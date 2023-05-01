Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fitz's Delmar Loop

6605 Delmar Blvd

University City, MO 63130

Food

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.29

Cauliflower florets lightly dusted in seasoned cornmeal then flash-fried and tossed with our spicy buffalo sauce, served with celery sticks and ranch dressing **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.29

Chargrilled Southwest seasoned sliced chicken breast, shredded Mozzarella cheese, grilled white onions and mixed peppers served in a warm flour tortilla with housemade poblano corn salsa **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$12.99

Housemade hummus served with fresh red bell peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, celery sticks and grilled pita wedges **IF GLUTEN FREE IS SELECTED, PITA WILL BE OMITTED AND REPLACED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS**

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$13.79

Fitz's french fries topped with plenty of classic chili, housemade cheese sauce, crumbled Applewood smoked bacon bits, and crispy onion tanglers **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Fitz's Pickle Chips

Fitz's Pickle Chips

$10.49

Our bottle cap shaped Kosher pickle chips are lightly breaded in seasoned flour, then flash-fried and served with ranch dressing **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.99

Freshly made corn tortilla chips generously topped with Applewood smoked hand-pulled pork, housemade cheese sauce, baked beans, and Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$11.99

Oven baked Bavarian style pretzels (4) served with housemade cheese dipping sauce **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.29

A creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese and spices topped with tomatoes and Parmesan cheese, served with grilled pita bread **IF GLUTEN FREE IS SELECTED, PITA WILL BE OMITTED AND REPLACED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS**

Toasted Ravs

Toasted Ravs

$12.49

A St. Louis original! Our breaded and toasted large beef raviolis (8) are topped with Parmesan cheese served with housemade marinara dipping sauce **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Wonder Wings

Wonder Wings

$15.99

Lightly breaded jumbo chicken wings tossed in our housemade spicy buffalo sauce, served with celery sticks and ranch dressing **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Gumbo & Chili

Cup of Fitz's Cajun Gumbo

Cup of Fitz's Cajun Gumbo

$5.99

Our housemade New Orleans style gumbo, loaded with shrimp, clams, bay scallops, Tasso ham, andouille sausage, okra, chopped veggies and Cajun spices, topped with white rice.

Bowl of Fitz's Cajun Gumbo

Bowl of Fitz's Cajun Gumbo

$8.99

Our housemade New Orleans style gumbo, loaded with shrimp, clams, bay scallops, Tasso ham, andouille sausage, okra, chopped veggies and Cajun spices, topped with white rice.

Cup of Housemade Chili

Cup of Housemade Chili

$5.99

Our original recipe made with fresh ground beef, onions, chopped tomatoes, red beans & spices, topped with shredded Colby jack cheese and diced red onion, oyster crackers served on the side

Bowl of Housemade Chili

Bowl of Housemade Chili

$8.99

Our original recipe made with fresh ground beef, onions, chopped tomatoes, red beans & spices, topped with shredded Colby jack cheese and diced red onion, oyster crackers served on the side

Salads

Cajun Blackened Caesar Salad

Cajun Blackened Caesar Salad

$14.29

Guests' choice of blackened sliced chicken breast OR fresh salmon filet served on a bed of chopped romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons & grated Parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Chopped romaine and mixed greens topped with house smoked turkey chunks, Applewood smoked bacon bits, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocado, tomato & crumbled bleu cheese served with creamy bleu cheese dressing

Firecracker Salad

Firecracker Salad

$14.49

Mixed greens topped with sliced fried chicken tenders tossed in housemade spicy buffalo sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, red onion & crumbled bleu cheese, served with Southwestern ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.29

Chopped romaine and mixed greens topped with sliced grilled chicken breast, avocado slices, diced tomatoes, sliced red onions, cucumbers, & roasted red peppers served with housemade Italian dressing

La Fiesta Salad

La Fiesta Salad

$14.29

Chopped romaine and mixed greens, sliced grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans, red onion, avocado, queso fresco crumbles & crunchy corn tortilla strips served with housemade avocado ranch dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$14.49

"Falafel Burger" with tzatziki sauce on top of chopped romaine, tomatoes, red onions, chopped cucumbers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese crumbles, served with our tangy Greek dressing

Waldorf Salad

Waldorf Salad

$14.79

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, red onion and feta cheese crumbles, served with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Big Green Betty Salad

Big Green Betty Salad

$15.49

Pepper Jack Bottler's Burger with crispy onion tanglers served on top of chopped romaine and mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped red onions and Fitz's famous pickle chips, served with our honey mustard dressing

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$14.79

Mixed Greens topped with sliced grilled chicken, red peppers, spicy roasted cashews, mandarin oranges, and crispy wonton strips, served with our tangy teriyaki dressing

Side Chop Salad

Side Chop Salad

$5.49

Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, cucumber, Colby jack cheese & choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, grated parmesan, garlic croutons & Caesar dressing

Burgers

Burgers come with your choice of fries, housemade coleslaw, fresh fruit, or our original Fitz's baked beans. If no side is chosen you will receive fries as a default side (unless otherwise stated). Additionally available for an upcharge we have a side chopped salad, side Caesar salad, sweet potato fries, breaded onion rings, cup of Fitz's Cajun gumbo, housemade chili
Bottler's Burger

Bottler's Burger

$12.79

Our most popular burger is seared on a flat top grill and served on a toasted sesame bun along with a side of our famous Kitchen Sauce and French fries

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.29

Cajun Blackened Bottler's Burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles and crispy onion rings, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of French fries

Bourbon Burger

Bourbon Burger

$14.99

Bottler's Burger, topped with smoked cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon & crispy onion tanglers, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of our housemade bourbon mayo and French fries

STL BBQ Burger

STL BBQ Burger

$14.49

Bottler’s Burger topped with smoked cheddar cheese, our specialty Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce, crispy onion tanglers, served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries

Jalapeño Ranch Burger

Jalapeño Ranch Burger

$14.49

Bottler's Burger topped with Colby Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, Fitz's pickle chips and crispy jalapeños and ranch drizzle served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries

King Louis Burger

King Louis Burger

$15.99

Bottler's Burger topped with provolone cheese, Philly-style shaved ribeye steak, grilled onions, mixed peppers & American cheese slices served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries

La Pizza Burger

La Pizza Burger

$14.99

Bottler's Burger stacked with layers or housemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and Volpi pepperoni slices served on a toasted sesame seed bun then topped with even more cheese and pepperoni, served with a side of French fries

Loop Deluxe Burger

Loop Deluxe Burger

$15.99

Double Decker Bottler's Burger topped with American & cheddar cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and our specialty Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce, served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.99

Bottler's Burger topped with American cheese and grilled onions served on toasted marbled rye bread served with our famous Kitchen Sauce, served with a side of French fries

River City Burger

River City Burger

$14.79

Bottler's Burger, topped with American cheese & Applewood smoked bacon served on a sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries

Sunshine Burger

Sunshine Burger

$14.79

Bottler's Burger topped with a farm fresh fried egg, Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack & Colby Jack cheeses, served between grilled Texas toast, with a side of French fries

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Chargrilled turkey burger made with fresh ground turkey seasoned with our custom blend of herbs and spices, topped with Swiss and cheddar cheeses served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of chili mayo, served with a side of French fries

"Falafel" Burger

"Falafel" Burger

$12.79

Our falafel inspired veggie burger is made with garbanzo beans, rolled oats, spinach, caramelized onions, & roasted red peppers, topped with feta cheese crumbles, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of tzatziki sauce, served with a side of French fries

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.79

Classic Impossible Burger patty topped with Colby Jack cheese, served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries

Sandwiches & Wraps

Sandwiches and Wraps come with your choice of fries, housemade coleslaw, fresh fruit, or our original Fitz's baked beans. If no side is chosen you will receive fries as a default side (unless otherwise stated). Additionally available for an upcharge we have a side chopped salad, side Caesar salad, sweet potato fries, breaded onion rings, cup of Fitz's Cajun gumbo, housemade chili
House Smoked Brisket Sandwich

House Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$14.49

Sliced Applewood smoked beef brisket topped with cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws and Fitz's Root Beer BBQ sauce on toasted split-top Kaiser roll, with a side of French fries

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$13.29

Chargrilled chicken breast topped with sliced provolone cheese & Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion, served on a toasted split-top kaiser roll, with a side of French fries

The Cuban Sandwich

The Cuban Sandwich

$13.49

Housemade pulled pork topped with layers of sliced deli ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and spicy brown mustard, served on a toasted hoagie roll, with a side of French fries

French Dip

French Dip

$13.99

Shaved ribeye steak topped with melted Swiss cheese & crispy onion straws served on a grilled hoagie bun with housemade au jus, served with a side of French fries

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.49

Shaved & seasoned ribeye steak topped with grilled onions, mixed peppers, topped with sliced provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun, with a side of French fries

House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.79

Applewood smoked hand-pulled pork, seasoned with our custom rub, topped with our Fitz's Root Beer BBQ sauce and crispy onion straws served on a toasted split-top kaiser roll, with a side of French fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.29

Spicy marinated hand-breaded chicken breast fried crispy, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, & sliced tomatoes, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, smothered in chili mayo, served with a side of French fries

Sunny BLT

Sunny BLT

$13.79

Plenty of Applewood smoked bacon strips, topped with two (2) farm fresh fried eggs, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce & sliced tomatoes, served on grilled Texas toast with mayo on the side, served with a side of French fries

Old-Fashioned Turkey Club

Old-Fashioned Turkey Club

$13.49

Hand-sliced house smoked turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, & tomato, served on grilled Texas toast with a side of housemade chili mayo, served with a side of French fries