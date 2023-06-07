Fitos Tacos de Trompo #9 2652 North Belt Line Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
DISFRUTA DE UNA EXPEPERIENCIA UNICA Y LOS MAS RICOS TACOS DE TROMPO AL ESTILO MONTERREY! VISITA CUALQUIERA DE NUESTRAS SUCURSALES. ESTAMOS LISTOS PARA SERVIRTE COMO TE MERECES!
Location
2652 North Belt Line Road, Irving, TX 75062
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
BillFish Oyster Bar - 2950 North Belt Line Road
No Reviews
2950 North Belt Line Road Irving, TX 75062
View restaurant
Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club - 3554 W Airport Fwy
4.2 • 123
3554 W Airport Fwy Irving, TX 75062
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Irving
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurant
Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
5.0 • 139
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd. Irving, TX 75060
View restaurant