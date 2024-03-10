Five Loaves Sandwiches
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our shop is nestled in the heart of the community right on the New Oxford Square. Our menu boasts an array of thoughtfully curated classic sandwiches and soups with a modern twist. From freshly baked bread and quality ingredients to gluten-free options, each meal is a masterpiece, meticulously crafted to satisfy.
Location
16 Center Square, New Oxford, PA 17350
Gallery
