
2615 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051
View restaurantnext
Main Street Taqueria y Deli - 525 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
525 West Main Street Grand Prairie, TX 75050
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Prairie

Salata - F - 111 - Grand Prairie
orange star4.6 • 1,167
3150 S State Highway 161 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001135 - Camp Wisdom
orange star4.5 • 249
3040 W Camp Wisdom Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Prairie
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (610 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston