  • Fitos Tacos de Trompo #9 - 2652 North Belt Line Road
Fitos Tacos de Trompo #9 2652 North Belt Line Road

No reviews yet

2652 North Belt Line Road

Irving, TX 75062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Fito's Tacos de Trompo Menu

TACOS DE MAIZ

Taco de trompo (maiz)

Taco de trompo (maiz)

$1.95

Trompo

Taco de pollo (maiz)

$1.95

Pollo

Taco Bistec (maíz)

$2.45

Taco Mixto (maíz)

$2.15
Taco Barbacoa (maíz)

Taco Barbacoa (maíz)

$2.45

Taco Tripa Suave (maíz)

$2.75

Taco Tripa Dorada (maíz)

$2.95

Taco Lengua (maíz)

$2.50

TACOS DE HARINA

Taco Trompo (Harina)

$2.20

Taco Bistec (Harina)

$2.70

Taco Mixto (Harina)

$2.40

Taco Barbacoa (Harina)

$2.70

Taco Tripa Suave (Harina)

$3.00

Taco Tripa Dorada (Harina)

$3.20

Taco Lengua (Harina)

$2.75

Taco Pollo (Harina)

$2.20

PIRATAS Y MAS

PIRATA

PIRATA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, BEEF AND CHEESE

QUESADILLA/HARINA BARBACOA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA TRIPA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA LENGUA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA POLLO

$3.95
GRINGA

GRINGA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, FRESH MARINATE PORK & CHEESE

CAMPECHANA

CAMPECHANA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, FRESH MARINATE PORK, BISTEK AND CHEESE

QUESADILLA/HARINA QUESO

$2.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA DE TROMPO

QUESADILLA DE TROMPO

$9.95

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

$9.95

QUESADILLA DE BISTEC

$11.95

QUESADILLA DE BARBACOA

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE TRIPA SUAVE

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE TRIPA DORADA

$16.95

QUESADILLA DE LENGUA

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE QUESO

$7.95

QUESADILLA MIXTA

$11.95

PAPAS ASADAS

PAPA ASADA TROMPO

PAPA ASADA TROMPO

$9.95

BAKED POTATO WITH ONE CHOISE OF MEET, SOUR CREAM, BUTTER, CHEESE & AVOCADO

PAPA ASADA POLLO

$9.95

PAPA ASADA BISTEC

$11.95
PAPA MIXTA

PAPA MIXTA

$11.95

BAKED POTATO WITH BEEF & MARINATE PORK, SOUR CREAM,BUTTER, CHEESE & AVOCADO

PAPA ASADA BARBACOA

$12.95

PAPA SIN CARNE

$8.95

TORTAS

TORTA DE TROMPO

TORTA DE TROMPO

$9.95

BOLILLO BREAD WITH MARINATE PORK OR CHICKEN, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA DE POLLO

$9.95

TORTA DE JAMON

$9.95
TORTA DE BISTEC

TORTA DE BISTEC

$11.95

BOLILLO BREAD WITH ONE CHOICE OF MEAT, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA MIXTA

TORTA MIXTA

$11.95

BOLILLO BREAD, MARINATE PORK & BISTEK, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA DE BARBACOA

$12.95

TORTA DE LENGUA

$12.95

TORTA DE TRIPA

$15.95

ESPECIALIDADES

FLAUTAS POLLO

FLAUTAS POLLO

$12.95

5 FLAUTAS , LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$12.95

5 RED ENCHILADAS, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

TOSTADA SIBERIA

$11.95

CHICKEN BREAST, AVOCADO, TOMATO AND SOUR CREAM

TACO TLAQUEPAQUE

TACO TLAQUEPAQUE

$2.50

TACOS DE ALAMBRE (5)

$12.50

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.95

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$3.50

CHARROS ESPECIALES

$4.95

CHIPS EN SALSA

$4.95
FLAUTAS DE RES

FLAUTAS DE RES

$12.95

BURGERS

HAMBURGUESA NORTEÑA

$9.99

BEEF, SAUSAGE, HAM, WHITE & YELLOW CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

TROMPO BURGER

TROMPO BURGER

$12.99

BEEF, MARINATE PORK, SAUSAGE, HAM, WHITE & YELLOW CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

HAMBURGUESA BISTEC

$12.99

HAMBURGUESA - SOLO CARNE Y QUESO

$8.99

HAMBURGUESA DOBLE

$12.99

EXTRAS

ORDEN DE TORTILLAS / MAIZ- CORN

$0.99

ORDEN DE TORTILLAS / HARINA-FLOUR

$1.25

CHILE TOREADO

$0.50

EXTRA AGUACATE

$0.75

CREMA

$0.50

JALAPEÑO

$0.50

QUESO

$0.75

SALSA TLAQUEPAQUE

$0.75

AGUACATE SIDE

$0.99

ORDEN DE PAPAS

$3.99

TROMPO

$1.99

BISTEK

$2.20

SALSA VERDE

$0.50

SALSA ROJA

$0.50

ORDEN PAN

$0.99

CREMA DE AGUACATE

$0.75

DRINKS

REFRESCO 1/2 LITRO

$3.99

LATA

$2.00

JARRITOS

$2.99

AGUA NATURAL

$1.50

AGUA MINERAL

$2.99

AGUAS FRESCAS

$3.99

TODO LOS DIAS PROMOCION

TODO LOS DIAS

PROMOCION DE 20 TACOS - TROMPO

$34.99

3 Tacos Trompo, Frijoles Charros, Refresco Lata

$9.99

PROMOCION DE MIERCOLES

PROMOCION DE MIERCOLES DE HAMBURGUESAS 2X1

$16.99

NORTEÑA

PROMOCION TROMPOBURGER

$18.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
DISFRUTA DE UNA EXPEPERIENCIA UNICA Y LOS MAS RICOS TACOS DE TROMPO AL ESTILO MONTERREY! VISITA CUALQUIERA DE NUESTRAS SUCURSALES. ESTAMOS LISTOS PARA SERVIRTE COMO TE MERECES!

2652 North Belt Line Road, Irving, TX 75062

Directions

