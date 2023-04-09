Fitz's South County 5244 S Lindbergh Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.29

Cauliflower florets lightly dusted in seasoned cornmeal then flash-fried and tossed with our spicy buffalo sauce, served with celery sticks and ranch dressing **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.29

Chargrilled Southwest seasoned sliced chicken breast, shredded Mozzarella cheese, grilled white onions and mixed peppers served in a warm flour tortilla with housemade poblano corn salsa **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$12.99

Housemade hummus served with fresh red bell peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, celery sticks and grilled pita wedges **IF GLUTEN FREE IS SELECTED, PITA WILL BE OMITTED AND REPLACED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS**

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$13.79

Fitz's french fries topped with plenty of classic chili, housemade cheese sauce, crumbled Applewood smoked bacon bits, and crispy onion tanglers **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Fitz's Pickle Chips

Fitz's Pickle Chips

$10.49

Our bottle cap shaped Kosher pickle chips are lightly breaded in seasoned flour, then flash-fried and served with ranch dressing **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.99

Freshly made corn tortilla chips generously topped with Applewood smoked hand-pulled pork, housemade cheese sauce, baked beans, and Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$11.99

Oven baked Bavarian style pretzels (4) served with housemade cheese dipping sauce **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.29

A creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese and spices topped with tomatoes and Parmesan cheese, served with grilled pita bread **IF GLUTEN FREE IS SELECTED, PITA WILL BE OMITTED AND REPLACED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS**

Toasted Ravs

Toasted Ravs

$12.49

A St. Louis original! Our breaded and toasted large beef raviolis (8) are topped with Parmesan cheese served with housemade marinara dipping sauce **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Wonder Wings

Wonder Wings

$15.99

Lightly breaded jumbo chicken wings tossed in our housemade spicy buffalo sauce, served with celery sticks and ranch dressing **THIS ITEM CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Gumbo & Chili

Cup of Fitz's Cajun Gumbo

Cup of Fitz's Cajun Gumbo

$5.99

Our housemade New Orleans style gumbo, loaded with shrimp, clams, bay scallops, Tasso ham, andouille sausage, okra, chopped veggies and Cajun spices, topped with white rice.

Bowl of Fitz's Cajun Gumbo

Bowl of Fitz's Cajun Gumbo

$8.99

Our housemade New Orleans style gumbo, loaded with shrimp, clams, bay scallops, Tasso ham, andouille sausage, okra, chopped veggies and Cajun spices, topped with white rice.

Cup of Housemade Chili

Cup of Housemade Chili

$5.99

Our original recipe made with fresh ground beef, onions, chopped tomatoes, red beans & spices, topped with shredded Colby jack cheese and diced red onion, oyster crackers served on the side

Bowl of Housemade Chili

Bowl of Housemade Chili

$8.99

Our original recipe made with fresh ground beef, onions, chopped tomatoes, red beans & spices, topped with shredded Colby jack cheese and diced red onion, oyster crackers served on the side

Salads

Cajun Blackened Caesar Salad

Cajun Blackened Caesar Salad

$14.29

Guests' choice of blackened sliced chicken breast OR fresh salmon filet served on a bed of chopped romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons & grated Parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Chopped romaine and mixed greens topped with house smoked turkey chunks, Applewood smoked bacon bits, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocado, tomato & crumbled bleu cheese served with creamy bleu cheese dressing

Firecracker Salad

Firecracker Salad

$14.49

Mixed greens topped with sliced fried chicken tenders tossed in housemade spicy buffalo sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, red onion & crumbled bleu cheese, served with Southwestern ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.29

Chopped romaine and mixed greens topped with sliced grilled chicken breast, avocado slices, diced tomatoes, sliced red onions, cucumbers, & roasted red peppers served with housemade Italian dressing

La Fiesta Salad

La Fiesta Salad

$14.29

Chopped romaine and mixed greens, sliced grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans, red onion, avocado, queso fresco crumbles & crunchy corn tortilla strips served with housemade avocado ranch dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$14.49

"Falafel Burger" with tzatziki sauce on top of chopped romaine, tomatoes, red onions, chopped cucumbers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese crumbles, served with our tangy Greek dressing

Waldorf Salad

Waldorf Salad

$14.79

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, red onion and feta cheese crumbles, served with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Big Green Betty Salad

Big Green Betty Salad

$15.49

Pepper Jack Bottler's Burger with crispy onion tanglers served on top of chopped romaine and mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped red onions and Fitz's famous pickle chips, served with our honey mustard dressing

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$14.79

Mixed Greens topped with sliced grilled chicken, red peppers, spicy roasted cashews, mandarin oranges, and crispy wonton strips, served with our tangy teriyaki dressing

Side Chop Salad

Side Chop Salad

$5.49

Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, cucumber, Colby jack cheese & choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, grated parmesan, garlic croutons & Caesar dressing

Burgers

Burgers come with your choice of fries, housemade coleslaw, fresh fruit, or our original Fitz's baked beans. If no side is chosen you will receive fries as a default side (unless otherwise stated). Additionally available for an upcharge we have a side chopped salad, side Caesar salad, sweet potato fries, breaded onion rings, cup of Fitz's Cajun gumbo, housemade chili
Bottler's Burger

Bottler's Burger

$12.79

Our most popular burger is seared on a flat top grill and served on a toasted sesame bun along with a side of our famous Kitchen Sauce and French fries

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.29

Cajun Blackened Bottler's Burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles and crispy onion rings, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of French fries

Bourbon Burger

Bourbon Burger

$14.99

Bottler's Burger, topped with smoked cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon & crispy onion tanglers, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of our housemade bourbon mayo and French fries

STL BBQ Burger

STL BBQ Burger

$14.49

Bottler’s Burger topped with smoked cheddar cheese, our specialty Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce, crispy onion tanglers, served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries

Jalapeño Ranch Burger

Jalapeño Ranch Burger

$14.49

Bottler's Burger topped with Colby Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, Fitz's pickle chips and crispy jalapeños and ranch drizzle served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries

King Louis Burger

King Louis Burger

$15.99

Bottler's Burger topped with provolone cheese, Philly-style shaved ribeye steak, grilled onions, mixed peppers & American cheese slices served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries

La Pizza Burger

La Pizza Burger

$14.99

Bottler's Burger stacked with layers or housemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and Volpi pepperoni slices served on a toasted sesame seed bun then topped with even more cheese and pepperoni, served with a side of French fries

Loop Deluxe Burger

Loop Deluxe Burger

$15.99

Double Decker Bottler's Burger topped with American & cheddar cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and our specialty Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce, served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.99

Bottler's Burger topped with American cheese and grilled onions served on toasted marbled rye bread served with our famous Kitchen Sauce, served with a side of French fries

River City Burger

River City Burger

$14.79

Bottler's Burger, topped with American cheese & Applewood smoked bacon served on a sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries

Sunshine Burger

Sunshine Burger

$14.79

Bottler's Burger topped with a farm fresh fried egg, Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack & Colby Jack cheeses, served between grilled Texas toast, with a side of French fries

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Chargrilled turkey burger made with fresh ground turkey seasoned with our custom blend of herbs and spices, topped with Swiss and cheddar cheeses served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of chili mayo, served with a side of French fries

"Falafel" Burger

"Falafel" Burger

$12.79

Our falafel inspired veggie burger is made with garbanzo beans, rolled oats, spinach, caramelized onions, & roasted red peppers, topped with feta cheese crumbles, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a side of tzatziki sauce, served with a side of French fries

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.79

Classic Impossible Burger patty topped with Colby Jack cheese, served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with a side of French fries

Sandwiches & Wraps

Sandwiches and Wraps come with your choice of fries, housemade coleslaw, fresh fruit, or our original Fitz's baked beans. If no side is chosen you will receive fries as a default side (unless otherwise stated). Additionally available for an upcharge we have a side chopped salad, side Caesar salad, sweet potato fries, breaded onion rings, cup of Fitz's Cajun gumbo, housemade chili
House Smoked Brisket Sandwich

House Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$14.49

Sliced Applewood smoked beef brisket topped with cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws and Fitz's Root Beer BBQ sauce on toasted split-top Kaiser roll, with a side of French fries

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$13.29

Chargrilled chicken breast topped with sliced provolone cheese & Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion, served on a toasted split-top kaiser roll, with a side of French fries

The Cuban Sandwich

The Cuban Sandwich

$13.49

Housemade pulled pork topped with layers of sliced deli ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and spicy brown mustard, served on a toasted hoagie roll, with a side of French fries

French Dip

French Dip

$13.99

Shaved ribeye steak topped with melted Swiss cheese & crispy onion straws served on a grilled hoagie bun with housemade au jus, served with a side of French fries

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.49

Shaved & seasoned ribeye steak topped with grilled onions, mixed peppers, topped with sliced provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun, with a side of French fries

House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.79

Applewood smoked hand-pulled pork, seasoned with our custom rub, topped with our Fitz's Root Beer BBQ sauce and crispy onion straws served on a toasted split-top kaiser roll, with a side of French fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.29

Spicy marinated hand-breaded chicken breast fried crispy, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, & sliced tomatoes, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, smothered in chili mayo, served with a side of French fries

Sunny BLT

Sunny BLT

$13.79

Plenty of Applewood smoked bacon strips, topped with two (2) farm fresh fried eggs, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce & sliced tomatoes, served on grilled Texas toast with mayo on the side, served with a side of French fries

Old-Fashioned Turkey Club

Old-Fashioned Turkey Club

$13.49

Hand-sliced house smoked turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, & tomato, served on grilled Texas toast with a side of housemade chili mayo, served with a side of French fries

B.L.A.S.T. Wrap

B.L.A.S.T. Wrap

$13.29

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, avocado, house smoked turkey & tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla then grilled, served with avocado ranch on the side, served with a side of French fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Fried chicken tenders tossed in our housemade spicy buffalo sauce, shredded Colby Jack cheese, diced tomato, shredded romaine lettuce and housemade Southwestern ranch dressing wrapped in a red pepper tortilla, with a side of French fries

Grilled Veggie Wrap

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Grilled fresh zucchini, yellow squash, portabella mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers and housemade hummus wrapped in a flour tortilla, with a side of French fries

House Specials

Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Lightly battered flash-fried all white-meat chicken tenders served with two sides and guests' choice of Honey Mustard, Ranch, Fitz's Root Beer BBQ or Spicy Buffalo Sauce, served with French fries and coleslaw

Delmar Chili Mac

Delmar Chili Mac

$14.29

Italian corkscrew pasta generously topped with our original Fitz's housemade chili, warm cheese sauce, shredded Colby Jack cheese and chopped red onions

Colossal Pork Steak

Colossal Pork Steak

$15.99

Hand-cut Applewood smoked pork steak seasoned with our custom rub, served on grilled Texas toast, topped with our specialty Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce & , served with sweet potato fries and our original baked beans

Scottish Fish & Chips

Scottish Fish & Chips

$15.49

North Atlantic Haddock fillets hand-dipped in our own Schlafly Pale Ale beer batter, fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce, French fries and coleslaw

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.29

Flash-fried hand-breaded Haddock, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, onion, avocado, & crumbled queso fresco topped with chipotle mayo drizzle on corn tortillas with street corn medley

Grand Coney

Grand Coney

$13.49

Charred quarter-pound all beef hot dog served open-faced on a toasted hoagie roll then smothered with housemade chili, Colby Jack cheese and red onions served with breaded onion rings

Monster Burrito

Monster Burrito

$13.29

Large flour grilled tortilla loaded with Southwestern spiced chicken, white rice, black beans, grilled onions, Colby Jack cheese, tomatoes & shredded lettuce served with fries, housemade poblano corn salsa

House Smoked Pork Plate

House Smoked Pork Plate

$14.99

Applewood smoked hand-pulled pork, seasoned with our own custom rub, piled high on grilled Texas toast topped with our Fitz's Root Beer BBQ sauce, served with French fries and coleslaw

St. Louis Slinger

St. Louis Slinger

$15.99

A local classic featuring crispy fries topped with a Bottler's burger, warm housemade cheese sauce, shredded Colby Jack cheese, Fitz's housemade chili and a sunny side up fresh farm egg

Fitz's St. Louis Smoked BBQ Sampler Platter

Fitz's St. Louis Smoked BBQ Sampler Platter

$18.99

A generous serving of our very own Applewood smoked meats, seasoned with our custom rub, featuring hand-pulled pork, sliced beef brisket and hand-sliced turkey breast piled high on Texas toast, topped with Fitz's Root Beer BBQ Sauce, served with French fries and our original baked beans

Housemade Pizzas

Three Meat Pizza

Three Meat Pizza

$15.99

Bacon, hamburger, Volpi pepperoni slices, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, Italian spices and housemade pizza sauce

Italian Cheese Pizza

Italian Cheese Pizza

$13.49

Mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, Italian spices & housemade pizza sauce

The Pepperoni Pizza

The Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Mozzarella & parmesan cheeses & housemade pizza sauce topped with Volpi pepperoni slices

Spicy Buffalo Pizza

Spicy Buffalo Pizza

$14.49

Crispy chicken tenders, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, & housemade spicy buffalo sauce topped with our Southwestern ranch dressing

For The Kids

Kid's Hamburger

Kid's Hamburger

$7.99

Grilled hamburger served with smiley fries

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Grilled hamburger topped with American cheese, served with smiley fries

Kid's Mac 'N Cheese

Kid's Mac 'N Cheese

$7.99

Traditional small elbow shaped pasta mixed with classic warm cheese sauce, served with smiley fries

Kid's Cheese Pizza

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Mozzarella & red pizza sauce, served with smiley fries **OUR KIDS PIZZAS CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Mozzarella & red pizza sauce topped with Volpi pepperoni, served with smiley fries **OUR KIDS PIZZAS CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE**

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Honey battered, flash-fried (5 per order) served with smiley fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled white bread with American cheese served with smiley fries

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Fried chicken tenders served with smiley fries

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Breaded mozzarella with marinara for dipping (4 per order) served with smiley fries

Kid's Grilled Chicken Nachos

Kid's Grilled Chicken Nachos

$7.99

Tortilla chips, grilled chicken chunks & cheese sauce served with smiley fries

Sides

Side of Cheese Sauce

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.79
Side of Baked Beans

Side of Baked Beans

$3.99
Side of Black Beans & Rice

Side of Black Beans & Rice

$3.99
Side of Coleslaw

Side of Coleslaw

$3.99
Side of Fruit

Side of Fruit

$3.99
Side of Mac 'N Cheese

Side of Mac 'N Cheese

$3.99
Side of Pita Bread

Side of Pita Bread

$2.29
Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$3.99
Basket of Onion Rings

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.99
Basket of Smiley Fries

Basket of Smiley Fries

$3.99
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99
Basket of Tortilla Chips

Basket of Tortilla Chips

$3.49

Dairy Bar

Floats

RB Float

RB Float

$7.99

draft Root Beer topped with vanilla ice cream

Black Forest

Black Forest

$7.99

Fitz's Black Cherry topped with chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, berry drizzle and chocolate chips

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$7.99

draft Root Beer topped with cookie dough ice cream, whipped cream, Oreo crumbles, and a cherry on top

Eurostar

Eurostar

$7.99

draft Root Beer topped with vanilla ice cream, original Nutella hazelnut spread, caramel drizzle and whipped cream

Ghostbuster

Ghostbuster

$7.99

draft Root Beer topped with vanilla ice cream, genuine marshmallow fluff, Hershey's chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry on top

Ginger Breeze

Ginger Breeze

$7.99

Fitz's Ginger Ale topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, coconut flakes and crisp vanilla wafer

Gooey Louie

Gooey Louie

$7.99

Draft Cream Soda topped with vanilla and chocolate ice creams, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a mini-square of our St. Louis original gooey butter cake

Grape Escape

Grape Escape

$7.99

Fitz's Grape Pop topped with strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, amd Haribo gummy bears

Hot'N Cold

Hot'N Cold

$7.99

Draft Cardinal Cream topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and fiery Red Hot cinnamon candies

Mighty Mocha

Mighty Mocha

$7.99

Fitz's Coffee Cola topped with chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, Hershey's chocolate sauce and crushed chocolate covered espresso beans

Mt. Everest Special

Mt. Everest Special

$7.99

Strawberry Fields

Nod to Nelly

Nod to Nelly

$7.99

our tribute to City's famous rapper features Fitz's Hip Hop Pop topped with vanilla and strawberry ice creams, whipped cream, berry drizzle and an oatmeal raisin cookie... his fave!

Peachy Keen

Peachy Keen

$7.99

Fitz's Peach Pop topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a peach gummy slice

Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.99

draft Cream Soda topped with chocolate ice cream, peanut butter, whipped cream and chocolate chips

Shirley T.

Shirley T.

$7.99

Fitz's Shirley Temple Soda topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, berry purée and a crisp vanilla wafer

S'mores

S'mores

$7.99

draft Cream Soda topped with chocolate ice cream, marshmallow fluff, Hershey's chocolate sauce, graham crackers and whipped cream

Spring Break

Spring Break

$7.99

Fitz's Key Lime Soda topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, dried coconut flakes and a crisp vanilla wafer

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$7.99

Fitz's Strawberry Pop topped with strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, berry purée and a crisp vanilla wafer

Sunburst

Sunburst

$7.99

Fitz's Orange Pop topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, cookie straw and a cherry on top

Trolley Car

Trolley Car

$7.99

draft Cream Soda topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and Oreo crumbles

Trouble

Trouble

$7.99

draft Root Beer topped with cookie dough ice cream, chocolate hard shell, peanut butter pieces, whipped cream and a cherry on top

Shakes, Malts, Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$7.99
Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$7.99
Shake

Shake

$7.99
Malt

Malt

$7.99
Root Beer Shake

Root Beer Shake

$7.99

Beverages

BYO Four Pack

Build Your Own 4-Pack

Build Your Own 4-Pack

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Iconic St. Louis restaurant and craft soda microbrewery. Watch the bottling process and enjoy fresh food, soda, and floats with the family

Location

5244 S Lindbergh Blvd, St Louis, MO 63126

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
