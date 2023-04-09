- Home
Fitz's South County 5244 S Lindbergh Blvd
5244 S Lindbergh Blvd
St Louis, MO 63126
Food
Starters
Buffalo Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets lightly dusted in seasoned cornmeal then flash-fried and tossed with our spicy buffalo sauce, served with celery sticks and ranch dressing **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Fajita Quesadilla
Chargrilled Southwest seasoned sliced chicken breast, shredded Mozzarella cheese, grilled white onions and mixed peppers served in a warm flour tortilla with housemade poblano corn salsa **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Hummus Platter
Housemade hummus served with fresh red bell peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, celery sticks and grilled pita wedges **IF GLUTEN FREE IS SELECTED, PITA WILL BE OMITTED AND REPLACED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS**
Loaded Fries
Fitz's french fries topped with plenty of classic chili, housemade cheese sauce, crumbled Applewood smoked bacon bits, and crispy onion tanglers **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Fitz's Pickle Chips
Our bottle cap shaped Kosher pickle chips are lightly breaded in seasoned flour, then flash-fried and served with ranch dressing **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Pulled Pork Nachos
Freshly made corn tortilla chips generously topped with Applewood smoked hand-pulled pork, housemade cheese sauce, baked beans, and Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce
Pretzel Sticks
Oven baked Bavarian style pretzels (4) served with housemade cheese dipping sauce **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese and spices topped with tomatoes and Parmesan cheese, served with grilled pita bread **IF GLUTEN FREE IS SELECTED, PITA WILL BE OMITTED AND REPLACED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS**
Toasted Ravs
A St. Louis original! Our breaded and toasted large beef raviolis (8) are topped with Parmesan cheese served with housemade marinara dipping sauce **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Wonder Wings
Lightly breaded jumbo chicken wings tossed in our housemade spicy buffalo sauce, served with celery sticks and ranch dressing **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Gumbo & Chili
Cup of Fitz's Cajun Gumbo
Our housemade New Orleans style gumbo, loaded with shrimp, clams, bay scallops, Tasso ham, andouille sausage, okra, chopped veggies and Cajun spices, topped with white rice.
Bowl of Fitz's Cajun Gumbo
Our housemade New Orleans style gumbo, loaded with shrimp, clams, bay scallops, Tasso ham, andouille sausage, okra, chopped veggies and Cajun spices, topped with white rice.
Cup of Housemade Chili
Our original recipe made with fresh ground beef, onions, chopped tomatoes, red beans & spices, topped with shredded Colby jack cheese and diced red onion, oyster crackers served on the side
Bowl of Housemade Chili
Our original recipe made with fresh ground beef, onions, chopped tomatoes, red beans & spices, topped with shredded Colby jack cheese and diced red onion, oyster crackers served on the side
Salads
Cajun Blackened Caesar Salad
Guests' choice of blackened sliced chicken breast OR fresh salmon filet served on a bed of chopped romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons & grated Parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine and mixed greens topped with house smoked turkey chunks, Applewood smoked bacon bits, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocado, tomato & crumbled bleu cheese served with creamy bleu cheese dressing
Firecracker Salad
Mixed greens topped with sliced fried chicken tenders tossed in housemade spicy buffalo sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, red onion & crumbled bleu cheese, served with Southwestern ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine and mixed greens topped with sliced grilled chicken breast, avocado slices, diced tomatoes, sliced red onions, cucumbers, & roasted red peppers served with housemade Italian dressing
La Fiesta Salad
Chopped romaine and mixed greens, sliced grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans, red onion, avocado, queso fresco crumbles & crunchy corn tortilla strips served with housemade avocado ranch dressing
Mediterranean Salad
"Falafel Burger" with tzatziki sauce on top of chopped romaine, tomatoes, red onions, chopped cucumbers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese crumbles, served with our tangy Greek dressing
Waldorf Salad
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, red onion and feta cheese crumbles, served with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Big Green Betty Salad
Pepper Jack Bottler's Burger with crispy onion tanglers served on top of chopped romaine and mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped red onions and Fitz's famous pickle chips, served with our honey mustard dressing
Chicken Teriyaki Salad
Mixed Greens topped with sliced grilled chicken, red peppers, spicy roasted cashews, mandarin oranges, and crispy wonton strips, served with our tangy teriyaki dressing
Side Chop Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, cucumber, Colby jack cheese & choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, grated parmesan, garlic croutons & Caesar dressing
Burgers
Bottler's Burger
Our most popular burger is seared on a flat top grill and served on a toasted sesame bun along with a side of our famous Kitchen Sauce and French fries
Black & Bleu Burger
Cajun Blackened Bottler's Burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles and crispy onion rings, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of French fries
Bourbon Burger
Bottler's Burger, topped with smoked cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon & crispy onion tanglers, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of our housemade bourbon mayo and French fries
STL BBQ Burger
Bottler’s Burger topped with smoked cheddar cheese, our specialty Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce, crispy onion tanglers, served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries
Jalapeño Ranch Burger
Bottler's Burger topped with Colby Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, Fitz's pickle chips and crispy jalapeños and ranch drizzle served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries
King Louis Burger
Bottler's Burger topped with provolone cheese, Philly-style shaved ribeye steak, grilled onions, mixed peppers & American cheese slices served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries
La Pizza Burger
Bottler's Burger stacked with layers or housemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and Volpi pepperoni slices served on a toasted sesame seed bun then topped with even more cheese and pepperoni, served with a side of French fries
Loop Deluxe Burger
Double Decker Bottler's Burger topped with American & cheddar cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and our specialty Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce, served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries
Patty Melt
Bottler's Burger topped with American cheese and grilled onions served on toasted marbled rye bread served with our famous Kitchen Sauce, served with a side of French fries
River City Burger
Bottler's Burger, topped with American cheese & Applewood smoked bacon served on a sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries
Sunshine Burger
Bottler's Burger topped with a farm fresh fried egg, Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack & Colby Jack cheeses, served between grilled Texas toast, with a side of French fries
Turkey Burger
Chargrilled turkey burger made with fresh ground turkey seasoned with our custom blend of herbs and spices, topped with Swiss and cheddar cheeses served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of chili mayo, served with a side of French fries
"Falafel" Burger
Our falafel inspired veggie burger is made with garbanzo beans, rolled oats, spinach, caramelized onions, & roasted red peppers, topped with feta cheese crumbles, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of tzatziki sauce, served with a side of French fries
Impossible Burger
Classic Impossible Burger patty topped with Colby Jack cheese, served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries
Sandwiches & Wraps
House Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Sliced Applewood smoked beef brisket topped with cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws and Fitz's Root Beer BBQ sauce on toasted split-top Kaiser roll, with a side of French fries
Chicken Club
Chargrilled chicken breast topped with sliced provolone cheese & Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion, served on a toasted split-top kaiser roll, with a side of French fries
The Cuban Sandwich
Housemade pulled pork topped with layers of sliced deli ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and spicy brown mustard, served on a toasted hoagie roll, with a side of French fries
French Dip
Shaved ribeye steak topped with melted Swiss cheese & crispy onion straws served on a grilled hoagie bun with housemade au jus, served with a side of French fries
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved & seasoned ribeye steak topped with grilled onions, mixed peppers, topped with sliced provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun, with a side of French fries
House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
Applewood smoked hand-pulled pork, seasoned with our custom rub, topped with our Fitz's Root Beer BBQ sauce and crispy onion straws served on a toasted split-top kaiser roll, with a side of French fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy marinated hand-breaded chicken breast fried crispy, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, & sliced tomatoes, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, smothered in chili mayo, served with a side of French fries
Sunny BLT
Plenty of Applewood smoked bacon strips, topped with two (2) farm fresh fried eggs, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce & sliced tomatoes, served on grilled Texas toast with mayo on the side, served with a side of French fries
Old-Fashioned Turkey Club
Hand-sliced house smoked turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, & tomato, served on grilled Texas toast with a side of housemade chili mayo, served with a side of French fries
B.L.A.S.T. Wrap
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, avocado, house smoked turkey & tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla then grilled, served with avocado ranch on the side, served with a side of French fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders tossed in our housemade spicy buffalo sauce, shredded Colby Jack cheese, diced tomato, shredded romaine lettuce and housemade Southwestern ranch dressing wrapped in a red pepper tortilla, with a side of French fries
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Grilled fresh zucchini, yellow squash, portabella mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers and housemade hummus wrapped in a flour tortilla, with a side of French fries
House Specials
Fried Chicken Tenders
Lightly battered flash-fried all white-meat chicken tenders served with two sides and guests' choice of Honey Mustard, Ranch, Fitz's Root Beer BBQ or Spicy Buffalo Sauce, served with French fries and coleslaw
Delmar Chili Mac
Italian corkscrew pasta generously topped with our original Fitz's housemade chili, warm cheese sauce, shredded Colby Jack cheese and chopped red onions
Colossal Pork Steak
Hand-cut Applewood smoked pork steak seasoned with our custom rub, served on grilled Texas toast, topped with our specialty Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce & , served with sweet potato fries and our original baked beans
Scottish Fish & Chips
North Atlantic Haddock fillets hand-dipped in our own Schlafly Pale Ale beer batter, fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce, French fries and coleslaw
Fish Tacos
Flash-fried hand-breaded Haddock, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, onion, avocado, & crumbled queso fresco topped with chipotle mayo drizzle on corn tortillas with street corn medley
Grand Coney
Charred quarter-pound all beef hot dog served open-faced on a toasted hoagie roll then smothered with housemade chili, Colby Jack cheese and red onions served with breaded onion rings
Monster Burrito
Large flour grilled tortilla loaded with Southwestern spiced chicken, white rice, black beans, grilled onions, Colby Jack cheese, tomatoes & shredded lettuce served with fries, housemade poblano corn salsa
House Smoked Pork Plate
Applewood smoked hand-pulled pork, seasoned with our own custom rub, piled high on grilled Texas toast topped with our Fitz's Root Beer BBQ sauce, served with French fries and coleslaw
St. Louis Slinger
A local classic featuring crispy fries topped with a Bottler's burger, warm housemade cheese sauce, shredded Colby Jack cheese, Fitz's housemade chili and a sunny side up fresh farm egg
Fitz's St. Louis Smoked BBQ Sampler Platter
A generous serving of our very own Applewood smoked meats, seasoned with our custom rub, featuring hand-pulled pork, sliced beef brisket and hand-sliced turkey breast piled high on Texas toast, topped with Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce, served with French fries and our original baked beans
Housemade Pizzas
Three Meat Pizza
Bacon, hamburger, Volpi pepperoni slices, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, Italian spices and housemade pizza sauce
Italian Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, Italian spices & housemade pizza sauce
The Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella & parmesan cheeses & housemade pizza sauce topped with Volpi pepperoni slices
Spicy Buffalo Pizza
Crispy chicken tenders, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, & housemade spicy buffalo sauce topped with our Southwestern ranch dressing
For The Kids
Kid's Hamburger
Grilled hamburger served with smiley fries
Kid's Cheeseburger
Grilled hamburger topped with American cheese, served with smiley fries
Kid's Mac 'N Cheese
Traditional small elbow shaped pasta mixed with classic warm cheese sauce, served with smiley fries
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella & red pizza sauce, served with smiley fries **OUR KIDS PIZZAS CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella & red pizza sauce topped with Volpi pepperoni, served with smiley fries **OUR KIDS PIZZAS CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs
Honey battered, flash-fried (5 per order) served with smiley fries
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread with American cheese served with smiley fries
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Fried chicken tenders served with smiley fries
Kid's Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella with marinara for dipping (4 per order) served with smiley fries
Kid's Grilled Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips, grilled chicken chunks & cheese sauce served with smiley fries
Sides
Side of Cheese Sauce
Side of Baked Beans
Side of Black Beans & Rice
Side of Coleslaw
Side of Fruit
Side of Mac 'N Cheese
Side of Pita Bread
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Smiley Fries
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of Tortilla Chips
Dairy Bar
Floats
RB Float
draft Root Beer topped with vanilla ice cream
Black Forest
Fitz's Black Cherry topped with chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, berry drizzle and chocolate chips
Cookie Monster
draft Root Beer topped with cookie dough ice cream, whipped cream, Oreo crumbles, and a cherry on top
Eurostar
draft Root Beer topped with vanilla ice cream, original Nutella hazelnut spread, caramel drizzle and whipped cream
Ghostbuster
draft Root Beer topped with vanilla ice cream, genuine marshmallow fluff, Hershey's chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry on top
Ginger Breeze
Fitz's Ginger Ale topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, coconut flakes and crisp vanilla wafer
Gooey Louie
Draft Cream Soda topped with vanilla and chocolate ice creams, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a mini-square of our St. Louis original gooey butter cake
Grape Escape
Fitz's Grape Pop topped with strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, amd Haribo gummy bears
Hot'N Cold
Draft Cardinal Cream topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and fiery Red Hot cinnamon candies
Mighty Mocha
Fitz's Coffee Cola topped with chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, Hershey's chocolate sauce and crushed chocolate covered espresso beans
Strawberry Fields
Nod to Nelly
our tribute to City's famous rapper features Fitz's Hip Hop Pop topped with vanilla and strawberry ice creams, whipped cream, berry drizzle and an oatmeal raisin cookie... his fave!
Peachy Keen
Fitz's Peach Pop topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a peach gummy slice
Peanut Butter Cup
draft Cream Soda topped with chocolate ice cream, peanut butter, whipped cream and chocolate chips
Shirley T.
Fitz's Shirley Temple Soda topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, berry purée and a crisp vanilla wafer
S'mores
draft Cream Soda topped with chocolate ice cream, marshmallow fluff, Hershey's chocolate sauce, graham crackers and whipped cream
Spring Break
Fitz's Key Lime Soda topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, dried coconut flakes and a crisp vanilla wafer
Strawberry Fields
Fitz's Strawberry Pop topped with strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, berry purée and a crisp vanilla wafer
Sunburst
Fitz's Orange Pop topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, cookie straw and a cherry on top
Trolley Car
draft Cream Soda topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and Oreo crumbles
Trouble
draft Root Beer topped with cookie dough ice cream, chocolate hard shell, peanut butter pieces, whipped cream and a cherry on top
Beverages
BYO Four Pack
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Iconic St. Louis restaurant and craft soda microbrewery. Watch the bottling process and enjoy fresh food, soda, and floats with the family
5244 S Lindbergh Blvd, St Louis, MO 63126