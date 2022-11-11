Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken

Five and Dime Pizza

97 Reviews

$

2378 Beech Ave

Buena Vista, VA 24416

BYO 12 Inch Pizza
Chicken Wings
BYO 16 Inch Pizza

BYO Pizza

BYO 12 Inch Pizza

$5.99

BYO 16 Inch Pizza

$10.99

Specialty Pizzas

12" BBQ Chicken

$6.74

12" Buffalo Chicken

$6.74

12" Little Brother Pizza

$7.49

12" Big Brother (The Works) Pizza

$9.74

12" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$8.24

12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$7.49

12" Chili Pizza

$5.99Out of stock

12" Cheesy Uncle

$5.99

12" Your Basic Meat & Cheese

$7.49

12" The Veggie

$7.49

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.74

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.24

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.24

16" Little Brother Pizza

$13.49

16" Big Brother (The Works) Pizza

$17.24

16" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.74

16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.49

16" Chili Pizza

$10.99Out of stock

16" Cheesy Uncle

$10.99

16" Your Basic Meat & Cheese

$13.49

16" The Veggie

$13.49

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.24

Hot Sandwiches

4in Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$3.99

4in Ham & Bacon Melt Sandwich

$3.99

4in Chicken & Bacon Melt Sandwich

$3.99

4in BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$3.99

4in Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$3.99

4in Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$3.99

4in Italian Melt Sandwich

$3.99

8in Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$7.49

8in Ham & Bacon Melt Sandwich

$7.49

8in Chicken & Bacon Melt Sandwich

$7.49

8in BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

8in Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

8in Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$7.49

8in Italian Melt Sandwich

$7.49

Sides

Chicken Wings

3-Cheese Cheesy Bread

$5.49

Bread Sticks

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.99

Chili Cup

$2.99Out of stock

Chili Bowl

$4.49Out of stock

Five And Dime Cup

$0.45

Five And Dime Keychain

$0.45

Dessert

Christmas In A Cup

$2.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Bread Sticks

$2.22+

A's Crumble Bowl

$5.49

S'more Bowl

$5.49

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.99

Ice Cream Cup - 4 oz. vanilla

$1.99

Apple Pie

$6.49

Cherry Pie

$6.49Out of stock

Original Dessert Pizza

$6.49Out of stock

Banana Cream Dessert Pizza

$6.49Out of stock

Chocolate & Caramel Dessert Pizza

$6.49Out of stock

Valentines Day Dessert Pizza

$6.49Out of stock

St. Patrick's Day Dessert Pizza

$6.49Out of stock

Chocolate Syrup Cup

$0.25

Caramel Syrup Cup

$0.25

Icing Cup

$0.25

Drinks

20oz. Pepsi

$1.99

20oz. Diet Pepsi

$1.99

20oz. Dr. Pepper

$1.99

20oz. Mt. Dew

$1.99

20oz. Root Beer

$1.99

20oz. Bottle Water

$1.79

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$2.99

2 Liter Mt. Dew

$2.99Out of stock

Half Gallon Sweet Tea

$2.19

Extra Dipping Cups

Ranch Cup

$0.25

Bleu Cheese Cup

$0.25

Garlic Cup

$0.25

Marinara Cup

$0.25

Tiger Sauce Cup

$0.25

Icing Cup

$0.25

Pizza Bowls

BBQ Chicken Pizza Bowl

$5.29

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Bowl

$5.29

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Bowl

$5.29

Pepperoni Pizza Bowl

$5.29

Chili Pizza Bowl

$5.29

Philly Pizza Bowl

$5.29

BYO Pizza Bowl

$5.29
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, wings, sandwiches and sides available for delivery and pick up.

Location

2378 Beech Ave, Buena Vista, VA 24416

Directions

