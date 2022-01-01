Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Fitz and Starts

639 Reviews

$$

743 S 4th St

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fitz and Starts is a cafe, bakery, and bar open for daily breakfast and lunch, Thursday through Sunday. Whether you pop in for a morning latte and a croissant, or a bottle of wine and a fresh loaf of bread on the way home, we are happy to be here for you.

Location

743 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

