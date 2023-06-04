Restaurant header imageView gallery

Five Finger Wings 171 Moscow Springs Plaza Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

171 Moscow Springs Plaza Dr.

Moscow Mills, MO 63362

Popular Items

10 Traditional Wings Bone-in

10 Traditional Wings Bone-in

$13.99

Ten Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce

Chicken Tender Wrap w/Fries

Chicken Tender Wrap w/Fries

$9.99

Classic Chicken tender Wrap, Buffalo, Caesar, or Naked, with a side of Fries. Cajun Fries add $1

Cajun Seasoned Fries

Cajun Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Golden French Fries with Cajun Seasonings

Food

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Perfectly Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.99

Golden & Crispy Onion Rings served with a Zesty Chipotle Ranch Dipping Sauce

Fried Pickle

Fried Pickle

$8.99

Golden & Crispy Onion Rings served with a Zesty Chipotle Ranch Dipping Sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.99

Perfectly Battered and Fried served with Original or Chipotle Ranch

Southern Corn Nuggets

Southern Corn Nuggets

$8.99

Southern Fried and Delicious

Cajun Seasoned Fries

Cajun Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Golden French Fries with Cajun Seasonings

Fries

Fries

$2.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99Out of stock
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$8.99

Tossed Wings

Traditional, Bone-in wings, made to order, served tossed in your favorite wing sauce with your choice of dipping sauce on the side. Wing Sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo HOT, Carolina Gold, Memphis Sweet, Original BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, Garlic Parmesan, Naked
6 Traditional Wings Bone-in

6 Traditional Wings Bone-in

$8.99

Six Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce

10 Traditional Wings Bone-in

10 Traditional Wings Bone-in

$13.99

Ten Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce

20 Traditional Wings Bone-in

20 Traditional Wings Bone-in

$26.99

Twenty Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce

50 Traditional Wings Bone-in

50 Traditional Wings Bone-in

$64.99

Fifty Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce

Signature Wings

Our Signature Wings are traditional, bone-in and large! Made to order and served NAKED with your choice of wing sauce & favorite dipping sauce on the side. Wing Sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo HOT, Carolina Gold, Memphis Sweet, Original BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, Garlic Parmesan, Naked.
6 Signature Traditional Wings Bone-in

6 Signature Traditional Wings Bone-in

$10.99

Six Signature Wings Served Naked with Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce On the Side

10 Signature Traditional Wings Bone-in

10 Signature Traditional Wings Bone-in

$17.99

Ten Signature Wings Served Naked with Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce On the Side

20 Signature Traditional Wings Bone-in

20 Signature Traditional Wings Bone-in

$34.99

Twenty Signature Wings Served Naked with Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce On the Side

50 Signature Traditional Wings Bone-in

50 Signature Traditional Wings Bone-in

$79.99

Fifty Signature Wings Served Naked with Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce On the Side

Boneless Wings

Tender and Juicy boneless wings, made to order, served tossed in your favorite wing sauce with your choice of dipping sauce on the side. Wing Sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo HOT, Carolina Gold, Memphis Sweet, Original BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, Garlic Parmesan, Naked.
6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Six Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$12.99

Ten Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce

20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$25.99

Twenty Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce

50 Boneless Wings

50 Boneless Wings

$59.99

Fifty Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce

Chicken Tenders

Crispy, Tender and Juicy Chicken Tenders made to order, served tossed in your favorite wing sauce with your choice of dipping sauce on the side. Wing Sauce: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo HOT, Carolina Gold, Memphis Sweet, Original BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, Garlic Parmesan, Naked
4 Chicken Tenders

4 Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Four Juicy Chicken tender Strips Served Naked or Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce

8 Chicken Tenders

8 Chicken Tenders

$16.99

Eight Juicy Chicken tender Strips Served Naked or Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce

12 Chicken Tenders

12 Chicken Tenders

$24.99

Twelve Juicy Chicken tender Strips Served Naked or Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce

Local Favorites

Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$9.99

Juicy and Tender Breaded Chicken breast with Lettuce, Onion, Pickle and our Signature sauce, with a side of Cajun Fries

American Burger w/Fries

American Burger w/Fries

$9.99

Classic ALL Beef burger with American Cheese, with a side of Fries

Chicken Tender Wrap w/Fries

Chicken Tender Wrap w/Fries

$9.99

Classic Chicken tender Wrap, Buffalo, Caesar, or Naked, with a side of Fries. Cajun Fries add $1

Extra Sauce on the Side

Extra Sauce on the Side

Deep Fried Hot Dog Combo

Deep Fried Hot Dog Combo

$7.99

2 Deep Fried Hot Dogs & Fries

Salad

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.99

Fresh House Salad with Your Choice of Dressing

Extra

Extra Sauce on the Side

Extra Sauce on the Side

Kids Menu

Tenders & Fries

Tenders & Fries

$6.99

2 Crispy Chicken Tenders and a Small Fry

Boneless Wings & Fries

Boneless Wings & Fries

$6.99

4 Boneless Wings and Fries

Deep Fried Hot Dog & Fries

Deep Fried Hot Dog & Fries

$4.99

1 Deep Fried Hot Dog and Small Fry

Grilled Cheese & Fries

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.99

Cheesy Grilled Cheese and a Small order of French Fries.

Special of the day

6 Boneless wings w/ fries

$9.98

Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake Bomb

Red Velvet Cake Bomb

$5.25

Peanut Butter Explosion with Nuts (slice)

Peanut Butter Explosion with Nuts

$5.25

Confetti Birthday Cake (slice)

Confetti Birthday Cake (slice)

$5.25

Cheese cake slice

Cheese cake w/ chocolate drizzle

$5.25

Cheese cake w/ raspberry drizzle

$5.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Come in and enjoy our signature wings!

171 Moscow Springs Plaza Dr., Moscow Mills, MO 63362

