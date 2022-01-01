Fitzgerald's Wine Bar, Restaurant & Shop imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Fitzgerald's Wine Bar, Restaurant & Shop Historic Ashtabula Harbor

No reviews yet

1023 Bridge Street

Astabula, OH 44004

Flatbreads

Marguerite FB

$12.00

12" x 6" Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil.

Mediterranean FB

$15.00

12" x 6" crust topped with pesto, mozzarella, Kalmata olives, Feta & roasted tomatoes.

Short Rib FB

$15.50

12" x 6" crust topped with creamy Bri, slow roasted shredded short rib, greens, portbella mushrooms, onions in a red wine reduction, sprinkled with a blend of mild cheeses.

Shrimp Scampi FB

$15.00

12" x 6" crust topped with olive oil , garlic, mozzarella, shrimp tossed in white wine & butter.

Italian FB

$15.50

12" x 6" crust topped with our marinara, cured Sopressatta, Genoa Salami, Black Peppered Salami, a blend of Italian Cheeses, garlic, & mild hot peppers.

Spinach FB

$12.00

12" x 6" crust topped with Mozzarella, garlic, & spinach.

Briar Hill FB

$10.00

Salads

Chicken Caprese Salad

$18.00

Mixed Greens with an organic Chicken Breast, fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, balsamic glaze. White Balsamic Dressing

Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad

$18.00

Organic Chicken Breast, mixed greens, dried Cranberries, Feta, Apples, Raspberry balsamic dressing.

House Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Arcadia Greens, Roma tomatoes, Cucumber, marinated carrot ribbons. White Balsamic dressing.

Meatball Salad

$17.00

Two Colossal Italian Meatballs in Marinara topped with creamy ricotta cheese & fresh basil with a salad of mixed Arcadia, Roma tomatoes & fresh shaved Parmesan,

Leafy Greens Dinner Salad

$12.00

Salmon Salad

$22.00

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Soups

Squash Soup Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Tomato Bisque

$9.00

Brunch Specials

Three Cheese Meatball Sandwich

$13.50

Meatballs with Marinara on a fresh baked warm & crusty 8" baguette topped with fresh shaved Parmesan, Mozzarella, Romano.

Chicken And Greens Sandwich With Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Sandwich

$12.00

Quiche

$15.00

Dinner Entrees Warm Desserts

Salmon

$29.00Out of stock

Seabass

$32.00

Lake Erie wild caught Walleye, white wine butter poached, topped with sauteed spinach, Grape tomatoes, capers. Side of Yukon dill potatoes. House side salad with white balsamic dressing.

Cast Iron Sirloin

$30.00

Filet

$54.00

Pork Chop

$29.00

Angus Beef Pot Roast

$30.00

Tender Pot Roast with Roasted Carrots & Yukon Potatoes. House Salad with white Balsamic Dressing

Mushroom Ravioli

$22.00

Mushroom & cheese ravioli in a white wine butter sauce.

Pasta Meatball

$19.00

Two colossal meatballs & fresh linguine in our marinara sauce topped with fresh shaved Parmesan and a touch of basil & Ricotta cheese.

Brown Butter Cake, Caramel , ice cream

$9.50

Garlic Shrimp Linguine

$26.00

Fresh linguine & shrimp tossed in a garlic, white wine butter sauce. Topped with fresh shaved Parmesan. All natural shrimp with no chemicals or antibiotics.

Butternut Squash Rav.

$27.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$27.00

Chicken Rondi

$28.00Out of stock

Cajun Shrimp Linguini

$26.00

Five blackened Cajun Shrimp on a bed of fresh linguine with red pepper flakes tossed n a white wine butter sauce House Salad

Goat Cheese Rav & Scallops

$32.00Out of stock

Pork Tenderloin

$19.00Out of stock

Pork tenderloin topped with a apple, onion compote served with mashed potatoes & glazed carrots. House salad

Rav Goat Lemon Aspargus

$23.00Out of stock

Waygu

$54.00Out of stock

Pork Shank

$40.00Out of stock

Salad Chicken Caprese Dinner Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens with an organic Chicken Breast, fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomatoes. White Balsamic Dressing

Portabella Mushroom

$16.00Out of stock

Chic Parm

$17.00Out of stock

Pesto Chicken Pappardelle prefix

$29.00Out of stock

Portabella Mushroom Truffle Rosetto

$24.00Out of stock

Shrimp Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Cod

$25.00Out of stock

Wagyu Shrimp

$39.00Out of stock

Short Rib Croute

$24.00Out of stock

Omlette 3 Egg With Potato

$15.00Out of stock

Gourmet Omlette

$22.00Out of stock

Chipotle Lime Red Quinoa Rice Pilaf with Fire Roasted Vegetables

$12.00Out of stock

Sausage Platter

$17.00Out of stock

New Years 4 Course

$68.00Out of stock

Extra Side Mushrooms

$5.00

Potato Carrot Gnocchi

$22.00Out of stock

Valentines Wagyu

$75.00Out of stock

Valentines Scallops Rav

$75.00Out of stock

Valentines Lamb

$75.00Out of stock

Mushroom Stuffed Rice Veg

$19.00Out of stock

Rondelli Panko

$27.00Out of stock

Pierogi

$19.00Out of stock

Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Pasta Meatball Half Portion

$13.00

Walleye

$30.00

Surf And Turf

$36.00

Thanksgiving Dinner

$35.00

Buratta Rav

$24.00

Buratta Rav with Shrimp

$30.00

Valentines Dinner

$160.00Out of stock

Corned Beef

$16.00

Pesto Linguini

$17.00

Prime Rib

$19.00

Ravioli Meatball

$26.00

WW Salmon

$24.00

Walleye Dinner

$32.00

Hala Chicken Screwers

$25.00

Tuscan Pasta

$24.00

Desserts Cold

Lemon Marscapone Cake

$8.50

Choc Mousse Cake

$10.50
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.50

CLASSIC CREAMY CHEESECAKE MADE FROM CREAM CHEESE, SUGAR, FRESH EGGS & CREAM W/ A TOUCH OF LEMON ON A BUTTERY GRAHAM

Mixed Berry Compote

$1.50

Chocolate Sauce

$1.25

Caramel Sauce

$2.00

Whole Blueberry Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Lemon Whole Cake 12 Slice

$68.00

Whole Choc Moose Torte 10 Slice

$85.00

Cheese Plate

$12.00

3 cheeses chef's choice, fruit, crostini. Serves 1-2 people.

Ice Cream Sundae One Top

$6.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$23.00

Macroon Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Choc Rasp Cake

$10.50

Trio Gourmand

$6.00

Cannoli

$6.00
Mixed Berry Tart Whole 12pc

Mixed Berry Tart Whole 12pc

$56.00

Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.

Cheese Cake 10 pc Whole

Cheese Cake 10 pc Whole

$68.00

CLASSIC CREAMY CHEESECAKE MADE FROM CREAM CHEESE, SUGAR, FRESH EGGS & CREAM W/ A TOUCH OF LEMON ON A BUTTERY GRAHAM CRUST.

Citrus Cake

$9.00

Pasterie

$2.00

Choc Chambord Berry Cake

$11.50

Vegan

Vegan platter, Quiona, rice, spinach, portobella, spicy tomatoes

$17.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Food, Wine, Beer and Spirits. Dine in or on our outdoor patio. Private space available for your function. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1023 Bridge Street, Astabula, OH 44004

Directions

Fitzgerald's Wine Bar, Restaurant & Shop image

