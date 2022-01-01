Bakeries
Fitz and Starts
639 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Fitz and Starts is a cafe, bakery, and bar open for daily breakfast and lunch, Thursday through Sunday. Whether you pop in for a morning latte and a croissant, or a bottle of wine and a fresh loaf of bread on the way home, we are happy to be here for you.
Location
743 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
