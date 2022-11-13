Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fitzwilly's Restaurant

23 Main Street

Northampton, MA 01060

Popular Items

Spicy Caesar Salad - CHICKEN
Wicked Alfredo
Single Boneless

CONDIMENTS / UTENSILS

UTENSILS - FORK/KNIFE/SPOON

Only included if requested

NAPKINS

Only included if requested

SALT / PEPPER

Only included if requested

KETCHUP

Only included if requested

MAYO

Only included if requested

MUSTARD

Only included if requested

APPETIZERS

New England Scallop Chowder - Crock

$8.00
French Onion Soup

$8.00

Croutons, swiss cheese.

Baked Potato Fritters

$8.50

Smoked bacon, green onion, Southern style white gravy

Pan Seared Potstickers

$9.50

Pork dumplings, Szechuan sauce.

Arancini

$9.50

Parmesan risotto balls, mozzarella, marinara sauce

Grilled Cilantro Lime Shrimp

$13.00

Greens, pineapple salsa

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Balsamic glaze, spicy aioli

Gorgonzola & Garlic Bread

$12.00

Gorgonzola and allouette cheese.

WINGS

Single Boneless

$12.00
Double Boneless

$19.50
Triple Boneless

$28.00
Quad Boneless

$34.00
8 Wings

$12.50
12 Wings

$16.50
25 Wings

$32.00
50 Wings

$55.00

ENTREES

Maple Bourbon Steak Tips

$24.00

Char-grilled, portabella mushrooms, crispy onion straws, wild mushroom risotto

Boneless Short Rib

$24.00

Red wine mushroom demi glace, garlic mashed potato, vegetable.

Salmon-Shrimp Tuscany

$25.00

Tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic, spinach, white wine sauce, mashed potato.

Cajun Jambalaya

$19.50

Shrimp, chicken, andouille, rice, creole sauce, cornbread

Harvest Risotto

$17.00

Parmesan risotto, local butternut squash, wild mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon.

Bolognese

$18.00Out of stock

Beef, pork, sausage, tomato, penne, parmesan and a touch of cream

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Seasoned beef, corn, brown gravy, mashed potatoes.

Wicked Alfredo

$19.00

Andouille, chicken, roasted red peppers, penne pasta, red pepper alfredo sauce,

Shrimp & Pancetta Alfredo

$22.00

Wild mushrooms, spinach, penne, garlic crostini

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Beer batter, french fries, coleslaw.

Chicken Palermo

$18.00

Cracker crusted breat, sun-dried tomato pesto cream sauce, wild mushrooms, baby kale, garlic, sage, penne pasta, garlic crostini

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.00

Boneless breast, mashed potato, southern style white gravy, local corn medly

Baked Atlantic Haddock

$19.00

Cracker crumb topping, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable.

SMOKEHOUSE BBQ

Memphis Mac 'n Cheese

$18.00

House smoked pulled pork, crispy onion straws, smokey bbq sauce

Smoked Half Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Jack Daniel's barbecue sauce.

Tuscaloosa Pulled Pork Plate

$18.00

Carolina barbecue sauce.

SALADS

Spicy Caesar Salad - CHICKEN

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, chopped egg, croutons, parmesan, spicy caesar dressing.

Spicy Caesar Salad - SALMON

$17.50

Romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, chopped egg, croutons, parmesan, spicy caesar dressing.

Chipotle Chicken Tostada Salad

$15.00

Corn tortillas, brasied chipotle chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted corn, choice of dressing

Autumn Chopped Salad

$13.00

Baby kale, roasted butternut squash, pepitas, croutons, craisens, parmesan cheese, fried sage, maple bacon vinaigrette dressing

SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Carolina barbecue sauce, coleslaw.

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Vermont cheddar, caramelized onion, arugula, grilled sourdough.

Thanksgiving Sammy

$16.00

House roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry chutney, mayonnaise and crispy onions on sourdough. Served with a side of gravy for dipping.

Autumn Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Sharp cheddar, maple roasted butternut squash, tomato, spinach, sourdough

Fish Tacos

$13.50

Battered haddock, cabbage, pico de gallo, jalapeno lime crema.

Country Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Waffle batter, bacon jam aioli, cheddar, lettuce and tomato

Grilled Reuben

$14.50

Corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, grilled marble rye bread.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.50

Marinated breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing.

Pulled Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Bacon jam, melted cheddar, cool slaw, onion straws, ciabatta roll.

GREAT BIG BURGERS

American BJAM Burger

$16.00

Bacon Jam, grilled onions, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and Thousand Island dressing.

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Bacon, cheddar, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce and ranch

French Onion Burger

$16.00

Caramelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion straws.

Bacon Burger

$15.50

Add bacon to the Cheeseburger.

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.50

Old fashioned, hand pressed, served on a toasted brioche roll with your choice of cheese.

Beyond Meat Veggie Burger

$15.00

Protein packed, vegan, gluten free, GMO free and soy-free. This is the best meatless burger you've ever tried.

California Turkey Burger

$15.00

Fresh ground turkey, tomato, lettuce, red pepper aoili

SIDES

Side Guacamole

$4.75

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Side Potato Salad

$2.50

Side Vegetable

$2.50

Side Sweet Fries

$4.75

Side Mac Cheese

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Chips and Salsa

$4.50

KIDS

Kids Hamburger

$7.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kids Pasta

$7.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Kids PB & J

$7.95
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
The Fitzwilly's story began in 1974 as an exercise in comfort, quality food, great service, and moderate prices, that would cause our customers to come back time and time again. For over 40 years, our commitment has not changed. We have watched the Pioneer Valley grow and change. Customers are "Old Friends" who have continued to return. We invite you to stop in and meet the Fitzwilly Family as you travel north to "ski country," on your way to enjoy the beautiful New England foliage, or on your way to one of the great concerts at Tanglewood. Fitzwilly's is located in downtown Northampton on 23 Main Street, near Interstate 91 (exit 18), at the intersection of Routes 5 & 9.

23 Main Street, Northampton, MA 01060

