- Fitz's Delmar Loop - 6605 Delmar Blvd
Fitz's Delmar Loop 6605 Delmar Blvd
No reviews yet
6605 Delmar Blvd
University City, MO 63130
Popular Items
Kid's Mac 'N Cheese
Traditional small elbow shaped pasta mixed with classic warm cheese sauce, served with smiley fries
Delmar Chili Mac
Italian corkscrew pasta generously topped with our original Fitz's housemade chili, warm cheese sauce, shredded Colby Jack cheese and chopped red onions
Food
Starters
Buffalo Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets lightly dusted in seasoned cornmeal then flash-fried and tossed with our spicy buffalo sauce, served with celery sticks and ranch dressing **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Fajita Quesadilla
Chargrilled Southwest seasoned sliced chicken breast, shredded Mozzarella cheese, grilled white onions and mixed peppers served in a warm flour tortilla with housemade poblano corn salsa **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Hummus Platter
Housemade hummus served with fresh red bell peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, celery sticks and grilled pita wedges **IF GLUTEN FREE IS SELECTED, PITA WILL BE OMITTED AND REPLACED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS**
Loaded Fries
Fitz's french fries topped with plenty of classic chili, housemade cheese sauce, crumbled Applewood smoked bacon bits, and crispy onion tanglers **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Fitz's Pickle Chips
Our bottle cap shaped Kosher pickle chips are lightly breaded in seasoned flour, then flash-fried and served with ranch dressing **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Pulled Pork Nachos
Freshly made corn tortilla chips generously topped with Applewood smoked hand-pulled pork, housemade cheese sauce, baked beans, and Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce
Pretzel Sticks
Oven baked Bavarian style pretzels (4) served with housemade cheese dipping sauce **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese and spices topped with tomatoes and Parmesan cheese, served with grilled pita bread **IF GLUTEN FREE IS SELECTED, PITA WILL BE OMITTED AND REPLACED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS**
Toasted Ravs
A St. Louis original! Our breaded and toasted large beef raviolis (8) are topped with Parmesan cheese served with housemade marinara dipping sauce **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Wonder Wings
Lightly breaded jumbo chicken wings tossed in our housemade spicy buffalo sauce, served with celery sticks and ranch dressing **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Gumbo & Chili
Cup of Fitz's Cajun Gumbo
Our housemade New Orleans style gumbo, loaded with shrimp, clams, bay scallops, Tasso ham, andouille sausage, okra, chopped veggies and Cajun spices, topped with white rice.
Bowl of Fitz's Cajun Gumbo
Our housemade New Orleans style gumbo, loaded with shrimp, clams, bay scallops, Tasso ham, andouille sausage, okra, chopped veggies and Cajun spices, topped with white rice.
Cup of Housemade Chili
Our original recipe made with fresh ground beef, onions, chopped tomatoes, red beans & spices, topped with shredded Colby jack cheese and diced red onion, oyster crackers served on the side
Bowl of Housemade Chili
Our original recipe made with fresh ground beef, onions, chopped tomatoes, red beans & spices, topped with shredded Colby jack cheese and diced red onion, oyster crackers served on the side
Salads
Cajun Blackened Caesar Salad
Guests' choice of blackened sliced chicken breast OR fresh salmon filet served on a bed of chopped romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons & grated Parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine and mixed greens topped with house smoked turkey chunks, Applewood smoked bacon bits, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocado, tomato & crumbled bleu cheese served with creamy bleu cheese dressing
Firecracker Salad
Mixed greens topped with sliced fried chicken tenders tossed in housemade spicy buffalo sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, red onion & crumbled bleu cheese, served with Southwestern ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine and mixed greens topped with sliced grilled chicken breast, avocado slices, diced tomatoes, sliced red onions, cucumbers, & roasted red peppers served with housemade Italian dressing
La Fiesta Salad
Chopped romaine and mixed greens, sliced grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans, red onion, avocado, queso fresco crumbles & crunchy corn tortilla strips served with housemade avocado ranch dressing
Mediterranean Salad
"Falafel Burger" with tzatziki sauce on top of chopped romaine, tomatoes, red onions, chopped cucumbers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese crumbles, served with our tangy Greek dressing
Waldorf Salad
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, red onion and feta cheese crumbles, served with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Big Green Betty Salad
Pepper Jack Bottler's Burger with crispy onion tanglers served on top of chopped romaine and mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped red onions and Fitz's famous pickle chips, served with our honey mustard dressing
Chicken Teriyaki Salad
Mixed Greens topped with sliced grilled chicken, red peppers, spicy roasted cashews, mandarin oranges, and crispy wonton strips, served with our tangy teriyaki dressing
Side Chop Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, cucumber, Colby jack cheese & choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, grated parmesan, garlic croutons & Caesar dressing
Burgers
Bottler's Burger
Our most popular burger is seared on a flat top grill and served on a toasted sesame bun along with a side of our famous Kitchen Sauce and French fries
Black & Bleu Burger
Cajun Blackened Bottler's Burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles and crispy onion rings, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of French fries
Bourbon Burger
Bottler's Burger, topped with smoked cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon & crispy onion tanglers, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of our housemade bourbon mayo and French fries
STL BBQ Burger
Bottler’s Burger topped with smoked cheddar cheese, our specialty Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce, crispy onion tanglers, served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries
Jalapeño Ranch Burger
Bottler's Burger topped with Colby Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, Fitz's pickle chips and crispy jalapeños and ranch drizzle served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries
King Louis Burger
Bottler's Burger topped with provolone cheese, Philly-style shaved ribeye steak, grilled onions, mixed peppers & American cheese slices served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries
La Pizza Burger
Bottler's Burger stacked with layers or housemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and Volpi pepperoni slices served on a toasted sesame seed bun then topped with even more cheese and pepperoni, served with a side of French fries
Loop Deluxe Burger
Double Decker Bottler's Burger topped with American & cheddar cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and our specialty Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce, served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries
Patty Melt
Bottler's Burger topped with American cheese and grilled onions served on toasted marbled rye bread served with our famous Kitchen Sauce, served with a side of French fries
River City Burger
Bottler's Burger, topped with American cheese & Applewood smoked bacon served on a sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries
Sunshine Burger
Bottler's Burger topped with a farm fresh fried egg, Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack & Colby Jack cheeses, served between grilled Texas toast, with a side of French fries
Turkey Burger
Chargrilled turkey burger made with fresh ground turkey seasoned with our custom blend of herbs and spices, topped with Swiss and cheddar cheeses served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of chili mayo, served with a side of French fries
"Falafel" Burger
Our falafel inspired veggie burger is made with garbanzo beans, rolled oats, spinach, caramelized onions, & roasted red peppers, topped with feta cheese crumbles, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of tzatziki sauce, served with a side of French fries
Impossible Burger
Classic Impossible Burger patty topped with Colby Jack cheese, served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries
Sandwiches & Wraps
House Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Sliced Applewood smoked beef brisket topped with cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws and Fitz's Root Beer BBQ sauce on toasted split-top Kaiser roll, with a side of French fries
Chicken Club
Chargrilled chicken breast topped with sliced provolone cheese & Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion, served on a toasted split-top kaiser roll, with a side of French fries
The Cuban Sandwich
Housemade pulled pork topped with layers of sliced deli ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and spicy brown mustard, served on a toasted hoagie roll, with a side of French fries
French Dip
Shaved ribeye steak topped with melted Swiss cheese & crispy onion straws served on a grilled hoagie bun with housemade au jus, served with a side of French fries
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved & seasoned ribeye steak topped with grilled onions, mixed peppers, topped with sliced provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun, with a side of French fries
House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
Applewood smoked hand-pulled pork, seasoned with our custom rub, topped with our Fitz's Root Beer BBQ sauce and crispy onion straws served on a toasted split-top kaiser roll, with a side of French fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy marinated hand-breaded chicken breast fried crispy, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, & sliced tomatoes, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, smothered in chili mayo, served with a side of French fries
Sunny BLT
Plenty of Applewood smoked bacon strips, topped with two (2) farm fresh fried eggs, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce & sliced tomatoes, served on grilled Texas toast with mayo on the side, served with a side of French fries
Old-Fashioned Turkey Club
Hand-sliced house smoked turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, & tomato, served on grilled Texas toast with a side of housemade chili mayo, served with a side of French fries