Fitz on 4th 743 S 4th St

No reviews yet

743 S 4th St

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Kale & Potato Farfalle
Empanadas

*Intros

Brussels

Brussels

$13.00

blend of cajun seasoning, oven roasted and drizzled with sweet ranch dressing and pomegranate glaze **GF**

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$13.00

grilled to perfection & tossed with sweet chili sauce **GF**

Empanadas

Empanadas

$12.00

Two empanadas with a blend of seasonal ingredients. Served with mango & avocado crema.

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00
Lentil Meatballs

Lentil Meatballs

$11.00

pan-fried crisp, served with house-made tzatziki sauce

Sesame Delicata Squash

Sesame Delicata Squash

$14.00

*Pastas

Sausage Rigatoni

Sausage Rigatoni

$17.00

roasted tomatoes, spicy "sausage", shallots & garlic, topped with Rigotcha available GF + $2

Mushroom Pasta

Mushroom Pasta

$18.00

An array of locally foraged mushrooms tossed with a mixed-herb garlic olive oil sauce and cashew parmesan over cavatappi

Garlic Spaghetti

$15.00

Pan-roasted garlic confit sauce with a hint of lemon- topped with our cashew parm **Available as GF penne**

Kale & Potato Farfalle

Kale & Potato Farfalle

$16.00

Kale and sweet potato over farfalle pasta braised to perfection. finished with a roasted garlic reduction **Available as GF penne - $2**

*Greens

Green Harvest

$14.00

blend of farro, black and white quinoa, walnuts, pepitas, tossed with a roasted pear vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

Tuscan kale and arugula tossed with a zesty vegan caesar, topped with focaccia croutons.

Spinach Salad

$14.00

*Classics

Tacos

Tacos

$10.00

Corn tortillas with walnut mushroom meat. "cheese" & house-made chayote slaw. served with mango & jalapeño crema.

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$20.00

"Crab cakes" made with artichoke and hearts of palm, served with lemon remoulade on a bed of bell pepper & corn relish. ***CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE***

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Fitz on 4th favorite: Pasta with house-made cheezy sauce, baked with breadcrumbs & "parmesan" available GF + $2

Philly Slider

Philly Slider

$12.00

sautéed jackfruit blend, house-made Cheezy Sauce, tomato marmalade & house-made pickles

*Dessert

Pumpkin Coconut

$14.00

topped with coconut cream

*Extras

Spicy Mayo on side

$2.00

Pico de Gallo on side

$2.00

Cheese Sauce on side

$3.00

Extra Guac on side

$3.00

Bread

$5.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan tapas and cocktail bar. Experience inviting plant-based cuisine sprouted right to your plate.

Website

Location

743 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

